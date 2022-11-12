Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Greek
Seafood

Parthenon Grille

505 Reviews

$$

1962 S Church St

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Order Again

N/A Beverages

Sweet & Unsweetened Tea

$3.50
Regular Coffee

$3.50
2 % Milk

$3.50
Arnold Palmer

$3.50
Cappucino

$6.50
Coca-Cola

$3.50
Diet Coke

$3.50
Dr. Pepper

$3.50
Espresso

$4.50
Organic Hot Tea

$4.50

Rykoff Sexton organic teas. You have a choice of: Organic Earl Gray black tea Organic Chamomile Herbal Tea Organic Green Tea Organic Spearmint Lavender Herbal Tea Organic Ginger Peach Flavored Black Tea Organic Breakfast Blend Black Tea

Ibc Root Beer

$3.50
Lemonade

$3.50
Mellow Yellow

$3.50
Orange Juice

$4.00
Sparkling Water

$5.50Out of stock
Sprite

$3.50

Virgin Margarita

$6.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$7.00
Bud Light

$6.00
Budweiser

$6.00
Coors Light

$5.00
Corona

$6.50
Heineken 0.0

$5.00
Miller Light

$5.00

$2 Dos Equis Amber

$2.00

Wine Bottle

BTL Axios Cabernet

$295.00Out of stock
BTL Banfi Brunello

$155.00
BTL Box Head Shiraz

$32.00
BTL El Ocaso Malbec

$26.00
BTL Bread & Butter Merlot

$36.00
BTL Philtimos Cab/Xino

$120.00
BTL Christopher Michael Cabernet

$36.00

BTL Strangeways Pinot Noir

$40.00

BTL Seamless Cabernet

$49.00

BTL Strangeways Pinot Noir

$40.00

BTL Slam Dunk Red Blend

$36.00

BTL Seamless Cab

$49.00
BTL Beringer White Zinfandel

$16.00

BTL borgo Moscato

$34.00
BTL Borgo Moscato

$34.00
BTL Bread & Butter Chardonnay

$38.00
BTL Bread & Butter Rosé

$39.00
BTL Golden Chardonnay

$27.00

BTL Josh Cellars Chard

$31.00
BTL Kate Arnold Riesling

$34.00
BTL Pighin Pinot Grigio

$42.00
BTL Pizzalato Pinot Grigio

$27.00
BTL Tora Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00
BTL Worthy Chard

$70.00Out of stock

After Dinner Drinks

B & B

$13.00

Bailey's

$10.00
Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Funky Monkey

$12.00

Drambuie

$11.00

E & J BRANDY

$10.00

Espresso Salted Carmel

$12.50
Espresso Martini

$12.00

Frangelico

$10.50

Grand Marnier

$11.50

Kahlua

$10.00

Ouzo

$11.00

SAMBUCA ROMANA

$10.00

Staw Cream

$10.50

Straw Cream

$10.50

Coktails (Copy)

Absolutely Fabolous Tini

$10.00
Amaretto Sour

$10.00
Black Walnut Manhattan

$12.50
Bloody Mary

$10.00
Chocolate Martini

$12.00
Cosmopolitian

$10.00
Espresso Martini

$12.00
Gin Martini

$10.00
Irish Coffee

$10.50
Lemon Drop

$10.00
Long Island Iced Tea

$10.50
Manhattan

$12.00
Mojito

$12.00
Moscow Mule

$12.00
Old Fashion

$12.50
Orange Crush

$10.00
Pomagranted Tini

$14.00
Vodka Martini

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 3:15 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1962 S Church St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Directions

