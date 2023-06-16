Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

PartyHQ

review star

No reviews yet

15606 Emerald Way

Bowie, MD 20716

Popular Items

Casamigos (Repesado)

$17.00

Wings

$13.00

Fried to perfection with your choice of sauce

Cheesburger Sliders (3)

Cheesburger Sliders (3)

$14.00

grilled hamburgers, cheese, pickle on a brioche bun

MENU

Starters

Crab Egg Rolls

$16.00

Maryland crab mixed with cheese, old bay seasoning in a crispy egg roll served with chips

Tex Mex Egg Rolls

$10.00

spiced chicken mixed with corn, beans, onions, garlic, bell pepper, cilantro, cheese in a crispy egg roll served with dipping sauce

Maryland Crab Dip

Maryland Crab Dip

$16.00

fresh maryland crab mixed with cheese and old bay seasoning served with chips

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

grilled chicken mixed with cream cheese, buffalo sauce, cilantro and chips

Fried Chicken Deviled Eggs

Fried Chicken Deviled Eggs

$12.00

deviled eggs topped with fried chicken and special hot sauce

Loaded Nachos

$13.00

fall of the plate nachos with hot cheese, jalapenos, grilled chicken, chopped tomatos and onions

Loaded Cheese Fries

Loaded Cheese Fries

$13.00

French fries covered with hot cheese, jalapenos, scallions, pico and bacon

Potato Skins Stuffed w/Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

potato skins served hot from the oven stuffed with buffale chickn dip, green onions & blue cheese crumbles

Fried Pickles

$8.00

dill pickle chips tossed in our spicy batter served with chipolte mayo

Cheese Quesdilla

$10.00

shredded cheese, onions, pico, jalapenos, peppers, salsa & sour cream

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

Large soft pretzel hand crafted served with sheese sauce & mustard

Buffalo Shrimp

$10.00

Deep fried shrimp tossed in our delicious buffalo sauce served with blue cheese

Cheese Sticks

$9.00

warm gooey mozzarella cheese served with manara dipping sauce

Crab Deviled Eggs

Crab Deviled Eggs

$14.00

deviled eggs topped with lump crab meat

Sandwiches

Salmon Sliders (3)

Salmon Sliders (3)

$14.00

blackend grilled salmon filet, chipolte mayo, lettuce, tomato on brioche bun

Salmon Sliders (6)

Salmon Sliders (6)

$19.00
Cheesburger Sliders (3)

Cheesburger Sliders (3)

$14.00

grilled hamburgers, cheese, pickle on a brioche bun

Cheeseburger Sliders (6)

Cheeseburger Sliders (6)

$19.00
Cheeseburger Sliders (9)

Cheeseburger Sliders (9)

$24.00
Gyro Smash

Gyro Smash

$14.00

ground lamb with eastern spices served on pita bread

Stuffed Bacon Burger

Stuffed Bacon Burger

$15.00

bacon & cheddar stuffed patty served with pickle, onions, lettuce & garlic aioli

Bowie Bacon & Cheese Burger

Bowie Bacon & Cheese Burger

$15.00

grilled half pound burger loaded with bacon lettuce & tomato

All American Burger

All American Burger

$15.00

grilled half pound burger loaded with onions, lettuce & tomato

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$15.00

your choice of cheese, lettuce, onion & tomato

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$17.00

crispy fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato and cajun sauce on a hoagie roll

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

deep fried chicken breast covered in buffalo sauce with cheese lettuce and tomato

Tacos

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$14.00

3 tacos, shredded lettuce, cheese, and your choice of chicken or shrimp

Pizza

16' Pizza

$20.00

freshly baked pizza

10" Pizza

$12.00

freshly baked pizza

Wings

Wings

$13.00

Fried to perfection with your choice of sauce

Entrees

Shrimp Dinner

$20.00

perfectly grilled or fried shrimp with your choice of two sides

Pasta Alfredo

$13.00

fettuccini or penne pasta tossed in delicious alfredo sauce

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

Hot fresh waffle topped with fresh chicken tenders drizzled with warm syrup

Chicken Tenders Dinner

$13.00

hand breaded, golden fried, never frozen, fresh chicken tenders served with fries

New Orleans Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$23.00

grilled chicken, andolie sausage, onions, peppers, shrimp in an amazing creaole sauce served with garlic toast

Soup & Salads

California Cobb

$16.00

crisp romaine topped with grill checken, eggs, bacon, tomatos, advacdo & blue cheese

Strawberry Fields Forever

$15.00

fresh greens topped with sliced strawberries, grilled chicken, crunchy pecans and blue cheese crumbles

Soup of the Day

$9.00

freshly made soup ask about today's flavor

Ceasar Salad

$11.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & croutons

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

warm gooey mac & cheese

Side Salad

$5.00

fresh mixed greens

French Fries

$5.00

fresh cut fries perfectly deep fried

Asparagus

$5.00

Kids Meal

Kids Tenders

$6.99

hand breaded and glden fried

Kids Cheese Quesdilla

$6.99

warm and gooey

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

melted american cheese on toasted bread

Kids Burger Sliders

$6.99

two perfectly cooked beef sliders with american cheese

Dessert

Kentucky Burbon Pecan Pie

$10.00

Warm chocolate bourbon pecan pie

Funnel Cake Fries

$9.00

freshly fried with dipping sauce & powered sugar

Chocolate Chip & White Cake

$10.00

two cake layers with chocolate chips and vanilla wafers

Ice Cream

$6.00

two scoops of todays flavor

Cheesecake Egg Roll

$8.00

cheesecake filling stuffed inside an egg roll wrapes deep fried served with dipping sauce

MENU DRINKS

Signature Drinks

Henny Island

$14.99

Party Patron

$14.99

PG Peach

$14.99

Remy Margarita

$14.99

Pineapple Upside Down

$13.99

WHite Gummy Bear

$10.99

Bar Drinks

HQ Slushie Sunrise

$14.99

Old Fashion

$13.99

Beautiful Margarita

$12.99

Whiskey Smash

$13.99

Bourbon & Berries

$13.99

Raspberry Mojito

$13.99

French 75

$12.99

DC Mule

$15.99

Peach Sangria

$13.99

Green Sangria

$13.99

Stawberry Sangria

$13.99

Berry Sangria

$13.99

Frozen Drinks & Party Cups

Frozen Drink

$10.00

Kicker

$3.00

Party Cup

$20.00

Party Cup (Refill)

$10.00

Bar Favorites

Long Island

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Old Fashion

$10.00

Strawberry Henny

$16.00

Pitcher Of Margaritas

$30.00

Daily Punch

$7.00

Long Island (Top Shelf)

$12.00

Grapefruit Crush

$10.00

Bang For Your Buck

Mango Sunrise

$10.00

Orange Crush

$10.00

Summa Watermelon

$10.00

Malibu-Thang

$10.00

Wah Gwaan

$10.00

HQ Beach Water

$10.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Grapefruit Crush

$10.00

Razzecco

$10.00

Party Startin Sangria

$13.00

Pineapple Wine Down

Pineapple Vodka Mango Vodka St Jermaine liquor Passion Fruit juice Raspberry Puree Inside a fresh cut pineapple goblet

Ice Pine Wine Down

$20.00

Pineapple Upgrade

$8.00

LIQUOR

Congac

Hennessy

$16.00

Remy Martin

$17.00

Remy Martin (1738)

$20.00

Dusse

$18.00

Martells (Vsop)

$11.00

Claude Chatelier

$9.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Rail Gin

$9.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Gran Marnier

$10.00

Cointreau

$9.00

St Jermain

$9.00

Rum

Bacardi

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Mount Gay

$11.00

Rail Rum

$9.00

Tequila

Casamigos (Anejo)

$19.00

Casamigos (Blanco)

$15.00

Casamigos (Repesado)

$17.00

Don Julio (Anejo)

$23.00

Don Julio (Repesado)

$20.00

Don Julio (Silver)

$18.00

El Padrino (Repasado)

$14.00

Jose Cuervo

$9.00

Lobos

$13.00

Patron

$17.00

Rail Tequila

$9.00

Teremana (Blanco)

$13.00

Teremana (Repesado)

$14.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$12.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Ciroc (Pineapple)

$10.00

Ciroc (Apple)

$10.00

Ciroc (Watermelon)

$10.00

Ketel One

$15.00

Absolute

$9.00

Rail Vodka

$9.00

Titos

$12.00

Deep Eddy's

$10.00

Whiskey

Johnnie Walker (Black)

$13.00

Johnnie Walker (Red)

$12.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Crown Royal (Apple)

$13.00

Crown Royal (Peach)

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Jack Daniels (Honey)

$13.00

Jameson

$12.00

Bullet Burbon

$13.00

Jim Bean

$12.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Kentucky Gentleman

$9.00

Fireball

$11.00

Dewars

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

BEER

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

IPA

$6.00

Samuel Adams

$5.00

Ice House

$6.00

Bucket Of Beer

$30.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

WINE

Red Wine

Merlot

$11.00

Sweet Red

$11.00

Pinot Noir

$11.00

Edelheiss

$11.00

White Wine

Chardonnay

$11.00

Presecco

$11.00

Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Moscato

$11.00

Cabernet

$11.00

Rose & Champagne

Wycliff

$10.00

Valfonda

$11.00

Mimosas

$6.00

Bottomless Mimosas

$25.00

SOFT DRINKS

SOFT DRINKS

Lemonade

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Brisk Tea

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Red Bull

$6.00

PITCHER

Fountain Drinks

$9.00

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Mug Root Beer, Mountain Dew, Mist, Lemonade

SOUL

FOOD

Jerk Chicken

$20.00

Oxtails

$20.00

Fish

$25.00

Concessions

Food

Pizza Combo

$7.00

Pizza (Slice)

$3.00

Hot Dog

$3.00

Pretzel

$5.00

Popcorn

$3.00

HOOKAH

Hookah

$60.00

Refill

$20.00

Candy Tips

$5.00

CBD

$10.00

Ultimate Hookah

$100.00

Premium Flavors

$3.00

Pineapple Head

$25.00

Lemon & Ice

$3.00

Red Sangria

$15.00

Hookah (Thursday)

$45.00

Events

General Admission

Purple Party

$25.00

Table

$75.00

Tables

Table w/Belair

$200.00

Table w/Moët

$275.00

Party Menu

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.99

Create Your Own (Unlimited Toppings)

$20.00

Platters

25 Wings Platter

$50.00

25 Mozzarella Stick Platter

$30.00

French Fry Platter

$30.00

25 Burger Sliders Platter

$50.00

25 Chicken Tender Platter

$50.00

Packages

Party Your Way

$239.20

Ultimate HQ

$327.20

Kid's VIP

$343.20

Perfect HQ Party

$359.20

Family & Friends Party

$360.00

Adult Party At Lanes

$460.00

Adult Party In The Penthouse (10)

$640.00

Adult Party In The Penthouse (20)

$1,200.00

Perfect HQ Package (Groupon Referral)

$229.00

Add-Ons

PYW Extra Guest

$29.90

Ultimate HQ Extra Guest

$40.90

VIP Extra Guest

$42.90

Perfect HQ Extra Guest

$44.90

Family & Friends Extra Guest

$45.00

Perfect HQ Package (Groupon Referral) Add-On

$22.99
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy some of the best food in Bowie, MD located in the heart of the Bowie Town Center.

Website

Location

15606 Emerald Way, Bowie, MD 20716

Directions

