Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Parrandos Tex-Mex

review star

No reviews yet

42830 Creek View Plaza Suite 100

Ashburn, VA 20147

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesadilla
Chicken Fajita
Chile Con Queso

Antojitos (Appetizers)

Guacamole

$14.00

A mix of fresh avocados, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and jalapeño peppers. Served with a basket of fresh tortilla chips.

Chile Con Queso

$8.00
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$15.00+

Served with two freshly made flour tortillas filled with melted Monterrey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Ceviche Mixto

Ceviche Mixto

$14.00

A mix of shrimp, calamari and scallops marinated in freshly-squeezed lemon juice, red onions, cilantro, ginger and jalapeño peppers. Topped off with sweet potatoes, diced avocado and corn.

Gambas Al Ajillo

$13.00

Jumbo shrimp sautéed with garlic, a mix of Spanish herbs, and white wine. Served with toasted French bread.

Nachos

$14.00+

Crisp corn chips topped with refried or black beans, melted Monterrey Jack & Cheddar cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, Pico de Gallo and jalapeño peppers on the side.

Sample Platter

$16.00

House wings, quesadillas, nachos, and taquitos. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo.

Platanos Fritos

$5.00

Sweet fried plantains served with sour cream.

Chile Con Carne

$9.00

Melted cheese and chili pepper dip, seasoned with ground beef and charra beans. Garnished with chopped onions and sour cream. Served with crisp corn tortilla chips.

Sweet Corn Tamal

$5.00

Corn cake slowly cooked in a corn husk. Served with sour cream.

Tostones

Four crispy plantains topped with your choice of meat, served with avocado, cilantro, Parrando’s sauce and queso fresco.

Chile Con Chorizo

$9.00

Trio Dip

$9.95

Chicken Wings

$9.95

Pinaplechorizo Quesadilla

$14.00

Soups & Salads

Tortilla Soup

$9.00+

Traditional Mexican chicken broth, simmered with mixed vegetables. Served with crisp corn tortilla chips, cilantro, cheese and avocado on the side.

Frida Salad

Baby greens topped with your choice of fajitas, corn cherry tomatoes, avocado, black olives, sliced almonds, shredded Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese served with our house raspberry vinaigrette on the side.

Parrando’s Salad

Your choice of protein tossed in barbecue sauce over romaine lettuce, shredded Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese, flour tortilla chips, red onions, and cherry tomatoes. Served with our homemade honey mustard dressing on the side.

Patron’s Salad

Served with our house dressing on the side. Your choice of protein served over romaine lettuce, red onions, avocado, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, and hearts of palm.

House Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, and red onions. Served with our house dressing on the side.

Taco Salad

A large crisp tortilla bowl filled with romaine lettuce, mixed with cherry tomatoes, red onions, refried beans and our house dressing. Garnished with avocado, sour cream and shredded cheese.

Salad Without Meat

$10.95

A large crisp tortilla bowl filled with romaine lettuce, mixed with cherry tomatoes, red onions, refried beans and our house dressing. Garnished with avocado, sour cream and shredded cheese.

Seafood Soup

$12.00

A delicious combination of scallops, shrimp and clams in a savory saffron broth. Garnished with fresh cilantro.

Ensalada De Salmon

$18.95

Burritos

Steak Burrito

$17.00

Grilled steak wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with red chili sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$16.00

Grilled chicken wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with green tomatillo sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Seafood Burrito

$16.00

Shrimp and Scallops with Morelos sauce wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Chicken Burrito

$13.50

Shredded marinated chicken wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with green tomatillo sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Vegetable Burrito

$12.00

Sautéed veggies wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with green tomatillo sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Beef Burrito

$13.50

Shredded marinated beef wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with red chili sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Bean Burrito

$10.00

Black or Refried beans wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with Ranchera sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Parrando’s Combinations

Combo Platter (2)

$13.50

Choose 2 options to create your own combination. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Combo Platter (3)

$15.50

Choose 3 options to create your own combination. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Fajitas

Steak Fajita

Steak Fajita

$24.00

Steak fajitas over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.

Chicken Fajita

Chicken Fajita

$20.00

Chicken fajitas over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.

Steak & Chicken Fajita

$23.00

Steak & Chicken fajitas over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.

Vegetable Fajitas

Vegetable Fajitas

$16.00

Delicious mix of zucchini, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, broccoli, green pepper, red onions and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.

Carne Asada Fajita

$25.00

10oz. Slowly marinated skirt steak over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.

Baby Back Ribs Fajita

$21.00

Hickory smoked ribs covered with out homemade BBQ sauce over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.

Quail Fajita

$19.00

Two quails marinated in our homestyle sauce over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.

Camarones Brochette Fajita

$24.00

Jumbo shrimp poppers packed with cheese jalapeño peppers, wrap in bacon and grilled just right. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.

Cozumel Fajita

$23.00

Jumbo shrimp seasoned with traditional Mexican spices, butterfly cut and grilled shell-on. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.

Mar Y Tierra

$28.00

Fajita Combos

Parrillada Combo

$26.00

Steak & Chicken fajitas with Camarones Brochette over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.

Durango Combo

$25.00

Steak fajitas, Quail and Camarones Cozumel over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.

Tijuana Combo

$24.00

Baby Back Ribs and Camarones Cozumel over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.

El Paso Combo

$24.00

Steak or Chicken fajitas with Baby Back Ribs over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.

Monterrey Combo

$24.00

Steak or Chicken fajitas with Camarones Cozumel over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.

La Tablita Combo

$69.00

Steak, Chicken, Baby Back Ribs, and Camarones Brochette over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.

Enchiladas

Seafood Enchilada

$16.00

Two corn tortillas individually rolled around shrimp and scallops. Covered with Morelos sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Chicken Enchilada

$13.50

Two corn tortillas individually rolled around chicken. Covered with green tomatillo sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Spinach Enchilada

$12.00

Two corn tortillas individually rolled around spinach. Covered with green tomatillo sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Beef Enchilada

$13.50

Two corn tortillas individually rolled around beef. Covered with red chili sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Cheese Enchilada

$11.00

Two corn tortillas individually rolled around cheese. Covered with green tomatillo sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Steak Enchilada

$16.00

Two corn tortillas individually rolled around steak. Covered with red chili sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Veggie Enchilada

$11.00

Two corn tortillas individually rolled around veggies. Covered with Ranchera sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Grilled Chicken Enchilada

$15.00

Two corn tortillas individually rolled around grilled chicken. Covered with green tomatillo sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Lunch Special

$10.00

Taquitos Beef

$13.00

Taquitos Chicken

$13.00

Chimichanga

Seafood Chimichanga

$16.00

Large flour tortilla with shrimp and scallops, lightly pan fried. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Beef Chimichanga

$13.50

Large flour tortilla with beef, lightly pan fried. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Chicken Chimichanga

$13.50

Large flour tortilla with Chicken, lightly pan fried. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Steak Chimichanga

$17.00

Large flour tortilla with steak, lightly pan fried. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Grilled Chicken Chimichanga

$16.00

Large flour tortilla with grilled chicken, lightly pan fried. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Veggie Chimichanga

$13.00

Large flour tortilla with veggies, lightly pan fried. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Taco Platters

Tacos Al Carbon

$16.50

Served with Mexican rice, refried beans with guacamole, sour cream and Pico de Gallo on the side.

Tacos Reynosa

$16.50

Three tacos with your choice of flour or corn tortillas filled with your choice of sautéed meat, green peppers, red onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. Garnished with pineapple and avocado. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans.

Tacos Laredo

$13.50

Three crispy corn tortillas filled with beef or chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de Gallo on the side. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans.

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Three tacos with your choice of flour or corn tortillas filled with pan fried white fish, Mexican relish, red cabbage, and mixed with patron sauce topped with queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans.

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Shrimp sautéed with onions and green peppers, in white wine garnished with cilantro, avocado, queso fresco and three freshly made corn tortillas. Served with patron sauce on the side, Mexican rice, and refried beans.

Tacos Mexicanos

$16.00

Grilled chicken or steak sautéed with Mexican butter topped off with Pico de Gallo, cilantro, avocado, queso fresco and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans.

Tacos De Carnitas

$17.00

Veggie Tacos

$12.00

Tex-Mex Favorites

Chile Pasilla Relleno

Two freshly roasted pasilla peppers filled with your preference of meat, covered with Ranchera sauce and topped with melted cheese.

Chicken Tamales

$13.00

Two large chicken tomatoes topped with melted cheese and rancher sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans.

Sides

Side of White Rice

$3.50

Side of A La Charra Beans

$3.50

Side of Black Beans

$3.50

Side of Sautéed Vegetables

$3.50

Side of French Fries

$3.50

Side of Mexican Rice

$3.50

Side of Refried Beans

$3.50

Side of Yucca Fries

$3.50

Side of Fried Plantains

$3.50

Side of Salad

$3.50

Side of Guac. 5 Oz

$3.95

Side of Sour Cream

$3.50

Side of Steak

$6.50

Side of Chicken

$6.50

Side of Pico De Gallo

$3.50

Small Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Side of Shredded Cheese 5 Oz

$3.50

Side of Eggs

$2.00

Side of Ribs

$7.50

GPS

$3.95

Med Chips & Salsa

$5.95

Side of Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Side of Spicy Sauce 5 Oz

$3.00

Side of Chile Toreado

$0.95

Side of Chorizo

$5.95

Large Chips & Salsa

$10.25

Side of Shredded Lettuce

$1.95

Side of Tostones (3)

$5.00

Side of Garlic Bread (4 slices)

$3.00

Order of Yucca (8 pcs)

$4.50

Side of Chips

$2.00

Side Butter

$0.30

Side Lechuga

$0.50

Side Vegetales De Fajita

$2.95

Side Corn

$3.95

Side Chorizo

$4.95

Especiales - Del Gallinero

Pollo Vallarta

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp and Mexican-style relish. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Pollo Saltado

$18.00

Strips of grilled chicken breast sautéed with tomatoes, onion, celery, green peppers, jalapeño peppers, French fries, and cilantro. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Pollo Encebollado

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with Sautéed Spanish-style onions. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Especiales - Carnes

Jalisco Steak

$24.00

Grilled NY Strip Steak topped with garlic butter sauce. Served with your choice of (3) sides.

Toledo Steak

$24.00

Grilled NY strip steak topped with sautéed Spanish-style onions, green peppers and tomatoes. Served with your choice of (3) sides.

Bistec Encebollado

$24.00

Grilled NY Strip Steak topped with sautéed Spanish-style onions. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Lomo Saltado

$24.00

Strips of grilled steak sautéed with tomatoes, onions, celery, green peppers, jalapeño peppers, French fries, and cilantro. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Masitas De Cerdo

$19.00

Tender pork morsels, slowly roasted in Spanish-style sauce, topped with sautéed onions. Served with your choice of (3) sides.

Especiales - Mariscos

Marisco Saltado

$23.00

Spanish-style stew of scallops, shrimp, fresh salmon, squid, and clams cooked with saffron. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Camarones Tulum

$22.00

Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with white wine, Spanish-style onions, garlic and crushed red peppers. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Mariscada

$24.00

Spanish-style stew of scallops, shrimp, fresh salmon, squid, and clams cooked with saffron. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Camarones Jalisco

$22.00

Jumbo shrimp glazed with tequila, sautéed in white wine, poblano peppers, tomato and scallions. Served with whit rice.

Salmon Morelos

$23.00

Grilled filet of Salmon topped with shrimp and scallops in Morelos sauce. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

$8.50

Fresh tortillas filled with your choice of cheese, steak, or chicken; served with Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese and grilled until golden brown.

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.50

3 Boneless chicken strips.

Kids Tacos

$8.50

Crispy corn tortilla filled with choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

Kids Burger

$8.50

Savory hamburger patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.

Kids Burrito

$8.50

Choice of ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken

Kids Tacos al Carbon

$8.50

Grill steak or chicken rolled in a fresh flour tortilla.

Kids Nachos

$8.50

Fresh crispy corn tortilla chips, topped with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese.

Kid Enchilada

$8.50

Kids Steak Burrito

$9.50

Kids Grilled Chicken Burrito

$9.00

Kids Shrimp Taco

$9.50

Kids Chicken Enchilada

$7.95

Dessert

Flan

$4.50

A decadent Mexican caramel and coconut custard garnished with caramelized sugar.

Tres Leches

$5.95

Our house recipe of this traditional Mexican sponge cake soaked in three sweet milks. Topped with whipped cream & a cherry.

Cheesecake Chimichangas

$5.95

Delicious homemade cheesecake wrapped in a flour pastry, fried and drizzled with chocolate. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Sopapillas

$5.95

Fried puff pastry sprinkled with honey, strawberry sauce and powdered sugar. Served warm, with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Cajeta

$5.95

Scoop of vanilla ice cream dipped in coconut shavings and smothered with warm caramel. Served on a crispy cinnamon sugar tortilla.

Fried Ice Cream

$5.95

Scoop of vanilla ice cream dipped in crushed corn flakes, fried and drizzled with warm caramel. Served on a crispy cinnamon sugar tortilla.

Fried Bananas

$5.95

Warn bananas, lightly fried with a caramelized shell. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Scoops

$2.95

Vanilla or Chocolate.

Churros

$5.95

Margaritas

Lg Silver Margarita

$16.00

Sm Silver Margarita

$8.50

Lg Cadillac Margarita

$18.95

Sm Cadillac Margarita

$10.95

Half Gallon Sangria

$55.00

Lg Anejo Margarita

$17.50

Sm Anejo Margarita

$9.50

Lg Spicy Margarita

$17.50

Half Gallon Margarita

$58.95

CORONARITA

$18.50

Lg Flavored Margarita

$17.50

Sm Flavored Margarita

$9.50

S Spicy Margarita

$9.50

FlLYMARGARITAS

$26.00

Open Check

$1.00

Cazadores Hand Craft Margarita

$11.95

Beverages

Coke

$2.95

Orange juice

$2.95

Unsweetened Tea

$2.95

Bottled Sodas

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Kids Drink

$1.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Mango Juice

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Fanta

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

GF Antojitos

GF Gambas Al Ajillo

$13.00

Shrimp sautéed with garlic, a mix of Spanish herbs and white wine.

GF Platanos Fritos

$5.00

Sweet fried plantains.

GF Sweet Corn Tamal

$4.50

Corn cake slowly cooked in a corner hush.

GF Salads

GF Frida Salad

$17.50+

GF Parrando's Salad

$17.50+

GF Patron's Salad

$17.50+

GF House Salad

$7.00

GF Especiales De La Casa

GF Toledo Steak

$23.00

GF Pollo Vallarta

$18.00

GF Pollo Encebollado

$17.00

GF Tacos Al Carbon

GF Salmon Morelos

$22.00

GF Camarones Cozumel (Fajitas)

$21.00

GF Vegetable Fajitas

$16.00

GF Cheese Enchiladas

$10.00

GF Vegetable Enchilada

$11.00

Family Platters

Parrillada Platter

$85.00

Grilled steak, chicken, baby back ribs, and camarones brochette. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and fresh flour tortillas or corn tortillas.

Taco Family Platter (Three Tacos Per Person)

$65.00

The protein of your choice; sautéed with Mexican butter topped off with pico de gallo, cilantro, avocado, queso fresco and sour cream your choice of tortillas: flour soft or corn soft. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Especial de la Casa Enchilada Platter (Two Per Person)

$50.00

Two corn tortillas with your choice of meat cover with melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

42830 Creek View Plaza Suite 100, Ashburn, VA 20147

Directions

Gallery
Parrandos Tex-Mex image
Banner pic
Parrandos Tex-Mex image

Similar restaurants in your area

The All American Steakhouse - Ashburn
orange starNo Reviews
43145 Broadlands Center Plaza Ste. 103 Ashburn, VA 20148
View restaurantnext
Baker's Crust - 107 Ashburn
orange starNo Reviews
19890 Belmont Chase Drive, Unit 135 Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
Vino Bistro - 1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100
orange star4.6 • 407
1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100 Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurantnext
Bandit Taco Leesburg
orange starNo Reviews
1601 Village Market Boulevard Southeast Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurantnext
Ahso Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
22855 Brambleton Plaza #108 Brambleton, VA 20148
View restaurantnext
Sullivan's Cove Ashburn, VA
orange starNo Reviews
44699 Brimfield Drive Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ashburn

The Burger Shack- Ashburn
orange star4.2 • 633
42841 Creek View Plaza Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
The Bungalow Alehouse - Ashburn
orange star4.3 • 283
44042 Pipeline Plaza Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
City Tap - Loudoun
orange star4.3 • 251
20376 Exchange St Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
Oxus7 Turkish Mediterranean Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 136
20937 Ashburn Rd #125 Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
The Lost Fox
orange star4.5 • 57
20374 Exchange St. Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ashburn
Sterling
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Leesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Herndon
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Reston
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Purcellville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Middleburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston