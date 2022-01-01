Parnelli's Chicago Eatery Food Truck

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sandwiches

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$10.00

Thinly sliced beef with au jus (dry, wet, or soaked) with sweet peppers or giardiniera.

Italian Cheesesteak

Italian Cheesesteak

$11.25

Our delicious Italian Beef smothered in Mozzarella cheese, sauteed peppers/onions served on a warm pita bread.

Gyro

Gyro

$8.50

Fresh-carved beef and lamb gyro with fresh onions, tomato wedges, and tzatziki (cucumber sauce) on a pita. OR Fresh-carved beef and lamb gyro with melted Mozzarella cheese and hot giardiniera on a pita.

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$7.75

Vienna beef dog on a bun with mustard, onions, neon-green relish, dill pickle spear, diced tomatoes, sport peppers and celery salt. NO KETCHUP!

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$7.00

Vienna beef dog covered with Parnelli's award-winning chili and shredded Cheddar cheese.

Plain Dog

Plain Dog

$4.00

All beef Vienna dog plain or with ketchup

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$6.50

Deliciously-seasoned vegan, gluten-free, fried chickpea patties free of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives with tzatziki (cucumber sauce), sliced onions and tomatoes on a pita.

A La Carte

Pepperoni Pizza Puff

Pepperoni Pizza Puff

$3.25

Original Pizza Puff® deep-fried to perfection. Pepperoni , Mozzarella Cheese, Home-Style Sauce Hand-wrapped in a Flaky Flour Tortilla.

Regular Fry

Regular Fry

$2.75
Lrg Chili Cheese Fries

Lrg Chili Cheese Fries

$6.50

Added by popular demand! Large order of Parnelli's award-winning chili and shredded cheddar cheese on top of our perfectly-seasoned fries

Cup of Chili

Cup of Chili

$5.00
Regular Chili Cheese Fry

Regular Chili Cheese Fry

$3.75

Added by popular demand! Small order of Parnelli's award-winning chili and shredded cheddar cheese on top of our perfectly-seasoned fries

Condiments

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$1.50
Chili

Chili

$1.50

Giard

$1.50

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$2.50

Red Velvet Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$9.00

Marble Cake

$9.00

Rainbow Cake

$9.00

Confetti Cake

$9.00
Stop by our food truck for some Chicago classics! Our food will make your belly smile!

3548 E 10th Street, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

