Parson's Chicken and Fish - Logan Square

4,559 Reviews

$

2952 W Armitage Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Chicken Nuggets
Hot Chicken Sandwich

APPS ToGo

Ponderosa Salad

Ponderosa Salad

$13.00

Werp Farm Little Gem lettuce, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Bacon Lardons, Radish, Red Onion, Aged Cheddar, served with Creamy Poppyseed Dressing on the side

Side Salad

Side Salad

$8.00

Werp Farm Mixed Greens, Herbs, Radishes, Cucumbers, Mustard Vinaigrette on the Side

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$7.00

Three Sisters cornmeal, Slagel Family Farms ham hock, cream cheese, scallions, served with spicy mayonnaise

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

Hand cut white meat served with choice of dipping sauce

Hot Chicken Nuggets

Hot Chicken Nuggets

$10.00

Hand cut white meat tossed in Parson's hot served with choice of dipping sauce

Entree ToGo

1/4 White Fried

1/4 White Fried

$10.00

A wing and a breast

1/4 Dark Fried

1/4 Dark Fried

$9.00

A thigh and a leg

1/4 White Grilled

1/4 White Grilled

$10.00

A wing and a breast

1/4 Dark Grilled

1/4 Dark Grilled

$9.00

A thigh and a leg

1/2 Fried

1/2 Fried

$18.00
3 Piece Fish

3 Piece Fish

$9.00
Hot Chicken Sandwich

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried chicken thigh tossed in Parson's Hot, with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, on a brioche bun

1/2 Grilled

1/2 Grilled

$18.00
Whole Fried

Whole Fried

$32.00
6 Piece Fish

6 Piece Fish

$18.00
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried chicken thigh with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, and hot sauce on a brioche bun

Whole Grilled

Whole Grilled

$32.00

Parson's Hot White

$12.00

A wing and a breast served with white bread and pickles

Parson's Hot Dark

Parson's Hot Dark

$11.00

A thigh and a leg served with white bread and pickles

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Fried fish filet served on a brioche bun with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, tartar sauce, and hot sauce.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Two Smashed Slagel Farms Beef Patties, American Cheese, Griddled Onion, Pickles, Mustard, Ketchup, on a Potato Bun

Grilled Skillet

$38.00

Whole Grilled Chicken (10 pieces) served with Mashed Potatoes & Gravy and Creamy Coleslaw

9 Piece Fish

9 Piece Fish

$27.00

Fish Basket

$33.00

9 Piece fish served with Fries and Cole Slaw...and of course Tartar Sauce.

VEGGIE Burger

$12.00

Two Smashed Beyond Patties, American Cheese, Griddled Onion, Pickles, Mustard, Ketchup, on a Potato Bun

Veggie Club

Veggie Club

$12.00

Pickled beets, radishes, cucumbers, herbed cream cheese, Three Sisters Garden pea shoots, greens, mustard vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Marinated chicken breast, avocado, garlic mayo, shredded lettuce, pickles, hot sauce, on a whole wheat bun

Shrimp Basket

$16.00

1/2 pound of Panko Battered Fried Shrimp, French Fries, served with Cocktail Sauce

Shrimp Basket

$16.00

1/2 pound of Panko Battered Fried Shrimp, French Fries, served with Cocktail Sauce

Parson's Not-Chicken Sandwich

Parson's Not-Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Plant-based Chicken, breaded and fried, with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, and hot sauce on a brioche bun

Parson's Hot Not-Chicken Sandwich

Parson's Hot Not-Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Plant-based Chicken, breaded and fried, tossed in Parson's yellow hot sauce, with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, and hot sauce on a brioche bun

Sides ToGo

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$6.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Jack cheese, Merkts, Rigatoni Mezzi, broiled with Cheddar and Parmesan

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

Natural cut with kosher salt served with your choice of sauce

Ranch Fries

$6.00

Natural cut with kosher salt, house ranch powder and Parmesan served with your choice of sauce

Creamy Slaw

Creamy Slaw

$6.00

Pickles

$3.00

Side of our thick cut pickle chunks (as seen with the Parson's Hot)

Sauces ToGo

Ranch

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Ketchup

Spicy Mayonaise

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Dijon, clover honey, roasted garlic, and mayonnaise

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Parson's own house made BBQ sauce- Sweet, Tangy and Thick - contains Worcestershire

Garlic Mayo

$1.00

Classic garlic mayo - roasted garlic and lemon

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Honey

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Dessert ToGo

Bang Bang Pie

$7.00

Parson's X Bang Bang Lemon Bar Pie

NA Beverages

Cheerwine

$4.00

Coke Can

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$5.00

Metric Cold Brew

$5.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

$5.00

Game Day Specials

Game Day Special

Game Day Special

$50.00

Huge Order of Chicken Nuggets (Plain or tossed in your choice of Buffalo Sauce or BBQ), Fries, and Mac & Cheese. Serves 4-6

Slushies and Cocktails ToGo (Alcohol)

Negroni Slushy

$11.00

Letherbee Gin, Luxardo bitter Rosso, Vermouth, Citrus

Beer ToGo (Alcohol)

Parson's Beer

Parson's Beer

$5.00

Revolution Brewing / Chicago, IL / 4.8% ABV

Parson's 6 Pack

Parson's 6 Pack

$18.00

Take home a 6-pack of our Parson's Beer, brewed by Revolution! Revolution Brewing / Chicago, IL / 4.8% ABV

Modelo

$6.00

Grupo Modelo S.A. de C.V. / Mexico City, Mexico / 4.4% ABV

Modelo 6 Pack

$20.00

Grupo Modelo S.A. de C.V. / Mexico City, Mexico / 4.4% ABV

Michelada

$7.00

Modelo Especial with our house made Michelada mix!

Michelada 6pack!

Michelada 6pack!

$22.00

6 Modelo Especials with 9oz of our house made Michelada mix!

Wine ToGo (Alcohol)

Btl White

$40.00

Vera Vinho Verde

Btl Red

$40.00

Mas Théo, P'tit Gaby

Btl Rose

$40.00

Lambert Chinon Rose

Btl Cava

$40.00

Los Monteros, Cava Brut

Btl Orange

$50.00

Gulp/Hablo, Orange

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

