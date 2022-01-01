Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Parrilla Express

702 Reviews

$

6401 34th St

Berwyn, IL 60402

Order Again

Salads

Chicken Salad

$9.75

Avocado Salad

$8.60

House Salad

$6.70

Chicken Summer Salad

$9.65

Caesar Salad

$7.75

Taco Salad

$10.99

Parrilla Plates

Parrilla Chicken

$16.55+

10 PCS Chicken only

$17.55+

Family Size

$24.99+

Combo Dinner

$18.99

BBQ Ribs

$19.99+

Steak Dinner

$19.25

Steak Parrillada

$18.99

Shish-ka-bob

$11.95

Chic-ka-bob

$11.55

BBQ Pork-ka-bob

$8.99

Wings

$0.00Out of stock

full rib tip

$19.50+

1/2 rib tip

$12.95

Mexican Meals

Tacos

$3.35+

Taco Dinner

$7.99

Burritos

$7.99

Burrito Dinner

$9.55

Mexican Nachos

$10.55

Steak Cheese Fries

$6.75

Burgers

Maria Mexican Burger

$10.35

Classic Burger

$10.15

Route 66 Burger

$10.35

1/4 lb Burger

$6.55

Sandwich Only

$3.75

Santa Fe Chorizo Burger

$10.35

Hawaiian Burger

$10.35

rib burger

$10.35

Seafood

Shrimp-ka-bob

$14.50

Salmon Dish

$14.95

Tilapia Dish

$14.75

Sandwich Combos

PS2

$12.25

Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.99

Avocado Chicken Breast

$9.25

Chicken Avocado Panini

$9.30

Hot Dog

$2.25+

Bacon Wrapped Jumbo

$3.10

steak panini only

$7.10

steak panini w/side

$9.85

Sides

Oven Baked Potatoes

$3.45

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.45

French Fries

$3.45

Side Salad

$3.45

Fresh Fruit

$3.75

Rice

$3.45

Beans

$3.45

cheese fries

$4.50

Soups

Chicken Noodle

$3.45

Cream of Chicken

$3.45

Daily Soup

$3.45

Desserts

Cheesecake

$3.60

Chocolate Cake

$3.60

Flan

$3.60

Cheesecake (Copy)

$3.60

tiramisu

$5.25

extras

cheese

$0.50

bacon

$0.50

sour cream

$0.30

avacodo

$0.75

tortillas

$1.35

side of garlic bread

$1.35

Salsa

$0.30

cup of cheese

$0.75

delivery charge

Local delivery

$3.95

General delivery

$4.85

daily special

dayli special

$8.25

catering

full tray of chicken fajitas

$120.00

full tray of steak fajitas

$130.00

full tray of rice

$60.00

full tray of beans

$60.00

full tray of salad

$60.00

full tray of fruit salad

$65.00

full tray of oven baked potato

$60.00

full tray of oven bake chicken

$110.00

full tray of pollo asado

$110.00

full tray of guisado de puerco

$130.00

full tray of chicken chef salad

$69.00

full tray of chicken ceaser salad con pollo

$69.00

full tray of ceaser salad

$60.00

Bottles

Jarritos

$3.30

Sangria

$3.30

Topo Chico

$3.30

Arizona

$1.55

Ruth Beer

$3.50

Bottle Coke

$3.50

bottella de agua

$1.35

vitamin water

$2.45

Fresh Waters

agua fresca

$3.85

Soft Drinks

soft drink

$2.50

Bottle of Water

$1.35

Vitamin Water

$2.35

Smothies

Smothie

$3.30

Hot Drinks

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.25

Cup of Milk

$1.99

Can Drinks

Can Drink

$1.55
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Parrilla Express image
Parrilla Express image
Parrilla Express image

