Parnelli's Chicago Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

3548 E 10th Street

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro
Italian Beef
Gyro w/ Cheese & Giardiniera

Burgers & Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$2.99

Two slices of American cheese with one slice of Swiss cheese on wheat bread.

Dogs & Sausages

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$4.49Out of stock

Vienna beef dog on a bun with mustard, onions, neon-green relish, dill pickle spear, diced tomatoes, sport peppers and celery salt. NO KETCHUP!

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.99Out of stock

Vienna beef dog covered with Parnelli's award-winning chili and shredded Cheddar cheese.

Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$4.29Out of stock

Vienna beef dog covered with Parnelli's award-winning chili.

Vienna Hotdog

Vienna Hotdog

$3.99Out of stock

Served on a bun. It's ok to put ketchup on this one. Served with ketchup, mustard, relish, and chopped onions.

Plain Dog

Plain Dog

$2.99Out of stock

All beef Vienna dog plain or with ketchup

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$5.79Out of stock

Topped with grilled onions and bell peppers.

Polish Sausage

Polish Sausage

$5.29Out of stock

Topped with sauerkraut. Try it "Chicago Dog" style!

Gyros & Beef

Gyro

Gyro

$6.99

Fresh-carved beef and lamb gyro with fresh onions, tomato wedges, and tzatziki (cucumber sauce) on a pita.

Gyro w/ Cheese & Giardiniera

Gyro w/ Cheese & Giardiniera

$6.99

Fresh-carved beef and lamb gyro with melted Mozzarella cheese and hot giardiniera on a pita.

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$8.49

Thinly sliced beef with au jus (dry, wet, or soaked) with sweet peppers or giardiniera.

Italian Beef & Sausage

Italian Beef & Sausage

$9.49Out of stock

Italian sausage link added to our Italian beef sandwich. BIG! Served with sweet peppers or giardiniera.

Veggie Options & Sides

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$7.99

Savory vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, high-protein patty topped with American, Swiss, or Mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard and ketchup.

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$5.99

Deliciously-seasoned vegan, gluten-free, fried chickpea patties free of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives with tzatziki (cucumber sauce), sliced onions and tomatoes on a pita.

Falafel

Falafel

$0.99

Deliciously-seasoned vegan, gluten-free, fried chickpea patties free of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives.

Parnelli's Award-Winning Chili

Parnelli's Award-Winning Chili

$3.49+

Beef and sausage house-made chili with crackers.

Pizza Puffs

Pizza Puffs

$2.99

Original Pizza Puff® deep-fried to perfection. Pepperoni or Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Home-Style Sauce Hand-wrapped in a Flaky Flour Tortilla.

Fries

Fries

$2.29

Thick cut fry with a crunchy exterior and a light and fluffy interior.

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$4.29+Out of stock

Fries drizzled with rich, creamy garlic sauce.

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$3.99+

Added by popular demand! Large order of Parnelli's award-winning chili and shredded cheddar cheese on top of our perfectly-seasoned fries.

Specials

Our delicious Italian beef smothered with sauteed peppers and onions finished with melted mozzarella cheese served on a warm pita bread.
Italian Cheesesteak

Italian Cheesesteak

$8.79

Our delicious Italian beef smothered with sauteed peppers and onions finished with melted mozzarella cheese served on a warm pita bread.

PLT

$4.50

Strips of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a warm pita bread. This is our twist of the traditional BLT.

The Italian Dog

The Italian Dog

$6.50

The Italian Dog is a Vienna all beef hot dog.... deep fried! Covered in our delicious fries, grilled peppers and onions, ketchup, mustard and served on an Italian roll. Try one today! LIMITED TIME ONLY!

The Homerun AVAILABLE AFTER 4PM

$5.79

Deep fried polish sausage covered in mustard, diced onion and sport peppers! SOOOO good!

Desserts

Parnelli's Chocolate Chip Cookie

Parnelli's Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99Out of stock

House-made and baked fresh every day.

Baklava

Baklava

$1.99

A rich and flaky pastry layered with ground walnuts and honey makes a fantastic, dessert item. Add onto any dish for a complete meal deal.

Extras

Add Sauerkraut

$0.49

Extra Au Jus on Side

$0.49

Side of Tzatziki

$1.50

Side of Giardiniera

$0.75

Side of Garlic Sauce

$0.99Out of stock

Side of Hot Sauce

$0.10

Add pickle spears

$0.25

Sport Peppers (8 oz)

$3.99

Tzatziki (16 oz)

$5.99

Add Sport Peppers

$0.15

Craft Beer

Goose Island Low Cal

$4.49

Goose Island IPA

$4.49Out of stock

Goose Island Wheat

$4.49Out of stock

Domestic Beer

Michelob Ultra

$2.49

Bud Light

$2.49Out of stock

PBR

$2.49

Yuengling

$2.49

Pop

Can of Pop

$0.99

Fountain Drink

16 oz

$1.80

24 oz

$2.20

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$0.99

Lunchboxes

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$7.99

Vienna beef dog on a bun with mustard, onions, neon-green relish, dill pickle spear, diced tomatoes, sport peppers and celery salt. NO KETCHUP! Comes with a bag of chips.

Gyro

Gyro

$9.50

Fresh-carved beef and lamb gyro with fresh onions, tomato wedges, and tzatziki (cucumber sauce) on a pita. Comes with a bag of chips.

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$10.50

Thinly sliced beef with a side of au jus.Half of the sandwiches with sweet peppers, half with the giardiniera. Comes with a bag of chips.

Polish Sausage

$8.50

Topped with sauerkraut. Comes with a bag of chips.

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.99

Vienna beef dog covered with Parnelli's award-winning chili and shredded Cheddar cheese. Comes with chips.

Vienna Dog

$7.99

It's ok to put ketchup on this one. Served with ketchup, mustard, relish, and chopped onions. Comes with a bag of chips.

Plain Dog

Plain Dog

$5.99

All beef Vienna dog plain or with ketchup. Comes with a bag of chips.

Parnelli's Sliders

Parnelli's Sliders

$8.99

House-made Angus beef patties INFUSED with bacon, sauerkraut and Cheddar cheese topped with mayo, mustard and ketchup. 2 sliders per order.

8 oz Chili

$4.49

Falafel Sandwich

$9.50

Lunchbox Combos

Italian Beef Combo

Italian Beef Combo

$12.99

This combo includes sandwich, chips and dessert of your choice.

Gyro Combo

$12.49

This combo includes sandwich, chips and dessert of your choice.

Chicago Dog Combo

$11.49

This combo includes sandwich, chips and dessert of your choice.

Chili Cheese Dog Combo

$10.49

This combo includes sandwich, chips and dessert of your choice.

Falafel Sandwich Combo

$12.49

Polish Sausage Combo

$10.50

Heating Kits

Taste of Chicago

$11.99

With this combo you will receive Italian Beef, Gyro Meat and Chicago Dogs plus a bag of chips for each person. All condiments, heating kit and utensils included.***Orders over 50 people need a 24 hour notice.***

Vienna Pack

Vienna Pack

$9.99

With this combo you will receive Vienna Dog, Chili Dog and Chicago Dogs plus a bag of chips for each person. All condiments, heating kit and utensils included. ***Orders over 50 people need a 24 hour notice. ***

Chicago Sliders

Chicago Sliders

$59.99

Assorted boxes of our best sellers as sliders! You will get 10 Italian Beef Sliders dressed with mozzarella and giardiniera, 10 Parnellis Sliders dressed with mayo, ketchup, mustard and 10 Gyro Sliders dressed with sliced onion, tomato and Tzatziki sauce. 48 hr notice needed.

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$11.99

You will receive our Italian Beef only and a bag of chips for each person. All condiments, heating kit and utensils included.***Orders over 50 people need a 24 hour notice.***

Gyro

Gyro

$10.99

With this combo you will receive Gyro meat and a bag of chips for each person. All condiments, heating kit and utensils included.***Orders over 50 people need a 24 hour notice.***

Polish Sausage Pack

$55.00

Pack of 10 polishes with grilled sauerkraut. Heating kit and utensils included. ***Orders over 50 people need a 24 hour notice. ***

Extras

Dozen Falafel

$10.99

Au Jus (32 oz)

$9.99

Chili (32 oz)

$11.99

Italian Beef Kit

Small Italian Beef Kit

$19.20

Medium Italian Beef Kit

$38.44

Large Italian Beef Kit

$58.22

Vienna Neon Green Relish

Vienna Neon Green Relish

$5.49

T-shirt

Look super cool while helping spread the word! Check out our Facebook page for examples. For pickup or delivery. **If you would like it shipped, please place the shipping address in the comments section AND click "SHIP" under the shirt size.***

PLEASE SHIP (do not click if for pickup or delivery with food)

$2.99

Kids Small

$12.00

Kids Medium

$12.00

Kids Large

$12.00

Adult Small

$12.00

Adult Medium

$12.00

Adult Large

$12.00

Adult XL

$12.00

Adult 2-XL

$14.00

Adult 3-XL

$16.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Parnelli's Chicago Eatery is a quick-service restaurant that brings Chicago classics to Southern Indiana. The owners are born-and-raised Chicagoans that transplanted to Indiana and hope to share some of their favorites with their new community.

Location

3548 E 10th Street, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Directions

Gallery
Parnelli's Chicago Eatery image
Parnelli's Chicago Eatery image
Parnelli's Chicago Eatery image

Map
