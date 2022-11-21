Parsley Greenville imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Parsley and Mint Mediterranean Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

5052 Old Buncombe Road

Greenville, SC 29617

Order Again

Popular Items

Brown Rice Base
White Rice Base

Build Your Own Bowl

Harvest & Superfood Blend Base

$10.49

Chopped Romaine Base

$10.49

Brown Rice Base

$10.49

White Rice Base

$10.49

Chef Curated Bowls

Jaffa

$14.29

Harvest and Superfood Blend, Falafel, Roasted Red Peppers, Roasted Chickpeas, Israeli Salad, Pickled Red Cabbage, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Dressing

Naxos

$14.29

Mediterranean Citrus Chicken, White Rice and Parsley, Feta Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Harissa, Mediterranean Slaw, Spicy Garlic Hummus, Spicy Harissa Dressing

Corfu

$14.29

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Pickled Red Onion, Diced Cucumber, Diced Tomatoes, Bold Sumac Dressing

Eilat

$14.29

Falafel, White Rice and Parsley, Feta Cheese, Chickpea Salad, Tzatziki, Mild Harissa Dressing

Cyprus

$14.29

Lamb Kofta on a Lavash, Hummus, Mediterranean Slaw, Diced Tomatoes, Pickled Onion, Garlic Feta Dressing

Chicken Gyro

$12.29

Build Your Own Wrap

Spinach Wrap

$9.39

Pita Bread Wrap

$8.27

Chef Curated Wraps

Jaffa

$12.99

Naxos

$12.99

Corfu

$12.99

Eilat

$12.49

Cyprus

$13.99

Chicken Gyro

$12.29

All Beverage

Canned Drink

$1.99

16oz Bottle

$2.49

20oz Bottles

$2.99

Cookies

Harissa Cookie

$2.19

Tahini Brownie

$2.19

Extra Protein

Xtra Mediterranean Citrus Chicken

$2.99

Xtra Grilled Chicken

$2.99

Xtra Lamb Kofta

$3.59

Xtra Falafel

$2.99

Xtra Chicken Salad

$2.99

Extra Dressing

Xtra Feta Vinaigrette (2oz.)

$0.50

Xtra Ranch (2oz.)

$0.50

Xtra Garlic Feta (2oz.)

$0.50

Xtra Spicy Harissa Ranch (2oz.)

$0.50

Xtra Mild Harissa Ranch (2oz.)

$0.50

Xtra Sumac Dijonnaise (2oz.)

$0.50

Xtra Jalapeno Cilantra Vinaigrette (2oz.)

$0.50

Xtra Pom. Molasses Vinaigrette (2oz.)

$0.50

Extra Topping

Any Topping (2oz.)

$0.99

Any Topping (4oz)

$1.99

Extra Hummus

Hummus (2oz.)

$0.99

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus (2oz.)

$0.99

Spicy Garlic Hummus (2oz.)

$0.99

Tzatziki (2oz.)

$0.99

Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$0.99

Pita Chips

$2.49

Stuffed Grape Leaves

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$0.99

Pita Chips

Pita Chips

$2.49

Pita Bread Chips and 4oz. Spread

Pita Chips and Hummus

$5.49

Pita Chips and Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$5.49

Pita Chips and Spicy Garlic Hummus

$5.49

Pita Chips and Tzatziki

$5.49

Pita Chips and Whipped Feta

$5.49

Pita Chips and Mediterranean Pimento Cheese

$5.49

Pita Bread Chips and 3 Spreads

Pita Chips and 3 Spreads

$10.99

Sumac Chicken Salad with Pita Bread Chips

Sumac Chicken Salad with Chips

$7.99

Kids Meal with protein

1/2 Base, 1/2 protein, 2 toppings

$7.69

Kids Meal Veggie

1/2 Base, 3 toppings

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eat Interesting!

Location

5052 Old Buncombe Road, Greenville, SC 29617

Directions

Gallery
Parsley Greenville image

Map
