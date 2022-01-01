Parnelli's Chicago Eatery
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Parnelli's Chicago Eatery is a quick-service restaurant that brings Chicago classics to Southern Indiana. The owners are born-and-raised Chicagoans that transplanted to Indiana and hope to share some of their favorites with their new community.
Location
3548 E 10th Street, Jeffersonville, IN 47130
