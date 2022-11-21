Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Parterre

55 Reviews

$$

100 East Franklin St

Richmond, VA 23219

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beverages

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Tonic

$1.99

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Soda Water

$0.08

Coffee

Midnight Dark Roast

$3.50

Decaf

$3.50

VIRGIN Shakerato

$6.00Out of stock

Cold Brew

$5.00

To- Go Cocktails

To Go First Street Negroni, Makes Two Cocktails

$26.00Out of stock

Boodles Gin, Cynar, Extra Dry Vermouth, Sweet Vermouth, Orange Peel

To Go Old Fashioned, Makes Two Cocktails

$26.00

Old Overholt Rye, Honey Simple, Orange Bitters, Angostura Bitters, Orange Peel

To Go Poe's Punch, Makes Two Cocktails

$28.00

Myer's Dark Rum, Madeira, Brandy, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Lemon Peel

WHITE WINE

Chardonnay, Duckhorn (750 ML)

$56.00

Croix d'Or Chardonnay``

$26.00

Frog's Leap Estate Chardonnay

$50.00

GL Simonet Blanc de Blanc

$5.00

Just peachy

$21.00

Prosecco, Zardetto (750 mL)

$27.00

Riesling - OX-EYE (750 mL)

$32.00

Rose all day

$30.00

Simonet Bottle

$24.00

Sparkling Simonet, Blanc de Balnc

$4.00

Viognier, Y Series (750 mL)

$21.00

White Blend, Conundrum (750ml)

$30.00

Zazou picpoul

$24.00

Tiroliro vino verde

$24.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Wither Hills - Carafe

$33.00

Punzi Pinot Grigio

$22.00

Chardonnay Carafe

$34.00

RED WINE

Boix de la Croix Merlot

$28.00

Chateau Grand Jean

$36.00
Chianti Classico - Castello Di Bossi (750 mL)

Chianti Classico - Castello Di Bossi (750 mL)

$38.00

Croix d`Or Pinot noir

$30.00Out of stock

De restia tempranillo

$36.00

Equoia Cabernet sauvignon

$30.00
Malbec - Catena Vista Flores (750 mL)

Malbec - Catena Vista Flores (750 mL)

$29.00
Merlot, Cousino Macul (750 mL)

Merlot, Cousino Macul (750 mL)

$21.00

Merlot, Duckhorn

$55.00
Pinot Noir - Meiomi (750 mL)

Pinot Noir - Meiomi (750 mL)

$37.00

Pinot Noir, Paul Hobbs

$60.00
Shiraz, St. Kilda (750 mL)

Shiraz, St. Kilda (750 mL)

$20.00

Stack house cab

$62.00

Tempranillo, Cune

$32.00

Zonte's Love Symbol`

$38.00

Angeline Pinotcnoir, Carafe

$34.00

Merlot Bois De La Croix

$28.00

Temprnillo, Vina Alberdi Rioja

$42.00

CANNED WINE

Rosé - Amble Chase (250 mL)

Rosé - Amble Chase (250 mL)

$11.00
Rosé Spritz, Tiamo (250 mL)

Rosé Spritz, Tiamo (250 mL)

$8.00
White Spritz, Tiamo (250 mL)

White Spritz, Tiamo (250 mL)

$8.00
Sauvignon Blanc, Sea Pearl (250 mL)

Sauvignon Blanc, Sea Pearl (250 mL)

$11.00

4-pack Can Rose - Amble Chase 4-pack

$25.75

Vidal Blanco

$13.00

Beau

$13.00

12 OZ Bottles & Cans

Bud Light Bottle

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Introduced in 1982, Bud Light is a premium light lager with a superior drinkability that has made it the best-selling and most popular beer in the United States. Bud Light is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice

Michelob Ultra Bottle

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$5.00

Enjoy the crisp, clean taste of Michelob ULTRA, the superior light beer with only 2.6 carbs and 95 calories per bottle.

Stella Artois Bottle

Stella Artois Bottle

$7.00

Stella Artois is a Belgian pilsner of between 4.8 and 5.2 percent ABV which was first brewed by Brouwerij Artois in Leuven, Belgium, in 1926.

8 Point IPA

$6.00

Athletic upside down

$6.00

3 Notch Local Lager

$6.00

Vienna Lager Btl

$6.00

Corona

$5.00

16 OZ Cans

Bold Rock IPA 16oz Can

$6.00

Hardywood Great Return IPA

$8.00

Star Hill Ramble On 16oz Can

$8.00

Ardent Pilsner 16oz

$8.00

Ardent IPA X

$8.00

Vasen dipa

$9.00

Devils Bb Vienna 16 Oz

$8.00

Busky's Dry cider

$8.00

8 Point IPA Can

$8.00

Vasen Guava Otter

$8.00

Guinness

$8.00

Oberon Wheat Ale

$8.00

Headspace IPA

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Parterre is a quaint space, located in historical Downtown Richmond, specializing in dishes of traditional and southern fare. Enjoy outdoor patio seating, or relax at the bar serving local craft beers, select wines, and handcrafted cocktails.

Website

Location

100 East Franklin St, Richmond, VA 23219

Directions

Gallery
Parterre image
Parterre image
Parterre image
Parterre image

Similar restaurants in your area

EAT Kitchen and Catering
orange star4.9 • 57
10400 Leadbetter Road Ashland, VA 23005
View restaurantnext
Tazza Kitchen - Catering
orange starNo Reviews
3332 Pump Road Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Roots Natural Kitchen - 939 W Grace St
orange star4.8 • 7,723
939 W Grace St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.3 • 7,166
1 West Broad St. Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Beauvine Burger Concept
orange star4.7 • 6,576
1501 W Main Street Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition
orange star4.8 • 4,580
1500 Roseneath Rd Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd
orange star4.4 • 3,886
305 Brook Rd Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Foo Dog: Asian Street Food
orange star4.6 • 3,614
1537 W. Main St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston