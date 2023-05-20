Main picView gallery

Sospiro 2626 Ponce de Leon blvd

review star

No reviews yet

2626 Ponce de Leon blvd

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

STARTERS

BREAD AND BUTTER

$10.00

CRISPY PROSCIUTTO

$12.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$15.00

FOIE GRAS MOUSEE

$12.00

PLATES

HAMACHI CRUDO

$18.00

BISON TARTARE

$22.00

TUNA TARTARE

$18.00

EGGPLANT

$17.00

CARROTS

$16.00

OYSTERS / 1

$3.50

OYSTERS / HALF DOZEN

$20.00

GNOCCHI

$18.00

STEAK

$26.00

CEVICHE

$18.00

CHARCUTERIE

CHEESE BOARD

$28.00

CHARCUTERIE BOARD

$29.00

MAIN

SEASONAL FISH

$30.00

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$25.00

DESSERT

PANNACOTTA

$14.00

MOUSSE

$12.00

CREME BRULÉE

$14.00

NA BEVERAGE

WATER & DRINKS

PANNA

$8.00

PELLEGRINO

$8.00

COCA COLA

$4.00

SOFT DRINKS

$4.00

HOT COFFEE

ESPRESSO

$3.00

CAPPUCCINO

$3.00

AMERICANO

$3.00

WINES BY THE GLASS

RED

CAP ROYAL | BORDEAUX SUPÉRIEUR

$13.00

DOMAINE DE RAIN | LE BAIN SAINT AUBIN

$18.00

DOMAINE DE L’ R | CANAL DES GRANDES PIECES

$15.00

DOMAINE MATTHIEU DUMARCHER | LEON&SERAPHIN

$18.00

LE BALOON | LE BALOON ROUGE

$10.00

DOMAINE ANSEN | ALSACE PINOT NOIR

$18.00

SWICK WINES | PINOT NOIR COLUMBIA GORGE

$10.00

SUBJECT TO CHANGE | WILD CHILD

$14.00

FRIEND & FARMER | TEMPRANILLO

$10.00

TREDIBERRI | LANGHE NEBBIOLO

$16.00

LE RAGNAIE | TRONCONE ROSSO DI TOSCANA

$17.00

COS | FRAPPATO

$18.00

PIETRADOLCE | ETNA ROSSO

$15.00

ROSE'

A TRIBUTE TO GRACE⎜ROSE OF GRENACHE

$18.00

SWICK WINES⎜CINQ A SIX

$12.00

SA RAJA⎜ROSATO

$13.00

WHITE

CAP ROYAL⎜BORDEAUXBLANC

$10.00

O. LEFLAIVE⎜BOURGOGNE

$18.00

DOMAINE DE L’R⎜CHINONBLAN

$15.00

LA PATIENCE⎜CHARDONNAY

$10.00

DOMAIN EANSEN⎜EDELZWICKER 1 LT

$14.00

STIRM WINE COMPANY | RIESLING

$13.00

LAND OF SAINTS | CHARDONNAY

$15.00

SEPP⎜GRUNER 1LT

$10.00

PIEROPAN⎜SOAVE CLASSICO

$10.00

COSTADILA’⎜MOZ

$10.00

VALENTI⎜CIURI DI LAVA

$16.00

VALENTI⎜L’INNESTO

$10.00

ELIOS⎜BIANCO NON FILTRATO

$15.00

WINE / CHAMPAGNE - ROSE

CHAMPAGNE

L. FRERES | BLANC DE BLANCS BRUT NA TURE

$150.00

JACQUART | BLANC DE BLANCS

$153.00

FLEURY | BLANC DE NOIRS

$180.00

L. FRERES | CHAMPAGNE ULTRADITION ROSE’

$144.00

FLEURY | BRUT ROSÉ DE SAIGNÉE

$220.00

LEGRAS & HAAS | INTUITION CHAMPAGNE BRUT

$112.00

POUILLON | RESERVE BRUT

$168.00

ROSE

A TRIBUTE TO GRACE⎜ROSE OF GRENACHE

$76.00

IRUAI⎜LOUNGE LIZZARD

$68.00

AZ.AGRICOLA FATALONE⎜TERES PRIMITIVO

$72.00

SWICK WINES⎜CINQ A SIX

$50.00

UVA DE VIDA⎜BIOGRAFICO ROSADO

$59.00

MENAT⎜ZEUS

$124.00

VALENTI⎜POESIA

$60.00

SA RAJA⎜ROSATO

$58.00

WINE / ITALY

RED

COLOMBERA | BRAMATERRA

$110.00

COLOMBERA | PIZZAGUERRA LESSONA

$128.00

ETTORE GERMANO | LANGHE NEBBIOLO

$76.00

LODALI | BAROLO BRICCO AMBROGIO

$184.00

LUIGI SPERTINO | “LA GRISA” BARBERA D'ASTI

$80.00

PRINCIPIANO | BAROLO DI SERRALUNGA

$130.00

PRINCIPIANO | DOSSET

$56.00

PRODUTTORI DEL BARBARESCO | BARBARESCO

$126.00

TREDIBERRI | BAROLO

$152.00

TREDIBERRI | LANGHE NEBBIOLO

$80.00

SCARPA | CASASCARPA

$58.00

NADA GIUSEPPE | BARBARESCO CASOT

$90.00

MOREI | MOREI P - 179

$96.00

FORADORI | TEROLDEGO

$84.00

MANINCOR | RESERVEDELCONTE

$80.00

DAL FORNO | VALPOLICELLA SUPERIORE 2013

$250.00

DAL FORNO | VALPOLICELLA SUPERIORE 2014

$250.00

DAL FORNO | VALPOLICELLA SUPERIORE 2015

$250.00

DAL FORNO | AMARONE DELLA VALPOLICELLA

$480.00

MONTE DALL’ORA|AMARONE DELLA VALPOLICELLA STROPA

$248.00

MUSELLA | AMARONE DELLA VALPOLICELLA

$168.00

MONTE DALL’ORA | SASETI VALPOLICELLA CLASSICO

$72.00

AMPELEIA | ROSSO

$120.00

BOSCARELLI | VINO NOBILE DI MONTEPULCIANO

$92.00

BOSCARELLI | SOTTO CASA

$122.00

BIBI GRAETZ | TESTAMATTA ROSSO

$290.00

FONTALPINO | MONTAPERTO CHIANTI CLASSICO

$128.00

CASTELLO DI BOLGHERI | VARVAR

$156.00

FELSINA | FONTALLORO

$192.00

PALAZZONE | BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO

$232.00

FELSINA | RANCIARISERVA CHIANTI CLASSICO

$168.00

LE RAGNAIE | BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO

$220.00

LE RAGNAIE | ROSSO DI MONTALCINO

$140.00

LE RAGNAIE | TRONCONE ROSSO DI TOSCANA

$76.00

VALLEPICCIOLA | BOSCOBRUN

$104.00

LUIGI TECCE | RISERVA PURO SANGUE

$190.00

NANNI COPE | SABBIE DI SOPRA AL BOSCO

$144.00

GIUSEPPE SEDILESU | MAMUTHONE

$116.00

CIRO BIONDI | OUTIS ETNA ROSSO

$130.00

COS | CERASUOLO DI VITTORIA CLASSICO

$92.00

COS | FRAPPATO

$80.00

COS | PITHOS ROSSO

$92.00

ELIOS | MODUS BIBENDI NERO D’AVOLA

$84.00

RUSSO | ‘A RINA

$112.00

HAUNER | HIERA

$72.00

I CUSTODI | PISTUS

$90.00

MARABINO | ARCHIMEDE

$116.00

MARABINO | ROSSO DI CONTRADA PARRINO

$80.00

MARILENA BARBERA | MICROCOSMO

$108.00

PALARI | FARO

$144.00

PIETRADOLCE | ARCHINERI

$118.00

PIETRADOLCE | ETNA ROSSO

$64.00

SERGIO DRAGO | ROSSO

$108.00

SRC | SRC ROSSO

$120.00

TENUTA DI AGLAEA | THALIA

$96.00

TERRAZZE DELL’ETNA | CARUSU ROSSO

$58.00

VALENTI | PURITANI ETNA ROSSO

$152.00

VALENTI | NORMA ETNA ROSSO

$50.00

WHITE

VIGNETI MASSA⎜DERTHONA

$95.00

FORADORI⎜FONTANASANTA MANZONI

$76.00

FORADORI⎜NOSIOLA

$128.00

RADIKON⎜RIBOLLA

$250.00

SKERK⎜MALVASIA

$144.00

COSTADILA’⎜MOZ

$50.00

PIEROPAN⎜SOAVE CALVARINO

$80.00

PIEROPAN⎜SOAVE LA ROCCA

$90.00

PIEROPAN⎜SOAVE CLASSICO

$40.00

ORSI VIGNETI SAN VITO⎜PIGNOLETTO SUI LIEVITI

$75.00

MARCO MERLI⎜MOSCO

$80.00

AMPELEIA⎜BIANCO DI AMPELEIA

$72.00

FONTERENZA⎜BIANCO

$80.00

CASAMATTA⎜BIANCO

$66.00

MENAT⎜GREKO

$98.00

CIRELLI⎜TREBBIANO IN ANFORA

$64.00

CIRELLI⎜TREBBIANO D’ABRUZZO

$56.00

EMIDIO PEPE⎜PECORINO

$192.00

PIETRACUPA⎜GRECO

$79.00

PIETRACUPA⎜FIANO

$80.00

ZAMPAGLIONE⎜DON CHISCIOTTE

$85.00

BARONI DI PIANOGRILLO⎜GRECANICO

$60.00

CENTOPASSI⎜ROCCE DI PIETRA LONGA

$76.00

ELIOS⎜BIANCO

$64.00

ELIOS⎜BIANCO NON FILTRATO

$64.00

ELIOS⎜KATAMACERATO

$94.00

FABIO FERRACANE⎜GUANCIA BIANCA

$52.00

FABIO FERRACANE⎜MACERATO

$64.00

GULFI⎜VALCANZJRIA

$72.00

I CUSTODI⎜ANTE ETNA BIANCO

$112.00

MARCO DE BARTOLI⎜GRAPPOLI DEL GRILLO

$80.00

MARILENA BARBERA⎜DIETRO LE CASE

$84.00

CIRO BIONDI⎜OUTIS ETNA BIANCO

$92.00

PIETRADOLCE ARCHINERI⎜ETNA BIANCO

$108.00

SALVO FOTI⎜ETNA BIANCO SUP. "PALMENTO CASELLE"

$240.00

SERGIO DRAGO⎜BIANCO

$88.00

SRC⎜SRC ETNA BIANCO

$110.00

TERRAZZE DELL’ETNA⎜CIURI

$54.00

VALENTI⎜CIURI DI LAVA

$80.00

VALENTI⎜L’INNESTO

$50.00

VALENTI⎜SANTO SPIRITO

$96.00

WINE / FRANCE

RED

LES TOURELLES DE LONGUEVILLE | PAUILLAC

$210.00

CHATEAU TEYNAC | SAINT JULIEN

$130.00

CHATEAU CANON CHAIGNEAU | LALANDE DE POMEROL

$95.00

CAP ROYAL | BORDEAUX SUPÉRIEUR

$55.00

CHATEAU GRAND FRANCAIS | BORDEAUX SUPÉRIEUR

$76.00

JUSTINE GIRARDIN | BOURGOGNE ROUGE

$88.00

DOMAINE DERAIN | LE BAIN SAINT AUBIN

$170.00

DOMAINE LES GRANDES VIGNES | PINEAU D’AUNIS

$90.00

DOMAINE DE L’ECU | MEPHISTO

$150.00

MATHIEU COSTE | LES TETES DE CHATS

$96.00

DOMAINE DE L’R | CANAL DES GRANDES PIECES

$56.00

LAURENT HERLIN | BORGUEIL ÉCLOSION

$130.00

DOMAINE DU PEGAU | CHATEAUNEUF-DU-PAPE CUVEE LAURENCE

$290.00

DOMAINE MATTHIEU DUMARCHER | LEON & SERAPHIN

$76.00

DOMAINE CHAMONARD | MORGON LE CLOS DE LYS

$99.00

LEBALOON | LEBALOONROUGE

$39.00

DOMAINERIMBERT | COUSINOSCAR

$45.00

DOMAINE MILAN | LE VALLON

$76.00

DOMAINE ANSEN | ALSACE PINOT NOIR

$74.00

SEBASTIEN BESSON | BEAUJOLAIS VILLAGE

$76.00

WHITE

SEBASTIEN BESSON | BEAUJOLAIS VILLAGE

$50.00

BONHOMME⎜MELON DE BOURGOGNE

$86.00

O. LEFLAIVE⎜BOURGOGNE LES SETILLES

$75.00

SCHALLER⎜CHABLIS

$70.00

PASCAL JOLIVET⎜SANCERRE

$158.00

DOMAINE HUET⎜VOUVRAY SEC LE HAUT LIEU

$130.00

DOMAINE DE L’R⎜CHINON BLANC

$58.00

LUCIEN LUSSEAU⎜LES PIERRES BLANCHES

$48.00

DOMAINE DE CRISTIA⎜CHATEAUNEUF-DU-PAPE BLANC

$190.00

LA PATIENCE⎜CHARDONNAY

$41.00

DOMITIA⎜PICPOUL DE PINET

$50.00

DOMAINE ANSEN⎜EDELZWICKER

$61.00

WINE / REST OF THE WORLD

RED

US/ EBERLE | VINEYARD SELECTION

$85.00

US/ BROC CELLARS | LOVE RED

$59.00

US/ MARTHA STOUMEN | RICETTI CARIGNAN

$95.00

US/ SWICK WINES | PINOT NOIR COLUMBIA GORGE

$50.00

US/ LES LUNES POPULIS | CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$62.00

US/ RUTH LEWANDOSKI | BOAZ

$67.00

US/ SUBJECT TO CHANGE | WILD CHILD

$54.00

US/ LAND OF SAINTS| CABERNET SAUVIGNON SANTA YNEZ

$59.00

US/ FLOREZ WINES | 9 VOLT GRENACHE NOIR

$69.00

US/ STIRM WINE COMPANY | PINOT NOIR

$90.00

US/ SUBJECT TO CHANGE | MILEN VINEYARD EGOMANIAC

$110.00

US/ RUTH LEWANDOSKI| FEINTS

$67.00

SPAIN/ FRIEND & FARMER | TEMPRANILLO

$38.00

SLOVENIA/ MOVIA | PINOT NERO MODRI

$108.00

WHITE

US/ STIRM WINE COMPANY | RIESLING KICK ON VINEYARD

$55.00

US/ FLOREZ WINES | SHANGRI LA SAUVIGNON BLANC

$69.00

US/ LAND OF SAINTS | CHARDONNAY SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

$59.00

US/ MARTHA STOUMEN | SOLO ACT

$72.00

US/ STATERA CELLARS | JOHAN CHARDONNAY

$95.00

AUSTRIA/ KNOLL⎜RIEDLOIBENBERGLOIBNER

$158.00

AUSTRIA/ SEPP⎜GRUNER 1LT

$40.00

SLOVENIA/ MOVIA | VELIKO BIANCO

$120.00

SLOVENIA/ MOVIA | SAUVIGNON BLANC

$80.00

BAIA’S WINE | TSOLIKOURI

$59.00

Drinks

Carafes

Red Wine Carafe

$18.00

White Wine Carafe

$18.00

Dessert Wine

Dessert Wines

Passito

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Natural Wine Bar

Location

2626 Ponce de Leon blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi Maki Catering
orange starNo Reviews
8025 NW 90th Street Medley, FL 33166
View restaurantnext
Maroosh Gables - 223 Valencia Ave
orange starNo Reviews
223 Valencia Ave Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Cortadito Coffee House Coral Gables
orange starNo Reviews
200 MIRACLE MILE CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
P.Pole Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
279 Miracle Mile Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Carrot Express (Coral Gables)
orange star4.7 • 401
259 Miracle Mile Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Coral Gables

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 Aventura Mall
orange star4.8 • 4,214
19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Whisk Gourmet
orange star4.5 • 3,758
7382 Sw 56th Ave Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Coral Gables
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (249 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (361 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston