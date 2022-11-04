Parrando's Fast Casual Haymarket
15125 WASHINGTON ST
HAYMARKET, VA 20169
Popular Items
Antojitos (Appetizers)
Guacamole
A mix of fresh avocados, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and jalapeño peppers. Served with a basket of fresh tortilla chips.
Quesadilla
Served with two freshly made flour tortillas filled with melted Monterrey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Gambas Al Ajillo
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with garlic, a mix of Spanish herbs, and white wine. Served with toasted French bread.
Ceviche Mixto
A mix of shrimp, calamari and scallops marinated in freshly-squeezed lemon juice, red onions, cilantro, ginger and jalapeño peppers. Topped off with sweet potatoes, diced avocado and corn.
Nachos
Crisp corn chips topped with refried or black beans, melted Monterrey Jack & Cheddar cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, Pico de Gallo and jalapeño peppers on the side.
Chili Con Queso
Melted cheese and chili pepper dip. Served with crisp corn tortilla chips.
Chile Con Carne
Melted cheese and chili pepper dip, seasoned with ground beef and charra beans. Garnished with chopped onions and sour cream. Served with crisp corn tortilla chips.
Sample Platter
House wings, quesadillas, nachos, and taquitos. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo.
Platanos Fritos
Sweet fried plantains served with sour cream.
Sweet Corn Tamal
Corn cake slowly cooked in a corn husk. Served with sour cream.
Tostones
Four crispy plantains topped with your choice of meat, served with avocado, cilantro, Parrando’s sauce and queso fresco.
Chips & Salsa
Elote Loco
Wings
Tostones Plain
Flautas
GRILLED TAMAL
Soups & Salads
Seafood Soup
A delicious combination of scallops, shrimp and clams in a savory saffron broth. Garnished with fresh cilantro.
Tortilla Soup
Traditional Mexican chicken broth, simmered with mixed vegetables. Served with crisp corn tortilla chips, cilantro, cheese and avocado on the side.
Frida Salad
Baby greens topped with your choice of fajitas, corn cherry tomatoes, avocado, black olives, sliced almonds, shredded Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese served with our house raspberry vinaigrette on the side.
Parrando’s Salad
Your choice of protein tossed in barbecue sauce over romaine lettuce, shredded Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese, flour tortilla chips, red onions, and cherry tomatoes. Served with our homemade honey mustard dressing on the side.
Patron’s Salad
Served with our house dressing on the side. Your choice of protein served over romaine lettuce, red onions, avocado, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, and hearts of palm.
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, and red onions. Served with our house dressing on the side.
Taco Salad
A large crisp tortilla bowl filled with romaine lettuce, mixed with cherry tomatoes, red onions, refried beans and our house dressing. Garnished with avocado, sour cream and shredded cheese.
Salads Not Meet
Sides
Side of White Rice
Side of Mexican Rice
Side of Refried Beans
Side of A La Charra Beans
Side of Black Beans
Side of Sautéed Vegetables
Side of Salad
Side of Fried Plantains
Side of Yucca Fries
Orden Of Yucca
Shredded Chesse
Side Of French Fries
Single Tacos Carbon
Single Laredo Tacos
Single Burrito Beef.
Single Shrimp Taco
Single Fish Taco
Single Enchilada
Single Taco Mexicano
Chimichanga
Beef Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla with beef, lightly pan fried. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Chicken Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla with Chicken, lightly pan fried. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Seafood Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla with shrimp and scallops, lightly pan fried. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Steak Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla with steak, lightly pan fried. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Grilled Chicken Burrito
Especiales - Del Gallinero/Poultry
Pollo Vallarta
Grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp and Mexican-style relish. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Pollo Saltado
Strips of grilled chicken breast sautéed with tomatoes, onion, celery, green peppers, jalapeño peppers, French fries, and cilantro. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Pollo Encebollado
Grilled chicken breast topped with Sautéed Spanish-style onions. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Especiales - Carnes/Red Meats
Jalisco Steak
Grilled NY Strip Steak topped with garlic butter sauce. Served with your choice of (3) sides.
Toledo Steak
Grilled NY strip steak topped with sautéed Spanish-style onions, green peppers and tomatoes. Served with your choice of (3) sides.
Lomo Saltado
Strips of grilled steak sautéed with tomatoes, onions, celery, green peppers, jalapeño peppers, French fries, and cilantro. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Masitas De Cerdo
Tender pork morsels, slowly roasted in Spanish-style sauce, topped with sautéed onions. Served with your choice of (3) sides.
Especiales - Mariscos/Seafoods
Mariscada
Spanish-style stew of scallops, shrimp, fresh salmon, squid, and clams cooked with saffron. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Marisco Saltado
Spanish-style stew of scallops, shrimp, fresh salmon, squid, and clams cooked with saffron. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Salmon Morelos
Grilled filet of Salmon topped with shrimp and scallops in Morelos sauce. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Camarones Tulum
Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with white wine, Spanish-style onions, garlic and crushed red peppers. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
CHEF'S MOTHER'S DAY SPECIAL
Burritos
Steak Burrito
Grilled steak wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with red chili sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Grilled Chicken Burrito
Grilled chicken wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with green tomatillo sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Beef Burrito
Shredded marinated beef wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with red chili sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Chicken Burrito
Shredded marinated chicken wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with green tomatillo sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Seafood Burrito
Shrimp and Scallops with Morelos sauce wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Vegetable Burrito
Sautéed veggies wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with green tomatillo sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Bean Burrito
Black or Refried beans wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with Ranchera sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Premium Steak
Premium Chicken
Primium Burrito Vegetables
Parrando’s Combinations
Combo Platter (2)
Choose 2 options to create your own combination. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Combo Platter (3)
Choose 3 options to create your own combination. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Enchiladas
Beef Enchilada
Two corn tortillas individually rolled around beef. Covered with red chili sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Chicken Enchilada
Two corn tortillas individually rolled around chicken. Covered with green tomatillo sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Seafood Enchilada
Two corn tortillas individually rolled around shrimp and scallops. Covered with Morelos sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Spinach Enchilada
Two corn tortillas individually rolled around spinach. Covered with green tomatillo sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Cheese Enchilada
Two corn tortillas individually rolled around cheese. Covered with green tomatillo sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Fajitas
Steak Fajita
Steak fajitas over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
Chicken Fajita
Chicken fajitas over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
Steak & Chicken Fajita
Steak & Chicken fajitas over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
Carne Asada Fajita
10oz. Slowly marinated skirt steak over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
Baby Back Ribs Fajita
Hickory smoked ribs covered with out homemade BBQ sauce over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
Camarones Brochette Fajita
Jumbo shrimp poppers packed with cheese jalapeño peppers, wrap in bacon and grilled just right. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
Camarones Cozumel Fajita
Jumbo shrimp seasoned with traditional Mexican spices, butterfly cut and grilled shell-on. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
Vegetable Fajitas
Delicious mix of zucchini, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, broccoli, green pepper, red onions and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
Fajita Combos
La Tablita Combo
Steak, Chicken, Baby Back Ribs, and Camarones Brochette over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
Parrillada Combo
Steak & Chicken fajitas with Camarones Brochette over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
El Paso Combo
Tijuana Combo
Pancho Fajita
Taco Platters
Tacos Al Carbon
Served with Mexican rice, refried beans with guacamole, sour cream and Pico de Gallo on the side.
Tacos Laredo
Three crispy corn tortillas filled with beef or chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de Gallo on the side. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans.
Fish Tacos
Three tacos with your choice of flour or corn tortillas filled with pan fried white fish, Mexican relish, red cabbage, and mixed with patron sauce topped with queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans.
Shrimp Tacos
Shrimp sautéed with onions and green peppers, in white wine garnished with cilantro, avocado, queso fresco and three freshly made corn tortillas. Served with patron sauce on the side, Mexican rice, and refried beans.
Tacos Mexicanos
Grilled chicken or steak sautéed with Mexican butter topped off with Pico de Gallo, cilantro, avocado, queso fresco and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans.
Tacos Reynosa
TACO FAMILY PLATTER
Three Tacos per person, refried beans, Pico De Gallo and Queso Fresco. Feeds 4-5.
Desserts
Flan
A decadent Mexican caramel and coconut custard garnished with caramelized sugar.
Cajeta
Scoop of vanilla ice cream dipped in coconut shavings and smothered with warm caramel. Served on a crispy cinnamon sugar tortilla.
Scoops
Vanilla or Chocolate.
Tres Leches
Our house recipe of this traditional Mexican sponge cake soaked in three sweet milks. Topped with whipped cream & a cherry.
Churros
A La Carte
Side of Chicken
Side of Steak
Single Bruchetta
Side Chorizo
Side of Ribs
Single Cozumel
Corn Tortilla
Flour Tortillas
GPS
Side of Chips
Small Chips & Salsa
Med Chips & Salsa
Large Chips & Salsa
Side of Garlic Bread (4 slices)
Side of Tostones (3)
Side Of Salsa
Side Of Guacamole
Side of Sour Cream
Side Pico De Gallo
Spicy Salsa
Side Avocado
Side of Chile Toreado
Chili Con Queso
Margaritas
Regular Silver Margarita
Sm Silver Margarita
Regular Anejo Margarita
Sm Anejo Margarita
LG Flavored Margarita
Patron Shot
Piña Colada
Large Piña Colada
SM Flavored Margarita
Skinny Patron SM
Skinny Patron LG
Skinny Spolon _ Small
Skinny Spolon Lg
Beverages
Kids Drink
Coke
Diet Coke
Root Beer
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Raspberry Iced Tea
Minute Maid Lemonade
Unswe_tea
Fanta
Unsweetened Tea
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Pineapple Juice
Bottled Drinks
Natural Juice
Fresh Lemonade
Coke Zero
Virgen Daiquiri
Sm Frozen Daiquris
Lg Frozen Daiquris
Cranberry Juice
Club Soda
GF Antojitos
GF Salads
GF Especiales De La Casa
GF Enchiladas
GF Spinach Enchilada
Two corn tortillas individually rolled around spinach. Covered with green tomatillo sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
GF Cheese Enchilada
Two corn tortillas individually rolled around cheese. Covered with green tomatillo sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
GF Fajitas
Camarones Cozumel Fajita
Jumbo shrimp seasoned with traditional Mexican spices, butterfly cut and grilled shell-on. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
Vegetable Fajitas
Delicious mix of zucchini, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, broccoli, green pepper, red onions and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
GF Taco Platters
Kids menu
Chicken Finger
Kids quesadilla
Kids Chicken quesadilla
Kids Burger
Kids Tacos
Kids Burrito
Choice of ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken
Kids Steak Burrito
Kids Grilled Chicken Burrito
Kids Tacos Al Carbon
Kids Nachos
Fresh crispy corn tortilla chips, topped with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese.
Kids Steak Quesadilla
Kids Enchilada
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
15125 WASHINGTON ST, HAYMARKET, VA 20169