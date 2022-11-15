Partake - Wine Shop 111 South East G Street Suite A, F, G

- Home
Light Red
Ad Lucem EIaina Syrah Blend 2018
Oregon 30% Counoise, 40% Shiraz/Syrah, 5% Grenache, 17% Mourvedre 14.6% A complete wine. Great nose. Earthy, minerals, black fruit, meat, herbs and spice. Soft, but full bodied with structure; juicy but good lift from sufficient acid. Lasting clean finish. Superb value.
Amity Vineyards White Pinot Noir Willamette Valley 2021
Oregon 100% Pinot Noir 13.0% Harvest was compact and plentiful producing grapes with rich tannins, full flavor development and lots of acidity. These wines are showing balance and elegance. Pear, honeydew, golden raspberry notes.
Battle Creek Cellars Pinot Noir Roe Vineyard Ribbon Ridge 2016
Oregon 100% Pinot Noir 14.3% Showcases ripe, bold aromatics of sour cherry, black raspberry, tayberry and shitake. The entry is full and rich with complex flavors of brambly berries and sweet plum chutney seasoned with Russian Caravan tea, botanicals and exotic spices. The finish delivers elegant length and structure with lithe-focused, velvety tannins.
Brick House "House Red" Ribbon Ridge Pinot Noir 2020
Oregon 100% Pinot Noir 12.5% Blend of 2/3 2020 with 1/3 2019 due to small production in 2020 with smoke issues. Medium ruby with aromas of black cherry, raspberry, red licorice. Medium bodied with soft suede tannins.
Brick House Gamay Noir "House Red" 2020
Willamette Valley Oregon 2020 Gamay Tasting of red fruits with an earthy undertones. pork, red meat
Casa Castillo Jumilla Monastrell 2019
Spain 100% Monastrell 14.5% Lots of forest notes on the nose and palate together with ripe and acid fruits. Finely integrated tannins.
Center of Effort Pinot Noir Effort Edna Valley 2017
California 100% Pinot Noir 13.8% The palate is mid-weight with ripe plum, cocoa dust, and a balancing freshness. Earthy notes of new leather and faint campfire lead into a long finish.
CHO Pinot Noir Blanc 2020
Oregon 100% Pinot Noir 13% A lovely pale straw hue, this can stand alongside your Pinot Noir rosé, though the designation as a blanc may refer to the whole cluster pressing that initiated fermentation. It's juicy and full-bodied, with pretty white peach fruit edged with celery and amped up with acidity. We love to pair our 2020 CHO Pinot Noir Blanc with miso crusted cod and Pad Ka Prao. The mouthwatering acidity cuts through the fattiness in the cod and plays with the umami of miso. Pad Ka Prao has a nice spice flavor profile like many Thai dishes.
Colene Clemens "Margo" Pinot Noir 2018
Oregon 100% Pinot Noir 14.1% Lifted and perfumed with vibrant red and dark red fruit and gentle floral notes intertwining on the nose. Indulgent, with refined structure, dark cherry and savory notes are the highlight of this pure, concentrated Pinot noir.
Coster Dels Olivers Priorat 2018
Spain Carinyena (60%), Garnatxa (30%), Cabernet Sauvignon (10%) 14.5% The 2018 Priorat has a big, smoky nose of mulled red and black fruits, graphite, flowers, and new leather. This carries to a medium to full-bodied wine with terrific tannins (especially for Carignan), a balanced, elegant texture, no hard edges, and a great finish.
De Ponte Cellars Dundee Hills Pinot Noir 2017
Oregon 100% Pinot Noir 13.9% Aromatics of fresh raspberries, red currant, and rose petals mingle with the freshness of rosemary and a hint of thyme. Flavors on the palate develop from strawberry compote and fresh pie crust to a delicious, rich caramel on the long, complex finish. This wine hits all the notes of an elegant, refined pinot noir from the Dundee Hills.
Domain Dupeuble Beaujolis 2020
France Gamay 13.5% The elegance, freshness, bright fruit, and utter quaffability of this beautiful wine will immediately blow you away. Enjoy its frisky aromas and flavors of pure red berries with a country-style pâte and a selection of cheeses.
Domaine Cheveau Saint-Amour La Villa Violette Gamay 2019
France 100% Gamay 14.0% Cranberry and chocolate covered strawberries with some leather and smoke on the nose. Full body cherry and leather in the mouth
Domaine Hippolyte Reverdy Sancerre Rouge Loire Pinot Noir 2018
France 100% Pinot Noir 14.5% Ruby with aromas of red fruit and earthy spice notes. On the palate cherry and cranberry, herb spice wrapped in vivid acidity. Fine tannins, long finish ending with fruit and earthy mineral notes.
Domaine Justin Girardin Bourgogne Pinot Noir 2020
France 100% Pinot Noir 13.0% A pretty, palish purple color with a stylish, fragrant nose of flowers and fruit. There is plenty of primary fruit present, but just a little more serious than you may expect at this price point. It is noticeably more structured on the palate though the fruit stretches out to a medium length finish.
Keep It Chill "Serve Chilled" Gamay 2020
France 100% Gamay 13.5% Lovely, dark fruit, so much blackberry, vanilla, cinnamon, dried leaves too. So refreshing and pleasant.
Lemelson Vineyards "Thea's Selection" Pinot Noir 2018
Oregon 100% Pinot Noir 13.8% Cherries, watermelon, stewed strawberries, mocha and nutmeg on the nose. It's medium-bodied with powdery tannins and spicy, cedary character. Polished. Drink now or hold. "As our house cuvee, Thea’s Selection is a blend of fruit sourced from all seven of our organic, estate vineyards that span three different Willamette Valley AVAs. As such, it is a wonderful representation of the vintage across all of our sites. fruitier versions make a great match with salmon or other fatty fish, roasted chicken or pasta dishes; bigger, more tannic Pinots are ideal with duck and other game birds, casseroles or, of course, stews like beef bourguignon.
Pelassa Langhe Corte Enrichetta 2019
Italy Barbera, Nebbiolo 13.5% Characteristics: ruby red colour with slightly violet shades; vinous e fruity bouquet. Pleasant taste, elegant e persistent and particular harmonious wine. Food pairing: wine to be drunk all through the meal, excellent with pasta, cheeses and red meats.
Picayune Pinot Noir 2019
California 100% Pinot Noir 13.1% Juicy and Elegant, the 2019 pinot noir is bursting with bright strawberry, fresh raspberry complemented by hints of dulce de leche. The palate displays savory notes like grilled sausage with notes of herbs de Provence. Enjoy this versatile wine on its own or paired with wild coho salmon, tagliatelle a la carbonara, coq au vin or whatever inspires you . . .
Podere Sapaio Volpolo 2017
Italy Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot 14.5% Great spicy wine. Dark red color, with strong notes of blackberry and blackcurrant, cedar, almonds, violet, red pepper and graphite. Medium acidity, silky tannins, gummy in the mouth, with pleasant long spicy finish.
Radicle Vine Red Blend 2016
Oregon 38% Cabernet Franc, 18% Merlot, 15% Durif, 15% Barbera and 14% other Vinifera A huge red wine nose and a full body. I get blackberry, earth, clove, oak and more. Well priced and well balanced, this red blend is something you should try!
Roco Pinot Noir Gravel Road NV
Oregon Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 14.5% The hills in the Willamette Valley are punctuated by gravel roads, which lead to the regions finest vineyards. ROCO's Gravel Road Pinot Noir is a blend of several of the distinctive vineyards including the Soles' own Wits' End Vineyard in the Chehalem Mountains AVA. An outstanding value, the Gravel Road Pinot Noir flavor profile surpasses many other wineries flagship Pinot Noirs. The old world style offers bold flavor with balance and grace to pair well with nearly any food.
St Magdalener Colterenzio 2019
St. Magdalena/Bolzano 12.5% 95% Schiava (Vernatsch), 5% Lagrein Brilliant translucent ruby red in color with a fruity bouquet reminiscent of black cherry and violets expanding to a medium-bodied palate of red summer fruits; a succulent wine with mild acidity, medium length, and a soft and smooth finish. Baked ham Mature pecorino cheese
Stephen Goff Shea Vineyard Pinot Noir 2017
Oregon 100% Pinot Noir 14.1% A highly complex bouquet evokes fresh red and blue fruits, exotic spices and incense, as mineral and floral nuances build in the glass. Delivers suave black raspberry, bitter cherry, candied rose and spice cake flavors that show superb definition and spicy lift. Finishes with outstanding, floral-driven persistence, polished tannins and reverberating red fruit character.
Tablas Creek Vineyard Patelin de Tablas Red Blend 2020
California Syrah, Grenache, Counoise, and Mourvèdre 13.0% A lovely nose, very Syrah, of pine forest, pancetta, blackberry, and dried herbs. The mouth is juicier than the nose suggests, with smoky blackberry, licorice root, crushed rock, and saddle leather, with chalky tannins and flavors of black cherry and freshly turned earth that come out on the finish. Delicious now, but still fleshing out, and with the substance and balance to age for up to a decade.
Vinum Cellars PETS Petite Sirah 2018
California 100% Petite Sirah 14.5% Dark, inky purple, plum (almost black) color. The intense aromas express blueberry and huckleberry fruit notes. The wine is refined with a rich French Oak barrel profile which is quite integrated in the mid-palate and a silky platform for the cassis spice and sappy vanilla flavors. The wine is well structured and full bodied with elegant tannins allowing the flavors and character of the variety to shine through. The finish is rich with dark chocolate, blackberry and creamy Tahitian vanilla.
Brick
Andezon Cotes Du Rhone 2019
Country: France Region: Cotes Du Rhone Grapes: Syrah Age: 2019 ABV: 14.5 Tasting Notes: Domaine d'Andezon Cotes du Rhone is violet in color. The Syrah offers a lot of aromas on the nose including black fruit. The mouth is prevalent with spices of licorice and black olive with minerality, especially graphite and soot. This wine will continue to develop over time bringing more complexity and power. Pairings: This wine pairs well with hearty meats, such as game.
Battle Creek Pinot Noir 2016
Oregon 100% Pinot Noir 14.4% The aromatics of this wine are dark, brooding and evolve constantly in the glass from black huckleberry and wild blueberry to orange blossom and camphor; from Concord grape to freshly rolled cigars; ever expanding and developing. The entry is transparent to the nose, ethereal and constantly changing, delivering notes of Chinese 5 spice, boysenberries and fresh, resinous pine. The mid-palate and finish offer the depth and structure of sinewy tannins supported by the natural acid backbone that is characteristic of this vineyard. This wine will continue to develop with bottle aging for at least 10-15 years.
Belle Pente Vineyard Gamay Noir 2017
Oregon 100% Gamay Noir 13.5% Look for primary grape flavors and spicy aromas, medium body, and freshness on the palate. Serve at cool cellar temperature with simple grilled foods. This is not a wine for ageing. Over time it starts to taste more like Pinot noir, so enjoy it in it’s youth and celebrate the difference!
Black Slate Lavilella Alta 2018
Country: Spain Region: Priorat Grapes: 50% Grenache, 30% Carignan, and the rest equal parts Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah Age: 2018 ABV: 15 Tasting Notes: The 2018 Black Slate La Vilella Alta is a big, rich, powerful wine offering lots of blue and red fruits, spring flowers, lavender, and spice-driven aromas and flavors. With medium to full-bodied richness, beautiful purity, a solid spine of acidity, ripe tannins, and a beautiful finish, it's another singular wine with brilliant character. Pairings: Beef, red meats, goat, lamb
Bonny Doon Vineyard Le Cigare Volant 2020
USA Grenache Blend 13.6% Randall Grahm’s ever-evolving ideology shifted again for the new label and blend of this bottling, which includes 42% Grenache, 31% Cinsault and 24% Syrah. Aromas of plum, cracked pepper, crumpled carnations and dried mint lead into a bright, refreshing palate of hibiscus, anise and a curry-like spice. Stews and Goulash: Choose full-bodied styles of Grenache to pair with tender, slow-cooked pork, braised lamb, or root vegetable stews. The bold fruit flavors in the wine balance the fat content in meat-based stews and add complexity to dense vegetarian dishes.
Brick House "Les Dijonnais" Pinot Noir 2019
Oregon 100% Pinot Noir 13.3% Ethereal and expressively floral, with multilayered raspberry, rose petal and cherry blossom flavors, plus orange peel accents that build richness toward polished tannins.
Bruna Grimaldi "Camilla" Barolo 2017
Italy 100% Nebbiolo 15% Barolo Camilla is elegant and beautiful. It represents the harmony and the balance of a traditional Barolo and it distinguishes for drinkability and pleasantness every vintage. The aromas are ample and floral with nuances of spices. The palate is gentle with fine tannins balanced with the typical structure, which can be appreciated in youth for those who love the energy of Barolo that reaches its best expression with a few years of bottle age. Pair this wine with rich dishes such as mains with meat, game, stew and matured cheese.
Cabeza Casa Granacha Bodegas San Valero 2019
Spain Granacha 14.5% Moderate tannins (5/10) with a light body. Light acidic finish that dries out my mouth. Carries on through mid palate. My favourite type of food for grenache is braises and stews: long slow cooked roasts of pork or lamb that may even be a little bit fatty (shoulder of lamb and lamb shanks, for example). It suits daubes and stews with dark, winey sauces too I like grenache too with classic French bistro dishes such as rabbit and hearty Spanish or Portuguese country cookin
Cameron Pinot Noir 2014
Oregon 100% Pinot Noir 12.7% Showing signs of early tertiary onset, the nose offers candied, sherried and baking spiced cherry, strawberry, and orange, plus earthy tones of wet dirt. On the palate it's a smooth medium body with seamless, svelte tannin and balanced, slightly juicy tannin that provides the bright entry for strawberry, cherry, tangerine, cassis, baking spice and light black pepper. It finishes with a funky mushroom note.
Caparzo Sangiovese 2019
Italy Tuscany Sangiovese 13.5% Intense ruby color. Fruity, spicy aromas. The palate is full, fruity, persistent, and soft with ripe blackberries, wild strawberries, and vanilla on the finish. Beef and venison
Casa Santos Lima Topo Tinto 2018
Portugal Castelao, Tinta Roriz, Syrah & Touriga Franca 13.5% A wine characterized by is aromatic exuberance, with notes of red fruits and vanilla. In the mouth it is fruity with velvety notes of red ripe fruits, balanced by notes of spices, chocolate and some oak notes. An elegant wine with firm tannins and a fruity finish.
Castello di Volpaia Chianti Classico 2019
Italy 90% Sangiovese, 10% Merlot 14% The Chianti Classico has a vivid ruby color and a strong nose of fresh red fruit with hints of cherry. This is a well-structured wine with a fruity finish.
Cavallotto Dolcetto d'Alba Scot 2019
Italy 2019 12.78% Dolcetto The color, which is much darker than usual, reveals the fruity, round and dense taste of its body. Besides the cherry aroma, the wine has some floral and spicy notes too. The palate is fresh and has soft tannins despite the powerful body. The aftertaste is long and persistent with an excellent attitude to the cellar aging. This wine finds its best matches at the table, with first courses of prosciutto, salami, Alba beef tartare and vitello tonnato. The wine is excellent with pizza and pasta, with second courses of red meat in general, but also with aged cheeses.
Cecilia Beretta Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore 2019
Italy Corvina, Rondinella, Corvinone, and Negrara 13.5% The color deep red , has a large nose with aromas decided to cherry, blueberry and black currant followed by hints of licorice and toasted hints. Rich, warm and soft on the palate, with “chocolaty” tannins, well balanced and persistent. Antipasti (salumi), bruchetta, rich stews or fattier fish dishes fare well here.
Chateau de Saint Cosme Cotes du Rhone
France Rhone Syrah 2019 14.5% Les Deux Albions is one of the outstanding wines of Louis Barruol’s collection and highlights the exceptional value that can still be found in the Côtes-du-Rhône category. The wine combines depth, structure, and finesse with aromas and flavors of roasted game, mesquite, and olive, crushed plum, and black currants. Syrah, with its deep flavors and firm tannins, is a natural match for grilled or smoked meat and dishes featuring herbs, roasted mushrooms, and onions. Seared venison or beef with black pepper and thyme or a Moroccan tagine of pigeon or chicken are complimented by the spicy characteristic of Syrah.
Chateauneuf de Pape Cailloux Brulants 2020
France Rhone Blend 14.5% The Cailloux Brûlants is a dry, rich red blend from Chateauneuf du Pape. Notes of cassis liqueur and raspberry jam mingle into dried sage, earth and bramble in this fruity but substantial and complex wine. It’s round and soft on the palate, lingering with a silky cling and feathery but persistent tannins. game dishes such as wild boar and most red meats, working well with beef and lamb.
CHO Pinot Noir 2019
USA Pinot Noir 13.5% Ripe, red fruit aroma, bright and frisky on the palate; dry, tart red fruit flavors, hints of earth and anise
Château Pesquié, Ventoux Terrasses Rouge Rhône Valley Vineyards 2017
France 60% Grenache, 40% Syrah 14% The limestone-rich soils, where Syrah does particularly well, and where the Grenache is slower to ripen due to the moderating influence of Mt Ventoux, all make for a bright, lively wine with enticing red fruit flavors and aromas of garrigue - thyme and rosemary.
Clos La Coutale Malbec
France 80% Malbec, 20% Merlot 14.5% Deep, inky purple in color with hints of blackberry, cassis and plum. On the palate the fruit is complemented by an earthy, and slightly spicy finish. Perfect with any sort of meat stew or a burger!
Condado De Haza Crianza
Spain 100% Tempranillo 14.5% Lots of body, well integrated acidity, well-rounded tannins providing volume and persistence on the palate. The licorice aromas are present on the aftertaste. Ideal for accompanying all kinds of meat, grilled meats, roast lamb, suckling pig, casseroles and Ideal with roast lamb, lamb chops, oxtail, suckling pig and mature cheese.
COR Cellars Cab Franc 2020
Washington Cabernet Franc 13.2% From stunning Alder Ridge Vineyard overlooking the Columbia River in the Horse Heaven Hills, this Cabernet Franc is the embodiment of pure refreshment. Aromas of raspberry, violets, and ground coffee are balanced by a clean minerality that make this a beauty of a wine. Food Pairings: steak and other types of meat. The savoury and herbaceous flavours of the wine will match the seasoning of many meat dishes. The peppery aromas of Cabernet Franc will pair with pepper aromas in any meat dish.
Cultusboni Chianti Cetamura 2019
Italy 100% Sangiovese 12.5% a great balance of cherry and oak. very dry and tannic but in good way - quite refreshing actually.
Day Wines Vin de Days Rouge Willamette Valley 2021
Oregon 83% Pinot Noir, 13% Pinot Meunier, 4% Pinot Gris 12.5% The fermentation method yields a vibrant, bright red fruit profile with high-toned aromas of tart cherry, ripe raspberry and strawberry, along with a perfumed floral component reminiscent of violets. There is a beguiling secondary complexity in the form of white pepper and crushed gravel, a reflection of the significant proportion of Pinot Meunier in the blend. Persistent acidity and racy red fruits define the flavor profile, but again the Meunier keeps everything balanced with a slight obsidian-volcanic streak on the mid-palate. A crisp and refreshing finish brings you back to the glass again and again. Sustainable.
Disruption Merlot 2016
Washington 100% Merlot 13.5% AROMAS: The wine offers aromas of black plum and spice against a smooth vanilla canvas. FLAVORS: On the palate it is velvety with excellent acidity and long lasting finish. STRUCTURE: The fruit is intense with exceptional color and freshness. The wine is aged in 25% new French oak barrels to soften the tannins and provide structure. FOOD PAIRING: Delicious with smoked meats or lamb Osso Bucco.
Domaine Baron de l'Ecluse Côte de Brouilly Les Garances Gamay 2019
France 100% Gamay 14.5% Fresh grape juice, cranberries, and a bit of barnyard on the nose. Strawberry, raspberry & baking spice attack the palate with an elegant, silky texture and superb structure.
Eminent Domaine Pinot Noir 2018
Oregon 100% Pinot Noir 14.5% Ruby with rich complex aromas of ripe fruit and herbs. On the palate layers of flavors, cherry and strawberry with ripe tannins, well balanced with savory oak, great depth on a long finish Roast duck is a perfect accompaniment. Pair salmon with Pinot Noir because of its strong, distinctive flavor and heavier oil content. Mushrooms, goat cheeses and salty meats
Evesham Wood "Cuvee J" Pinot Noir 2019
Oregon 100% Pinot Noir 13% A beautiful balance was achieved leaning towards cooler vintage drinking wines with bright acidity, focus and elegance, but with some core ripe fruit mixed in. It’s no secret I prefer wines from cooler growing seasons, but the one downside to those wines is that they often need a few months to a year for the mid-palate to plump up and gain some wait. Roast duck is a perfect accompaniment. Pair salmon with Pinot Noir because of its strong, distinctive flavor and heavier oil content. Mushrooms, goat cheeses and salty meats
Eyrie Vineyards Trousseau 2018
Oregon 100% Trousseau 11.5% A paler, ethereal red wine with rustic red fruit, herbs and spices and structured tannins. The grapes come from the Sisters vineyard, from a block planted in 2012 (Willamette Valley’s first) in volcanic basalt soil, overlain with a thin layer of granitic sediments. The wines spends 6 months in neutral French oak, no added sulfur.
Famille Perrin Réserve Côtes-du-Rhône Rouge
France Grenache, Mourvèdre, Syrah 14.5% Côtes du Rhône par Excellence". Fruity and fleshy with beautiful tannins, its a great everyday wine. Rhône wines pair best with game meats and wild animals
Felsina Berardenga Chianti Classico Riserva 2017
Italy 100% Sangiovese 13.5% Ruby red, with fine tonality and intensity. Spicy nose with notes of blossoms, wild berries, and mineral tones. Notes of spice and crisp fruit on the palate, with self-confident but supple tannins, and impressive structure and breed.
Fidora Monte Tabor Valpolicella 2016
Italy 2016 Corvina, Corvinone and Rondinella 12.5% Crimson ruby, jewel translucency, medium body, slender micro thin legs. Nose of cherry, plum and raisin initially. Decant overnight yields butter, earthy dandelion and green rose hip. Attack of the berries! Off dry palate entry. Cherry, strawberry, raspberry, dried cranberry and red plum. Cedar and saline mid with smoke, pepper, and cocoa. Rhubarb mint and crushed gravel minerality glimmers to tartrate and medium mild oak tannins. Medium close. Fruity acidity, cocoa and vanilla afterthought. Poultry, Red Meat Vegetarian
Gine Gine Priorat Buil & Gine 2018
Priorat 50% Grenache 50% Carignan 14%-15% A wine that is characterised above all by its enormous versatility. It combines very well with foods with floral touches, with aromatic herbs, pepper, anise or cinnamon, balsamic touches, toast or pastries, and also with robust, meaty fish. The most suitable cooking methods… it is difficult to make a selection… it is a wine conceived to accompany everything! But we could single out stews and casseroles, spicy dishes and risottos.
Gulfi di Vito Catania Nero d' Avola "Nerobaronj" 2017
Italy 100% Nero d’Avola 14% Colour: intense ruby red with violet hints. Nose: strong and characteristic of red fruits and vanilla Palate: fruity flavour, structured, very long and lingering on the palate Matching: excellent with red meat, game and matured cheeses
Hanson Vineyards Gamay Noir 2018
Oregon 100% Gamay Noir 12.6% Bright and snappy, this acid-driven Gamay has wonderful red berry flavors and a peppery finish. Terrific with rich patés and creamy cheeses.
Jim Barry "Cover Drive" Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
Australia 100% Cabernet Sauvignon 14.0% Clear, deep ruby. Clean, medium intensity aroma of blackberry, black cherry, green pepper, eucalyptus, cream, coconut, dill. Developing. Dry, high acidity, medium tannins, medium alcohol, medium body and medium finish. Palate confirms the nose and adds tomato leaf, black olive. Can drink now, but will benefit from further ageing. Good quality.
Kerloo Cellars Syrah 2019
Washington Columbia Valley Syrah 13.8% Forest floor Tannin Acidity Blackcurrant Mint Eucalyptus pairs well with beef and venison
L'Ecole "No. 41" Merlot 2018
Washington 100% Nerlot 14.5% Layered with enticing aromas of black cherry, violet, and plum, this full bodied Merlot shows balanced layers of red fruit and cocoa on a seamless finish of fine-grained tannin.
La Chapiniere Gamay Noir
France Gamay Blend 14.5% Excellent value. Medium body and acid. Soft but notable tannin and a bit of stem or raw wood. Dark fruit. Corned Beef & Cabbage. bbq turkey. beef with buttery cream sauce. Camembert cheese.
La Fortuna Rosso De Montalcino 2019
Italy Sangiovese 2019 14% Intense in terms of fruit, but showing off admirable acidity, this is spicy, full bodied, dry and rich with a softness hiding amid all that tannic structure. Pairs well with beef and venison
La Reserve Saint Dominique Ventoux 2019
France 100% Grenache 14.2% The 2019 Ventoux Reserve Saint Dominique is a 100% Grenache, négociant bottling by this Châteauneuf-based producer, but it's seriously good juice. Raspberries, anise and black cherries provide ample complexity in this medium to full-bodied wine that's ripe, expansive and supple, with a long, mouthwatering finish. It tastes like a baby Chateauneuf du Pape. Stews and Goulash: Choose full-bodied styles of Grenache to pair with tender, slow-cooked pork, braised lamb, or root vegetable stews. The bold fruit flavors in the wine balance the fat content in meat-based stews and add complexity to dense vegetarian dishes.
Le Cecche Barbera 2018
Italy Piedmont Barbera 2018 16% Savory and classic with hints of Earth, Bell Pepper, Tobacco, Cassis, Cedar Structure Pairs well with Goose, Duck, Game Birds
Le Cecche Nebbiolo 2017
Italy Piedmont Nebbiolo 14.5% Crushed herb, violet, espresso, raspberry and menthol aromas carry over to the full-bodied but rounded palate along with cranberry and hints of anise and clove. Polished tannins provide support. Fontina Cheese, Pasta with Sausage, Mushroom Risotto, Gnocchi, Veal Osso Buco
Le Paradou Grenache 2019
France 100% Grenache 14.5% . The Chaudière brothers seek to capture a more aromatic and refreshing style of Grenache with Le Paradou, a red-fruited Grenache fermented and aged in concrete to preserve its aromatic charms and crunchy fruit flavors.
Libertine "ROAM" Tempranillo Blend 2021
Oregon Tempranillo/Lagrein 12.0% Every February we select three red barrels from our previous harvest that are shining hard. This year we chose two barrels of Tempranillo and one barrel of Lagrein to create a blend that no one else has been stupid enough to make. The result is one of the best wines we have ever made. We are incredibly proud to offer this bottle to you. The essence of terra rises from the glass with a hint of funfetti birthday cake. The palate is greeted with notes of dried raspberry, fresh watermelon seed, and Luxardo cherry. It is intensely rich and yet incredibly light on its feet, displaying a youthful exuberance wise beyond its years. A delicate elegance that is infinitely complex. An absolute stunner.
Lydian Syrah Columbia Valley 2018
Washington Syrah 14.5% “Deeply colored, with black plums, blueberry, smoked meat, flowers, and herbs. A balanced, fruity wine with a savory finish.” The best food pairing with Syrah is red meat, especially BBQ meat. Roasted lamb, hamburgers, steak, ribs, brisket and other grilled meats will taste even better together with a glass of Syrah or Shiraz. The grape’s characteristic aromas of tobacco, black pepper and sweet fruit pairs perfectly with the smokey flavours from the grill.
Marc Bredif Chinon 2019
France 100% Cabernet Franc 12.5% This bright ruby red wine has intense, refined and fruity aromas. There are nuances of cherry, strawberry and spicy notes. In the mouth, it has a subtle attack and a fruity, light structure. There is a fresh and aromatic finish. Young, fruity reds pair well with grilled meats, white meat or eggs in wine sauce. The more structured wines call for richer foods such as braised beef or game, meat in mushroom sauce, squab or other game dishes.
Marqués de Legarda Rioja Gran Reserva 1999
Spain Tempranillo, Graciano, and Mazuelo 14.25% Ruby garnet, medium intensity. The nose is attractive with red berry fruits, toasted spicy notes and slightly smoky aromatic expression. On the palate, fruit and spices follow through, velvety tannins, rich, integrated acidity, delivering great balance and long finish.
Mary Taylor Coteaux de la Cabrerisse Carignan 2020
France 100% Carignan 13.9% Nice, initial peppery first sip. Smooths out, especially once it breathes a bit. Red berries on the nose and finish. Good with food or for sipping.
Merkin Vineyards "Shinola" Sangiovese 2019
Arizona Sangiovese 13.2% A heady aroma of dusty Arizona dark cherries and blackberries, speckled with whispers of spice and earth. Like a fall hike through the woods, immersed in the sense of the damp forest floor, and hints of elusive wild mushrooms. Sangiovese and tomato is a classic combination. Pair the wine with tomato-based dishes such as red sauce pasta. Spaghetti and meatballs
Nuraghe Crabioni Cannonau di Sardegna 2018
Italy 100% Cannonau 14.0% Bold red. Very well-balanced. Dark fruit, raspberry, blackberry, plum, cherry. earthy, leather, some dark chocolate.
Poliziano Rosso di Montepulciano 2019
Italy 80% Sangiovese – 20% Merlot 14% Smell of red berries, strawberry, tobacco, chocolate. Tasting bold, with some tannins, strawberries, tobacco, black pepper, and spices.
Purple Hands Pinot Noir Lone Oak Ranch
Oregon Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 13.5% Notes of forest floor, rhubarb, black raspberry, caramel, Honeycrisp apple, black licorice, cardamom, and spiced cashew. Pair it with fish, chicken, red meat, and even with vegetables and desserts.
Pursued By Bear "Bear Cub" Red Blend 2018
Columbia Valley Walla Walla 77% Cabernet Sauvignon 14% Merlot 9% Syrah Cabernet Sauvignon-dominate blend, youthful and vibrant with bright, fresh fruit aromas and flavors. Black cherry and cola, with hints of vanilla bean and shaved cocoa, fill the glass. Soft and lush on the midpalate, inviting dark fruit flavors, notably wild blackberry, blueberry pie and cassis, linger across a silky finish. red meats and cheddar
Radley & Finch Pinotage 2020
South Africa 100% Pinotage 14.3% TASTING NOTES: This wine exhibits aromas and flavors of black fruit, rustic notes, and earthiness. Enjoy it with slowly-braised meats.
Ramey Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2016
California Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec, Merlot, Petit Verdot, and Cabernet Franc 14.5% This is a dry red wine made from the Cabernet Sauvignon grape, grown in Napa Valley, California. Aromas of oak, vanilla, chocolate and plum. Full-bodied with vanilla, oak, plum, blackberry and leather notes on the palate. Generous finish with firm tannins and crisp acidity.
Rex Hill Pinot Noir WV Special Select 2018
Oregon Dundee Hills Pinot Noir 13.5% tasting notes Rich, dark berries, pomegranate, rhubarb, caramel, mulling spices, and tobacco with secondary hints of balsa wood, flint, slate, and graphite. The palate is expansive and energetic with moderate tannins, balanced acidity, and integrated, approachable oak. Good pairings: Butterflied lamb, chargrilled steak, venison. Dishes like cassoulet or duck with olives if they’re more rustic. Roast goose. Hare Royale as you can see from this post. Coq au vin where the sauce is made with pinot noir. Glazed ham. Roast turkey. Brie and similar cheeses. Milder blue cheeses such as Gorgonzola dolce. Mature, truffley pinots
Roure Safra 2018
Spain Mandó, Arcos 12.5% This is about as pure and naked an example of Valencian wine as once can find, one showing a brightness of fruit and a forthright and alluringly authenticity. Safrà was created to showcase the floral, lifted, and perfumed style of wines that honestly reflect this part of Valencia – a style enhanced by Javi Revert’s hands-off style of making wines. This is a fresh, juicy, un-oaked red that has pure berry fruit and would be great paired to Mediterranean dishes, particularly Paella and tapas.
Roure Vermell 2019
Grenache Blend Spain 13% Cherry with hints of maroon. Ripe fruit aromas in the nose with special touches and creamy oak. Powerful and tasty, tannic and spicy. Pairing well with red and white meat, rich rice and seafood.
Rufina Basciano Chianti 2018
Italy 2018 13.5% Chianti Deep ruby red color. Concentrated nose showing plum and berry character. On the palate full and round, with soft tannins and a long, fruity, peppery finish. Meat Pairings. With its acidity, high tannins and complex flavors, a Chianti pairs well with rich, hearty meats. ... Cheese Pairings. To balance out Chianti’s fruitiness, we suggest rich, aged cheeses like parmigiano-reggiano, pecorino toscano, asiago pressato, aged gouda and manchego. Herbs and Spices. We recommend parsley, sage, rosemary, bay leaf, olive oil and basil.
San Fereolo Langhe Il Provinciale Nebbiolo 2016
Italy 100% Nebbiolo 14.5% Lavender and oak, cherry, forest floor, pretty dense Nebbiolo with acidity and medium tannins, metal, mint, dark fruit, a bit murky and sunk in. Some leather.
Solena Estate Pinot Noir Grand Cuvee 2019
Oregon Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 13.3% The wine begins with an overflowing of deep aromas. With hints of baked and spiced cherries, fresh garden herbs, and dried cedar on the nose. On the palate, this wine is full of exuberance, with red fruits that are tart yet supple, and warm spice notes that carry through to the finish of this wine. You can pair it with fish, chicken, red meat, and even with vegetables and desserts.
Southern Right Pinotage 2020
South Africa Pinotage 13.5% Southern Right is re-defining Pinotage with this intense classically styled, clay-grown wine, packed with complex berry fruit, beautiful tannins and subtle wood spice. Full ripeness and the longer hang-time afforded by cooler sites, combined with the complex, more classic fruit aromas and structure resulting from clay-rich soil, make this wine a highly individual expression of South Africa’s unique gravel. Chocolate Souffle, Roast Chicken with Vegetables, Roast Duck, Lamb Chops, bittersweet chocolate
St Innocent Freedom Hill Pinot Noir 2016
Oregon Pinot Noir 13.5% The 2016 Freedom Hill is dark, almost opaque ruby red. The typical dark cherry and wet clay aromas are especially broad and complex. The palate is quite lively with concentrated fruits, dark flowers, roasted squash and hints of citrus peel. With all of the power on the palate, its finish is still fresh, bright, and clean. A beautiful vintage for enjoying now or into the future. Pair this wine alongside richly flavored red meat entrees like steak, roast beef, duck and leg of lamb.
Stamnaki Agoirgitiko 2019
Greece 100% Agiorgitiko 12.9% Lots of red fruit. Plum and cherry specifically. Some leather on the end. Mild tannins. Very fruit forward, but balanced for the most part. Sweetens as it warms.
Syncline Subduction Red Columbia Valley 2020
Washington 38% Syrah, 22 % Mourvedre, 18% Carignan, 17% Grenache, 5% Cinsault 13.6% This charming, ruby colored wine displays raspberry, black cherry, and spice aromas with bright acidity. The juicy mid palate and excellent length provides a wine that is compatible with many foods and occasions.
Vignerons Ardechois Cotes Du Rhone 2019
France 100% Merlot 14.5% Dark ruby color with Red fruits and tobacco on the nose. Well balanced with soft tannins. Lovely CdR with all the fresh fruits flavors you could wish for. Some creamy vanilla and cherry syrup hit your taste buds before the final notes of take over in a comfort zone. Pairs well with charcuterie, or drank alone.
Vina Herminia Rioja "Lady Label" Tempranillo
Spain Tempranillo 14.5% Beautiful bright cherry color. Very fresh and fruity, with delicate vanilla nuances. Round and smooth on the palate, with soft pleasant tannin. A memorable wine meant to inspire your amazing stories and create unforgettable moments. Sommeliers have a saying, if it grows together, it goes together. Since it is the dominant red grape in Spain and Portugal, Tempranillo is a great match with tapas, cured meats, and linguica. A young fruity Tempranillo pairs nicely with lighter dishes like legumes, or fish in tomato broth.
Warp And Weft "Shweshwe" Red Blend 2016
South Africa 33% GRENACHE, 30% SYRAH, 22% CABERNET SAUVIGNON, 10% MOURVÈDRE, 5% MALBEC 14.0% The wine opens with complex but inviting aromas of graphite, black pepper and mulberry. The palate is rich and dynamic with flavors of Damson plum, kola nut, sassafras, tayberry, and Bing cherry. Silken but lengthy tannins carry the wine from start to finish, with notes of tobacco, oak and spiced vanilla.
Watermill "Chances R" Red Blend
Oregon 26% Merlot, 25% Petit Verdot, 23% Cabernet Franc, 12% Malbec, 7% Cabernet Sauvignon, 7% Carménère 14.5% Bright and fruity on both the nose and the palate. Red and black fruit blend with brown sugar and baking spices to make a wine that infinitely drinkable either on its own or with heavier fare.
Woop Woop Shiraz 2019
Australia Shiraz/Syrah 13.5% Slightly translucent ruby in the glass. Nose of black fruit and spice. Palate has tons of black cherry and black currant. Finish is long with firm tannins, baking spices, and vanilla. Medium plus body. Medium plus tannin. Medium plus acid. Soft medium minus complexity. food pairing: game dishes such as wild boar and most red meats, working well with beef and lamb. However, unlike Bordeaux, it can pair with spicier meals due to its blend of Syrah.
Dark Red
ABEJA Special Select Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
Washington 88% Cabernet Sauvignon, 11% Merlot, 1% Cabernet Franc 14.3% An intriguing nose displays aromas of cola, cloves, leather and plum. Muscular tannins are well balanced by fruit and come into further harmony with earthy, sophisticated layers. On the palate huckleberry, cassis and Morello cherries are matched by briny olive, walnut and black pepper which drive toward a lingering finish. While a beauty in its youth, this wine’s depth and complexity promises to deliver further enjoyment with time.
Altos las Hormigas Clasico Malbec 2019
Argentina 13.5% Malbec This wine displays a bright ruby red color, with lively violet hues. On the nose it is intense, showing notes of red fruits, strawberry and fresh plums. As the wine opens, it also shows mineral notes of graphite. On the palate it is fresh, very drinkable, with balanced acidity and supple tannins. The finish is long, fruity, and vertical. This Malbec is ideal to pair with various dishes, from red meats to pasta or grilled vegetables.
Amavi Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
Washington Walla Walla 14.5% 82% Cabernet Sauvignon, 10% Cabernet Franc, 6% Merlot, 1% Malbec, 1% Petit Verdot SMELLS LIKE: lilac, wild blueberry, black plum, sweet tobacco TASTES LIKE: black cherry, blackberry, dark chocolate mocha, fresh herb MOUTHFEEL: velvety and complex with smooth, lush, and approachable tannins DRINK WITH: slow-braised beef short ribs, polenta, roasted brussel sprouts, aged cheddar
Anciano Tempranillo Gran Reserva 10 year 2008
Spain Tempranillo 13% An intense dark red shading to brick red at the rim. A range of different characteristics can be identified on the nose – black cherry fruit, spicy notes of leather and musk, tobacco and vanilla oak. Medium to full bodied with some finesse, concentrated red fruit compote flavours and smooth, mellow tannins on the finish. Food match: Game, roast beef and other grilled red meats, rich vegetarian dishes and mature cheeses.
Arnaldo Rossi Toscana Sangiovese Sella dell'Acuto Dry Wine 2017
Italy 100% Sangiovese 12.0% Very good Sangiovese, very expressive and balanced. It's on red fruits, strawberry and raspberry, with white pepper, and some notes like pinot noir. Medium finish, excellent wine from a very ripe vintage!
Bodegas Ontanon Reserva Tempranillo 2010
Spain 95% Tempranillo, 5% Graciano 14.5% This wine is cherry red in color. The nose and palate are highly com- plex with notes of compote fruit punctuated by toasted spice notes and minerals from aging in high quality oak. The elegance found on the palate is the result of balanced acidity, astringency, and aromatic power, which contributes to a long and elegant finish. This wine is the perfect accompaniment to red meats, game, Iberian ham, and cured cheeses. This wine can be enjoyed now, or can be kept for years to come.
Brown Estate Chaos Theory Proprietary Red Wine 2019
California Merlot, Petite Sirah, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Zinfandel 14.5% Eye: Magenta core, ruby rim. Nose: Tea rose, exotic spice, kirsch liqueur, cola, cloves, traces of Italian sports car leather. Palate: Ripe, juicy, and lush with precise structure and smooth velocity/finish.
Caduceus Nagual De La Naga Sangiovese 2017
Arizona 90% Sangiovese, 5% Souzao, 5% Negromaro Medium acidity with gentle but present tannins. Cherry's with subtle raspberries, fantastic earthy notes like savory mushrooms, herbs, smooth oaky tobacco. Sangiovese is an excellent food wine. Thanks to its savoury character, high acidity and medium-body, it pairs well with a wide range of dishes. The classic Sangiovese food pairing is tomato
Chateau Argadens Bordeaux Superieur 2017
France 63% Merlot, 37% Cabernet Sauvignon 13.5% Deep ruby red. A rich, expressive bouquet with notes of red-berried fruit, blackberry and blackcurrant with highlights of oak. The palate is rounded, ample and flavourful, displaying remarkable freshness. The harmonious balance of the tannins, which imparts fine aromatic length with a predominantly fruity back-of-palate, is to be savored. One of the great achievements of the 2017 vintage, a very fine wine that stands out by virtue of its freshness and vibrancy. Slow cooker beef pot roast is not just easy to cook but makes for an ideal partner, chargrilled meats
Chateau Eugenie Cahors Tradition 2018
France Cahors Malbec and Merlot 13% The entry-level wine at this family-owned property is ripe with black fruits, finely balanced with tannins and bright acidity. It is warm and open. Pairs well with Beef and Venison
Chateau Jean-Pierre Gaussen Bandol 2012
France Grenache, Mourvedre 13.0% Deep colour , big dark fruit on nose, super structure with great balance and excellent and long aftertaste, brings back great memories of Provence. Blackberries, pine and forest floor. This is beautiful. Some leather and barnyard. Full-bodied and well integrated tannins.
Chateau Thivin Cote de Brouilly Gamay
France Gamay 14.1% Gamay here is laced with a vibrant streak of gunflint, intensified by Thivin’s wealth of century-old vines that burrow deep into the bedrock. Coating this dense, firm mineral core is an abundance of sumptuous fruit hinting at cassis, blueberry, violets, plum, and blackberry. Corned Beef & Cabbage. bbq turkey. beef with buttery cream sauce. Camembert cheese.
Château Jérémie Terroir des Corbieres 2019
France Shiraz/Syrah, Grenache, Mourvedre Great value for money and easy drinking southern French cuvée of Grenache, Carignan, Mourvèdre and Syrah. Dark, near black ruby red with a nose of ripe black plum and cranberry with a bit of oak, cinnamon and faint vanilla. The first sip brings back plum and black cherry laced with cloves and cinnamon ending on a long finish of cocoa and a hint of black olives at the end. beef, veal, pasta
COR Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon Horse Heaven Hills 2020
Washington 100% Cabernet Sauvignon 13.3% This early release, low-alcohol Cabernet shows little overt new oak influence. The aromas boast notes of Satsuma orange, plum, cherry and cigar box, with reductive pencil eraser accents initially. There's plenty of intensity and purity to the flavors. Give it a short decant and pair it with grilled flank steak to see it shine.
Corte Alla Flora Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2016
Italy Prugnolo Gentile (80%), Merlot ( 10%) and Cabernet Sauvignon (10%) 14% Soft and velvety at first, the acidity is well balanced and in harmony with the alcohol and the tannins, the latter are present but not aggressive. Goes well with flavorful traditional pasta courses, game, well matured cheeses and seasoned meats.
Daisy Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
California Cabernet 13.5% The result is a rich, soft California Cabernet Sauvignon blended with dark, brooding, and structured Cabernet Sauvignon from Washington State. A gorgeous blend that’s all its own and more complex than its parts. When pairing Cabernet Sauvignon with cheese, it is important to look for cheeses with a bit of fat to it. Adorn your charcuterie board with aged semi-hard cheeses, like an aged cheddar or gouda. The fattiness of the cheese tames the bold wines, making them less harsh and more approachable. Fatty red meats, hamburgers
Domaine Bousquet Cab Sauv 2020
Country: Argentina Region: Mendoza Grapes: Cabernet Sauvignon Age: 2020 ABV:14 Tasting Notes: Organic. Earthy, slightly baked berry aromas are standard for Mendoza Cabernet. This wine is fairly lean and light in feel. Racy plum and berry flavors are a touch thin, and the wine is fresh on the finish. Pairings: Cabernet Sauvignon is a full-bodied red wine packed with tannin and pairs best with meaty dishes like steak, venison stew, prime rib roast beef, ostrich, squab, roasted lamb and duck.
Domaine Burle Gigondas Grenache Blend 2018
France 85% Grenache, 15% Mourvèdre 15% Delicate, floral nose with a scent of violets and a sweet cherry fruit. This wine has lovely freshness and good volume. The middle on the palate benefits from a beautiful power which leads towards a velvety and elegant finish.
El Cipres Mendoza Malbec 2018
Argentina Malbec Delicious, balanced Malbec at an unbelievable value! Delicate, balanced and round. Intense bright red fruits with notes of plums and raspberries and a hint of vanilla and chocolate. Sweet and round tannins with a strong finish. pair extremely well with leaner red meats, and even lighter cuts like dark meat turkey or roasted pork. The pairing secret of Malbec is that it works well with pepper, sage, creamy mushroom sauces, melted cheese, and in particular, blue cheese.
Evodia Garnacha 2019
Spain 100% Garnacha 15% This is a fruit bomb, so those not wanting flavor, or in search of wimpy wines need to consider a light beer. Deep ruby/plum purple, with loads of blueberry and black currant fruit, underlying crushed rock notes and some floral scents are all present in this remarkable wine.
Fin Del Mundo Reserva Malbec 2019
Argentina 100% Malbec 14.5% This Malbec is all cherry, all day. The fruit is evident immediately on the nose, along with subtle hints of raspberry. Medium bodied with additional cherry flavors giving way to spices such as cinnamon, cloves and anise. Finish is smooth, subtle tobacco and cocoa powder. Paired this with several tapas. Provided a much needed contrast to cut through the sometimes overpowering acidity of hibiscus flowers used in many dishes. Not bad at all, but needs more complexity.
Fita Da Fitapreta Tinto
Portugal 50% Aragonez (Tempranillo), 30% Touriga Nacional, 20% Alicante Bouschet 14.5% Rivulets of violet compliment a deep ruby core. Floral and fruit aromatics of violets and black raspberries on the nose, with lilting notes of toast and spice. On the palate, lush and ripe, with abundant fresh black currant berries and brambleberry. The mid palate shows the minerality and a touch of smoke, with considerable length. This is a versatile wine with lush primary fruit that pairs well with coffee crusted prime rib of beef with roast fingerling potatoes, blue cheeses like Cambozola to Roquefort as well as aged cheese and charcuterie.
Frenchtown Farms "Suba Rosa" Syrah 2018
California 100% Syrah 13.4% 100% Syrah that displays how insane this variety is when grown in the proper place and treated by the right hands. Dark and deep but imbued with electricity. Blue and black fruits that swim in an ocean of granitic minerals. A touch of Syrah's animal side. This is incredibly charming now but will only become deeper and more complex with age.
Frogs Leap Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
California Napa Valley 91% Cabernet Sauvignon, 6% Cabernet Franc, 3% Merlot 13.8% A wine with all the hallmarks of the legendary Cabernets of Rutherford: deep, cassis currant aromas, the classic notes of Rutherford Dust, earthen flavors of cedar and black olive and a velvety, plush mouthfeel. Fatty red meats, cheddar cheese, hamburgers
Gilbert Cellars "Left Bank" Horse Heaven Hills 2017
Washington 51% Cabernet Sauvignon, 35% Merlot, 8% Malbec, 5% Petit Verdot, 1% Carmenere 14.4% Perched high above the Columbia River and kissed by the canyon breeze, Gilbert Vineyard stakes its claim as our premier site for Bordeaux varietals. This blend comes to life with a fleshy palate of dark fruit and subtle earthy notes. Enjoy with good food, friends, and lively conversation. Grilled and roast lamb with garlic and rosemary. Roast beef, veal and venison. Steak pies. Beef daubes, ox cheek and other stews cooked in red wine. Hard British territorial cheeses such as Cheshire and red Leicester and French Mimolette. Bacon and eggs (oddly)
Gran Passione Rosso 2020
Italy 60% Merlot, 40% Corvina 14% Gran Passione is a rich, deeply-colored blend of Merlot (60%) and Corvina grown in select vineyards in Italy’s Veneto region, the area around Venice. The grapes are harvested in the beginning of October at a maturation that ensures profound ripeness, an advanced phenolic profile, and good potential alcohol. The late maturation contributes characteristic notes of ripe fruits like plums and raisins. Subsequent oak aging develops depth and gives rise to pleasing notes of spice and vanilla. Food pairing Fantastic accompaniment to roasted or grilled meats; ideal with game, but excellent with mature hard cheeses.
Inkarri Estate Bodega Chakana Malbec 2020
Argentina 100% Malbec 14% The Inkarri Estate Malbec is a biodynamically farmed wine that has a rich violet color with fruity aromas aromas of ripe red cherries and black currant with bramble. Flavors of blueberry and blackcurrant held together with supple, fine tannins. Long and fresh finish. Pair with grilled vegetables, grilled meats or mature cheese.
Isole e Olena Chianti Classico 2018
Italy 80% Sangiovese, 15% Canaiolo, 5% Syrah 14.5% This is a really authentic and beautiful Chianti Classico, offering cherries, orange peel and light undertones of nuts and bark. It’s medium-bodied, very polished and integrated with a fresh, juicy finish. Drink now. Sangiovese is an excellent food wine. Thanks to its savoury character, high acidity and medium-body, it pairs well with a wide range of dishes. The classic Sangiovese food pairing is tomato
JB Neufeld "Old Goat" Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
Washington 95% Cabernet Sauvignon, 5% Merlot 14.5% Intense nose of plum and mint. Full-bodied with deep flavors of black cherry. With lovely acidity and velvety tannins, this wine will drink beautifully for years to come.
JB Neufeld Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
Washington 100% Cabernet Sauvignon 14.3% The nose opens with ripe huckleberry, black currants, and blackberry jam, supported by a backdrop of fennel and basil. Balanced on the palate with ripe tannins and well-integrated acidity. Finishes bright and clean with vibrant fruit.
Jim Barry "Lodge Hill" Shiraz 2017
Australia 100% Shiraz 13.9% This wine is a deep red with a bright magenta hue. Vibrant aromatics of purple fruited compote, spice and purple florals on the nose. The palate is dominated by dark fruits and brambles, spice and a hint of warming oak, with a seamless flow and integrated tannin. Juicy dark fruit flavors persist through the finish, with a hint of violet to close.
Kerloo Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon 2019
Washington Walla Walla Cabernet Sauvignon 13.5% 62% Bacchus and 38% Dionysus Cabernet Sauvignon This big boy kicks off with dark fruit notes of bramble bush, black currant and blackberry, and is followed up with spice box, allspice and thyme characters. This wine opens up on the palate with dried tobacco leaves, cloves, blackberry and Madagascan Vanilla pods. fatty red meats, cheddar cheese, hamburgers
La Planta Bodegas Arzuaga Ribera del Duero
Spain Tinto Fino 14.6% La Planta red wine becomes more appealing because of its high and intense aromas of red fruits, blueberries, currants and raspberries. The balanced and harmonious entry of the wine go well with fried fish, sausage, white meats, roasted birds, sea and mountain rice and cheeses.
La Posta Valle De Uco Pizzella Family Vineyard Malbec 2018
Argentina 100% Malbec 13.5% TASTING NOTES A beautiful red and purple color with aromas of black cherries, dark fruits, dark chocolate and baker’s spice. On the palate, the wine shows dense, dark berry and plum flavors along with hints of sandalwood and spice, and even a hint of violets in the finish. This is a full-bodied and well-structured wine that is incredibly full of life and born to be enjoyed with food and friends. FOOD PAIRING It goes great with many foods, especially meat and barbeque. Unique recipe ideas include: Grilled Polenta with Wild Mushroom Ragout, Grilled Quail with Quinoa, Currant and Pine Nut Pilaf, or Wild Boar, Sage and Dried Cherry Risotto.
Lady Hill Columbia Valley Merlot 2016
Oregon 100% Merlot 14.5% Maroon, mahogany hues, plump, luscious berry notes and dark plum ooze, supported by a little vanilla bean and butterscotch. Herbaceous highlights of tobacco leaf and fennel add complexity. A sweet start, weighted but balanced mid to finish, with a juicy, lingering finish.
Lydian Merlot Columbia Valley 2018
Washington 88% Merlot 12% Cabernet Franc 14.5% “Plush and approachable, with notes of plums, huckleberry, mocha, and spice. Classic Washington Merlot character.” Its ample acid structure does surprisingly well with tomato based dishes as well. Strongly flavored poultry and fish also compliment Merlot surprisingly well. Hamburgers.
Marques de Murrieta Rioja Reserva 2016
Spain 87% Tempranillo, 6% Graciano, 5% Mazuelo, 2% Garnasha 14.5% Black olive and forest floor notes frame tangy black cherry and currant flavors in this polished red. Well-integrated tannins and orange peel acidity support the supple texture. Balanced, in a savory style. Sommeliers have a saying, if it grows together, it goes together. Since it is the dominant red grape in Spain and Portugal, Tempranillo is a great match with tapas, cured meats, and linguica. A young fruity Tempranillo pairs nicely with lighter dishes like legumes, or fish in tomato broth.
Mas la Chevalière Cabernet Sauvignon 2019
France 100% Cabernet Sauvignon 13.5% Appearance : Dark ruby color. Aroma : Intense nose offering pungent black currant and subtle herbal tones Taste : Intense fruit concentration laced with developed tannic structure; good intensity and nice, juicy mouthfeel.
Michael Pozzan Annabella Cabernet Sauvignon 2019
California 96% Cabernet Sauvignon, 4% Merlot 14.1% dark and complex, with aromas of black cherry and classic cassis that leaps from the glass. In the mouth the wine is ripe and luscious with juicy flavors of black cherry, ripe wild blackberries, espresso and a hint of saddle leather. The broad, balanced tannins provide ample structure for the dense layers of fruit, and hints of vanilla and cardamom perfume the lengthy finish. fatty steaks, portabello mushrooms, fatty cheeses, hamburgers
Mollydooker "Carnival Of Love" Shiraz
Australia 100% Shiraz 16.0% A bold, lively and expressive Shiraz, the 2018 Carnival of Love begins with raspberry and cassis leading the aromatics, with soft hints of butterscotch. The red fruits are rich with layers of toffee and coconut weaving through the darker plummy fruit that fills the palate. Mocha and spice add more dimensions to an already impressive array of flavours, creating a true celebration of single vineyard McLaren Vale Shiraz. Leaner red meat, stew, and mildly spicy ethnic
Mollydooker "The Boxer" Shiraz
Australia 100% Shiraz 16.0% The Boxer Shiraz exhibits a black/blue/purple color, an incredible density of fruit along with that tell-tale purity, blackberries, white flowers, melted chocolate, sweet licorice, and subtle wood. Full-bodied, beautifully textured and layered with an awesome finish. Leaner red meat, stew, and mildly spicy ethnic
Monograna Querciabella Maremma
Italy Tuscan Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot 13.5% Intense ruby red in the glass, the charm of Mongrana does not take long to reveal itself. Well-defined aromas of ripe fruit, morello cherry, blackberry and blueberry especially anticipate notes of kirsch, ivy, pine needles. The Mediterranean feel and flavour of this wine lend itself to the herbs of the region like Oregano and Thyme sprinkled over a Zucchini Tian or a Vegan Panzanella Salad. If you fancy something heartier try it with Chickpea Soup with Farro and Porcini Mushrooms.
Montoya Cab Sauv
Country/State: California Region: Central Coast/Monterey Grapes: Cabernet Sauvignon Age: 2018 ABV: 13.7% Black currant and plum aromas carry through on the palate, with notes of warm baking spices and mocha, fine tannins and a lingering finish. Pairs well with red meats, mushrooms, and aged cheese.
Noster La Perla Del Priorat
Spain Garnacha and Cariñena 14.5% Deep Purple color. Aromas of blackcurrant, dark cherry, dried leaves and mushrooms. Medium-Full body, suede texture, firm tannins. Edgy on the palate, with loads of dark fruit and an earth finish. Red meats, cheddar
Nugan Estate "Stomper's" Cabernet Sauvignon 2016
Australia 100% Cabernet Sauvignion 14.0% Dense purple with youthful garnet hues. Aromas of sweet berry fruits entwined with milk chocolate and all spice. Intense flavors of blackcurrant and plum with soft supple tannins beautifully melded with subtle oak accompaniment. Perfect with red meat dishes such as slow roasted lamb shanks or seared venison.
Obsidian Cabernet Sauvignon 2019
California 94% Cabernet Sauvignon, 2% Petit Verdot, 2% Malbec, 1% Petite Sirah, 1% Syrah 14.8% Aromas of freshly-cut red cherries with hints of cinnamon and spice. Flavors of mulberry and plum, woven with dried oregano and chapparal, are supported by a rich texture of fine, leathery tannins. Notes of star anise, cinnamon, and orange peel inspire pairing with Meditteranean dishes. Fresh acidity keeps the wine lively on the finish.
Ocone Beneventano Bozzovich Nero NV
Campania, Italy 50% Aglianico, 50% Piedirosso 14% Ruby red in color.It offers hints of red fruit in spirit and blackberry , with floral overtones of dried violet. Notes of dried fruit, spices , chocolate , tobacco and caramel, complete its aroma. In the mouth it has a full and pleasanty soft body, elegant and slightly astringent. Pair with red meats and rich Pastas
Pamplin Family Winery "JRG" Cab Sauv Blend 2017
Oregon 88% Cabernet Sauvignon, 9% Merlot, 3% Petit Verdot 14.2% Blackberry, raspberry, oak, and some coffee to me on the nose. Big blackberry, salt minerals, tiny citrus, Tannins, wet black earth, mushroom, and coffee a tad. Dark purple color, opaque edge to edge. A full body, sticky, fruit dominant red.
Pascual Toso Reserva Quintessential 2018
Argentina 100% Malbec 13.5% A generous, juicy red with blueberries, chocolate and hints of flowers. Medium to full body. Delicious fruit. Generous, but fresh and reserved. Ideal match for red meats, lamb, pasta and fermented cheeses.
Pedestal Merlot Columbia Valley 2017
Washington 100% Merlot 14.9% Michel Rolland, Pomerol vintner and consultant to many of the world’s top wineries, provides the vision for this limited release wine. It offers vibrant aromas of black cherry and ripe blackberries with accents of vanilla and freshly roasted coffee.
Picayune "Padlock" Napa Valley Red Blend
California 53% Cabernet Sauvignon, 34% Merlot, 13% Malbec Intense fuchsia color, exuberant nose of ripe blackberries and cassis with hints of mocha aromas. In the palate, Padlock opens up on more dark fruits with seductive truffle and dark chocolate notes. The texture is rich and intricate, the tannins are firms. Padlock 2018 is darker and juicier than its predecessor.
Poliziano Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2018
Italy 85% Prugnolo Gentile – 15% Colorino, Canaiolo e Merlo 14.5% Revered by nobility through the centuries, Vino Nobile was often hailed as "the wine of kings." Today, Vino Noble is still considered to be special, thanks to the Prugnolo Gentile clone of Sangiovese that is grown in the Montepulciano area. Poliziano uses 85% Prugnolo Gentile in their blend, along with two traditional Tuscan varieties, Colorino and Canaiolo, and a bit of Merlot. The complementary varieties add color, depth, and complexity to the elegance of the Sangiovese. Aromas of mulberry, plum, dried herb, chestnut and chocolate. Medium-to full-bodied with slightly rustic tannins and fresh acidity. Juicy, with a chalky texture and flavorful finish.
Pomum Columbia Valley Syrah 2017
Washington 100% Syrah 14.7% Beautiful Syrah It has a deep purple colour Pronounced bouquet showing aromas of red and dark fruits, crushed black pepper, liquorice , chocolate and eucalyptus Dry, full bodied with medium tannins and high acidity; developing, moderate intensity of flavours, showing red cherries, black plums, blackcurrant , black pepper, clove, and oak.
Popolka Macedonia Dry Red Xenomavro 2018
Greece 100% Xinomavro 13.0% Dark brick red with intense gooseberries and leather notes on the nose and hints of hay, with a surprisingly clean palate and playful tannins.
Punset Barbaresco "Campo Quadro" Nebbiolo 2014
Italy 100% Nebbiolo 13.5% Elegant and structured features intense color, complex aroma and a large accompanying mild side and even floral aromas, with spices, chocolate, butter is a continuous evolution towards a highly intriguing olfactory heritage that is only a preamble to the pleasant taste. Is an extremely complex Barbaresco that in the early years of life is very affable, while boasting a remarkable longevity
Reininger Winery Walla Walla Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2019
Washington 100% Cabernet Sauvignon 14.1% Its color is dark purple red. Black currant and bramble fruit, melded with black cherries and plum, are the first scents to leap from the glass. Thin layers of sweet rose petal, herb, aged leather, and coffee bean quickly develop between the strata of dark fruit that evolves into a dominating black cherry. The palate has fine, soft tannins with animating acidity to highlight its fruit. Teasing hints of medium roast coffee and vanilla precede a lingering finish of cherry and judicious oak.
Ricasoli Brolio Chianti Classico Reserva 2017
Italy 80% Sangiovese, 15% Merlot, 5% Cabernet Sauvignon 14% The Paringa single vineyard shiraz is the apex of quality. A site, which imparts power and elegance along with distinctive spice and dark fruit aromas, and a powerful savoury palate with blackberry and liquorice flavours. Fine-grained tannins provide excellent structure, power and weight and a very long finish. rich red sauces, lasagna
Ridge Geyserville Zinfandel Blend 2019
California 71% Zinfandel, 19% Carignane, 7% Petite Sirah, 3% Alicante Bouschet 14.5% Dark garnet red with classic Geyserville nose of ripe black cherry and plum, gravel, wintergreen, and beautiful oak spice. Deep and sensuously layered with polished tannins, river-rock minerality, and a long finish.
Ridge Pasa Robles Zinfandel 2019
California 100% Zinfandel 14.8% Garnet red color with aromas of ripe cherry, plum, strawberry jam, and sweet toasty oak. On the palate, juicy cherry fruit, lively acidity, and peppery spice.
Saint Galet Chateauneuf Du Pape
France Rhone Valley Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre (the GSM blend) 14% Saint-Galet is every Chateaneuf lovers’ dream: sappy, dark, gutsy fruit, that garrigue-y smell of the hot Mistral blowing through the vineyards and a nice long finish that goes on and on! Created by Bonnet with the instant gratification restaurants demand in mind, it’s already showing great and will continue to enhance your backyard barbecues, roasts and cheeses for the next five to eight years.
Sean Minor Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
Napa Cabernet Sauvignon 14.5% Sophisticated and refined, Cabernet is always a dinner party favorite. Indulge in a rich bouquet of ripe raspberries, blackberry pie, oak and savory spices. Delicate, soft tannins provide structure and linger elegantly. Fatty meats, cheddar cheese, hamburgers
Sequel Columbia Valley Syrah 2017
Washington 100% Syrah 14.9% Deep and inky in color, the 2017 Sequel Syrah offers inviting aromas and flavors of fresh blueberry, violet and a hint of cassis. Black olive tapenade and savory spice persist across the mid-palate. Multi-layered and well structured, the wine’s refined texture and enticing viscosity lead to a long, impressive finish.
Siflogo Lefkada Vertzami Brousko 2017
Greece 100% Vertzami 13.5% Dark color, deep and intense aromas of black fruits and forest herbs. High acidity and alcohol, and pronounced powdery tannins, with a medium body.
Terres Blondes Val de Loire Gamay 2020
France 100% Gamay 14.2% After being harvested by hand, the grapes are carbonically macerated and aged without oak. The profile is a touch earthier than the fruitiest Beaujolais, with minerality and tang to back up a floral nose.
The Walls Stanley Groovy
USA Red Blend 15.0% 20% Cabernet Sauvignon, 14% Syrah and smaller portions Grenache Lots of juicy red and black fruits, tobacco, peppery herb, and graphite notes emerge from the 2019 Stanley Groovy, and this deep purple-hued barrel sample is medium to full-bodied, with terrific purity, ripe yet integrated tannins, and a great finish. It holds things relatively close to its vest and has a tight, closed mouthfeel, but the balance is there, as is the mid-palate, and this should come together nicely once in bottle
Tikveš Vranec 2018
Macedonia 100% Vranac 14.0% Gentle aroma of raspberry, strawberry and chocolate. Bold, dry and a but high on the acidity. Blueberry, oak, tobacco and leather on the palate.
Trinitas Cellars Meritage Bordeaux Blend 2014
California Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot, and Malbec 14.7% The 2014 Meritage simmers from the glass with a harmonious bouquet of mulberry, black cherry, clove, and toasted graham cracker. The mouthwatering palate fans out for almost a minute with a kaleidoscope of rich blackberry, plum, blueberry, and raspberry that is lifted by refreshing acidity. The ripe berry medley trails off into a savory finish of tobacco and black licorice. This is a shining example of the range of flavors that can be achieved in a blend. It checks all the boxes, and everyone will find it hard to resist.
Truchard Syrah Carneros 2018
California 100% Syrah 14.3% Earthy aromas ripe plum, cherry, and cassis; with a touch of vanilla, leather, and white pepper. The mouth is layered with jammy flavors of blackberry, boysenberry, and red currants; followed by mineral and cracked black pepper. Mouth-filling tannins provide an opulent finish of fruit and spice.
Vietti Barbera d'Alba Tre Vigne 2019
Italy 100% Barbera 14.0% Ruby color with ripe red cherry aromas and vanilla. With hints of violets the on the palate it shows bright acidity, soft tannins with good integration of oak, good complexity and a lingering cherry finish.
Vieux Telegraphe Chateauneuf du Pape Telegramme 2018
France 80% Grenache, 10% Syrah, 6% Mourvedre, 4% Cinsault 14.5% élégramme, the so-called second wine of Vieux Télégraphe, could in some ways be called the first: while your bottle of VT is aging in the cellar, its tannins relaxing and its earthy structure developing, your bottle of Télégramme, with all its youthful vim and vigor, is ready to be opened now. It offers a fresh and floral nose, a silky, elegant palate, and such perfect balance that it doesn’t even need a food pairing. game dishes such as wild boar and most red meats, working well with beef and lamb.
Viña Gormaz Crianza
Spain 14% 100% Tempranillo Intense ruby red color. Ripe fruit aromas with hints of cocoa and roasted coffee. A touch of sweet fruit on the palate with a backbone of tannins and a little acidity makes this a complex and balanced crianza. Lasagna, pizza and dishes with tomato-based sauces Barbecue grilled-meats, smoky dishes Grits, polenta, and dishes with corn as a major ingredient Mexican food such as tacos, nachos, burritos, and chile rellenos
Viñedos del Jorco Cebreros Las Cabañuelas Garnacha 2018
Spain 100% Garnacha 14.0% Raul Perez is the winemaker and a partner in this old vine Garnacha project. Farmed organically, the wine showcases the Pinot Noir-like side of Grenache, with fine, high-toned, mineral-infused red fruits, and elegance.
Walla Walla Vintners Columbia Valley Cabernet Franc 2018
Washington 88% Cabernet Franc, 9% Cabernet Sauvignon, 3% Merlot 14.9% Showing classic varietal expression of bell pepper, sage, dark chocolate and black fruits on the nose, with a vibrant palate combining mineral notes with more dark fruit and mocha. steak and other types of meat. The savoury and herbaceous flavours of the wine will match the seasoning of many meat dishes. The peppery aromas of Cabernet Franc will pair with pepper aromas in any meat dish.
William Fevre La Mision Gran Reserva Carmenere
Chile 100% Carmenere 14.1% This wine embodies audacity and dedication. It is the altitude -the foothills of the Andes at 700 meters above sea level- and soil combination of sharper less weathered, less sedimentary stones, great companion for lamb, cloves, and curries.
Zestos Old Vine Garnacha 2020
Spain 100% Garnacha 14.5% A great price performer and intense, hot, perfume-heavy Garnacha! Spicy cinnamon, white pepper, and cooked strawberry, dried cranberry, mulberry and bramble. Intense, limited complexity and a good finish.
Purple
Alto Moncayo Veraton Garnacha 2010
Spain 100% Garnacha 15.5% Inky purple. A heady bouquet evokes ripe red berries, anise, mocha and pungent fresh flowers. Supple and sweet on entry, then more structured in the middle, offering deep, mineral-accented dried strawberry and cherry liqueur flavors. Takes a spicy turn on the long, sappy finish, which echoes the pure red berry qualities.
Bedrock Wine Company X-Block Syrah 2019
California 100% Syrah 13.0% Dark fruit galore, blackberry, cassis, smoke, pepper, light sharpie, moderate salt on the nose. On the palate medium acidity, medium plus tannin and medium sugar, full bodied with moderate length.
Bouza Tannat Reserva
Uruguay 15% 100% Tannat Garnet red color with petrol highlights. Very expressive in the nose with black fruits, mulberries, cassis, raisins, over an elegant smoky background. Velvety but marked tannins. Balanced and persistent final bouquet. richly marinated, barbecue grilled meats and vegetables.
Dow's Vale Do Bomfim Douro 2019
Portugal 50% Touriga Franca 30% Field Blend 20% Touriga Nacional 13.5% Deep, ruby-red color. Quite distinctive rock rose floral essence with some background notes of resin and pine. On the palate, there are fruit forward ripe red berry flavors, wrapped in a coat of spiced tannins that give the wine structure and balance. Red meat, pasta, veal
Kitzmuller Corte Marie Cabernet Franc 2020
Italy 100% Cabernet Franc 12% Beautiful purplish color, characterized by fragrant, slightly spicy herbaceous notes. It is soft, round, and restrained alcohol content make it a great everyday drinker. steak and other types of meat. The savoury and herbaceous flavours of the wine will match the seasoning of many meat dishes. The peppery aromas of Cabernet Franc will pair with pepper aromas in any meat dish.
Klinker Brick Old Ghost Zinfandel Old Vine Lodi 2018
California 100% Zinfandel 15.9% Deep ruby color, med+intensity, blackberry, plum, dark chocolate, coffee, vanilla. Jammy but well balanced with abv and smooth, tanic, full body.
Lapis Luna Zinfandel 2019
California North Coast Mendocino Zinfandel (80%)Sangiovese (20%) Rich, dark and enticing. The aromatics deliver savory black pepper blended with dark floral aroma. Dark and decadent blueberry and blackberry cobbler. 23% Sangiovese blends in top provide a lift of lively acid. Grilled Steak. Beef is a natural food pairing for Zinfandel. Zin can stand up to the strong taste of beef and is even complimented strong seasonings because of its spicy ... BBQ Pork. When we are talking about pairing Zinfandel with BBQ, we mean the real deep South, low, and slow version of BBQ. Pasta with Red Sauce. Perhaps not the first thought for most people for pairing wine with pasta, but Zinfandel’s spice works well with many Tomato based pasta dishes. Cured Meats. Charcuterie
Les Sables Chateau de Chaintres 2019
Cabernet Franc France 13.0% This red wine displays a mineral-driven character that is enlivened by the diversity of soils. Its high acidity keeps it fresh. Notes of black currants, wet gravel, dried tarragon. It's a wonderful food wine, particularly with fresh herbs and spices. Play up the herbaceous bouquet by pairing it with stuffed peppers or chicken paprikash.
Pedroncelli Zinfandel 2019
California 100% Zinfandel 16% Inviting aromas of ripe dark fruit, pepper, toasted oak and cinnamon are up front complemented by flavors of raspberry, cola, nutmeg and vanilla notes. A spicy and full bodied Zinfandel with a long, rich finish and great balance between the fruit, acidity and firm tannins.
Pomum "Shya" Cabernet Sauvignon 2015
Washington 100% Cabernet Sauvignon 14.5% The must is fermented in small one and two ton tanks after which it is aged with minimal racking in French oak barrels. Aromas of red currant, sage and black fruit is followed in the palate by a mouthwatering and bright fruit streak with plenty of richness and concentration.
Ramos Pinto Late Bottled Vintage 2014
Portugal 45% Touriga Nacional, 30% Sousão, 10% Touriga Franca, 15% Old Vines Mix 19.27% ABV Dark red color, dense, vivid and quite opaque. Intensely perfumed and complex bouquet redolent of wild red berries (cherry, raspberry and blackcurrant) associated with delicate floral notes (violets) and balsamic hints. On the palate, cherry flavours are confirmed and combine with suggestions of cocoa and eucalyptus. A fresh, balanced, very aromatic wine with silky tannins and a fruit driven finish. Goes well with game dishes, red meat, cheese soufflé, Serra cheese or other fatty cheeses and chocolate desserts. Serve between 14º and 18ºC. Store the bottle horizontally in a cool, dry place, away from the light.
Seamless Cabernet Sauvignon 2019
California Lake County/North Coast Cabernet 13.5% The typical taste profile of Cabernet Sauvignon is high acidity, high tannin and medium to full body with black fruit notes of black cherry, vegetal notes of green pepper, and spice notes of vanilla from oak aging. Fatty red meats, cheddar cheese, hamburgers
The Big Red Monster Zinfandel NV
California Paso Robles Zinfandel 15% This savage beast, clocking in at 15% abv shows aromas of black cherry and plum with a hint of pepper. The palate is rich, big and bold, with luscious jam flavors accompanied by a smooth spice finish, balanced out by medium acidity. Grilled Steak Beef is a natural food pairing for Zinfandel. Zin can stand up to the strong taste of beef and is even complimented strong seasonings because of its spicy flavor. Follow some of these tips for a perfect grilled steak to pair with a Zinfandel. BBQ Pork When we are talking about pairing Zinfandel with BBQ, we mean the real deep South, low, and slow version of BBQ. And that usually means strong, spicy sauces. Pasta with Red Sauce Zinfandel’s spice works well with many Tomato based pasta dishe
Truchard "The Shepherd" Estate Red Carneros 2016
California Zinfandel, Syrah, and Tempranillo 14.2% Floral aroma of blackberry and red currants; with a hint of vanilla and cedar. The mouth is filled with juicy flavors of boysenberry, rhubarb, cherry, and plum jam. Round, ripe tannins provide an opulent finish of red fruit and spice.
Warre's Altano Douro Tinto 2019
Portugal 13.5% Touriga Franca, Tinta Roriz and Tinta Barroca Deep, ruby-crimson color. Aromas of Mediterranean maquis vegetation with eucalyptus and pine needle notes as well as black plum and damson. Full and satisfying on the palate with ripe, fruits of the forest flavors, seasoned with peppery tannins. A good wine to serve with pasta and spicy food.
Chartreuse
Alexana Riesling Revana Vineyard 2016
Oregon Dundee Hills Riesling 12.5% This estate-grown Riesling is bursting with juicy flavors of Meyer lemon and pink grapefruit. Tangy acids keep it fresh and lively throughout a long finish. It's simply delicious now Rieslings pair well with light cheeses like feta. It also goes beautifully with light fish and seafood, particularly those cooked with fresh lemon. Salads, cooked vegetable dishes, and pasta dishes are also good pairings, along with sushi and garlic. Because of its light, bright flavor, dry Rieslings are delicious with spicy canapés and other snacks.
Bergevin Lane Vineyards "Linen" Columbia Valley Sauvignon Blanc 2020
Washington 100$ Sauvignon Blanc 14.0% The color is white gold with aromas of citrus, grapefruit, peach and passion fruit. Crisp with flavors of peach, grapefruit, star fruit, kiwi, lime and a gentle twist of lemon. Medium acidity, subtle hints of herbal notes compliment the fruit notes adding a nice complexity.
Bernkasteler Badstube Riesling Kabinett 2019
Germany 100% Riesling 11.5% The Badstube “feinherb” is an off dry wine with a complex aroma of ripe apples white and yellow peaches and fresh pineapple. Clear and precise the wine shows a perfect juicy presence on the palate and a lovely balance of fruit and ripe acidity so you barely feel the 11,5 % alcohol. Impressing the superbly long finish characterized by minerality. Raw, cured and smoked fish, Fresh or lightly dressed shellfish, Creamy sauces, Lightly pickled veg, Pork and Goat cheeses
Dr. Loosen "Blue Slate" Reisling Kabinett 2020
Germany 100% Riesling 8.0% Light floral aromas on the nose, fresh light fruit on the head - green apple, pear and nectarine with hints of guava. Slightly unbalanced sweetness with medium acidity. Fared better at a colder temperature, drink chilled.
Famega Vinho Verde 2020
Portugal Blend: 50% Arinto, 30% Loureiro, 20% Trajadura Fâmega Vinho Verde is a young wine with delicate mineral and fruity aroma. It is a balanced and a quite versatile wine that can be enjoyed as an aperitif or to accompany any meal. Pair it with: Seafood, sushi, pork, Thai food, spicy dishes.
Gavi DOCG Tenuta Del Melo 2020
Italy Cortese 12.5% Biodynamic Colour is straw yellow, with greenish hints. The aroma offers a particularly fine mineral feeling and notes of honey and candied citron. Mouthfeel is lively, balanced, with a fresh acidity, which increases its persistence and favours its drinkability. The finish is slightly almondish. Excellent as aperitif, and as accompaniment of hors d’oeuvres and of fish and vegetable-first courses. It is the perfect match also for fresh young and medium aged cheese.
Giannikos Winery Peloponnese "At Sea" Roditis 2019
Greece 100% Roditis 12.5% Pale lemon tint, intensely aromatic with fresh hints of grapefruit and melon, combined with a crisp acidity.
Gunderloch Jean Baptiste Kabinett Riesling 2020
Germany 100% Riesling 10.5% Aromas of juicy peach, pear, raspberry and lime with a sprinkling of dried herbs. On the palate one finds grapefruit, tangerine, lime and white pepper. The wine is well-proportioned with a long minerally texture finishing with lime and almond paste.
Heymann-Lowenstein "Von Blaum Scheifer" Riesling
Germany 100% Riesling 13.5% Taut and yeasty with hints of tobacco and stone fruit aromas and accents of citrus fruits, dark berries and a significant minerality. Tautly woven, savory fruit notes with vegetal and delicately spicy accents, tremendous earthy-spicy minerality, delicate, lively acidity, good concentration and length, a touch of pepper, plenty of grip, tart and juicy with a spicy finish. Thai food, spicy food lends itself well, goose, pork
Joseph Cattin Hatschbourg Riesling 2019
France 100% Riesling 13.5% Color: Medium yellow, viscosity: medium- Aroma, kerosene, honey, citrus, hints of tropical fruits, honeysuckle Palate: lemon, grapefruit Finish: honey, golden kiwi, light minerality. Medium finish, Acidity: medium+, body: medium- Structure: medium+, malolactic: present, light creaminess Great wine, drinkable now but can see how this has legs to go for many years. Good depth and balance of flavors. Pairs well with pork, rich fish, spicy foods, cured meat, and vegetable dishes.
Karl Josef Riesling Spaltese 2019
Germany 100% Riesling 8.5% Medium-bodied and off-dry with aromas and flavors of candied pears and apples. Lush, rich and expressive with intense fruit and a long, flavorful finish. Enjoyable with spicy cuisine and artisanal cheeses. Also pairs well with fruity desserts.
Kiona Vineyards Late Harvest Riesling 2020
Washington 100% Riesling 10.3% A rather sweet Reisling reminiscent of a German wine. Nice fruit flavors of apples, peach and berries that is crisp and light. A smooth wine that has a clear golden color and not too acidic. Enjoy!
Louis Jadot Bouzeron 2017
Country: France Region: Burgundy Grapes: Aligote Age: 2017 ABV:12.5 dTasting: This special Aligote is well structured, with hints of peaches. The acidity is light; this wine is very fresh and lively, not too tannic. Bouzeron only produces white wines exclusively with the Aligote grape. This grape is very old in Burgundy (17th century) and has been replaced everywhere by the Chardonnay grape. Pairing: It goes well with white cold dishes, charcuterie, terrine or as an aperitif.
Mary Taylor Côtes de Gascogne Olivier Gessler 2020
France 50% Colombard, 20% Ugni Blanc, 20% Gros Manseng, 10% Sauvignon Blanc 11.5% This blend of Sauvignon Blanc, Colombard, Gros Manseng and Ugni Blanc is farmed organically and is Un oak. Bright, crisp flavors of pear, lemon and apple follow a very floral nose. The beautiful acidity makes it a lovely match for sushi, fish tacos or an aperitif.
Niepoort, Dócil Vinho Verde Loureiro 2020
Portugal 100% Loureiro 11.5% Floral and fruit citrusy notes are apparent in an overall elegant and delicate aromatic profile. The palate reveals fresh and aromatic notes with a great balance between flavors, with a long and mineral finish.
Pelassa "San Vito" Roero Arneis 2020
Italy 100% Arneis 13.5% On the palate it is dry and harmonious. It has a pleasing acidity which gives freshness and persistence. It has a particular, natural minerality, typical for Arneis from Montà d’Alba. Due to its complexity Roero Arneis has often been described as a White Barolo. Food pairing: it is a wine which can accompany every course. It is excellent as an aperitif, or with “hors d’oeuvres” and fish.
Poet's Leap Riesling 2017 (325 ml)
Washington Walla Walla Juicy kumquat and lively grapefruit aromas and flavors are laced with hints of white peach and honey with a pleasing streak of minerality throughout. Beautifully balanced with just the right amount of racy acidity, the off-dry finish is long and clean.
Poets leap Riesling 2017
Washington Walla Walla Riesling Juicy kumquat and lively grapefruit aromas and flavors are laced with hints of white peach and honey with a pleasing streak of minerality throughout. Beautifully balanced with just the right amount of racy acidity, the off-dry finish is long and clean. Chinese food, Cajun cuisine, Tex-Mex (with cilantro), roasted pork, roasted duck or goose, seafood, Thai food, and even salad dressings with hard-to-pair ingredients like vinegar.
Robert Weil Riesling Kabinett 2018
Germany 100% Riesling 9.5% Striking nose of wild blackberry, melon, and mint. Long, very crisp finish that tingles with minerality. Clear, elegant and intense primary fruit aromas with floral notes. Lush and round as well as firmly structured. Asian style food, Indian food, goose
Selbach Oster Zeltinger Himmelreich Riesling Kabinett Halbtrocken 2018
Germany 100% Riesling 10.0% This plays tangy herbal notes off of sweet lemony flavors for a mouthwatering, thirst-quenching Riesling. It’s just off dry, finding equilibrium in its notes of mint and lime zest, as well as in its dense, pithy texture.
Thing
Straw
Abymes Vin de Savoie 2019
France Jacquere Grape 11% Light body, generally mild taste profile, and low alcohol make this an easy appetizers or cheese plate on the porch wine.
Archery Summit Vireton Pinot Gris 2016
Oregon 100% Pinot Gris 13.6% Golden yellow in the glass, this wine is effusive, with a fresh and vivid palate. The bouquet is full of enticing aromas of ripe green papaya, lime, freesia blossom and kiwi, while the palate exhibits a lively, bright mouthfeel with subtle flint and brackish notes and a lengthy finish. Vegetarian curries and roasted vegetables, finger foods and snacks.
Astrolabe Sauvignon Blanc 2020
New Zealand 100% Sauvignon Blanc 13.5% Pale straw with green highlights. Powerful gooseberry, white currant, red capsicum, passionfruit, and lime peel aromas. Medium-bodied, with strong flavours of makrut lime, passionfruit, lemongrass and a refreshingly smooth, dry and persistent finish. Pair with fresh, leafy green salads; goat’s cheese; seafood of all types; and dishes with lifted, aromatic herbs.
Atlantique Sauvignon Blanc 2020
Country: France Region: Vin De Pays Grapes: Sauv Blanc Age: 2020 Abv: 12 Vibrant tropical fruit and citrus aromas blend with intensely fruity and zesty flavours making this a fresh and delicious crowd pleaser. Pairings: White meat, seafood and big cheeses
Bonny Doon Vineyard Le Cigare Blanc Grenache Blanc Blend 2020
California 60% Grenache Blanc, 32% Vermentino, 8% Clairette Blanche Pale lemon-drop color with greenish tinge. In the nose, the first impression is of linden leaf or maybe a very discreet scent of spearmint and anise. I’ve remarked on the cosmic significance of this before but the wine does rather literally smell of beeswax. This may be slightly impressionistic and slightly New Agey, but the fragrance reminds one of a tisane, or herbal infusion, not just as far as its literal scent, but in the sense of the wine smelling wholesome. On the palate, this Cigare is has a rich, silky texture, with great persistence, yet remains surprisingly light on its feet. This wine can be successfully served to Chardophiles without great drama. Food Pairing Notes: Scallops, monkfish, hamachi rolls (with freshly grated wasabi), and not least, the redoubtable uni risotto
Bruna Grimaldi Langhe Arneis 2020
Italy 2020 13% Arneis Arneis is a white wine grape native to Piedmont, Italy. Bursting with white blossoms, tropical fruits, and lemon, the Grimaldi Arneis is dry with a creamy weightiness to it. Pair with seafood, salads, or fresh, creamy cheeses.
Bruno Giacosa Roero Arneis 2020
Italy 100% Arneis 14% Very fresh wine. High acidity. Green apples and peach galore. Very citrus - lemon zest and grapefruit among the usual suspects. Unexpectedly dry.
Chateau Argadens Bordeaux Blanc 2019
France 65% Sauvignon - 35% Sémillon 12.5% It shows a lovely pale yellow colour with greenish tinges. Fresh and expressive on the nose, with superb notes of pink grapefruit, mango and some slightly toasted hints. Its fine balance on the palate is remarkable, with a lot of roundness and body, as well as pure, elegant freshness. The flavours of Sauvignon are delicate and persistent, giving this wine length and vibrancy. pairs with almost any white food: shell fish, fish of all types, oysters, clams, mussels, sushi, veal, chicken, pork etc.
Cheverny Domaine du Salvard 2020
France 85% Sauvignon Blanc 15% Chardonnay This wine is predominately Sauvignon, light, crisp and penetrating…pure and zesty. This wine has a lovely touch on the palate and the acidity that is buried in the wine’s flesh. It is graceful throughout the palate and lingers beautifully crisp and herbaceous white wine that pairs best with anything light and/or herbily, such as chicken, pork, fish, shellfish, ceviche, asparagus, focaccia, salad, bruschetta, cheese and vegetarian cuisine. With Sauvignon Blanc, expect acidic notes of grapefruit, lemon, lime, melon, gooseberry and green apple.
Clos Henri Sauvignon Blanc
New Zealand 2019 Sauvignon Blanc 13.5% Our flagship wine, this is Marlborough with a Sancerre twist. Candied ginger and dehydrated mango are layered with soft notes of stone fruits and a subtle touch of oak. Wonderfully textural, the palate is structured while remaining rich and full bodied. A tingly salinity and intense minerality leaves a lengthy and full-bodied finish. Fresh oysters, pan-fried snapper and asparagus.
Comtesse De Malet Roquefort Bordeaux Blanc 2020
France 80% Sauvignon Blanc, 20% Semillon Green apple, pear, straw, flint, and honeycomb. Good refreshing juice with a nice balance of fruit and non-fruit flavors.
Domaine De Bel Air Pouilly-Fume 2020
France Loire Sauvignon Blanc 13% Eye: medium intensity, lemon. Nose: pronounced intensity, lime, lemon, grass, tomato leaf, hint of menthol, white flowers, blossoms. Palate: high acidity, dry. Medium alcohol, medium body. Pronounced flavour intensity. Long finish. Lemon, lime, grapefruit; green apples, fennel, fresh cut grass, green bell pepper, white pepper, asparagus. Lack of complexity, enphasis on fresh flavours. Conclusion: balanced, long, intense, medium complex. Spicy Food, Goat Cheese, Shellfish
Domaine des Tourelles Bekaa Valley Blanc 2020
Lebanon 65% Viognier, 20% Chardonnay, 10% Obeidi, 5% Muscat d'Alexandrie 12.5% Grown over clay-limestone and gravels, the grapes are hand harvested and fermented using indigenous yeasts in stainless steel tanks. Fresh, inviting and full of aromatics, it shows notes of peaches, brined apples and white flowers. A perfect aperitif and even better with a platter of mezze to start a meal.
Domaine Gérard Fiou Sancerre Sauvignon Blanc 2020
France 100% Sauvignon Blanc 14.0% A piercing, bone dry style, with chalk and flint notes driving through the core of gooseberry and thyme. An appealing stone fruit pallet dominated by white peach. Mouthwatering and lengthy, showing crystal-clear purity on the finish.
Domaine Hippolyte Reverdy Sancerre Loire Sauvignon Blanc 2020
France 100% Sauvignon Blanc 14.5% Very pure Sancerre aroma, generous, fresh, without grassy edges. The palate is expansive, then the nervosity makes its appearance and the finish is dry and lipsmackingly good. One of the things I love about it is that it leaves on the lips, not the palate, not the throat, but on your lips, a fresh little lemony whisper which makes it a fabulous complement to simple fish dishes.
Domaine Riffault Sancerre Blanc 2019
France 100% Sauvignon Blanc 14.5% A luminous, gold-tinged core in the glass. Bountiful on the nose, with Meyer lemon peel, white pepper, dried herbs, and plenty of white flowers and chamomile. The mouthfeel is exhilarating, with laser-focused acidity, crushed limestone, and elegance all the way through the long finish. An incredible bargain for the prestigious Sancerre region. Pairs well with vegetable dishes, fish, and shellfish.
Dozoe Albarino 2019
Spain 67% Albarino 25% Caino Blanco 1% Godello 2% Loureiro 5% Treixadura Yellow Straw color. Intense aromas of fruit, white flowers and mineral nuances which come from the vineyard. Persistent in the mouth and well – balanced in acidity maintaining the citric notes. Food pairing Ideal to be served as appetizer, any kind of fish and seafood.
Fire Road Sauvignon Blanc 2020
New Zealand 100% Sauvignon Blanc 13% A lifted nose showing aromas of passion fruit, white peach and kiwi fruit with refreshing herbal and mineral notes. Light-bodied and refreshing with typical Marlborough flavours of passion fruit, gooseberry and grapefruit. A pleasing herbaceous thread leads to a long lingering finish. A perfect match with garlic prawns on the barbeque.
Granbazan Albarino Etqueta Verde 2020
Spain Albarino 13% Faint translucent and bright yellow. In the nose is lively and intense, with a marked tropical profile, ripe stone fruit, mandarin and subtle notes of marzipan and brioche. On the palate it is powerful, warm and robust, but refreshing acidity. The finish is long and salty. Seafood, such as “Pulpo a feira” or natural preserves (mussels, scallops, cockles etc.). Little spicy white meats and cheeses such as Camembert, San Simón or Cabrales.
Guerrieri Rizzardi Cuvee XX Classico White Blend 2019
Italy Garganega 80%, Chardonnay 15%,Trebbiano di Soave 5% 12.5% Colour: Brilliant straw yellow Scent:This wine has aromas that combine floral notes with fine notes of fresh fruit Taste: Dry and clean with a lively freshness any white food, including all types of fish, shellfish, clams, oysters, mussels, sushi, pork, veal, and chicken.
Henri Bourgeois Sancere Sauvignon Blanc 2020
France 100% Sauvignon Blanc 14% “Les Baronnes” is a wine that offers very fine aromas of white fruit and citrus fruits with a seductive intensity (subtle and powerful). This Sancerre is distinguished by its typicity and its high expression of Sauvignon Blanc. Goat Cheese Asparagus Pork Chops Roasted Turkey Crab Cakes
Husch Sauvignon Blanc
California Mendocino Sauv Blanc 13.9% 2020 Very crisp and delicately fruity, this charming, medium-bodied wine offers light herbal aromas, tangy green-apple and kiwi flavors and a snappy, fresh texture. Pairs well with: tangy creamy cheeses, seafood, sushi, Japanese food
Kumusha Wines Sauvignon Blanc 2021
South Africa 100% Sauvignon Blanc 12.5% Zippy and fresh with tropical fruit aromas jumping out of the glass. Notes of melon, passion fruit and guava make this wine absolutely moreish.
La Cana Navia Albarino 2014
Spain 100% Albarino 12.5% Light straw colour with a green hue. The nose shows some oak, herbal and floral notes with lemon zest, lime and sweet apricot. The palate has medium weight with some oaky/roasted flavours, a slight hint of sweetness, fresh backbone and a medium long finish. pairs best with lighter and more delicate dishes like vegetables, poultry, and seafood. If you have a bottle of Albariño that’s been oak-aged, then you can up the ante to fuller, heavier dishes like lobster and halibut.
La Chapiniere Sauvignon Blanc 2019
France 100% Sauvignon Blanc 14.5% Grapefruit and apple on the nose; palate was creamy red apple, citrus, grapefruit and minerality. Medium-full body and acidity.
Libertine "Dolphin Party" Scheurebe 2021
A honey bee nestles itself inside a white pear blossom flower. It buzzes closer and lands on the garnish of your limoncello as you lay in a hammock on a gentle spring afternoon. These images consume your mind as you vainly attempt to drink the remnants of a discarded bottle of this wine you found under the boardwalk as you smoke sub par dope with a crusty hippie you just met. After a two day cold soak on the skins, this wine was fermented in neutral oak barrels with native vineyard yeast. Absolutely nothing was added except for a fractional amount of sulfite. It is unfiltered and unfined. A true raw beauty.
Mount Fishtail Sur Lie Sauvignon Blanc 2020
New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc 13% Aromas of feijoa, kiwifruit and rock melon flavors with a lovely lemon zest overtone. It’s intense and concentrated with classic varietal characters combined with refreshing acidity, offering terrific drinking. Beautiful (slightly creamy) middle palate texture that sits flush on your palate, but does not compromise acidity. An elegant style that leaves a lasting impression. crisp and herbaceous white wine that pairs best with anything light and/or herbily, such as chicken, pork, fish, shellfish, ceviche, asparagus, focaccia, salad, bruschetta, cheese and vegetarian cuisine. With Sauvignon Blanc, expect acidic notes of grapefruit, lemon, lime, melon, gooseberry and green apple.
Nuraghe Crabioni Vermentino di Sardegna 2020
Italy 100% Vermintino 13.0% Clear pale lemon. Clean medium + intense youthful nose of pear, flint, golden apple, honey. Off-Dry, medium acidic, medium+ alcohol and body, medium+ flavors of intense pear, grapefruit, peach, lemon. Medium+ finish. Good. Drink now.
Paolo Saracco Moscato d'Asti 2020
Italy Muscat Blanc 5-6% Honeysuckle, yellow-peach and botanical herb aromas lift out of the glass. On the foaming, savory palate, crisp acidity lifts nectarine, apricot, orange zest and thyme. It's incredibly delicious. grilled peaches, succulent cherry pie or creamy cheesecake. Spices that pair nicely with Moscato include cinnamon, ginger, basil, cardamom, lime, cloves, chili peppers, cayenne pepper, fennel, cilantro, orange and mint. Dishes like curry whether Thai or Indian, spicy spaghetti arrabbiata and hot foods from Szechuan, Chinese and Vietnamese cuisine work seamlessly with Moscato wine
Picayune Cellars Albariño 2020
California 100% Albarino 13.5 Fresh apple on the nose. The palate is smooth and juicy with peach and mango flavors. The wine shows a lot of texture with a nice balance and finish. Rich, fresh and generous. Drink on its own or pair with seafood (try ceviche!), poultry, spicy food and anything that inspires you.
Slavcek Cuvée Belo Rare White Blend 2020
Slovenia 40% Riboilla Gialla, 40% Tokaj, 20% Chardonnay 13.0% Really interesting... like the minerality that kind of comes on the back. Honey and pear notes without being overly sweet. Nice and bright!
Stamnaki Assyrtiko 2020
Greece 100% Assyrtiko 12.3% Light silvery gold in color. The nose is creamy vanilla with some lemons. Also plenty of smokiness. It is a big nose and while I presume this saw no oak, it sure has some of those characteristics. From volcanic soil? Stems? More to learn. On the palate, this has nice lemon notes with some charred lemon peel. Lots of energy. Good acidity. More about the minerality on the palate though. Drink now to enjoy that energy. It will go well with seafood and salads or on its own.
Stamnaki Moschofilero 2020
Greece 100% Moschofilero 12.3% Lots of kiwi, citrus, lemon, grass and pineapple. It also has a floral touch with hints of mint and it is very mineral. Its aftertaste is absolutely fantastic. Pairs well with fish, asparagus, citrus-heavy dishes.
Tikveš Special Selection Belo 2020
Macedonia Smederevka, Riesling, Roussanne, and Marsanne 11.5% Appearance is medium lemon with green nuances. Pronounced aromas of green apple, white peach and floral nuances. It is a dry wine with refreshing acidity, fruit forward flavors of stone fruits and citrus accompanied by floral hints, medium body and crisp finish.
Vignerons Ardechois Côtes du Rhône Blanc Uvica 2020
France Grenache Blanc, Viognier, and Marsanne 13.0% Very large white with healthy minerality, flavors of melon, pear, herbs, and stone.
Gold
Alois Lageder Terra Alpina Pinot Bianco 2020
Italy Alto Adige Pinot Bianco/Pinot Blanc 11.5% Alluring scents of spring wild flower, white stone fruit and crushed stone waft out of the glass. Elegant and polished, the savory palate delivers ripe pear, apple, white almond and saline mineral notes alongside fresh acidity. Wine with Chicken with Lemon Cream Sauce Raw Vegetables, Penne alla vodka, Raclette, Choucroute Garni
Alois Lageder Terra Alpina Pinot Grigio 2020
Italy 100% Pinot Grigio 12% Very quaffable and affordable PG from northern Italy. Stone fruit, citrus, lime, pear, slightly tropical. super acidic in the mouth with a grapefruit like bitterness at the end.
Biokult Gruner Veltliner 2020
Austria 100% Gruner Veltliner 11.5% The classic grape variety from Austria, which is characterized by its versatility. The fruity-spicy aromas, reminiscent of freshly ground pepper, are the typical expression of this grape variety. Floral, aromatic and yet straightforward with animating acidity and a juicy finish. Grüner is especially good with Vietnamese food particularly summer rolls and noodle salads. Fried foods, schnitzel being the obvious example but you could happily drink Grüner with fish and chips or even fried chicken. Fresh cheeses like goats cheese, young pecorino or mozzarella.
Boedecker Cellars Finnigan Hill Chardonnay 2017
Oregon 100% Chardonnay 13.6% Nose: Bright notes of pear and lychee fruit Mouth: Light and sleek, brimming with notes of citrus, stepping lightly through the polished finish most seafoods including fish and shellfish. Other foods it pairs well with are chicken, whether grilled or stir fried; it’s also a great companion with curry, Mexican and other spicy dishes
Brittan Vineyards Chardonnay
Oregon Chardonnay 13.7% The nose of this 2018 Chardonnay, the first vintage sourced exclusively from the estate, draws you in with a stylish flintiness and aromas of sweet Meyer lemon, pea tendrils, and a hint of honeysuckle. Scents of Asian pear carry through to the palate, mingling with lemon curd, yellow peach, and brioche. This sleek, taut, acid driven wine evolves in the glass and will continue to develop with cellaring. fish and seafood, particularly grilled or made with butter, garlic or pepper. It’s very good with saltwater fish, clams, oysters and scallops.
Cameron Giovanni Pinot Blanc 2020
Oregon 100% Pinot Blanc 13.2% With fruit from the fabulous Abbey Ridge and Bellevue Cross Vineyards, Giovanni opens with aromas of lychee, Anjou pear, lemon curd and citrus blossom. Elements of peaches and cream are center stage on the palate, with yellow grapefruit and a briny minerality in the wings. Its piquant acidity makes it pair with almost anything.
Cantina Roccafiore Bianco Fiordaliso 2019
Italy 100% Grechetto 12.5% Straw-yellow wine with golden lights. Bouquets of white flowers, pleasant pink grapefruit and green apple notes. Dry, fresh and salty, adequately vibrant, it tastes lingers and mineral.
Carpe Diem Anderson Valley Chardonnay 2018
California 100% Chardonnay 13.1% Color of white gold; nose of Apricot, white peach, kiwi, Touch of Vanilla; medium mouthfeel, sharpness in Middle of tongue
Champalou Vouvray 2019
France 100% Chenin Blanc 12.5% The Champalous are masters of Loire Chenin Blanc, producing Vouvray in all styles; this still, dry rendition, aged in stainless steel, represents their flagship cuvée. Gentle and refreshing on the palate, it boasts a delightful balance of stony minerality with luscious, almost honeyed fruit and flowery notes, making for a great apéritif or easy pairing with all sorts of dishes.
Chateau La Commanderie De Queyret "Entre-Deux-Mers" Bordeaux Blend 2020
France White Blend 13.0% Pale straw color. Nose of citrus. Flavors of lemon and earth. Typical entre-deux-mer. Very good with fresh oysters.
Chateau Moncontour Vouvray 2019
France Loire Valley Chenin Blanc 12% Very pale yellow colour. Dry wine, high acid. Medium intensity on the nose - lemon and pear. Taste if green apple, melon, pineapple, slight honey Rich Fish, mild and soft cheese
Clos Lumieres Cotes Du Rhone White 2020
France 40% Viognier, 40% Grenache Blanc, 20% Bourboulenc Floral nose accompanied by lycee aromas, a lively and ample mouth feel. Beautifully balanced, with hints of vanilla, citrus fruits, and almonds on the finish. beef, pork, game, duck, lamb, sausage, veal and Asian dishes They are also perfectly paired with a wide variety of soft and hard cheese.
Cooper Hill Willamette Valley Pinot Gris 2021
Oregon 100% Pinot Gris 13% Bright and aromatic. Notes of peach, tropical and citrus define this juicy quaffable treat.
Count Karolyi Gruner Veltliner 2020
Hungary Gruner Veltliner 12.5% The primary fruit flavors in Grüner Veltliner are lime, lemon and grapefruit. There is also a green and herbaceous flavor that is often described as white pepper. Grüner Veltliner is crisp and a perfect palate cleanser for richly flavored foods. While Grüner wines pair with classic Austrian dishes like sautéed kidneys, its newfound glory is with Asian spices. It’s also one of the few still wines that hold up against challenging vegetable fare such as artichoke and grilled asparagus.
Dance Long Shadow Chardonnay 2019
Washington Chardonnay 14% A layered, aromatic wine that displays minerality and white blossom fragrances with flavors of white peach, apple and a hint of baking spice woven throughout a subtle, creamy texture. Pair Chardonnay with acidic foods, such as raw tomatoes, olives, capers, ceviche and tangy vinaigrettes and sauces. – Pair Chardonnay with pungent or high-acid cheeses. Avoid funky, washed-rind cheeses (taleggio, Époisse) and aged goat and sheep’s cheese.
Disruption Chardonnay 2017
Washington 100% Chardonnay 13.5% On the nose, breathe in aromas of tropical fruit and apple blossom. Flavors of juicy pineapple and toasty vanilla dance in this rich, layered wine. The touch of new French oak adds notes of baking spice and cardamom.
Domaine Allimant Laugner Alsace Gewürztraminer 2018
France 100% Gewürztraminer 12.5% This wine is full of spices and flowers aromas, with notes of ripe fruits. It is also rich, ropy and unctuous in the mouth.
Domaine Allimant Laugner Gewurtztraminer 2018
Domaine De Pellehaut Harmonie de Gascogne 2019
Country: France Region: Southwest France/Cotes de Gasconge Grapes: Chardonnay, Ugni-Blanc, Colombard, Gros Manseng, Petit Manseng and Sauvignon Age: 2019 ABV: 11.5 Ta