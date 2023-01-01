Main picView gallery

Parrish Pizzeria

12345 US 301 N

Parrish, FL 34219

Appetizers

Breadsticks 5

$5.25

Arancini cheese balls 5

$9.25Out of stock

Mozzarella sticks 5

$7.25

5 Pretzel breadstick with cheddar beer cheese

$8.99

Basket of fries

$3.25

Jpeno poppers 5

$7.25

Pizza

Small

$10.00

Medium

$14.00

Large

$18.00

Wings

10 wings

$12.99

10 Fried jumbo wings with choice of sauce. With carrots and celery. Side of Ranch or Blue Cheese available.

Calzone

Calzone

$15.00

Salad

House Salad

$5.99

Salad Bar

$9.99

Extra Sauces

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

1000 ISLAND

$1.00

Garlic Parm

$1.00

Cheddar beer cheese

$1.00

Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Sauce

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Mild

$1.00

Hot

$1.00

Crazy asian

$1.00

Mango habanero

$1.00

Lunch Specials

2 Slice & Soda

$8.00

1 slice

$3.00

1 Topping Large Pizza

$13.00

LRG and 10 wings special

LRG Pizza 10 wings

$30.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Family Pizzeria with dine in , carry out and delivery. NY Style hand tossed pizza, wings, beer and wine. Large self serve salad bar. Fresh made dough and vegetarian offerings.

12345 US 301 N, Parrish, FL 34219

