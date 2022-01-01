Parrot Key Caribbean Grill & Bar Fort Myers Beach

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.00

360 Pineapple

$6.40

Absolut

$8.45

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.45

Deep Eddy Orange

$8.45

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$8.45

Grey Goose

$9.39

Ketel One

$9.39

Monkey In Paradise

$8.45

Stoli

$8.45

Titos

$8.45

Three Olives Vanilla

$8.45

Three Olives Cherry

$8.45

Well Gin

$4.00

Beefeater

$8.45

Bombay Saphire

$8.45

Tanqueray

$8.45

Well Rum

$4.00

Bacardi

$7.51

Blue Chair

$8.45

Bumbu

$12.21

Don Q Coconut

$7.51

Calypso Spiced

$6.58

Captian Morgan

$7.51

Diplomatico

$11.26

Don Q Anejo Reserva

$10.33

Don Q Limon

$7.51

Don Q Passion

$7.51

Don Q Signature

$8.45

Goslings Dark Rum

$8.45

Mount Gay Eclipse

$8.45

Myers

$7.51

Ron Corina 151

$6.58

Ron Corina Black

$6.58

Ron Zacapa

$11.03

Rumchatta

$7.98

Well Tequila

$4.00

Coco Margaritaville

$7.04

Don Julio Blanco

$11.97

Don Julio Reposado

$14.09

Mango Margaritaville

$7.04

Margaritaville

$7.04

Patron

$9.86

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Canadian Club

$7.51

Crown Apple

$8.45

Crown Royal

$8.45

Fireball

$7.98

Jack Daniels

$8.45

Jameson

$8.45

Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey

Seagram's VO

$8.45

Seagrams 7

$7.98

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$8.45

Soco

$7.04

Well Borbon

$4.00

Basil Hayden

$11.74

Bullet Rye

$8.45

Jim Beam

$8.45

Makers Mark

$8.45

Southern Comfort

$7.98

Woodford Reserve

$12.21

Well Scotch

$4.00

Dewars

$8.45

Johnny Walker Red

$8.45

Macallan 12 Year

$15.02

Amaretto

$6.58

B&B

$8.45

Baileys

$7.98

Campari

$8.45

Chambord

$8.45

Cointreau

$8.92

Frangelico

$8.45

Godiva

$8.45

Grand Gala

$8.45

Grand Marnier

$8.92

Jager

$8.45

Kahlua

$7.98

Keke

$7.98

Korbel Brandy

$7.98

Peach Schnapps

$6.10

Rumchatta

$8.45

Tia Maria

$8.45

Tuaca

$6.10

Creme De Mint

$6.58

Blackbery Brady

$6.58

Cocktails

Appletini

$8.50

Bahama Mama

$8.45

Bay Breeze

$7.20

Black Russian

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$8.45

Chocolate Martini

$9.70

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Daiquiri

$5.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Dirty Banana

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.90

Gimlet

$7.50

Greyhound

$7.00

Hurricane

$8.40

Irish Coffee

$9.50

Key Lime Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.70

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.92

Madras

$7.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$5.00

Martini

$8.00

Miami Vice

$11.26

Mimosa

$7.20

Moscow Mule

$7.90

Mudslide

$9.39

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sidecar

$8.90

Skrewball Mudslide

$12.41

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Top Shelf Long Island Ice Tea

$13.00

Top Shelf Rum Runners

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$8.45

Sex On The Beach

$7.51

Beer

Bud Light Draft

$2.50

Miller Light Draft

$2.50

Yuengling

$2.50

Kona Big Wave

$6.10

Landshark

$5.63

Hazify

$6.10

FMB High Five

$6.10

Bm Short Draft

$1.88Out of stock

Test Beer

Car Show

$807.84Out of stock

Miler/light beer 4oz chaser

$2.36Out of stock

Bell's Oberon

$5.63

Blk Cherry

$5.63

Blue moon light

$5.16

Bud

$4.70

Bud Light

$4.70

Coors Light

$4.70

Corona

$5.63

Corona Light

$5.63

Corona Premiere

$5.63

Founders all Day

$5.63

Hawaiian Lion

$7.04

Heineken

$5.63

Heineken 0

$4.70

Jai Alai

$6.58

Key West

$5.63

Lagunitas

$5.63

Lime Seltzer

$5.63

Madura Brown

$5.63

Mango Seltzer

$5.63

Mich Ultra

$4.70

Miller Light

$4.70

O'Douls

$4.23

Pineapple Nutrl

$5.63

Raspberry Nutrl

$5.16Out of stock

Raspberry Seltzer

$5.63

Stella Artois

$5.63

Watermelon Nutrl

$5.63

Wine

Ava Grace Rose

$7.40

Coastal Vines Merlot

$4.00

Cartlidge & Brown Merlot

$8.20

Coastal Vines Cabernet

$4.00

Bread and Butter Cabernet

$9.20

Picket Fence Pinot Noir

$9.70

Imagery Cabernet Bottle

$37.00

Macguigan The Plan Shiraz Bottle

$27.00

Norton Melbac Bottle

$32.00

Picket Fence Pinot Noir Bottle

$33.95

Torresella PG

$8.20

St. Francis Chard

$8.90

Kim Crawford SB

$8.40

Coastal Vines Chard

$4.00

Coastal Vines PG

$4.00

Relax Riesling

$7.20

Caposaldo Moscato

$7.90

Martin Ray Chard

$32.00

Kendal Jackson Chard

$34.00

Santa Margherita PG

$39.00

Kim Bottle

$28.95

Cupcake Prosecco Split

$9.00

Santa margherita Prosecco

$29.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Siera Mist

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.75

Water

Bottled Water

$2.50

Pelligrino

$3.50

Cranberry

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Grapefuit juice

$2.75

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Virgin Marg

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Virgin Colada

$5.00

Virgin Daqauri

$5.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Vanilla Shake

$5.95

Strawberry Shake

$5.95

Chocolate Shake

$5.95

Kids Shake

$4.95

Kids Colada

$4.95

Kids Daquiri

$4.95

Kids Soda

$1.95

Red Bull

$5.00

Hot Tea

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

House Drinks

Blue Maccaw

$9.00

Bumbu Colada

$13.00

Caribbean Old Fashioned

$11.00

Feature Cocktail

$10.00

Golden Margarita

$10.00

Goombay Smash

$10.00

Key Lime Colada

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Mango Parrot Margarita

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Pain Killer

$10.00

Permanent Vacation

$10.00

Pina Colada

$5.00

Pollys Cosmo

$10.00

Rum Punch

$10.00

Rum Runner

$10.00

Tropical Sangria

$10.00

Parrot Key Punch

$10.00

Punch + Souvenir Sili

$9.00

Parrot Key punch Refill

$6.00

Souvenir Silipint

$10.00

Shots

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

B-52

$9.00

Birthdaycake Shot

$9.50

Black Russian

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$9.00

Fireball

$7.98

Four Horsemen

$9.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Irish Trash Can

$9.00

Jager

$8.45

Kamikaze

$7.00

Key Lime Pie Shot

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$7.99

Liquid Butterfinger

$9.00

Melon Ball

$9.00

Oil Spill

$9.00

Outmeal Cookie

$9.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$7.99

Red Headed S#!t

$9.00

Salty Buttery Nutt

$9.00

Washington Apple

$9.00

Water melon Jolly

$7.99

Water Mocasin

$9.00

White Tea

$7.99

Featured Margaritas

Whos to blame

$9.25

Golden Parrot

$9.25

Pirates Booty

$9.25

Mango Jamaican

$9.25

Beach Bum

$9.25

Blue Moon MARG

$9.25

Grand Marnier Floater

$1.00

Cork Fee

Cork Fee

$25.00

Appetizers

Crab Cakes

$17.00

Island Wings

$13.00

Coconut Lime Mussels

$15.00

Baja Beef Volcano Nachos

$13.00

Baja Volcano Nachos Pork

$14.00

Avocado Crab Stack

$18.00

Captiva Calamari

$13.00

Cover Charge

$10.00

Chip N Salsa

$4.95

Soup

Conch Bowl

$7.00

Clam Bowl

$7.00

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$7.00

Cup Clam

$5.00

Cup Conch

$5.00

Cup Du Jour

$5.00

Raw Bar

Oysters 1/2

$12.00

Raw

Oysters Full

$23.00

Peel & Eat 1/2

$14.00

Peel & Eat Full

$22.00

Seared Ahi Tuna

$15.00

Rockefeller Full

$25.00

Rockefeller 1/2

$13.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Salad

Havana Shrimp

$16.00

Key Lime Ceasar

$6.00

Parrot Key House

$6.00

Plantain Chicken

$15.00

Roasted Beet Caprese

$14.00

Sunshine Salad

$15.00

Lunch

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$16.00

Bird On Beach

$14.00

Beyond Burger

$15.00

Black and Blue Burger

$14.00

Caribbean Peppered Shrimp

$18.00

Chicken Roti

$15.00

Coconut Shrimp Basket

$20.00

Cranberry Turkey Wrap

$13.00

Fried Grouper Basket

$24.00

Fried Shrimp

$19.00

Half Sandwich And Soup

$15.00

Grouper Sandwich

$19.00

Mojo Cubano

$15.00

Parrot Key Burger

$13.00

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Shrimp and grits Lunch

$18.00

Sweet Jamaican Pork

$13.00

Turkey Melt

$13.00

MULTI CHECK

Test Food

Dinner

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$16.00

Anglers Reward

$16.00

Bird On A Beach

$14.00

Beyond Burger

$14.00

Black and Blue Burger

$15.00

Blackened Snapper

$23.00

Cajun Chicken Tortellini

$20.00

Coconut Shrimp Basket

$20.00

Fried Grouper Basket

$24.00

Fried Shrimp Basket

$19.00

Grouper Sandwich

$20.00

Herb Crusted Chicken

$19.00

Jamacan Jerk Ribs

$25.00

Key West Mahi

$23.00

Macadamian Grouper

$28.00

Mojo Cubano

$15.00

Papa's Filet

$35.00

Parrot Key Burger

$13.00

Bratwurst

$9.00

Shrimp and Grits Dinner

$24.00

Sampler Basket

$28.00

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Steamer Pot

$38.00

Tequila Shrimp

$25.00

Tucan Shrimp

$23.00

Whole Fried Snapper

$28.00

MISC FOOD

MULTI CHECK

Kids menu

Kids Fingers

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.95

Kids Burger

$6.95

Kids Hot Dog

$6.95

Kids PIzza

$6.95

Kids Fish

$6.95

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$1.95

Vegtables

$1.95

Yellow Rice

$1.95

Cole Slaw

$1.95

Coconut Rice

$1.95

Black Beans

$1.95

Fries

$2.50

Kettle Chips

$2.95

Cous Cous

$1.95

Queso

$1.50

Bread Stick

$2.00

Bacon

$1.50

Jalapenos

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.50

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.50

Grouper

$10.00

Chicken

$6.00

Shrimp

$7.00

Fried Plantains

$2.75

Fruit Cup

$2.95

Avacado

$2.00

Bun

$1.50

Early Bird

EB 1/2 Rack Ribs

$11.95

EB Pork Platter

$11.95

EB Coco Shrimp

$11.95

EB Mush Pasta

$11.95Out of stock

EB Meatloaf

$11.95Out of stock

EB Crabcake

$11.95

EB Chicken Parm

$11.95

EB Stuffed Sole

$11.95

Specials

Test Food

Blackened Salmon Blt

$14.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Coconut Taco

$15.00

Ahi Tuna Cucumber Salad

$15.00

Foil Baked Snapper

$28.00

Shrimp Po'boy

$14.00

Clam Pasta

$23.00

Fresh Moz Chicken

$20.00

Lobster Tail Skewer

$30.00

Chicken Caprese Sand

$15.00

Cajun Salmon Sand

$19.00

Twin Lob

$21.95

Desserts

Key Lime

$7.00

The Puff Duff

$7.00

Nana's Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Volcano

$7.00

Cookie Monster

$6.00

Pelican Poop

$7.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Pumpkin Pie

Special Menus

NC CHEESECAKE

Clam Chowder

Kids Food

Caesar Salad

Coco Shrimp Basket

Key West Mahi

Herb Chicken

Full Ribs

Prime Rib

Sunshine Salad

Vegetable Pasta

Events Food

Au Hockey

Caesar salad

$15.00

Shrimp tacos

$15.00

Coco Shrimp Basket

$15.00

PK Burger

$15.00

Sweet Jamican Pork

$15.00

Bajan Bird

$15.00

luncheon

Clam Chowder

Key Lime Caesar Salad

Prime Rib

Key West Mahi

Herb Crusted Chicken

Caribbean Jerk Ribs

Vegetable Pasta

Tuxedo Bomb

Bread Pudding

Cougar Cocktail

$400.00

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$15.00

Sunshine Salad

Plantain Salad

Shrimp Tacos

Coconut Shrimp

PK Burger

Sweet Jamaican Pork

Bajan Bird

Half Peel & Eat Shrimp

Items

Hawiian Shirt

$39.95

Magnet

$4.95

Can Coozie

$6.00

Bottle Coozie

$6.00

Stickers

$2.00

Tiki Mugs

$10.00

Ornaments

$9.95

$160.95 Parrot

$160.95

Hot Sauce

$7.95

Packer Mask

$9.70

Coozie-Handle

$30.00

Coozie-Lights

$50.00

Packer coozie

$7.00

Packer Cigarette coozie

$40.00

Packer Shirt & Hat

$34.95

Parrot Work Shirt Fo Employee

$15.00

Case Sauce

$84.00

Christmas Shirt

$49.95

$12.95Parrot

$12.95

$13.95 Parrot

$13.95

$18.95Parrot

$18.95

$19.95 Parrot

$19.95

$30.95 Parrot

$30.95

32.95 Parrot

$32.95

Parrot Hat

$22.95

Packer T Shirt

$22.95

Packer Fishing Shirt

$40.95

$42.95 Parrot

$42.95

$62.95 Parrot

$62.95

$82.95 Parrot

$82.95

Tumbler

$26.95

$195.95 Parrot

$195.95

Silipint Cup

$16.00

Silishot

$9.00

Clothing

1 Tee

$21.95

28 Long Sleeve

$31.95

36 Sweat Shirt

$44.95

46 Hats

$21.95

Packer Menu (Copy)

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$16.00

Baja Beef Volcano Nachos

$13.00

Baja Volcano Nachos Pork

$14.00

Beyond Burger

$15.00

Black and Blue Burger

$14.00

Tuna Melt

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Coconut Shrimp Basket

$20.00

Fried Grouper Basket

$24.00

Havana Shrimp

$16.00

Island Wings

$13.00

Grouper Sandwich

$19.00

Crab Cakes

$17.00

Mojo Cubano

$15.00

Peel & Eat 1/2

$14.00

Peel & Eat Full

$22.00

Cheesecake

Bratwurst

$9.00

Seared Ahi Tuna

$15.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Slaton Bacon Burger

$14.00

Stadium Dog

$9.00

Sunshine Salad

$15.00

Plantain Chicken

$15.00

Rockefeller 1/2

$14.00

Oysters 1/2

$13.00

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Drink Specials

Buckets

$18.00

Packer Marg

$6.00

Dinner Show

Key Lime Caesar

Clam Chowder

Snapper

$36.95

Ribs

$36.95

Key West Mahi

$36.95

Coconut Shrimp

$36.95

Desert

Prime Rib

$36.95

Gatlin Filet

$36.95

Beach Celebration

1/2 House Salad

Clam Cup

Filet of Beef

$38.00

Coconut Shrimp Basket

$38.00

Stuffed Sole

$38.00

Herb Chicken

$38.00

Jamacan Jerk Ribs

$38.00

Cajun Chicken Tortellini

$38.00

Private Party Deposit

KIDS

Pizza

$15.00

Burger

$15.00

Hot Dog

$15.00

Party 10-26

Key Lime Ceasar

Parrot Key House

Papa's Filet

$40.00

Sampler Basket

$40.00

Jamacan Jerk Ribs

$40.00

Key West Mahi

$40.00

Cajun Chicken Tortellini

$40.00

Key Lime Pie

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Take a trip to paradise at Parrot Key! Voted Best Waterfront Dining since 2004, Parrot Key Caribbean Grill offers delicious Caribbean inspired seafood, Florida favorites and tropical cocktails in an open air, waterfront atmosphere. Serving lunch and dinner 7 days a week, come discover why Parrot Key is your key to paradise!

Website

Location

2500 Main St, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

Directions

Gallery
Parrot Key Caribbean Grill & Bar image
Parrot Key Caribbean Grill & Bar image

