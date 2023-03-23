- Home
Parrot Key NEW 2500 Main Street
No reviews yet
2500 Main Street
Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
Drinks
Liquor
Well Vodka
$6.00
Absolut
$8.50
Grey Goose
$10.00
Ketel One
$10.00
Stoli
$8.50
Titos
$9.00
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
$8.00
Deep Eddy Lemon
$8.00
Well Gin
$6.00
Beefeater
$8.45
Bombay Saphire
$9.00
Tanqueray
$9.00
Well Rum
$6.00
Bacardi
$9.00
Blue Chair
$8.50
Bumbu
$13.00
Captian Morgan
$9.00
Diplomatico
$12.00
Don Q Coconut
$8.50
Don Q Limon
$8.50
Don Q Silver
$8.50
Goslings Dark Rum
$9.00
Myers
$9.00
Malibu
$9.00
Well Tequila
$6.00
Coco Margaritaville
$7.04
Don Julio Blanco
$12.00
Don Julio Reposado
$14.00Out of stock
Mango Margaritaville
$7.04
Margaritaville
$7.04
Patron
$10.00
Jose Cuervo
$8.00
Well Whiskey
$6.00
Canadian Club
$9.00
Crown Apple
$9.00
Crown Royal
$9.00
Fireball
$8.50
Jack Daniels
$9.00
Jameson
$9.00
Seagram's VO
$8.45
Seagrams 7
$7.98
Soco
$8.50
Well Bourbon
$6.00
Bullet Rye
$9.00
Jim Beam
$9.00
Makers Mark
$9.00
Southern Comfort
$7.98
Woodford Reserve
$12.21
Well Scotch
$6.00
Dewars
$9.00
Johnny Walker Red
$9.00
Amaretto
$6.58
B&B
$8.45
Baileys
$7.98
Campari
$8.45
Chambord
$8.45
Cointreau
$8.92
Frangelico
$8.45
Godiva
$8.45
Grand Gala
$8.45
Grand Marnier
$8.92
Jager
$8.45
Kahlua
$7.98
Keke
$7.98
Korbel Brandy
$7.98
Peach Schnapps
$6.10
Rumchatta
$8.45
Tia Maria
$8.45
Tuaca
$6.10
Creme De Mint
$6.58
Blackbery Brady
$6.58
Cocktails
Appletini
$10.00
Bahama Mama
$10.00
Bay Breeze
$10.00
Black Russian
$10.00
Bloody Mary
$10.00
Chocolate Martini
$10.00
Cosmopolitan
$10.00
Daiquiri
$10.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$10.00Out of stock
Dirty Banana
$10.00
Fuzzy Navel
$10.00
Gimlet
$10.00
Greyhound
$10.00
Hurricane
$10.00
Irish Coffee
$10.00
Key Lime Martini
$12.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$10.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$10.00
Madras
$10.00
Manhattan
$10.00
Margarita
$8.00
Martini
$10.00
Miami Vice
$12.00
Mimosa
$8.00
Moscow Mule
$10.00Out of stock
Mudslide
$10.00
Old Fashioned
$10.00
Screwdriver
$10.00
Sea Breeze
$10.00
Sex On The Beach
$10.00
Sidecar
$10.00
Skrewball Mudslide
$12.00
Tequila Sunrise
$10.00
Tom Collins
$10.00
Top Shelf Long Island Ice Tea
$13.00
Top Shelf Rum Runners
$13.00
Whiskey Sour
$10.00
White Russian
$10.00
Beer
Wine
NA Beverages
Pepsi
$2.75
Diet Pepsi
$2.75
Siera Mist
$2.75
Gingerale
$2.75
Dr Pepper
$2.50
Mountain Dew
$2.75
Lemonade
$2.75
Sweet Tea
$2.75
Unsweet Tea
$2.75
Arnold Palmer
$2.75
Club Soda
$2.75
Water
Bottled Water
$2.50
Pelligrino
$3.50
Cranberry
$2.75
Orange Juice
$2.75
Pineapple Juice
$2.75
Apple Juice
$2.75
Grapefuit juice
$2.75
Coffee
$2.50
Decaf Coffee
$2.50
Virgin Marg
$5.00
Virgin Mojito
$5.00
Virgin Colada
$6.95
Virgin Daqauri
$6.95
Virgin Mary
$5.00
Vanilla Shake
$6.95
Strawberry Shake
$6.95
Chocolate Shake
$6.95
Kids Shake
$6.95
Kids Colada
$6.95
Kids Daquiri
$6.95
Kids Soda
Red Bull
$5.00
Hot Tea
$2.95
Ginger Beer
$5.00Out of stock
Milk
$2.95
Chocolate Milk
$3.95
Hot Tea
$2.00
House Drinks
Shots
Alabama Slammer
$9.00
B-52
$9.00
Birthdaycake Shot
$9.50
Black Russian
$9.00
Chocolate Cake
$9.00
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
$9.00
Fireball
$8.50
Four Horsemen
$9.00
Green Tea
$9.00
Irish Trash Can
$9.00
Jager
$8.45
Kamikaze
$7.00
Key Lime Pie Shot
$9.00
Lemon Drop
$7.99
Liquid Butterfinger
$9.00
Melon Ball
$9.00
Oil Spill
$9.00
Outmeal Cookie
$9.00
Pineapple Upside Down
$7.99
Red Headed S#!t
$9.00
Salty Buttery Nutt
$9.00
Washington Apple
$9.00
Water melon Jolly
$7.99
Water Mocasin
$9.00
White Tea
$7.99
Cork Fee
Food
Appetizers
Raw Bar
Salad
Lunch
Ahi Tuna Tacos
$17.00
Crispy Baja Chicken Sandwich
$16.00
Beyond Burger
$16.00
Boom Boom Shrimp
$19.00
Coconut Shrimp Basket
$20.00
Fried Grouper Basket
$24.00
Fried Shrimp Basket
$20.00
Half Sandwich And Soup
$15.00
Grouper Sandwich
$19.00
Mojo Cubano
$16.00
Parrot Key Burger
$14.00
Shrimp Tacos
$16.00
Shrimp and grits Lunch
$18.00
Sweet Jamaican Pork
$15.00
Florribbean Melt
$14.00
MULTI CHECK
Test Food
Dinner
Ahi Tuna Tacos
$17.00
Stuffed Sole
$25.00
Crispy baja chicken sandwich
$16.00
Beyond Burger
$16.00
Coconut Shrimp Basket
$20.00
Fried Grouper Basket
$24.00
Fried Shrimp Basket
$20.00
Herb Crusted Chicken
$22.00
Jamacan Jerk Ribs
$27.00
Key West Mahi
$25.00
Caribbean dusted Grouper
$28.00
PK Picanha Steak
$36.00
Parrot Key Burger
$15.00
Shrimp and Grits Dinner
$24.00
Sampler Basket
$28.00
Shrimp Tacos
$16.00
Whole Fried Snapper
$29.00
MISC FOOD
MULTI CHECK
Sides
Mashed Potatoes
$1.95Out of stock
Vegtables
$1.95Out of stock
Yellow Rice
$1.95
Cole Slaw
$1.95
Coconut Rice
$1.95
Black Beans
$1.95
Fries
$2.50
Yuka
$3.00
sweet potato
$2.50
Bacon
$1.50
Jalapenos
$0.75
Sour Cream
$0.50
Blue Cheese Crumbles
$1.50
Grouper
$10.00
Chicken
$6.00
Shrimp
$7.00
Fried Plantains
$2.75
Fruit Cup
$2.95
Side Garlic Bread
$2.00
Specials
Test Food
Blackened Salmon Blt
$14.00
Shrimp Quesadilla
$16.00
Coconut Taco
$15.00
Ahi Tuna Cucumber Salad
$15.00
Foil Baked Snapper
$28.00
Shrimp Po'boy
$14.00
Clam Pasta
$23.00
Fresh Moz Chicken
$20.00
Lobster Tail Skewer
$30.00
Chicken Caprese Sand
$15.00
Cajun Salmon Sand
$19.00
Twin Lob
$21.95
FRENCH DIP
$16.00Out of stock
Retail
Items
Hawiian Shirt
$39.95
Magnet
$4.95
Can Coozie
$6.00
Bottle Coozie
$6.00
Stickers
$2.00
Tiki Mugs
$10.00
Ornaments
$9.95
$160.95 Parrot
$160.95
Hot Sauce
$7.95
Packer Mask
$9.70
Coozie-Handle
$30.00
Coozie-Lights
$50.00
Packer coozie
$7.00
Packer Cigarette coozie
$40.00
Packer Shirt & Hat
$34.95
Parrot Work Shirt Fo Employee
$15.00
Case Sauce
$84.00
Christmas Shirt
$49.95
$13.95 Parrot
$13.95
$17.95parrot
$17.95
$19.95 Parrot
$19.95
$30.95 Parrot
$30.95
38.95 Parrot
$38.95
Parrot Hat
$30.00
Packer T Shirt
$22.95
Packer Fishing Shirt
$40.95
$42.95 Parrot
$42.95
$62.95 Parrot
$62.95
$82.95 Parrot
$82.95
Tumbler
$26.95
$195.95 Parrot
$195.95
Silipint Cup
$19.00
Silishot
$9.00
Tucan Parrot
$129.00
Visor Hat
$25.00
Long Dryfit
$40.00
86.95 Parrot
$86.95
Wall Mount Parrot 125.95
$125.00
Wall Mount Parrot 105.95
$105.95
Wall Mount Parrot
$64.95
Wine Tumbler
$21.95
SS Coozie
$4.95
Mount 36.00
$36.00
Mount 55.00
$55.00
12.95 Parrot
$12.95
Clothing
Wisconsin Day
Food
Tiki Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2500 Main Street, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
