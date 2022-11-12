Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
American

Parrans Po-boys Metairie 3939 Veterans Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

3939B VETERANS BLVD

Metairie, LA 70002

Popular Items

Fried Shrimp
Roast Beef
Bowl Gumbo

King Cakes

King Cake Traditional

$21.95Out of stock

King Cake Cream Cheese

$25.95Out of stock

King Cake Strawberry & Cream Cheese

$28.95Out of stock

Po-Boys Online

Roast Beef

$12.95

Slow Cooked Roast Beef in Gravy

Surf N Turf

$13.95

Best of both Fried Shrimp and Roast Beef mixed.

J & M Special

$12.95

Roast Beef, Ham and Swiss Cheese

Pastrami Parran

$10.95

Grilled Pastrami and Melted Provolone Cheese

Meatball Parran

$9.95

Homemade Hand Rolled Meatball with Provolone Cheese and Red Gravy

Italian Sausage Parran

$10.95

Grilled Italian Sausage with Provolone Cheese and Red Gravy

Veal Parran

$10.95

Veal Cutlet Paneed & Fried with Provolone Cheese & Red Gravy

Veal Supreme

$10.95

Veal Cutlet Paneed & Fried with Swiss Cheese & Roast Beef Gravy

Fried Shrimp

$13.95

Shrimp Seasoned with our Parran's Seasoned Yellow Corn Flour Mix.

Fried Oyster

$21.95

Oyster Seasoned with Parran's Yellow Corn Flour Mix.

Fried Catfsh

$10.95

Fish seasoned with Parran's Yellow Corn Flour Mix

Shrimp & Oyster

$20.95

Shrimp & Oysters Seasoned & Fried in Parran's Yellow Corn Flour Mix

Shrimp & Catfish

$13.95

Shrimp & Catfish Seasoned & Fried in Parran's Yellow Corn Flour Mix

Catfish & Oyster

$18.95

Catfish & Oysters Seasoned & Fried in Parran's Yellow Corn Flour Mix

Grilled Chicken Parran

$11.25

Grilled Chicken Tenders Topped with Provolone Cheese & Red Gravy

Fried Chicken Parran

$11.75

Fried Chicken Tenders Topped with Provolone Cheese & Red Gravy

Fried Chicken

$11.25

Seasoned & Fried Chicken Tenders

Turkey

$9.25

Thin Sliced Turkey

Eggplant Parran

$9.95

Fresh Eggplant Seasoned & Fried Topped with Provolone Cheese & Red Gravy

Blackened Chicken

$12.75

Chicken Tenders Seared with Cajun Spices

Hot Sausage Patties

$9.25

Smoked Sausage

$9.25

Ham

$9.25

Grilled Chicken

$10.75

Blackened Shrimp

$15.95

Shrimp Seared with Cajun Spices

Combo Po-Boys Online

Combo Roast Beef Online

$10.20

Combo Meatball Parran Online

$10.20

Combo Italian Sausage Parran Online

$11.20

Combo Pastrami Parran Online

$11.20

Combo Hot Sausage Patty Online

$10.20

Combo Shrimp Online

$11.20

Combo Black Shrimp Online

$12.20

Combo Catfish Online

$10.20

Combo Veal Cutlet Online

$10.20

Combo Veal Parran Online

$11.20

Combo Veal Supreme Online

$11.20

Combo Grilled Chicken Online

$10.50

Combo Grilled Chicken Parran Online

$11.20

Combo Eggplant Parran Online

$11.20

Combo Turkey Online

$9.20

Combo Grilled Turkey Online

$9.50

Combo Ham Online

$9.20

Combo Grilled Ham Online

$9.50

Combo Fried Chicken Parran Online

$11.20

Combo Smoked Sausage Online

$11.20

Combo B L T with Mayo Online

$10.20

Combo 1/4 Italian Muff Online

$11.20

Burgers Online

Single Patty Burger

$7.25

Parran's Famous Char Burger

Double Patty Burger

$13.25

Parran's Famous Char Burger

Gumbo Online

Chicken & Andouille Gumbo Mon thru Sat except for Friday Shrimp & Okra Gumbo Fridays only

Cup Gumbo

$4.25

Bowl Gumbo

$7.95

Tacos

Fish Taco

$4.95

Fried Fish ,Roumalade sauce,coleslaw dressing,cilantro on soft flour tortilla

Shrimp Taco

$4.95

Fried Shrimp Roumalade sauce, coleslaw dressing, cilantro on soft flour tortilla

Side Items Online

Small French Fries

$2.50

Large French Fries

$4.75

Large Cheese Fries

$5.75

Coleslaw

$2.95

Potato Salad

$3.25

Fried Cauliflower

$5.95

Eggplant Sticks

$5.95

Fresh Fried Eggplant Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce

Small Fried Pickles

$2.95

Pickle Chips Served with Ranch Dressing on the Side

Large Fried Pickles

$4.75

Pickle Chips Served with Ranch Dipping Sauce

Small Onion Rings

$2.95

Freshly Cut Onions Served with Parran's Own Cajun Mayo on the Side

Large Onion Rings

$5.75

Freshly Cut Onions Served with Parran's Cajun Mayo on the Side

Cup Red Beans

$3.95

Slow Cooked Slow Cooked Red Beans

Cup Green Beans

$3.95

Slow Cooked Green Beans

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.95

Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce

Small Cheese Fries

$2.95

Muffulettas Online

Half Italian Muff

$12.95

Grilled Ham, Salami, Pastrami Topped with Provolone Cheese & Olive Mix

Half Seafood Muff

$18.95

Fried Catfish and Shrimp Get it Dressed with Parran's Own Cajun Mayo. Dress it with Lettuce & Tomato (No Oysters available at this time Sorry)

Half Seafood Muff add Oysters

$18.95

Clubs Online

Parran's Club Online

$10.20

Turkey Club Online

$10.20

Grilled Chicken Club Online

$11.20

Balsamic Chicken Club Online

$11.20

Pizza Online

10" Custom Cheese Pizza

$8.95

The Original Roast Beef Pizza

$11.95

Parran's Slow Baked Roast & Gravy, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onion & Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheeses

Blackened Shrimp Pizza

$13.95

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese & Shrimp Seared with Cajun Spices

Mediterranean Pizza

$10.95

Garlic Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Artichoke, Onion, Mozzarella & Feta Cheeses

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$11.95

Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses

Margarita Pizza

$9.95

Pizza Sauce, Fresh Basil & Mozzarella Cheese

Canadian Bacon Black Olives Pizza

$10.95

Pizza Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Black Olives & Mozzarella Cheese

Henry's Supreme Pizza

$12.95

Pizza Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onion, Bell Peppers, Black Olives & Mozzarella Cheese

Salads Online

Large Salad Online

$9.20

Side Salad Online

$2.50

Grilled Chicken Salad Online

$13.20

Blackened Chicken Salad Online

$15.20

Fried Chicken Salad Online

$13.20

Fried Shrimp Salad Online

$15.20

Blackened Shrimp Salad Online

$17.20

Creole Dishes Online

Red Beans & Smoked Sausage Online

$10.20

Red Beans & Hot Sausage Online

$10.20

Red Beans & Grilled Chicken Tenders Online

$12.20

Red Beans & Blackened Chicken Tenders Online

$14.20

Red Beans & Fried Chicken Tenders Online

$12.20

Red Beans & Fried Catfish Strips Online

$10.20

Shrimp Creole Online

$15.20

Catfish Lorell Online

$16.20

Italian Dishes Online

Meatball & Spaghetti

$11.20

Hand Rolled Meatballs Topped with Marinara Sauce Over Angel Hair Pasta

Grilled Chicken Parran & Spaghetti

$13.50

Char Grilled Chicken Breast Tenders Topped with Marinara Sauce & Provolone Cheese Over Angel Hair Pasta

Eggplant Parran & Spaghetti

$12.20

Fresh Eggplant Topped with Marinara Sauce & Provolone Cheese Over Angel Hair Pasta

Veal Parran & Spaghetti

$13.50

Breaded & Fried Veal Cutlet Topped with Marinara Sauce, Provolone Cheese Over Angel Hair Pasta

Italian Sausage & Spaghetti

$13.20

Grilled Italian Sausage Topped with Marinara Sauce & Provolone Cheese Over Angel Hair Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo - Plain

$11.20

Creamy White Alfredo Sauce Tossed with Fettuccine Pasta - No Meat Added

Shrimp And Crawfish Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.20

Shrimp & Crawfish Tossed in a Creamy White Alfredo Sauce with Fettuccine Pasta

Grilled Chicken & Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.20

Char Grilled Chicken Breast Tenders Atop a Creamy White Alfredo Sauce with Fettuccine Pasta

Blackened Chicken & Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.20

Chicken Breast Tenders Seared with Cajun Spices Atop Creamy White Alfredo Sauce with Fettuccine Pasta

Fried Catfish & Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.20

Fried Catfish Tenders Atop Creamy White Alfredo Sauce with Fettuccine Pasta

Fried Chicken & Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.50

Fried Chicken Breast Tenders Atop Creamy White Alfredo Sauce with Fettuccine Pasta

Veal Cutlet & Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.20

Breaded & Fried Veal Cutlet Atop Creamy White Alfredo Sauce with Fettuccine Pasta

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.20

Shrimp Tossed in a Creamy White Alfredo Sauce with Fettuccine Pasta

Crawfish Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.20

Crawfish Tails Tossed in a Creamy White Alfredo Sauce with Fettuccine Pasta

Diane

$16.20

Shrimp & Crawfish Tails Tossed in Cream Sauce with Fresh Mushrooms, Green Onion & Garlic Over Angel Hair Pasta

GRB - Grilled Chicken & Green Beans

$13.50

Char Grilled Chicken Breast Tenders Served Over Smothered Green Beans & Brown Rice

GRB Grilled Tuna - with Green Beans

$12.95Out of stock

Marinated & Grilled Tuna Steak Served Over Smothered Green Beans & Brown Rice

GRB Fried Chicken - with Green Beans

$14.00

Fried Chicken Tenders Served Over Smothered Green Beans & Brown Rice

GRB Blk Chicken - with Green Beans

$15.50

Chicken Breast Tenders Seared with Cajun Spices Served Over Smothered Green Beans & Brown Rice

GRB Fried Catfish - with Green Beans

$12.20

Fried Catfish Tenders Served with Smothered Green Beans & Brown Rice

Seafood Online

Seafood Plate - Half

$14.95

Fried Catfish, Shrimp & Oysters Served with Fries, Potato Salad & Garlic Bread

Fried Crawfish Plate - Half

$12.95Out of stock

Fried Catfish, Shrimp & Oysters Served with Fries, Potato Salad & Garlic Bread

Fried Shrimp Plate - Whole

$18.95

A Dozen Fried Butterflied Shrimp Served with Fries, Potato Salad & Garlic Bread

Fried Shrimp Plate - Half

$12.95

Half Dozen Fried Butterflied Shrimp Served with Fries, Potato Salad & Garlic Bread

Fried Oyster Plate - Whole

$24.95

A Dozen Fried Oysters Served with Fries, Potato Salad & Garlic Bread

Fried Crawfish Plate - Whole

$21.95Out of stock

Half Dozen Fried Oysters Served with Fries, Potato Salad & Garlic Bread

Fried Catfish Plate - Whole

$14.95

Fried Catfish Tenders Served with Fries, Potato Salad & Garlic Bread

Fried Catfish Plate-Half

$9.95

Seafood Plate - Whole

$24.95

Fried Catfish Tenders Served with Fries, Potato Salad & Garlic Bread

Fried Shrimp & Catfish Plate

$18.95

Fried Butterflied Shrimp & Catfish Served with Fries, Potato Salad & Garlic Bread

Grilled Shrimp Plate - Half

$14.95Out of stock

Fried Oysters & Catfish Tenders Served with Fries, Potato Salad & Garlic Bread

Fried Oyster Plate - Half

$14.95

Fried Oyster Served with Fries, Potato Salad & Garlic Bread

Grilled Shrimp Plate-Whole

$20.20Out of stock

Desserts Online

Bread Pudding

$3.95

Baked Bread Pudding in a Whiskey Sauce

Kid Selections Online

Two Fried Chicken Tenders Served with French Fries

Kid's Fried Chicken

$8.95

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.95

Kid's Fried Shrimp & Fries

$10.95

Fried Shrimp Served with French Fries

Kid's One Meatball & Pasta

$8.95

One Meatball & Marinara Sauce Served Over Angel Hair Pasta

Kids Angel Hair Pasta & Butter

$5.95

Kid's Cheese Sandwich on Toast & Fries

$4.95

Kids Angel Hair Pasta & Marinara Sauce

$4.95

Soda

Coke Fountain

$2.75

Diet Coke Fountain

$2.75

Lemonade Fountain

$2.75

Red Cream Fountain

$2.75

Sprite Fountain

$2.75

Barqs Bottle

$2.75

Mexican Coke Bottle

$2.75

Dasani Water

$2.75

Holiday Menu

Cornbread qt

$20.00

Mirliton qt

$28.00

Turkey Gravy Thanksgiving only qt

$14.00

Sweet Potatoe casserole qt

$14.00

Baked Mac qt

$25.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip qt

$25.00

Bread Pudding Qt

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Parran's opens at 11 am. food will be ready by 11:10 if placed before 11 am online Ordering or Door Dash delivery.

Website

Location

3939B VETERANS BLVD, Metairie, LA 70002

Directions

Gallery
Parran's Poboys image
Parran's Poboys image
Parran's Poboys image
Parran's Poboys image

