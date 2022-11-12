Italian
American
Parrans Po-boys Metairie 3939 Veterans Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Parran's opens at 11 am. food will be ready by 11:10 if placed before 11 am online Ordering or Door Dash delivery.
Location
3939B VETERANS BLVD, Metairie, LA 70002
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Shimmy Shack - Harahan - 1855 Dock street
No Reviews
1855 Dock street Harahan, LA 70123
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Metairie
More near Metairie