Parrandos Tex-Mex
No reviews yet
42830 Creek View Plaza Suite 100
Ashburn, VA 20147
Popular Items
Antojitos (Appetizers)
Guacamole
A mix of fresh avocados, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and jalapeño peppers. Served with a basket of fresh tortilla chips.
Chile Con Queso
Quesadilla
Served with two freshly made flour tortillas filled with melted Monterrey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Ceviche Mixto
A mix of shrimp, calamari and scallops marinated in freshly-squeezed lemon juice, red onions, cilantro, ginger and jalapeño peppers. Topped off with sweet potatoes, diced avocado and corn.
Gambas Al Ajillo
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with garlic, a mix of Spanish herbs, and white wine. Served with toasted French bread.
Nachos
Crisp corn chips topped with refried or black beans, melted Monterrey Jack & Cheddar cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, Pico de Gallo and jalapeño peppers on the side.
Sample Platter
House wings, quesadillas, nachos, and taquitos. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo.
Platanos Fritos
Sweet fried plantains served with sour cream.
Chile Con Carne
Melted cheese and chili pepper dip, seasoned with ground beef and charra beans. Garnished with chopped onions and sour cream. Served with crisp corn tortilla chips.
Sweet Corn Tamal
Corn cake slowly cooked in a corn husk. Served with sour cream.
Tostones
Four crispy plantains topped with your choice of meat, served with avocado, cilantro, Parrando’s sauce and queso fresco.
Chile Con Chorizo
Trio Dip
Chicken Wings
Pinaplechorizo Quesadilla
Soups & Salads
Tortilla Soup
Traditional Mexican chicken broth, simmered with mixed vegetables. Served with crisp corn tortilla chips, cilantro, cheese and avocado on the side.
Frida Salad
Baby greens topped with your choice of fajitas, corn cherry tomatoes, avocado, black olives, sliced almonds, shredded Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese served with our house raspberry vinaigrette on the side.
Parrando’s Salad
Your choice of protein tossed in barbecue sauce over romaine lettuce, shredded Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese, flour tortilla chips, red onions, and cherry tomatoes. Served with our homemade honey mustard dressing on the side.
Patron’s Salad
Served with our house dressing on the side. Your choice of protein served over romaine lettuce, red onions, avocado, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, and hearts of palm.
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, and red onions. Served with our house dressing on the side.
Taco Salad
A large crisp tortilla bowl filled with romaine lettuce, mixed with cherry tomatoes, red onions, refried beans and our house dressing. Garnished with avocado, sour cream and shredded cheese.
Salad Without Meat
A large crisp tortilla bowl filled with romaine lettuce, mixed with cherry tomatoes, red onions, refried beans and our house dressing. Garnished with avocado, sour cream and shredded cheese.
Seafood Soup
A delicious combination of scallops, shrimp and clams in a savory saffron broth. Garnished with fresh cilantro.
Ensalada De Salmon
Burritos
Steak Burrito
Grilled steak wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with red chili sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Grilled Chicken Burrito
Grilled chicken wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with green tomatillo sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Seafood Burrito
Shrimp and Scallops with Morelos sauce wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Chicken Burrito
Shredded marinated chicken wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with green tomatillo sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Vegetable Burrito
Sautéed veggies wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with green tomatillo sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Beef Burrito
Shredded marinated beef wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with red chili sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Bean Burrito
Black or Refried beans wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with Ranchera sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Parrando’s Combinations
Combo Platter (2)
Choose 2 options to create your own combination. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Combo Platter (3)
Choose 3 options to create your own combination. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Fajitas
Steak Fajita
Steak fajitas over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
Chicken Fajita
Chicken fajitas over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
Steak & Chicken Fajita
Steak & Chicken fajitas over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
Vegetable Fajitas
Delicious mix of zucchini, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, broccoli, green pepper, red onions and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
Carne Asada Fajita
10oz. Slowly marinated skirt steak over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
Baby Back Ribs Fajita
Hickory smoked ribs covered with out homemade BBQ sauce over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
Quail Fajita
Two quails marinated in our homestyle sauce over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
Camarones Brochette Fajita
Jumbo shrimp poppers packed with cheese jalapeño peppers, wrap in bacon and grilled just right. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
Cozumel Fajita
Jumbo shrimp seasoned with traditional Mexican spices, butterfly cut and grilled shell-on. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
Mar Y Tierra
Fajita Combos
Parrillada Combo
Steak & Chicken fajitas with Camarones Brochette over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
Durango Combo
Steak fajitas, Quail and Camarones Cozumel over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
Tijuana Combo
Baby Back Ribs and Camarones Cozumel over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
El Paso Combo
Steak or Chicken fajitas with Baby Back Ribs over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
Monterrey Combo
Steak or Chicken fajitas with Camarones Cozumel over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
La Tablita Combo
Steak, Chicken, Baby Back Ribs, and Camarones Brochette over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
Enchiladas
Seafood Enchilada
Two corn tortillas individually rolled around shrimp and scallops. Covered with Morelos sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Chicken Enchilada
Two corn tortillas individually rolled around chicken. Covered with green tomatillo sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Spinach Enchilada
Two corn tortillas individually rolled around spinach. Covered with green tomatillo sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Beef Enchilada
Two corn tortillas individually rolled around beef. Covered with red chili sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Cheese Enchilada
Two corn tortillas individually rolled around cheese. Covered with green tomatillo sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Steak Enchilada
Two corn tortillas individually rolled around steak. Covered with red chili sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Veggie Enchilada
Two corn tortillas individually rolled around veggies. Covered with Ranchera sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Grilled Chicken Enchilada
Two corn tortillas individually rolled around grilled chicken. Covered with green tomatillo sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Lunch Special
Taquitos Beef
Taquitos Chicken
Chimichanga
Seafood Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla with shrimp and scallops, lightly pan fried. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Beef Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla with beef, lightly pan fried. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Chicken Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla with Chicken, lightly pan fried. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Steak Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla with steak, lightly pan fried. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Grilled Chicken Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla with grilled chicken, lightly pan fried. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Veggie Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla with veggies, lightly pan fried. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Taco Platters
Tacos Al Carbon
Served with Mexican rice, refried beans with guacamole, sour cream and Pico de Gallo on the side.
Tacos Reynosa
Three tacos with your choice of flour or corn tortillas filled with your choice of sautéed meat, green peppers, red onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. Garnished with pineapple and avocado. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans.
Tacos Laredo
Three crispy corn tortillas filled with beef or chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de Gallo on the side. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans.
Fish Tacos
Three tacos with your choice of flour or corn tortillas filled with pan fried white fish, Mexican relish, red cabbage, and mixed with patron sauce topped with queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans.
Shrimp Tacos
Shrimp sautéed with onions and green peppers, in white wine garnished with cilantro, avocado, queso fresco and three freshly made corn tortillas. Served with patron sauce on the side, Mexican rice, and refried beans.
Tacos Mexicanos
Grilled chicken or steak sautéed with Mexican butter topped off with Pico de Gallo, cilantro, avocado, queso fresco and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans.
Tacos De Carnitas
Veggie Tacos
Tex-Mex Favorites
Sides
Side of White Rice
Side of A La Charra Beans
Side of Black Beans
Side of Sautéed Vegetables
Side of French Fries
Side of Mexican Rice
Side of Refried Beans
Side of Yucca Fries
Side of Fried Plantains
Side of Salad
Side of Guac. 5 Oz
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Steak
Side of Chicken
Side of Pico De Gallo
Small Chips & Salsa
Side of Shredded Cheese 5 Oz
Side of Eggs
Side of Ribs
GPS
Med Chips & Salsa
Side of Flour Tortillas
Side of Spicy Sauce 5 Oz
Side of Chile Toreado
Side of Chorizo
Large Chips & Salsa
Side of Shredded Lettuce
Side of Tostones (3)
Side of Garlic Bread (4 slices)
Order of Yucca (8 pcs)
Side of Chips
Side Butter
Side Lechuga
Side Vegetales De Fajita
Side Corn
Side Chorizo
Especiales - Del Gallinero
Pollo Vallarta
Grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp and Mexican-style relish. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Pollo Saltado
Strips of grilled chicken breast sautéed with tomatoes, onion, celery, green peppers, jalapeño peppers, French fries, and cilantro. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Pollo Encebollado
Grilled chicken breast topped with Sautéed Spanish-style onions. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Especiales - Carnes
Jalisco Steak
Grilled NY Strip Steak topped with garlic butter sauce. Served with your choice of (3) sides.
Toledo Steak
Grilled NY strip steak topped with sautéed Spanish-style onions, green peppers and tomatoes. Served with your choice of (3) sides.
Bistec Encebollado
Grilled NY Strip Steak topped with sautéed Spanish-style onions. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Lomo Saltado
Strips of grilled steak sautéed with tomatoes, onions, celery, green peppers, jalapeño peppers, French fries, and cilantro. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Masitas De Cerdo
Tender pork morsels, slowly roasted in Spanish-style sauce, topped with sautéed onions. Served with your choice of (3) sides.
Especiales - Mariscos
Marisco Saltado
Spanish-style stew of scallops, shrimp, fresh salmon, squid, and clams cooked with saffron. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Camarones Tulum
Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with white wine, Spanish-style onions, garlic and crushed red peppers. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Mariscada
Spanish-style stew of scallops, shrimp, fresh salmon, squid, and clams cooked with saffron. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Camarones Jalisco
Jumbo shrimp glazed with tequila, sautéed in white wine, poblano peppers, tomato and scallions. Served with whit rice.
Salmon Morelos
Grilled filet of Salmon topped with shrimp and scallops in Morelos sauce. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Kids
Kids Quesadilla
Fresh tortillas filled with your choice of cheese, steak, or chicken; served with Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese and grilled until golden brown.
Kids Chicken Fingers
3 Boneless chicken strips.
Kids Tacos
Crispy corn tortilla filled with choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
Kids Burger
Savory hamburger patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.
Kids Burrito
Choice of ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken
Kids Tacos al Carbon
Grill steak or chicken rolled in a fresh flour tortilla.
Kids Nachos
Fresh crispy corn tortilla chips, topped with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese.
Kid Enchilada
Kids Steak Burrito
Kids Grilled Chicken Burrito
Kids Shrimp Taco
Kids Chicken Enchilada
Dessert
Flan
A decadent Mexican caramel and coconut custard garnished with caramelized sugar.
Tres Leches
Our house recipe of this traditional Mexican sponge cake soaked in three sweet milks. Topped with whipped cream & a cherry.
Cheesecake Chimichangas
Delicious homemade cheesecake wrapped in a flour pastry, fried and drizzled with chocolate. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Sopapillas
Fried puff pastry sprinkled with honey, strawberry sauce and powdered sugar. Served warm, with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Cajeta
Scoop of vanilla ice cream dipped in coconut shavings and smothered with warm caramel. Served on a crispy cinnamon sugar tortilla.
Fried Ice Cream
Scoop of vanilla ice cream dipped in crushed corn flakes, fried and drizzled with warm caramel. Served on a crispy cinnamon sugar tortilla.
Fried Bananas
Warn bananas, lightly fried with a caramelized shell. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Scoops
Vanilla or Chocolate.
Churros
Margaritas
Lg Silver Margarita
Sm Silver Margarita
Lg Cadillac Margarita
Sm Cadillac Margarita
Half Gallon Sangria
Lg Anejo Margarita
Sm Anejo Margarita
Lg Spicy Margarita
Half Gallon Margarita
CORONARITA
Lg Flavored Margarita
Sm Flavored Margarita
S Spicy Margarita
FlLYMARGARITAS
Open Check
Cazadores Hand Craft Margarita
GF Antojitos
GF Especiales De La Casa
Family Platters
Parrillada Platter
Grilled steak, chicken, baby back ribs, and camarones brochette. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and fresh flour tortillas or corn tortillas.
Taco Family Platter (Three Tacos Per Person)
The protein of your choice; sautéed with Mexican butter topped off with pico de gallo, cilantro, avocado, queso fresco and sour cream your choice of tortillas: flour soft or corn soft. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Especial de la Casa Enchilada Platter (Two Per Person)
Two corn tortillas with your choice of meat cover with melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo.
Sunday
10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday
9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday
9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday
9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday
9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday
9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday
10:30 am - 12:00 am
42830 Creek View Plaza Suite 100, Ashburn, VA 20147