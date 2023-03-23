A map showing the location of Parrot Key NEW 2500 Main StreetView gallery

Parrot Key NEW 2500 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

2500 Main Street

Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Drinks

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$8.50

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Stoli

$8.50

Titos

$9.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$8.45

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Blue Chair

$8.50

Bumbu

$13.00

Captian Morgan

$9.00

Diplomatico

$12.00

Don Q Coconut

$8.50

Don Q Limon

$8.50

Don Q Silver

$8.50

Goslings Dark Rum

$9.00

Myers

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Coco Margaritaville

$7.04

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00Out of stock

Mango Margaritaville

$7.04

Margaritaville

$7.04

Patron

$10.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Fireball

$8.50

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Seagram's VO

$8.45

Seagrams 7

$7.98

Soco

$8.50

Well Bourbon

$6.00

Bullet Rye

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$7.98

Woodford Reserve

$12.21

Well Scotch

$6.00

Dewars

$9.00

Johnny Walker Red

$9.00

Amaretto

$6.58

B&B

$8.45

Baileys

$7.98

Campari

$8.45

Chambord

$8.45

Cointreau

$8.92

Frangelico

$8.45

Godiva

$8.45

Grand Gala

$8.45

Grand Marnier

$8.92

Jager

$8.45

Kahlua

$7.98

Keke

$7.98

Korbel Brandy

$7.98

Peach Schnapps

$6.10

Rumchatta

$8.45

Tia Maria

$8.45

Tuaca

$6.10

Creme De Mint

$6.58

Blackbery Brady

$6.58

Cocktails

Appletini

$10.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Bay Breeze

$10.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00Out of stock

Dirty Banana

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Key Lime Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$10.00

Miami Vice

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00Out of stock

Mudslide

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Skrewball Mudslide

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Top Shelf Long Island Ice Tea

$13.00

Top Shelf Rum Runners

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Beer

Bud

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Red Stripe

$6.00

Hi Five

$8.00

Modelo

$6.00

Sweet Water Hazey IPA

$7.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Heineken 0

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$7.00

White Claw Cherry

$7.00

Ultra

$5.00

Wine

House Pinot Noir

$8.00

House Merlot

$8.00

House Cabernet

$8.00

House Chardonnay

$8.00

House Pinot Grigio

$8.00

House White Zin

$8.00

Relax Riesling

$7.20

Zonin Prosecco Split

$9.00

Zonin Rose Prosecco Split

$9.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Siera Mist

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.75

Water

Bottled Water

$2.50

Pelligrino

$3.50

Cranberry

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Grapefuit juice

$2.75

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Virgin Marg

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Virgin Colada

$6.95

Virgin Daqauri

$6.95

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Vanilla Shake

$6.95

Strawberry Shake

$6.95

Chocolate Shake

$6.95

Kids Shake

$6.95

Kids Colada

$6.95

Kids Daquiri

$6.95

Kids Soda

Red Bull

$5.00

Hot Tea

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$5.00Out of stock

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Hot Tea

$2.00

House Drinks

Blue Maccaw

$12.00

Key Lime Colada

$11.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Mango Parrot Margarita

$10.00

Mojito

$11.00

Pain Killer

$11.00

Perfect Margarita

$11.00

Permanent Vacation

$12.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Pollys Cosmo

$11.00

Rum Runner

$11.00

Tropical Sangria

$11.00

Souvenir Silipint

$10.00

Feature Cocktail

$10.00

Test

$0.01

Shots

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

B-52

$9.00

Birthdaycake Shot

$9.50

Black Russian

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$9.00

Fireball

$8.50

Four Horsemen

$9.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Irish Trash Can

$9.00

Jager

$8.45

Kamikaze

$7.00

Key Lime Pie Shot

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$7.99

Liquid Butterfinger

$9.00

Melon Ball

$9.00

Oil Spill

$9.00

Outmeal Cookie

$9.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$7.99

Red Headed S#!t

$9.00

Salty Buttery Nutt

$9.00

Washington Apple

$9.00

Water melon Jolly

$7.99

Water Mocasin

$9.00

White Tea

$7.99

Cork Fee

Cork Fee

$25.00

Food

Appetizers

Island Wings

$15.00

Coconut Lime Mussels

$16.00

Baja Beef Volcano Nachos

$13.00

Baja Volcano Nachos Pork

$14.00

Captiva Calamari

$16.00

Soup

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$7.00Out of stock

Cup Du Jour

$5.00Out of stock

Raw Bar

Oysters 1/2

$13.00

Raw

Oysters Full

$23.00

Peel & Eat 1/2

$14.00

Peel & Eat Full

$23.00

Seared Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Salad

Havana Shrimp

$17.00

Key Lime Ceasar

$7.00

Parrot Key House

$6.00

Tropical Chicken Salad

$16.00

Roasted Beet Caprese

$15.00

Lunch

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$17.00

Crispy Baja Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Boom Boom Shrimp

$19.00

Coconut Shrimp Basket

$20.00

Fried Grouper Basket

$24.00

Fried Shrimp Basket

$20.00

Half Sandwich And Soup

$15.00

Grouper Sandwich

$19.00

Mojo Cubano

$16.00

Parrot Key Burger

$14.00

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Shrimp and grits Lunch

$18.00

Sweet Jamaican Pork

$15.00

Florribbean Melt

$14.00

MULTI CHECK

Test Food

Dinner

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$17.00

Stuffed Sole

$25.00

Crispy baja chicken sandwich

$16.00

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Coconut Shrimp Basket

$20.00

Fried Grouper Basket

$24.00

Fried Shrimp Basket

$20.00

Herb Crusted Chicken

$22.00

Jamacan Jerk Ribs

$27.00

Key West Mahi

$25.00

Caribbean dusted Grouper

$28.00

PK Picanha Steak

$36.00

Parrot Key Burger

$15.00

Shrimp and Grits Dinner

$24.00

Sampler Basket

$28.00

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Whole Fried Snapper

$29.00

MISC FOOD

MULTI CHECK

Kids menu

Kids Fingers

$7.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Fish

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$1.95Out of stock

Vegtables

$1.95Out of stock

Yellow Rice

$1.95

Cole Slaw

$1.95

Coconut Rice

$1.95

Black Beans

$1.95

Fries

$2.50

Yuka

$3.00

sweet potato

$2.50

Bacon

$1.50

Jalapenos

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.50

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.50

Grouper

$10.00

Chicken

$6.00

Shrimp

$7.00

Fried Plantains

$2.75

Fruit Cup

$2.95

Side Garlic Bread

$2.00

Specials

Test Food

Blackened Salmon Blt

$14.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Coconut Taco

$15.00

Ahi Tuna Cucumber Salad

$15.00

Foil Baked Snapper

$28.00

Shrimp Po'boy

$14.00

Clam Pasta

$23.00

Fresh Moz Chicken

$20.00

Lobster Tail Skewer

$30.00

Chicken Caprese Sand

$15.00

Cajun Salmon Sand

$19.00

Twin Lob

$21.95

FRENCH DIP

$16.00Out of stock

Desserts

Key Lime

$7.00

Nana's Cheesecake

$8.00

Pelican Poop

$8.00

Retail

Items

Hawiian Shirt

$39.95

Magnet

$4.95

Can Coozie

$6.00

Bottle Coozie

$6.00

Stickers

$2.00

Tiki Mugs

$10.00

Ornaments

$9.95

$160.95 Parrot

$160.95

Hot Sauce

$7.95

Packer Mask

$9.70

Coozie-Handle

$30.00

Coozie-Lights

$50.00

Packer coozie

$7.00

Packer Cigarette coozie

$40.00

Packer Shirt & Hat

$34.95

Parrot Work Shirt Fo Employee

$15.00

Case Sauce

$84.00

Christmas Shirt

$49.95

$13.95 Parrot

$13.95

$17.95parrot

$17.95

$19.95 Parrot

$19.95

$30.95 Parrot

$30.95

38.95 Parrot

$38.95

Parrot Hat

$30.00

Packer T Shirt

$22.95

Packer Fishing Shirt

$40.95

$42.95 Parrot

$42.95

$62.95 Parrot

$62.95

$82.95 Parrot

$82.95

Tumbler

$26.95

$195.95 Parrot

$195.95

Silipint Cup

$19.00

Silishot

$9.00

Tucan Parrot

$129.00

Visor Hat

$25.00

Long Dryfit

$40.00

86.95 Parrot

$86.95

Wall Mount Parrot 125.95

$125.00

Wall Mount Parrot 105.95

$105.95

Wall Mount Parrot

$64.95

Wine Tumbler

$21.95

SS Coozie

$4.95

Mount 36.00

$36.00

Mount 55.00

$55.00

12.95 Parrot

$12.95

Clothing

Pk Logo Shirt

$28.95

28 Long Sleeve

$35.00

36 Sweat Shirt

$44.95

New Pk Custom

$29.99

Salty Sam Shirt

$28.95

Enjoy The Good Life

$15.00

Compass Rose

$43.95

Pink Ss Fleece

$39.99

Ss Sweater

$31.95

Ss Shirt

$18.95

Car Show

Bar

CS Water

$1.88

CS Seltzer

$5.70

CS TANK TOP

$28.12

CS Beer

$4.75

CS Wine

$5.63

CS SODA

$1.88

CS SHORT SLEEVE

$32.81

CS LONG SLEEVE

$37.50

Wisconsin Day

Food

Hot Dog

$8.00

Bratwurst

$9.00

Burger

$12.00

Grouper Sand

$19.00

Chips

$2.00

Test

Peel N Eat Full

$23.00

Peel N Eat 1\2

$13.00

Oyster Full

$23.00

Oyster 1\2

$13.00

Hook n Cook

$16.00

Tiki Bar

Hotdog

$8.00

Bratwurst

$9.00

Burger

$12.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller

$5.00

Coors

$5.00

Budlight

$5.00

Water

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Wine

$7.00

Cocktail

$9.00

Seltzer

$6.00

Retail Tent

Tshirt

$20.00

Longsleeve

$30.00

Dryfit

$40.00

Koozie

$2.00

Party Menu 3/16

Food

Chicken Salad

$16.00

Pork Nachos

$14.00

Beef Nachos

$13.00

Pork Sand

$15.00

Coco Shrimp

$20.00

Burger

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2500 Main Street, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Doghouse
orange starNo Reviews
1207 Estero Blvd. Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
View restaurantnext
Wahoo Willie's - 645 Old San Carlos Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
645 Old San Carlos Blvd 3 Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
View restaurantnext
Smugglers Cove Adventure Golf - Ft Myers
orange starNo Reviews
17450 San Carlos Blvd. Ft Myers, FL 33931
View restaurantnext
Zen Deli - Fort Myers - 15880 San Carlos Boulevard #135
orange starNo Reviews
15880 San Carlos Boulevard #135 Fort Myers, FL 33908
View restaurantnext
LYNQ - 16230 summerlin road
orange star4.0 • 241
16230 summerlin road Fort Myers, FL 33908
View restaurantnext
Next Stop Brunch - Iona Location - Iona Next Stop Brunch
orange starNo Reviews
15260 McGregor Blvd Fort Myers, FL 33908
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Fort Myers Beach
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)
Fort Myers
review star
Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (26 restaurants)
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 4.4 (140 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 4.4 (140 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston