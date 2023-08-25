Partage
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Sidedoor sammies! Your favorite food truck items available for pickup! While our storefront is under construction, we're opening up to-go orders. Think of this as your neighborhood sandwich speakeasy. Or a secret sandwich society. Whatever sounds cooler.
Location
834 Cherry Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurant
More near Grand Rapids