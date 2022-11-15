Partake - Wine Shop 111 South East G Street Suite A, F, G

Bonny Doon Vineyard Le Cigare Blanc Grenache Blanc Blend 2020

$15.95

California 60% Grenache Blanc, 32% Vermentino, 8% Clairette Blanche Pale lemon-drop color with greenish tinge. In the nose, the first impression is of linden leaf or maybe a very discreet scent of spearmint and anise. I’ve remarked on the cosmic significance of this before but the wine does rather literally smell of beeswax. This may be slightly impressionistic and slightly New Agey, but the fragrance reminds one of a tisane, or herbal infusion, not just as far as its literal scent, but in the sense of the wine smelling wholesome. On the palate, this Cigare is has a rich, silky texture, with great persistence, yet remains surprisingly light on its feet. This wine can be successfully served to Chardophiles without great drama. Food Pairing Notes: Scallops, monkfish, hamachi rolls (with freshly grated wasabi), and not least, the redoubtable uni risotto