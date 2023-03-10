A map showing the location of Paros Chicken View gallery

Paros Chicken

1117 Hobart Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90029

Plates

#1 Lamb Chops Plate

$20.34

Fresh marinated Australian lamb cooked to juicy perfection.

#2 1/2 Rotisserie Chicken Plate

$14.29

Pork Shish Kebab Plate

$15.39

Pork chop marinated with Middle Eastern Spices, and grilled to perfection.

#6 Shish Kebab Plate

$15.39

All natural Beef Fillet and Chicken Breast mixed with Middle Eastern spices and grilled to perfection.

#7 Lule Kebab Plate

$15.39

Fresh ground Beef and Chicken mixed with Middle Eastern Spices and grilled to perfection.

#10 Chicken Breast Plate

$15.39

Our freshly marinated chicken breast grilled to juicy perfection.

#11 Skirt Steak Plate

$18.14

All Natural Beef fillet tenderized and grilled to juicy perfection.

#15 Gyros Plate

$17.59

Traditional Greek Gyro Lamb and Beef served on an authenic Greek Pita with Tzatziki.

#21 Chicken Lule & Pork Kebab Plate

$18.14

Fresh ground Chicken and Pork Chop mixed with Middle Eastern Spices and grilled to perfection, served with grilled tomato and pepper.

Veggie Plate

$10.99

Served with roasted tomato, pepper, and Pinto Beans.

1/4 Rotisserie Chicken Plate

$10.99

Sandwiches

#3 Gyros

$11.00

Traditional Greek gyro served on an authentic Greek pita with lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, onion, parsley, and fresh Tzatziki.

#5 Summer Chicken

$11.00

A refreshing sandwich with shredded rotisserie chicken, five cheese blend, tomato, and cabbage salad.

#9 Cheese Steak

$11.00

Juicy all Angus Beef with grilled onions and served on a fresh French roll. With tomato, pepperonchini, and five cheese blend.

#13 Spicy Sandwich

$11.00

Our marinated chicken breast mixed with bell pepper, onion, and our home made salsa topped off with a five cheese blend and tomato.

#17 Skirt Steak

$11.00

Our natural beef fillet, served with lettuce, onion, tomato, and parsley on a French roll.

#18 Oottee

$11.00

All white meat chicken sautéed with onion, and bell pepper, toasted like a panini with fresh basil, tomato and feta cheese.

#20 Italian Sandwich

$11.00

Our freshly marinated chicken breast with fried eggplant, lettuce, onion, tomato, and five cheese blend.

#22 Shish Kebab Wrap

$11.00

Your choice of Beef, chicken, or Pork wrapped in Arabic pita with lettuce, onion, tomato, bell pepper, cucumber, parsley, and sumac.

Lule Kebab Wrap

$11.00

Fresh ground Chicken or Beef, wrapped in Arabic pita with lettuce, onion, tomato, bell pepper, cucumber, parsley, and sumac.

Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Shredded rotisserie chicken, garlic sauce, thousand island, lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, cucumber, onion, and pickles all wrapped in Arabic pita.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.00

Salads

#4 Greek Salad

$7.15+

Greek Feta cheese, black olives and fresh herbs sitting on top of our garden salad. Served with our House dressing.

Garden Salad

$4.94+

A mix of lettuce, cucumber, bell pepper, and garden fresh tomatoes. Served with our House dressing.

#8 Cabbage Salad

$4.94+

Fresh cut cabbage, lemon juice, garlic, and herbs. Tossed with an authentic Middle Eastern dressing.

#12 Kebab Salad

$10.99+

Our famous chicken, beef or pork kebab, with five cheese blend, black olives, and herbs.

#16 Cesar Salad

$7.15+

Seasoned croutons, shredded five cheese blend & parmesan cheese. Served with our home made ranch dressing.

Rotisserie Chicken Salad

$10.99+

Burgers

Hamburger

$3.84

Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and our home made thousand island dressing.

Double Hamburger

$5.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and our home made thousand island dressing.

Cheeseburger

$4.39

Double Cheeseburger

$7.09

Chicken Breast Burger

$5.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and our home made thousand island dressing.

Rotisserie Chicken

Roasted quarter chicken with 2 pita bread, 1 garlic sauce and any 2 side orders.

Whole Chicken

$11.99

Served with 2 pita breads and 2 garlic sauces.

Half Chicken

$7.69

Roasted half chicken with 2 pita bread and 1 garlic sauce.

Half Chicken with 2 Sides

$10.99

Roasted half chicken with 2 pita bread, 1 garlic sauce and any 2 side orders.

Quarter Chicken with 2 Sides

$8.24

Soups

Soup of the Day

$5.49+

Family Specials

FS#1 1 Chicken

$19.99

FS#2 2 Chicken

$40.99

FS#3 2 LB Chicken Lule

$23.99

FS#4 2 LB Beef Lule

$28.59

FS#5 1 LB Beef Lule & 1 LB Chicken Lule

$26.59

FS#6 2lb Pork or Chicken Kebab or 2lb Mix

$24.99

Sides

Hummus

$3.84+

Spicy Hummus

$3.84+

Pilaf (Rice)

$3.29+

Tzatziki

$4.49+

French Fries

$3.29+

Tomato and Pepper

$2.75

Garlic Sauce

$0.75

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Thousand Island Dressing

$0.75

Tzatziki

$0.75

Ttu (pickled cabbage)

$3.50+

Pita

$2.00

A la carte

1 lb Lamb Chops

$18.00

1 lb Beef Shish Kebab

$16.00

1 lb Chicken Shish Kebab

$8.00

1 lb Beef Lule

$9.50

1 lb Chicken Lule

$8.00

1 lb Pork Kebab

$8.80

Drinks

Coke

$1.65

Diet Coke

$1.65

Sprite

$1.65

Dr. Pepper

$1.65

Canada Dry

$1.65

Fanta

$1.65

Glass Bottle Coke

$2.75

Arizona

$1.85

Tahn

$2.75

Perrier

$1.80

Snapple Peach

$2.75

Snapple Apple

$2.75

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$2.75

Snapple Fruit Punch

$2.75

Snapple Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Water

$1.80

Snapple Mango

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1117 Hobart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90029

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

