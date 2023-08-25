Popular Items

Sidedoor Sammies Menu

Sandwiches

Our in-house made focaccia with fresh pizza toppings! Choose from cheese only, heirloom tomatoes (from Kesslers), or pepperoni
Turkey Bacon Club

Turkey Bacon Club

$13.00

Our take on a classic club on in-house made focaccia bread!

Jackfruit Banh Mi Sammy

Jackfruit Banh Mi Sammy

$9.00

Our classic Vietnamese style Banh Mi Sammy made Vegan with marinated Jackfruit!

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Our take on the mouth-watering classic! Made with chicken, dried cranberries, and green apples.

Chicken Curry Sandwich

Chicken Curry Sandwich

$10.00

Curry Chicken with aioli, grapes, and almonds.

Carolina BBQ Sandwich

Carolina BBQ Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled pork with our classic Carolina style BBQ sauce, topped with red cabbage and apple slaw.

BBLT

BBLT

$14.00

Bacon, Burrata, HOUSE-MADE FOCACCIA! with aioli, mixed greens, and roasted tomato spread

Banh Mi Sandwich

Banh Mi Sandwich

$11.00

Our food-truck staple made its way onto our Side Door Menu! Vietnamese style pulled pork with pickled veggies, aioli, and cilantro.

Focaccia Pizza *Cheese Only*

Focaccia Pizza *Cheese Only*

$4.00Out of stock

Our in-house made focaccia with marinara made from scratch, and fresh mozzarella,

Focaccia Pizza *Bacon*

Focaccia Pizza *Bacon*

$4.00Out of stock

Our in-house made focaccia with marinara made from scratch, and topped with artisan pepperoni

Focaccia Pizza *Heirloom Tomatoes*

Focaccia Pizza *Heirloom Tomatoes*

$4.00Out of stock

Our in-house made focaccia with marinara made from scratch, and topped with heirloom tomatoes from Kessler Family Farms

Sides

PopCorners

PopCorners

$1.50
Patatas Bravas w/ aioli

Patatas Bravas w/ aioli

$5.00

The Everyday Chef and Wife's famous fries reinvented! With our classic fry seasoning and our housemade lemon garlic aioli.

Dessert

Loaded PB Pie

Loaded PB Pie

$6.50

A HUGE slice of Peanut Butter Heaven! PB Cream Cheese Pie with Salted Caramel Chocolate crust, topped with melted chocolate and crushed peanuts.

Soups, Salads, and More!

Our delicious in-house focaccia with fresh pizza toppings! Kessler Family Farm Tomatoes, in-house marinara, and fresh mozzarella
Banh Mi Potatoes Bravas

Banh Mi Potatoes Bravas

$11.00

One of the Everyday Chef and Wife's food truck favorites can now be ordered at Partage! Similar to our classic Banh Mi Side door Sammie, but made with potatoes and our signature fry seasoning. *Gluten free

Drinks

Sprecher Craft Root Beer

Sprecher Craft Root Beer

$2.00
S. Pellegrino Essenza Sparking Water

S. Pellegrino Essenza Sparking Water

$1.75
Hoppy Water Refresher

Hoppy Water Refresher

$2.75

Quite possibly the best water we've ever tasted...you just gotta.