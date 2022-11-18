Restaurant header imageView gallery

Parrot Eyes Bar & Grill 323 N 6th st

review star

No reviews yet

323 N 6th st

Fredonia, KS 66736

Order Again

Starters

Blooming Onion

$9.49Out of stock

Blooming onion with zesty ranch dressing

Buffalo Wings 6pc

$12.99

Sauces: Sweet Mango Habanero, Buffalo, Mild, Medium or Hot, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ

Buffalo Wings 8 pc

$15.99

Sauces: Sweet Mango Habanero, Buffalo, Mild, Medium or Hot, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ

Buffalo Wings 16 pc

$26.99

Buffalo Wings Boneless 6 PC

$10.99

Buffalo Wings Boneless 8 PC

$13.99

Buffalo Wings Boneless 16 PC

$24.99

Calamari

$13.99Out of stock

Cheddar Bites

$9.99

Chicken Nachos

$10.49Out of stock

Nachos smothered in chicken, cheese, onions, olives, jalapenos, ranch and house sauce

Crab Cakes

$14.99Out of stock

2 Savory crab cakes with real crab, the perfect blend of creamy mayonnaise, creole mustard, and premium spices to give you that taste of Paradise.

Crab Dip

$12.99Out of stock

Made in house creamy crab dip served with pita bread

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Deep fried golden crisp dill pickle chips coated in corn meal with a hint of spice

Mac N Cheese Bites

$10.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.49

Pub style mozzarella breaded in a light crispy batter

Palm Fritters

$7.99Out of stock

Tortillas deep fried with a cream cheese and pepperjack filling

Parrot Eyes Fries

$10.99Out of stock

House cut fries with chicken, bacon and garlic aioli

Parrot Eyes Platter

$14.99

Crab dip, potato skins, fried pickles and mozzarella sticks.

Pepper Jack Bites

$9.99

Potato Cheddar Bites

$9.99

Potato Skins

$7.99Out of stock

Potato skins filled with bacon, cheese and chives

Spicy Corn Bites

$9.49

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.95Out of stock

Large mushrooms filled with cream cheese, chives and bacon & smothered in cheese sauce

Island Entrees

Big Kahuna Baked Potato

$11.99Out of stock

Baked potato with chicken or steak, cheese, sour cream, scallions, bacon, BBQ sauce, candied jalapeños & BBQ beans

Bone In Fried Chicken 2 PC

$14.99Out of stock

Just like your grandma used to make with 3 pieces of dark, white or mixed bone in chicken, served with a breadstick, coleslaw and 2 sides

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$12.79Out of stock

Stuffed with sliced ham and a blend of Swiss and American cheese served with a breadstick, coleslaw and 2 sides

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.49

Buttermilk soaked chicken breast, tenderized and seasoned breading deep fried to a golden brown, smothered in gravy of your choice, served with a breadstick, coleslaw and 2 sides

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.49

Chicken fried beef steak smothered in gravy of your choice served with a breadstick, coleslaw and 2 sides

Chicken Strips

$10.49

4 hand breaded chicken strips fried to a golden brown served with a side of country gravy, a breadstick, coleslaw and 2 sides

Chili

$8.49

Steak

All steak dinners are served with a breadstick, coleslaw and 2 sides Add on 6 fried shrimp for $4.99

Ribeye 16 oz

$28.95Out of stock

KC Strip 12 oz

$24.95Out of stock

Top Sirloin 8 oz

$15.95Out of stock

Quesadillas

Come with salsa, Add a side of guacamole for $1.99

Cheesy Aloha Quesadilla

$7.99Out of stock

Blend of the finest cheeses

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$10.99Out of stock

Chicken, bacon, cheese and ranch

Surfin' Steak Quesadilla

$11.99Out of stock

Steak, onions, green peppers, banana peppers and cheese

Sweet Heat Islander Quesadilla

$11.99Out of stock

Shrimp with berry mango habanero sauce, jalapenos and cheese

Just Surfin'

Coconut Shrimp

$16.95Out of stock

6 coconut shrimp served with Pina Colada sauce, coleslaw, hushpuppies and 2 sides

Fish N Chips

$11.95Out of stock

Mahi Mahi

$21.99Out of stock

Grilled, fried or blackened mahi mahi served over a bed of rice, with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and 2 sides

Paradise Feast

$27.49Out of stock

Shrimp, bay scallops, fish, clam strips all deep fried, served with cocktail & tartar sauce, coleslaw, hushpuppies and 2 sides

Shrimp Scampi

$14.95Out of stock

Butterfly shrimp in a garlic butter sauce with coleslaw, hushpuppies and 2 sides Add a side of pasta for $2.99

Stuffed Shrimp

$19.49Out of stock

Crab stuffed shrimp with parmesan and scampi sauce, served with coleslaw, hushpuppies and 2 sides Add a side of pasta for $2.99

Tacos

$14.99Out of stock

2 Grilled or fried, fish or shrimp tacos, with cabbage and house made sauce served with rice pilaf and coleslaw

Pasta

All pastas served with 2 breadsticks Add a side salad for $2.99

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$13.95Out of stock

A traditional chicken Alfredo with house made sauce and topped with pesto

Chicken Parmesean Pasta

$14.95Out of stock

Parmesan crusted chicken breast deep fried to perfection smothered in made in house marinara sauce served over a bed of pasta

Shrimp Alfredo Pasta

$14.95Out of stock

A traditional shrimp Alfredo with house made sauce

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce Pasta

$12.95

A traditional spaghetti with large meatballs in our house made sauce.

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$9.79

Traditional BLT on Texas toast served with coleslaw and 1 side

Breaded Tenderloin Sandwich

$9.75

Tenderloin breaded on Texas toast served with coleslaw and 1 side

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.95Out of stock

Buffalo chicken grilled or breaded on everything bun served with coleslaw and 1 side

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Grilled or fried chicken served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on an everything bun served with coleslaw and 1 side

Gyro (yeh-ro) Sandwich

$11.95Out of stock

savory authentic gyro meat topped with chili seasoned cabbage, pesto sauce, on pita bread, served with coleslaw and 1 side

Paradise Club Sandwich

$13.49

Turkey, bacon lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese on hoagie served with coleslaw and 1 side

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich Special

$11.95

Beef or chicken with peppers and onions on a hoagie roll served with coleslaw and 1 side

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich Special

$9.49

Po Boy Sandwich

$13.95Out of stock

Shrimp or fish on hoagie bun served with coleslaw and 1 side

Reuben Sandwich

$11.95Out of stock

Sauerkraut with corned beef on rye bread with 1000 Island dressing served with coleslaw and 1 side

Ribeye Sandwich

$15.99

Ribeye steak on Texas toast, served with coleslaw and 1 side

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwhich

$11.49

Signature Burgers

All burgers will be served medium well unless requested otherwise. All burgers will be served with coleslaw and 1 side.

1/4 HAMBURGER (SINGLE)

$9.49

1/2 HAMBURGER (DOUBLE)

$12.00

1/4 lb Cheeseburger (SINGLE)

$9.99

1/4 lb burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on an everything bun

1/2 lb Cheeseburger (DOUBLE)

$12.49

1/2 lb burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on an everything bun

1/4 lb Bacon Cheeseburger (SINGLE)

$11.99

1/2 lb Bacon Cheeseburger (DOUBLE)

$14.49

Fireball Burger

$14.99

candied jalapenos, pepperjack cheese, bacon, sriracha mayo sauce lettuce, grilled onions served on an everything bun

Guacamole Burger

$15.99Out of stock

1/2 lb burger with house made guac, bacon, swiss cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on an everything bun

Hawaiian Cowboy Burger

$14.49Out of stock

1/2 lb burger with pepperjack cheese, onion straws, house bbq and topped with a slice of pineapple on an everything bun

Lanham Burger

$12.99Out of stock

1/2 lb burger with pickle, grilled onions, lettuce, american cheese and house made 1000 Island dressing served on everything bun

Mac n Cheesy Bacon Jam Burger

$14.99Out of stock

1/2 lb burger with a pile of house cheesy mac, an onion ring, and bacon jam served on an everything bun

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99Out of stock

Parrot Eyes Burger

$14.99Out of stock

1/2 lb burger with bacon, street corn, grilled onions served on an everything bun

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99Out of stock

Grilled or crispy buffalo chicken with cheddar cheese feta cheese crumbles, bacon and tomatoes with ranch dressing

Chef Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheeses, croutons, bacon, boiled egg and red onion with choice of dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99Out of stock

Grilled or crispy chicken with fresh romaine, permesan, croutons and red onion tossed in creamy caesar.

Mediterranean Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Steak with corn dip, beans, banana peppers, onion, bell peppers, mozzarella & shredded pepperjack and Sweet heat Mediterranean dressing

Parrot Eyes Salad

$11.99Out of stock

grilled or crispy chicken with glazed pecans, dried cranberries, apples, feta cheese crumbles with raspberry vinaigrette

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99Out of stock

Grilled or crispy buffalo chicken with cheddar cheese feta cheese crumbles, bacon and tomatoes with ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99Out of stock

Grilled or crispy chicken with fresh romaine, permesan, croutons and red onion tossed in creamy caesar.

Mediterranean Wrap

$11.99Out of stock

Steak with corn dip, beans, banana peppers, onion, bell peppers, mozzarella & shredded pepperjack and Sweet heat Mediterranean dressing

Parrot Eyes Wrap

$10.99Out of stock

grilled or crispy chicken with glazed pecans, dried cranberries, apples, feta cheese crumbles with raspberry vinaigrette

Sides

Applesauce

$3.49Out of stock

Baked potato

$3.49Out of stock

Coleslaw

$3.49Out of stock

French fries

$3.49

Fried apples

$1.99

Mac n cheese

$3.49Out of stock

Mashed potato

$1.00

Onion Rings

$3.49

Rice pilaf

$3.49Out of stock

Side salad

$3.49Out of stock

Sweet potato fries

$1.99

Tater tots

$3.49

Vegetable of the day

$3.49Out of stock

Chips

$1.50

Premium Sides

Asparagus

$5.99Out of stock

Cheddar bites

$3.49

Fried mushrooms

$3.49

Pepper Jack Bites

$3.49

Potato Cheddar Bites

$3.49

Mozerella Sticks

$3.49

Kids

All kids menu items are served with 1 side

Kids Cheese it up pizza

$5.49Out of stock

Personal pan size cheese pizza

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.49

1/4 lb cheeseburger

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99Out of stock

2 hand breaded chicken strips

KIDS Chili

$4.25

Kids Grilled cheese

$4.99

Classic grilled American cheese

Kids Lil Doggies

$5.99

Mini corndogs

KIDS Spaghetti

$6.50

Kids Applesauce Side

$2.49Out of stock

Kids French Fries Side

$2.49

Kids Mac n Cheese Side

$2.49Out of stock

Kids Tater Tots Side

$2.49

Condiments/ Sauce

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Extra Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Extra Crab Cake Sauce

$0.50

Extra Garlic Parmesan Sauce

$0.50

Extra Gravy

$1.50

Extra Marinara

$0.50

Extra Pina Colada Sauce

$0.50

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Sweet Mango Habanero Sauce

$0.50

Extra Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Soft Drink

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Red bull 8 oz can

$5.00

Apple Juice

$1.50

Tea&Coffee

Coffee

$1.69

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Water

Water

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Orange Juice

$1.50

Pineapple Juice

$1.50

Tomato Juice

$1.50

Frozen Drinks

VIRGIN Daiquiri

$7.00

VIRGIN Pina Colada

$7.00

Gin

bombay

$5.25

tanqueray

$5.50

Liqueur/Brandy

amaretto

$5.00

blue curacao

$1.50

boston melon

$3.00

buttershots

$4.00

carolyns irish creme

$4.00

creme deCoa

$3.50

De Kuyper Bananna

$3.00

fireball

$5.00

goldschlagger

$7.00

hot damn

$3.00

jagermeister

$6.00

kahlua

$5.00

midori melon

$4.00

peachtree

$3.00

peppermint schnapps

$3.50

pucker apple

$3.00

sloe gin

$3.00

subrosa

$3.75

triple sec

$3.50

tuaca

$4.50

watermelon puckers

$3.00

Rum

bacardi

$3.75

calypso

$3.50

Calypso Coconut Rum

$3.50

captain morgan

$4.50

cruzan

$4.25

cruzan blueberry lemonade

$3.50

cruzan passion fruit

$3.50

kraken

$5.00

malibu

$5.00

Morage Cay Rum

$3.50

parrot bay mango

$4.25

parrot bay passionfruit

$4.25

Scotch

johnny walker

$3.50

Tequila

baja gold

$3.75

jose cuervo gold

$5.50

jose cuervo silver

$5.00

patron

$8.00

Vodka

absolut

$4.50

crystal palace

$3.50

grey goose

$6.75

jorvik

$3.50

mccormick vodka

$3.50

sky vodka

$4.00

titos

$4.00

UV Apple

$3.50

UV Blue

$3.50

UV Cake

$3.50

Whiskey

canadian mist

$3.00

crown apple

$6.00

crown peach

$6.00

crown royal

$6.00

crown vanilla

$6.00

jack daniels

$5.00

jameson

$5.00

jim beam

$5.00

kentucky gentleman

$4.00

makers mark

$6.25

pendleton

$5.50

seagrams 7

$4.00

southern comfort

$4.25

weller

$6.25

wild turkey

$5.25

Shots

3 Legged Monkey

$8.00

Almond Joy

$6.50

Ankles in the Air

$7.00

B-52

$7.00

Balls Deep

$8.00

Banana Creme Pie

$6.25

Barbie

$7.00

Black Russian

$6.00

Blondie

$7.00

Bloodshot Eye

$7.00

Blow Job

$6.00

Blue Kamikaze

$6.00

Bob Marley

$7.00

Bomb Pop

$5.00

Breakfast Shot

$8.00

Bubble Gum

$5.00

Butterball

$6.00

Camel Toe

$5.50

Cappuccinotini

$9.00

Cherry Bomb Shot

$3.00

Cosmopolitan

$4.00

Cranberry Cookie

$5.25

Deep Throat

$8.00

Dirty Daryl

$7.50

Fat Hooker

$7.50

Fire & Ice

$7.00

Flaming Dr. Pepper

$7.00

Freak Shot

$6.25

Green Tea

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$6.50

Irish Flag

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Kamikaze

$5.00

Kermit the Frog

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Mad Dog

$4.00

Mind Eraser

$7.00

Monkey's Lunch

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$4.00

Red Headed Slut

$7.00

Scooby Doo

$6.00

Sex in the Dungeon

$7.00

Silver Bullet

$5.00

Starburst

$5.50

Three Wise Men

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Voodoo

$5.50

White Tea

$5.00

Woo Woo

$6.50

Lunchbox Drink

$6.75

Hot Butt

$4.50

Cocktails

alabama slammer

$8.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Appletini

$6.00

Bikinitini

$7.00

black russian

$8.50

bloody mary

$6.75

cosmopolitan

$7.00

daiquiri

$6.75

fuzzy naval

$5.00

hurricane

$5.00

lemondrop

$5.00

long island iced tea

$8.50

Mai Tai

$8.00

manhattan

$5.00

margarita

$6.50

martini

$5.00

melonball

$6.50

mimosa

$5.00

mojito

$6.25

moscow mule

$5.50

old fashioned

$5.50

pina colada

$6.75

sangria

$7.00

screwdriver

$5.00

sex on the beach

$6.25

singapore sling

$7.50

Snake Bite

$7.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$6.75

surfer on acid

$6.50

tequila sunrise

$5.00

tom collins

$5.00

VIRGIN DAIQUIRI

$7.00

VIRGIN PINA COLADA

$7.00

washington apple

$5.00

whiskey sour

$5.00

white russian

$8.50

Touchdown Shot

$5.00

Jolly Rancher

$5.00

Adios Motherfucker

$9.50

Specialty Drinks

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Black Mamba

$7.00

Howdy Beach

$7.00

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.50

Parrot Eyes Pina Colada

$8.00

Parrot Eyes Punch

$8.00

Pina Colada Sangria

$8.00

Pineapple Mango Rum Punch

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.00

Run it Back

$5.00

Tropical Blast

$6.00

Chiefs Kingdom Special

$5.00

Wine By GL

Sauvignon blanc GL

Out of stock

moscato GL

$6.00

riesling GL

Out of stock

Chardonnay GL

Out of stock

merlot GL

Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon GL

Out of stock

zinfandel GL

Out of stock

moscato

$3.75Out of stock

Wine Glass

$4.50Out of stock

Wine By BTL

Sauvignon blanc BTL

moscato BTL

riesling BTL

Chardonnay BTL

merlot BTL

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

zinfandel BTL

Draft Beer

Beer Hug SHORT DRAFT

$3.50

Beer Hug TALL DRAFT

$6.00

Bud Light SHORT DRAFT

$4.50Out of stock

Bud Light TALL DRAFT

$4.50Out of stock

Busch Light SHORT DRAFT

$4.25Out of stock

Busch Light TALL DRAFT

$6.00Out of stock

Coors Light SHORT DRAFT

$4.75

Coors Light TALL DRAFT

$6.50

Kona Big Wave SHORT DRAFT

$7.50

Kona Big Wave TALL DRAFT

$9.50

Leinenkugels SHORT DRAFT

$6.50

Leinenkugels TALL DRAFT

$8.25

Michelob Ultra SHORT DRAFT

$4.75

Michelob Ultra TALL Draft

$6.75

Miller Lite SHORT DRAFT

$4.50

Miller Lite TALL DRAFT

$6.50

Peroni SHORT DRAFT

$6.50

Peroni TALL DRAFT

$8.50

Draft Pitcher

Beer Hug Pitcher

$23.00

Big Wave Pitcher

$25.50

Blue Moon Pitcher

$12.50

Bud Light Pitcher

$18.00

Busch Light Pitcher

$16.00

Coors Light Pitcher

$16.75

Michelob Ultra Pitcher

$16.00

Space Camper IPA Pitcher

$25.00

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon BTL

$3.75

Bud Light BTL

$3.50

Bud light lime BTL

Bud Light Platinum Aluminum

$4.00

Budweiser BTL

$3.50

Busch Light BTL

$3.50

Coors Banquet BTL

$3.50

Coors Light BTL

$3.75

Copperhead Pale Ale

$4.50

Corona BTL

$4.25

Corona Premier

$4.50

Dos Equis BTL

$4.25

Flat Tire BTL

$4.50

Heineken

$4.00

Jack Daniels Coolers

$4.50

Kona big wave BTL

Michelob ultra bottle BTL

$4.50

mike's hard lemonade BTL

$4.25

miller lite BTL

$3.75

PBR

$3.50

Redd's apple ale BTL

$4.25

Schock Top Belgium White

$4.50

seagrams BTL

$3.25

smirnoff BTL

$3.50

Modelo

$4.50

Bucket of Beer Bottles

Busch Bucket (6 Bottles)

$19.00

Bud Light (6 Bottles)

$19.00

Bud Light Platinum (6 Bottles)

$22.00

Budweiser (6 Bottles)

$19.00

Coors Banquet (6 Bottles)

$19.00

Coors Light (6 Bottles)

$19.00

Corona (6 Bottles)

$22.00

Heineken (6 Bottles)

$22.00

Michelob Ultra (6 Bottles)

$25.00

Miller Lite (6 Bottles)

$19.00

PBR (6 Bottles)

$19.00

Canned Beer

blue moon CAN

Out of stock

Bud light CAN

$2.50Out of stock

budweiser CAN

$2.50

busch CAN

$2.50

busch light CAN

$2.50

cayman jack CAN

Out of stock

coors CAN

$2.75

coors light CAN

$2.75

Kona big wave CAN

Out of stock

Michelob ultra CAN

Out of stock

miller lite CAN

$2.75

natural light CAN

Out of stock

Twisted Tea

$4.50

Truly Lemonade

$4.75

Bud Light Platinum Aluminum

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Smirnoff Can

$3.50

Budlight Chelada

$6.00

White Claw

$5.00

Bucket of Beer Cans

Busch Light (6 Cans)

$13.00

Miller Lite (6 Cans)

$14.50

Coors Banquet (6 Cans)

$14.50

Coors Light (6 Cans)

$14.50

Budweiser (6 Cans)

$13.00

Bud Light (6 Cans)

$13.00

Busch Heavy (6 Cans)

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy a dinner and drinks where you can feel like you have stepped into a tropical paradise!

Location

323 N 6th st, Fredonia, KS 66736

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

