Parrot Eyes Bar & Grill
323 N 6th st
Fredonia, KS 66736
Starters
Blooming Onion
Blooming onion with zesty ranch dressing
Buffalo Wings 6pc
Sauces: Sweet Mango Habanero, Buffalo, Mild, Medium or Hot, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ
Buffalo Wings 8 pc
Sauces: Sweet Mango Habanero, Buffalo, Mild, Medium or Hot, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ
Buffalo Wings 16 pc
Buffalo Wings Boneless 6 PC
Buffalo Wings Boneless 8 PC
Buffalo Wings Boneless 16 PC
Calamari
Cheddar Bites
Chicken Nachos
Nachos smothered in chicken, cheese, onions, olives, jalapenos, ranch and house sauce
Crab Cakes
2 Savory crab cakes with real crab, the perfect blend of creamy mayonnaise, creole mustard, and premium spices to give you that taste of Paradise.
Crab Dip
Made in house creamy crab dip served with pita bread
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Pickles
Deep fried golden crisp dill pickle chips coated in corn meal with a hint of spice
Mac N Cheese Bites
Mozzarella Sticks
Pub style mozzarella breaded in a light crispy batter
Palm Fritters
Tortillas deep fried with a cream cheese and pepperjack filling
Parrot Eyes Fries
House cut fries with chicken, bacon and garlic aioli
Parrot Eyes Platter
Crab dip, potato skins, fried pickles and mozzarella sticks.
Pepper Jack Bites
Potato Cheddar Bites
Potato Skins
Potato skins filled with bacon, cheese and chives
Spicy Corn Bites
Stuffed Mushrooms
Large mushrooms filled with cream cheese, chives and bacon & smothered in cheese sauce
Island Entrees
Big Kahuna Baked Potato
Baked potato with chicken or steak, cheese, sour cream, scallions, bacon, BBQ sauce, candied jalapeños & BBQ beans
Bone In Fried Chicken 2 PC
Just like your grandma used to make with 3 pieces of dark, white or mixed bone in chicken, served with a breadstick, coleslaw and 2 sides
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Stuffed with sliced ham and a blend of Swiss and American cheese served with a breadstick, coleslaw and 2 sides
Chicken Fried Chicken
Buttermilk soaked chicken breast, tenderized and seasoned breading deep fried to a golden brown, smothered in gravy of your choice, served with a breadstick, coleslaw and 2 sides
Chicken Fried Steak
Chicken fried beef steak smothered in gravy of your choice served with a breadstick, coleslaw and 2 sides
Chicken Strips
4 hand breaded chicken strips fried to a golden brown served with a side of country gravy, a breadstick, coleslaw and 2 sides
Chili
Steak
Quesadillas
Cheesy Aloha Quesadilla
Blend of the finest cheeses
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
Chicken, bacon, cheese and ranch
Surfin' Steak Quesadilla
Steak, onions, green peppers, banana peppers and cheese
Sweet Heat Islander Quesadilla
Shrimp with berry mango habanero sauce, jalapenos and cheese
Just Surfin'
Coconut Shrimp
6 coconut shrimp served with Pina Colada sauce, coleslaw, hushpuppies and 2 sides
Fish N Chips
Mahi Mahi
Grilled, fried or blackened mahi mahi served over a bed of rice, with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and 2 sides
Paradise Feast
Shrimp, bay scallops, fish, clam strips all deep fried, served with cocktail & tartar sauce, coleslaw, hushpuppies and 2 sides
Shrimp Scampi
Butterfly shrimp in a garlic butter sauce with coleslaw, hushpuppies and 2 sides Add a side of pasta for $2.99
Stuffed Shrimp
Crab stuffed shrimp with parmesan and scampi sauce, served with coleslaw, hushpuppies and 2 sides Add a side of pasta for $2.99
Tacos
2 Grilled or fried, fish or shrimp tacos, with cabbage and house made sauce served with rice pilaf and coleslaw
Pasta
Chicken Alfredo Pasta
A traditional chicken Alfredo with house made sauce and topped with pesto
Chicken Parmesean Pasta
Parmesan crusted chicken breast deep fried to perfection smothered in made in house marinara sauce served over a bed of pasta
Shrimp Alfredo Pasta
A traditional shrimp Alfredo with house made sauce
Spaghetti & Meat Sauce Pasta
A traditional spaghetti with large meatballs in our house made sauce.
Sandwiches
BLT Sandwich
Traditional BLT on Texas toast served with coleslaw and 1 side
Breaded Tenderloin Sandwich
Tenderloin breaded on Texas toast served with coleslaw and 1 side
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo chicken grilled or breaded on everything bun served with coleslaw and 1 side
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or fried chicken served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on an everything bun served with coleslaw and 1 side
Gyro (yeh-ro) Sandwich
savory authentic gyro meat topped with chili seasoned cabbage, pesto sauce, on pita bread, served with coleslaw and 1 side
Paradise Club Sandwich
Turkey, bacon lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese on hoagie served with coleslaw and 1 side
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich Special
Beef or chicken with peppers and onions on a hoagie roll served with coleslaw and 1 side
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich Special
Po Boy Sandwich
Shrimp or fish on hoagie bun served with coleslaw and 1 side
Reuben Sandwich
Sauerkraut with corned beef on rye bread with 1000 Island dressing served with coleslaw and 1 side
Ribeye Sandwich
Ribeye steak on Texas toast, served with coleslaw and 1 side
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwhich
Signature Burgers
1/4 HAMBURGER (SINGLE)
1/2 HAMBURGER (DOUBLE)
1/4 lb Cheeseburger (SINGLE)
1/4 lb burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on an everything bun
1/2 lb Cheeseburger (DOUBLE)
1/2 lb burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on an everything bun
1/4 lb Bacon Cheeseburger (SINGLE)
1/2 lb Bacon Cheeseburger (DOUBLE)
Fireball Burger
candied jalapenos, pepperjack cheese, bacon, sriracha mayo sauce lettuce, grilled onions served on an everything bun
Guacamole Burger
1/2 lb burger with house made guac, bacon, swiss cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on an everything bun
Hawaiian Cowboy Burger
1/2 lb burger with pepperjack cheese, onion straws, house bbq and topped with a slice of pineapple on an everything bun
Lanham Burger
1/2 lb burger with pickle, grilled onions, lettuce, american cheese and house made 1000 Island dressing served on everything bun
Mac n Cheesy Bacon Jam Burger
1/2 lb burger with a pile of house cheesy mac, an onion ring, and bacon jam served on an everything bun
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Parrot Eyes Burger
1/2 lb burger with bacon, street corn, grilled onions served on an everything bun
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled or crispy buffalo chicken with cheddar cheese feta cheese crumbles, bacon and tomatoes with ranch dressing
Chef Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheeses, croutons, bacon, boiled egg and red onion with choice of dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled or crispy chicken with fresh romaine, permesan, croutons and red onion tossed in creamy caesar.
Mediterranean Salad
Steak with corn dip, beans, banana peppers, onion, bell peppers, mozzarella & shredded pepperjack and Sweet heat Mediterranean dressing
Parrot Eyes Salad
grilled or crispy chicken with glazed pecans, dried cranberries, apples, feta cheese crumbles with raspberry vinaigrette
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or crispy buffalo chicken with cheddar cheese feta cheese crumbles, bacon and tomatoes with ranch dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken with fresh romaine, permesan, croutons and red onion tossed in creamy caesar.
Mediterranean Wrap
Steak with corn dip, beans, banana peppers, onion, bell peppers, mozzarella & shredded pepperjack and Sweet heat Mediterranean dressing
Parrot Eyes Wrap
grilled or crispy chicken with glazed pecans, dried cranberries, apples, feta cheese crumbles with raspberry vinaigrette
Sides
Applesauce
Baked potato
Coleslaw
French fries
Fried apples
Mac n cheese
Mashed potato
Onion Rings
Rice pilaf
Side salad
Sweet potato fries
Tater tots
Vegetable of the day
Chips
Premium Sides
Kids
Kids Cheese it up pizza
Personal pan size cheese pizza
Kids Cheeseburger
1/4 lb cheeseburger
Kids Chicken Strips
2 hand breaded chicken strips
KIDS Chili
Kids Grilled cheese
Classic grilled American cheese
Kids Lil Doggies
Mini corndogs
KIDS Spaghetti
Kids Applesauce Side
Kids French Fries Side
Kids Mac n Cheese Side
Kids Tater Tots Side
Condiments/ Sauce
Soft Drink
Water
Frozen Drinks
Liqueur/Brandy
amaretto
blue curacao
boston melon
buttershots
carolyns irish creme
creme deCoa
De Kuyper Bananna
fireball
goldschlagger
hot damn
jagermeister
kahlua
midori melon
peachtree
peppermint schnapps
pucker apple
sloe gin
subrosa
triple sec
tuaca
watermelon puckers
Rum
Scotch
Vodka
Whiskey
Shots
3 Legged Monkey
Almond Joy
Ankles in the Air
B-52
Balls Deep
Banana Creme Pie
Barbie
Black Russian
Blondie
Bloodshot Eye
Blow Job
Blue Kamikaze
Bob Marley
Bomb Pop
Breakfast Shot
Bubble Gum
Butterball
Camel Toe
Cappuccinotini
Cherry Bomb Shot
Cosmopolitan
Cranberry Cookie
Deep Throat
Dirty Daryl
Fat Hooker
Fire & Ice
Flaming Dr. Pepper
Freak Shot
Green Tea
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Flag
Jager Bomb
Kamikaze
Kermit the Frog
Lemon Drop
Mad Dog
Mind Eraser
Monkey's Lunch
Pineapple Upside Down
Red Headed Slut
Scooby Doo
Sex in the Dungeon
Silver Bullet
Starburst
Three Wise Men
Vegas Bomb
Voodoo
White Tea
Woo Woo
Lunchbox Drink
Hot Butt
Cocktails
alabama slammer
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
Bikinitini
black russian
bloody mary
cosmopolitan
daiquiri
fuzzy naval
hurricane
lemondrop
long island iced tea
Mai Tai
manhattan
margarita
martini
melonball
mimosa
mojito
moscow mule
old fashioned
pina colada
sangria
screwdriver
sex on the beach
singapore sling
Snake Bite
Strawberry Daiquiri
surfer on acid
tequila sunrise
tom collins
VIRGIN DAIQUIRI
VIRGIN PINA COLADA
washington apple
whiskey sour
white russian
Touchdown Shot
Jolly Rancher
Adios Motherfucker
Specialty Drinks
Amaretto Sour
Black Mamba
Howdy Beach
Liquid Marijuana
Long Island Iced Tea
Parrot Eyes Pina Colada
Parrot Eyes Punch
Pina Colada Sangria
Pineapple Mango Rum Punch
Sex on the Beach
Strawberry Daiquiri
Run it Back
Tropical Blast
Chiefs Kingdom Special
Wine By GL
Wine By BTL
Draft Beer
Beer Hug SHORT DRAFT
Beer Hug TALL DRAFT
Bud Light SHORT DRAFT
Bud Light TALL DRAFT
Busch Light SHORT DRAFT
Busch Light TALL DRAFT
Coors Light SHORT DRAFT
Coors Light TALL DRAFT
Kona Big Wave SHORT DRAFT
Kona Big Wave TALL DRAFT
Leinenkugels SHORT DRAFT
Leinenkugels TALL DRAFT
Michelob Ultra SHORT DRAFT
Michelob Ultra TALL Draft
Miller Lite SHORT DRAFT
Miller Lite TALL DRAFT
Peroni SHORT DRAFT
Peroni TALL DRAFT
Draft Pitcher
Bottled Beer
Blue Moon BTL
Bud Light BTL
Bud light lime BTL
Bud Light Platinum Aluminum
Budweiser BTL
Busch Light BTL
Coors Banquet BTL
Coors Light BTL
Copperhead Pale Ale
Corona BTL
Corona Premier
Dos Equis BTL
Flat Tire BTL
Heineken
Jack Daniels Coolers
Kona big wave BTL
Michelob ultra bottle BTL
mike's hard lemonade BTL
miller lite BTL
PBR
Redd's apple ale BTL
Schock Top Belgium White
seagrams BTL
smirnoff BTL
Modelo
Bucket of Beer Bottles
Busch Bucket (6 Bottles)
Bud Light (6 Bottles)
Bud Light Platinum (6 Bottles)
Budweiser (6 Bottles)
Coors Banquet (6 Bottles)
Coors Light (6 Bottles)
Corona (6 Bottles)
Heineken (6 Bottles)
Michelob Ultra (6 Bottles)
Miller Lite (6 Bottles)
PBR (6 Bottles)
Canned Beer
blue moon CAN
Bud light CAN
budweiser CAN
busch CAN
busch light CAN
cayman jack CAN
coors CAN
coors light CAN
Kona big wave CAN
Michelob ultra CAN
miller lite CAN
natural light CAN
Twisted Tea
Truly Lemonade
Bud Light Platinum Aluminum
Ginger Beer
Smirnoff Can
Budlight Chelada
White Claw
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
