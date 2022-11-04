Parrando's Fast Casual imageView gallery

Parrando's Fast Casual Haymarket

review star

No reviews yet

$$

15125 WASHINGTON ST

HAYMARKET, VA 20169

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesadilla
Tacos Mexicanos
Sweet Corn Tamal

Antojitos (Appetizers)

Guacamole

$15.00

A mix of fresh avocados, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and jalapeño peppers. Served with a basket of fresh tortilla chips.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$16.00+

Served with two freshly made flour tortillas filled with melted Monterrey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Gambas Al Ajillo

$14.00

Jumbo shrimp sautéed with garlic, a mix of Spanish herbs, and white wine. Served with toasted French bread.

Ceviche Mixto

Ceviche Mixto

$15.00

A mix of shrimp, calamari and scallops marinated in freshly-squeezed lemon juice, red onions, cilantro, ginger and jalapeño peppers. Topped off with sweet potatoes, diced avocado and corn.

Nachos

$15.00+

Crisp corn chips topped with refried or black beans, melted Monterrey Jack & Cheddar cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, Pico de Gallo and jalapeño peppers on the side.

Chili Con Queso

$8.00

Melted cheese and chili pepper dip. Served with crisp corn tortilla chips.

Chile Con Carne

$9.00

Melted cheese and chili pepper dip, seasoned with ground beef and charra beans. Garnished with chopped onions and sour cream. Served with crisp corn tortilla chips.

Sample Platter

$16.00

House wings, quesadillas, nachos, and taquitos. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo.

Platanos Fritos

$6.00

Sweet fried plantains served with sour cream.

Sweet Corn Tamal

$6.00

Corn cake slowly cooked in a corn husk. Served with sour cream.

Tostones

$13.00

Four crispy plantains topped with your choice of meat, served with avocado, cilantro, Parrando’s sauce and queso fresco.

Chips & Salsa

$2.95

Elote Loco

$7.00

Wings

$11.00

Tostones Plain

$9.00

Flautas

GRILLED TAMAL

$5.50

Soups & Salads

Seafood Soup

$13.00

A delicious combination of scallops, shrimp and clams in a savory saffron broth. Garnished with fresh cilantro.

Tortilla Soup

$8.00+

Traditional Mexican chicken broth, simmered with mixed vegetables. Served with crisp corn tortilla chips, cilantro, cheese and avocado on the side.

Frida Salad

Baby greens topped with your choice of fajitas, corn cherry tomatoes, avocado, black olives, sliced almonds, shredded Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese served with our house raspberry vinaigrette on the side.

Parrando’s Salad

Your choice of protein tossed in barbecue sauce over romaine lettuce, shredded Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese, flour tortilla chips, red onions, and cherry tomatoes. Served with our homemade honey mustard dressing on the side.

Patron’s Salad

Served with our house dressing on the side. Your choice of protein served over romaine lettuce, red onions, avocado, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, and hearts of palm.

House Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, and red onions. Served with our house dressing on the side.

Taco Salad

A large crisp tortilla bowl filled with romaine lettuce, mixed with cherry tomatoes, red onions, refried beans and our house dressing. Garnished with avocado, sour cream and shredded cheese.

Salads Not Meet

$11.95

Sides

Side of White Rice

$3.50

Side of Mexican Rice

$3.50

Side of Refried Beans

$3.50

Side of A La Charra Beans

$3.50

Side of Black Beans

$3.50

Side of Sautéed Vegetables

$3.50

Side of Salad

$3.50

Side of Fried Plantains

$3.50

Side of Yucca Fries

$3.50

Orden Of Yucca

$7.00

Shredded Chesse

$3.50

Side Of French Fries

$3.50

Single Tacos Carbon

$3.95

Single Laredo Tacos

$3.25

Single Burrito Beef.

$8.95

Single Shrimp Taco

$4.95

Single Fish Taco

$4.95

Single Enchilada

$3.50

Single Taco Mexicano

$4.00

Chimichanga

Beef Chimichanga

$15.00

Large flour tortilla with beef, lightly pan fried. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Chicken Chimichanga

$15.00

Large flour tortilla with Chicken, lightly pan fried. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Seafood Chimichanga

$16.00

Large flour tortilla with shrimp and scallops, lightly pan fried. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Steak Chimichanga

$17.00

Large flour tortilla with steak, lightly pan fried. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$16.00

Especiales - Del Gallinero/Poultry

Pollo Vallarta

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp and Mexican-style relish. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Pollo Saltado

$18.00

Strips of grilled chicken breast sautéed with tomatoes, onion, celery, green peppers, jalapeño peppers, French fries, and cilantro. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Pollo Encebollado

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with Sautéed Spanish-style onions. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Especiales - Carnes/Red Meats

Jalisco Steak

$23.00

Grilled NY Strip Steak topped with garlic butter sauce. Served with your choice of (3) sides.

Toledo Steak

$23.00

Grilled NY strip steak topped with sautéed Spanish-style onions, green peppers and tomatoes. Served with your choice of (3) sides.

Lomo Saltado

$23.00

Strips of grilled steak sautéed with tomatoes, onions, celery, green peppers, jalapeño peppers, French fries, and cilantro. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Masitas De Cerdo

$18.00

Tender pork morsels, slowly roasted in Spanish-style sauce, topped with sautéed onions. Served with your choice of (3) sides.

Especiales - Mariscos/Seafoods

Mariscada

$23.00

Spanish-style stew of scallops, shrimp, fresh salmon, squid, and clams cooked with saffron. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Marisco Saltado

$23.00

Spanish-style stew of scallops, shrimp, fresh salmon, squid, and clams cooked with saffron. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Salmon Morelos

$23.00

Grilled filet of Salmon topped with shrimp and scallops in Morelos sauce. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Camarones Tulum

$21.00

Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with white wine, Spanish-style onions, garlic and crushed red peppers. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

CHEF'S MOTHER'S DAY SPECIAL

$24.00Out of stock

Burritos

Steak Burrito

$17.00

Grilled steak wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with red chili sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$16.00

Grilled chicken wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with green tomatillo sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Beef Burrito

$15.00

Shredded marinated beef wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with red chili sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Chicken Burrito

$15.00

Shredded marinated chicken wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with green tomatillo sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Seafood Burrito

$16.00

Shrimp and Scallops with Morelos sauce wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Vegetable Burrito

$13.00

Sautéed veggies wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with green tomatillo sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Bean Burrito

$12.00

Black or Refried beans wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with Ranchera sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Premium Steak

$15.00

Premium Chicken

$14.00

Primium Burrito Vegetables

$13.50

Parrando’s Combinations

Combo Platter (2)

$15.00

Choose 2 options to create your own combination. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Combo Platter (3)

$17.00

Choose 3 options to create your own combination. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Enchiladas

Beef Enchilada

$15.00

Two corn tortillas individually rolled around beef. Covered with red chili sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Chicken Enchilada

$15.00

Two corn tortillas individually rolled around chicken. Covered with green tomatillo sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Seafood Enchilada

$16.00

Two corn tortillas individually rolled around shrimp and scallops. Covered with Morelos sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Spinach Enchilada

$13.00

Two corn tortillas individually rolled around spinach. Covered with green tomatillo sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Cheese Enchilada

$12.00

Two corn tortillas individually rolled around cheese. Covered with green tomatillo sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Fajitas

Steak Fajita

Steak Fajita

$23.00

Steak fajitas over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.

Chicken Fajita

Chicken Fajita

$19.00

Chicken fajitas over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.

Steak & Chicken Fajita

$22.00

Steak & Chicken fajitas over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.

Carne Asada Fajita

$25.00

10oz. Slowly marinated skirt steak over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.

Baby Back Ribs Fajita

$20.00

Hickory smoked ribs covered with out homemade BBQ sauce over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.

Camarones Brochette Fajita

$23.00

Jumbo shrimp poppers packed with cheese jalapeño peppers, wrap in bacon and grilled just right. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.

Camarones Cozumel Fajita

$22.00

Jumbo shrimp seasoned with traditional Mexican spices, butterfly cut and grilled shell-on. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.

Vegetable Fajitas

Vegetable Fajitas

$17.00

Delicious mix of zucchini, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, broccoli, green pepper, red onions and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.

Fajita Combos

La Tablita Combo

$72.00

Steak, Chicken, Baby Back Ribs, and Camarones Brochette over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.

Parrillada Combo

$26.00

Steak & Chicken fajitas with Camarones Brochette over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.

El Paso Combo

$23.00

Tijuana Combo

$23.00

Pancho Fajita

$23.00

Taco Platters

Tacos Al Carbon

$15.00

Served with Mexican rice, refried beans with guacamole, sour cream and Pico de Gallo on the side.

Tacos Laredo

$15.00

Three crispy corn tortillas filled with beef or chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de Gallo on the side. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans.

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Three tacos with your choice of flour or corn tortillas filled with pan fried white fish, Mexican relish, red cabbage, and mixed with patron sauce topped with queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans.

Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Shrimp sautéed with onions and green peppers, in white wine garnished with cilantro, avocado, queso fresco and three freshly made corn tortillas. Served with patron sauce on the side, Mexican rice, and refried beans.

Tacos Mexicanos

$16.00

Grilled chicken or steak sautéed with Mexican butter topped off with Pico de Gallo, cilantro, avocado, queso fresco and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans.

Tacos Reynosa

$15.00

TACO FAMILY PLATTER

$60.00

Three Tacos per person, refried beans, Pico De Gallo and Queso Fresco. Feeds 4-5.

Desserts

Flan

$5.00

A decadent Mexican caramel and coconut custard garnished with caramelized sugar.

Cajeta

$6.00

Scoop of vanilla ice cream dipped in coconut shavings and smothered with warm caramel. Served on a crispy cinnamon sugar tortilla.

Scoops

$3.00

Vanilla or Chocolate.

Tres Leches

$6.00

Our house recipe of this traditional Mexican sponge cake soaked in three sweet milks. Topped with whipped cream & a cherry.

Churros

$6.00

A La Carte

Side of Chicken

$5.95

Side of Steak

$6.95

Single Bruchetta

$3.95

Side Chorizo

$5.95

Side of Ribs

$6.95

Single Cozumel

$2.95

Corn Tortilla

$1.95

Flour Tortillas

$1.95

GPS

$3.95

Side of Chips

$2.00

Small Chips & Salsa

$2.95

Med Chips & Salsa

$5.95

Large Chips & Salsa

$9.95

Side of Garlic Bread (4 slices)

$2.50

Side of Tostones (3)

$5.00

Side Of Salsa

$2.50

Side Of Guacamole

$4.95

Side of Sour Cream

$2.50

Side Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Spicy Salsa

$2.95

Side Avocado

$3.25

Side of Chile Toreado

$0.95

Chili Con Queso

$5.00

Specials

5 De Mayo Tacos

$4.00Out of stock

Margaritas

Regular Silver Margarita

$15.00

Sm Silver Margarita

$8.00

Regular Anejo Margarita

$16.00

Sm Anejo Margarita

$8.50

LG Flavored Margarita

$16.00

Patron Shot

$11.95

Piña Colada

$9.50

Large Piña Colada

$17.50

SM Flavored Margarita

$8.50

Skinny Patron SM

$13.00

Skinny Patron LG

$28.00

Skinny Spolon _ Small

$11.00

Skinny Spolon Lg

$25.00

Beverages

Kids Drink

$1.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.95

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.95

Unswe_tea

$2.95

Fanta

$2.95

Unsweetened Tea

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Bottled Drinks

$3.00

Natural Juice

$4.00

Fresh Lemonade

$4.00

Coke Zero

$2.95

Virgen Daiquiri

$7.00

Sm Frozen Daiquris

$9.50

Lg Frozen Daiquris

$17.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.00

GF Antojitos

GF Gambas Al Ajillo

$13.00

Shrimp sautéed with garlic, a mix of Spanish herbs and white wine.

GF Platanos Fritos

$5.00

Sweet fried plantains.

GF Sweet Corn Tamal

$4.50

Corn cake slowly cooked in a corner hush.

GF Salads

GF Frida Salad

$17.50+

GF Parrando's Salad

$17.50+

GF Patron's Salad

$17.50+

GF House Salad

$7.00

A delicious combination of scallops, shrimp and clams in a savory saffron broth. Garnished with fresh cilantro.

GF Especiales De La Casa

GF Pollo Vallarta

$16.00

GF Pollo Encebollado

$17.00

GF Toledo Steak

$23.00

GF Salmon Morelos

$22.00

GF Enchiladas

GF Spinach Enchilada

$11.00

Two corn tortillas individually rolled around spinach. Covered with green tomatillo sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

GF Cheese Enchilada

$10.00

Two corn tortillas individually rolled around cheese. Covered with green tomatillo sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

GF Fajitas

Camarones Cozumel Fajita

$20.00

Jumbo shrimp seasoned with traditional Mexican spices, butterfly cut and grilled shell-on. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.

Vegetable Fajitas

Vegetable Fajitas

$15.00

Delicious mix of zucchini, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, broccoli, green pepper, red onions and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.

GF Taco Platters

Tacos Al Carbon

Served with Mexican rice, refried beans with guacamole, sour cream and Pico de Gallo on the side.

Kids menu

Chicken Finger

$8.50

Kids quesadilla

$8.50

Kids Chicken quesadilla

$8.50

Kids Burger

$8.50

Kids Tacos

$8.50

Kids Burrito

$8.50

Choice of ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken

Kids Steak Burrito

$9.50

Kids Grilled Chicken Burrito

$9.50

Kids Tacos Al Carbon

$7.95

Kids Nachos

$7.95

Fresh crispy corn tortilla chips, topped with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese.

Kids Steak Quesadilla

$8.95

Kids Enchilada

$8.50

Menu Happy Hour

Chorizitos HH

$8.50

Chicken Wings HH

$8.00

Tostones HH

$8.50

Quesadilla HH

$9.00

Chile con Queso HH

$5.00

1971

1971 SO Ground

$15.00

1971 SO Whole

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15125 WASHINGTON ST, HAYMARKET, VA 20169

Directions

Gallery
Parrando's Fast Casual image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Farm Brewery at Broad Run
orange star4.4 • 424
16015 John Marshall Hwy Broad Run, VA 20137
View restaurantnext
La Finca - Gainesville
orange starNo Reviews
7615 Heritage Village Plaza Gainesville, VA 20155
View restaurantnext
Olde Dominion Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
5351 Merchants View Sq Haymarket, VA 20169
View restaurantnext
The Bone BBQ - Gainesville
orange starNo Reviews
8045 Stonewall Shops Sq. Gainesville, VA 20155
View restaurantnext
Choong Man Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
7929 Heritage Village Plaza Gainesville, VA 20155
View restaurantnext
CraftWorx Taproom - Gainesville
orange starNo Reviews
5615 Wellington Road Suite 101 Gainesville, VA 20155
View restaurantnext
Map
More near HAYMARKET
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Manassas
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Warrenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Middleburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Herndon
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Ashburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston