Parson's Chicken & Fish Lincoln Park

971 Reviews

$$

2435 N Halsted St

Chicago, IL 60614

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Nuggets

Appetizers

Ponderosa Salad

Ponderosa Salad

$13.00

Werp Farm Little Gem lettuce, Beefsteak tomatoes, bacon lardons, radish, red onion, aged cheddar, served with creamy poppyseed dressing on the side

Side Salad

Side Salad

$8.00

Were Farm Mixed Greens, Herbs, Radishes, Cucumbers, Mustard Vinaigrette on the Side

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$8.00

Three Sisters cornmeal, Slagel Family Farms ham hock, cream cheese, scallions, served with Spicy Mayo

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

Hand cut white meat, served with your choice of dipping sauce

Hot Chicken Nuggets

Hot Chicken Nuggets

$10.00

Hand cut white meat, fried, and tossed in Parson's hot, served with your choice of dipping sauce

Entrees

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried chicken thigh served on a potato bun with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, and hot sauce.

Hot Chicken Sandwich

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried chicken thigh tossed in Parson's hot, potato bun, American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli,

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Two smashed Slagel Farms beef patties, American cheese, griddled onion, pickles, mustard, ketchup, Potato bun

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Beer battered fish filet, potato bun, American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, hot sauce, tartar sauce.

VEGGIE Burger

$12.00

Two smashed Beyond patties, American cheese, griddled onion, pickles, mustard, ketchup, Potato bun

Veggie Club

Veggie Club

$12.00

Pickled beets, radishes, cucumbers, herbed cream cheese, Three Sisters Farms garden pea shoots, greens, mustard vinaigrette

Hot White

$12.00

Parsons Hot Chicken served on white bread with a side of pickles

Hot Dark

Hot Dark

$11.00

Parsons Hot Chicken served on white bread with a side of pickles

1/4 Fried White

1/4 Fried White

$10.00
1/4 Fried Dark

1/4 Fried Dark

$9.00
1/2 Fried

1/2 Fried

$18.00
Whole Fried

Whole Fried

$32.00
Fried Skillet

Fried Skillet

$38.00

Whole Fried Chicken served with Mashed Potatoes & Gravy and Cole Slaw

1/4 Grilled White

1/4 Grilled White

$10.00

Marinated w/ Citrus, Scallions, Rum, Habañero & Spices

1/4 Grilled Dark

1/4 Grilled Dark

$9.00

Marinated w/ Citrus, Scallions, Rum, Habañero & Spices

1/2 Grilled

1/2 Grilled

$18.00

Marinated w/ Citrus, Scallions, Rum, Habañero & Spices

Whole Grilled

Whole Grilled

$32.00

Marinated w/ Citrus, Scallions, Rum, Habañero & Spices

Grilled Skillet

Grilled Skillet

$38.00

Whole Grilled Chicken Served with Mashed Potatoes & Gravy and Cole Slaw

3 Piece Fish

3 Piece Fish

$9.00
6 Piece Fish

6 Piece Fish

$18.00
9 Piece Fish

9 Piece Fish

$27.00
Fish Basket

Fish Basket

$33.00

9 pieces of beer battered fish served with Fries and cole slaw

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Marinated chicken breast, avocado, garlic mayo, shredded lettuce, pickles, hot sauce,

Parson's Not-Chicken Sandwich

Parson's Not-Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Plant-based Chicken, breaded and fried, with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, and hot sauce on a brioche bun

Parson's Hot Not-Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Plant-based Chicken, breaded and fried, tossed in Parson's yellow hot sauce, with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, and hot sauce on a brioche bun

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

Natural cut with kosher salt, served with your choice of sauce

Ranch Fries

$6.00

Natural cut with kosher salt, house made ranch powder and Parmesan, served with your choice of sauce

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Aged Gruyère, cheddar, parmesan breadcrumbs

Slaw

Slaw

$6.00

Carrots, Red Onions, Crème Fraîche

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$6.00

Pickles

$3.00

Side of our thick cut North Star pickle chunks. (as found with Parson's Hot)

Sauces

Ranch

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Ketchup

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Dessert

Bang Bang Pie

Bang Bang Pie

$7.00

Parson's X Bang Bang

NA Beverages

Cheerwine

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Root Beer

$5.00

Hellion Cold Brew

$6.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Slushies and Cockatils (Alcohol)

Negroni Slushy

$11.00

Letherbee Gin, Luxardo Bitter Rosso, Vermouth, Citrus

Jumbo Negroni

$40.00

32oz of your favorite Frozen Negroni Slushy!

Beer (Alcohol)

Parson's Beer

Parson's Beer

$5.00

Revolution Brewing / Chicago, IL / 4.8% ABV

Parson's 6 Pack

Parson's 6 Pack

$18.00

Revolution Brewing / Chicago, IL / 4.8% ABV

Modelo beer

$6.00

Grupo Modelo S.A. de C.V. / Mexico City, Mexico / 4.4% ABV

Modelo 6 Pack

$20.00

Grupo Modelo S.A. de C.V. / Mexico City, Mexico / 4.4% ABV

Michelada

$7.00

Modelo, House Made Sangrita. Spicy!

Michelada 6pack!

$22.00

6 Modelo Especials and 9oz of our house made Michelada mix

Wine (Alcohol)

Btl Red

$40.00

Mas Théo, P'tit Gaby

Btl White

$40.00

Vera Vinho Verde

Btl Rose

$40.00

Lambert Chinon Rose

Btl Sparkling

$40.00

Los Monteros Cava Brut

Game Day Specials

Game Day Special

Game Day Special

$50.00

Huge Order of Chicken Nuggets (Plain or tossed in your choice of Buffalo Sauce or BBQ), Fries, and Mac & Cheese. Serves 4-6

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2435 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

