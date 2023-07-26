APPETIZER

Arepa con Carne

$7.00

Arepa con Hogao

$4.50

Arepa Con Mantequilla

$2.75

Grilled Corn Party with butter.

Arepa con Pollo

$7.00

Arepa Con Queso

$6.60

Grilled Corn Party with Cheese.

Arepa Mixta

$9.90

Grilled Corn party with cheese, beef and chicken.

Buñuelos

$1.92

Fried Cheese Ball

Chicharrón Con Arepa

$6.00

Grilled Corn Party with Pork Belly

Chicharrón Con Papa Criolla

$7.00

Fried Pork Belly with Colombian yellow potato.

Chicharrón Con Plátano Maduro

$6.00

Fried Pork Belly with sweet plantain.

Chicharrón Con Tostones

$7.00

Fried pork belly with green plantain.

Chicharrón Con Yuca Frita

$7.00

Fried pork belly with fried cassava

Chicharrón Unidad

$6.60

Fried Pork Belly.

Chorizo con Arepa

$6.60

Fried pork sausage with arepa

Chorizo con Papa criolla

$6.60

Chorizo con Tostones

$6.60

Chorizo con Yuca frita

$6.60

Chorizo Unidad

$2.00

Fried pork sausage

Empanada de carne

$1.92

Deep fried corn masa pie stuffed with beef filling and potato.

Pandebonos

$1.92

Patacon Mixto

$7.70

Patacón Con Carne

$7.70

Patacón Con Hogao

$6.00

Patacón Con Pollo

$7.70

Plátano Maduro Con Queso

$5.00

BEVERAGES

Aguapanela

$3.00+

Botella de Agua

$1.50

Cafe colombiano

$2.50

Chocolate caliente

$3.00

Coca Cola Dieta

$2.50

Coca Cola Lata

$2.50

Coca Cola Vidrio

$3.50

Coca Cola Zero

$2.50

Colombiana

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Jugos Naturales

$4.00+

Mango, mora, maracuyá, guanábana, guayaba, lulo, fresa, piña

Leche

$1.00

Limon

$0.50

Limonada Natural

$7.00

Manzana Postobon

$3.00

Pony Malta

$3.25

Sprite

$2.50

TopoChico

$2.50

BREAKFAST

Huevos Estrellados

$6.50

Huevos Revueltos

$6.50

Huevos Pericos

$7.00

Calentado Paisa

$10.00

DESSERT

Tres Leches

$7.00

Brevas Con Queso y Arequipe

$6.00

Con queso y arequipe

KIDS MEAL

Plato De Niños

$7.70

Carne, arroz, frijol y plátano maduro

Chicken Nuggets

$6.50

Con papa francesa

PLATOS A LA PARRILLA

Churrasco

$30.80

Grilled sirloin steak

Lomo De Cerdo

$18.15

Papa criolla y ensalada

Pechuga De Pollo

$16.50

Arroz y plátano maduro

Picada Parrilla

$30.80

Grilled steak, pork loins, chicken beast, pork sausage, pork belly, French fries, yellow potato, fried green plantain, cassava sticks, and corn party.

Pincho Mixto

$16.50

Arepa y ensalada

SIDES

Aguacate

$3.00

Arepa Pequeña x4

$3.00

Arroz

$3.00

Carne extra

$3.50

Ensalada

$3.50

Frijoles

$2.50+

Huevo Frito

$2.00

Limon

$0.60

Papa Criolla

$4.50

Papa Salada

$3.00

Papas Fritas

$3.00

Platano Maduro

$3.50

Queso

$2.00

Tortillas

$1.00

Tostones

$3.50

Yuca Frita

$2.75

SOUPS

Consomé De Gallina

$3.50

Consomé De Res

$3.50

Sancocho de Gallina

$11.93+

Sancocho de Res

$11.93+

Sopa de Mondongo

$11.93+

TIENDITA COLOMBIANA

Bombombun Unidad

$1.00

Camisas Colombianas

$20.00

Cocosette cajax8

$10.00

Cocosette unidad

$1.50

Manimoto

$2.00

Mochilas Wayuu

$80.00

Paquete Bombombun

$6.00

Paquete Coffe Delight

$4.00

Paquete Supercoco

$8.00

Pulsera Grande

$10.00

Pulsera pequena

$5.00

Sombreros

$40.00

TOGO

Salsa Picante 12 Oz

$8.00

Salsa Picante 8 Oz

$5.00

Paquete De Arepas Pequeñas (45 unidades)

$16.00

Paquete De Arepas Grandes (9 unidades)

$10.00

TYPICAL DISHES

Bandeja Paisa

$17.50

Grilled steak, pork belly, pork sausage, white rice, beans, fried egg, fried sweet plantain, avocado and white corn Party.

Hígado Encebollado

$16.50

Grilled beef liver with onions, served with fried green plantain and salad

Mojarra Frita

$18.70

Fried red tilapia, served with white rice and fried green plantain.

Cazuela De Mariscos

$23.10

Shrimp, scallops, crab palm, tilapia and squid rings on a fish bottom and coconut cream, served with rice and fried green plantain.