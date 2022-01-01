Parrot Key Caribbean Grill & Bar Fort Myers Beach
480 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Take a trip to paradise at Parrot Key! Voted Best Waterfront Dining since 2004, Parrot Key Caribbean Grill offers delicious Caribbean inspired seafood, Florida favorites and tropical cocktails in an open air, waterfront atmosphere. Serving lunch and dinner 7 days a week, come discover why Parrot Key is your key to paradise!
Location
2500 Main St, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Shucker's at the Gulf Shore - 1250 Estero Blvd
4.3 • 1,428
1250 Estero Blvd Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
View restaurant
Zanzibar Greek & American Food - 1400 Estero Boulevard
No Reviews
1400 Estero Boulevard Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fort Myers Beach
Shucker's at the Gulf Shore - 1250 Estero Blvd
4.3 • 1,428
1250 Estero Blvd Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
View restaurant
More near Fort Myers Beach