Restaurant header imageView gallery

Party Beer Co 4203 W Jefferson Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

4203 W Jefferson Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90016

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

0 ABV

Bottled Water

$3.00

Liquid Death

$4.00+

Mexican Coke

$4.00+

San Pelligrino

$5.00Out of stock

Merch

Sticker Pack

Sticker Pack

$4.00

5 premium vinyl stickers

PBC Icon Hat

PBC Icon Hat

$30.00

Rep PBC with our new cream hat featuring Party Beer Co. balloons in the front and logo in the back, all in pink embroidery. - 100% cotton - 6 panel hat with unstructured crown - Fabric strap with brass metal closure - One size fits all

PBC Logo Beanie

PBC Logo Beanie

$20.00

Super soft stretch knit beanie in black with the PBC logo embroidered in pink. 100% acrylic.

Fresh + Clean Hand Sanitizer

Fresh + Clean Hand Sanitizer

$4.00

Your topical solution to fighting germs. 80% alcohol based antiseptic (4 oz.)

PBC Shades

$8.00

Party Beer To-Go

LAFC Golden To-Go

LAFC Golden To-Go

$13.00+

Golden Ale - 5% ABV (16 oz.) - Bright and refreshing with just enough hop flavor to balance the gentle pilsner malt base.

LAFC Hazy To-Go

LAFC Hazy To-Go

$13.00+

Hazy IPA - 7% ABV (16 oz.) - Hazy yet crisp, this IPA delivers a bounty of tangerine, berry, and tropical hop flavor and aroma.

LAFC IPA To-Go

LAFC IPA To-Go

$13.00+

IPA - 7% ABV (16 oz.) - A contemporary take on West Coast style IPA, light in color and body with strong flavor impressions of passionfruit, mango, and cannabis.

LAFC Pilsner To-Go

LAFC Pilsner To-Go

$13.00+Out of stock

Pilsner - 5% ABV (16 oz.) - A crisp, dry pilsner brewed with light German malts and the new American hop variety Lórien.

BDE: Big Doodle Energy To-Go

BDE: Big Doodle Energy To-Go

$13.00+

Double IPA - 8% ABV (16 oz.) - Blasts off with Galaxy, Centennial Lupomax, Lotus hops for a burst of citrus and passionfruit.

Bitch Paw-lease To-Go

Bitch Paw-lease To-Go

$13.00+

West Coast IPA - 7% ABV (16 oz.) - Brewed exclusively with Talus hops, this well-balanced IPA is bursting with Mandarin and Tangerine.

Cool As Ice To-Go

Cool As Ice To-Go

$13.00+Out of stock

Cold IPA - 7% ABV (16 oz.) - Brewed in collaboration with Hop Secret Brewing, this crisp and hoppy lager is fermented cold with famous Weihenstephan yeast and Idaho Gem, Cashmere & Talus hops.

Cool Dood To-Go

Cool Dood To-Go

$13.00+

Cucumber Sour - 5.3% ABV (16 oz.) - Earthy cucumber and melon up front with a bright, refreshing tartness.

Destroyer of Worlds To-Go

Destroyer of Worlds To-Go

$13.00+

Hazy IPA - 6.5% ABV (16 oz.) - An action-packed thriller brewed with Nelson, Lotus and Michigan Chinook hops for strong notes of mango, papaya, and peach.

L.A.DIPA To-Go

L.A.DIPA To-Go

$13.00+Out of stock

Hazy Double IPA - 10% ABV (16 oz.) - A giant DIPA bursting with Nelson, Talus, Columbus and Citra hops with notes of resin, citrus and white grape.

Pizza Cat To-Go

Pizza Cat To-Go

$13.00+

Italian-Style Pilsner / 5.3% ABV (16 oz.) - Crisp, clean and refreshing, with a firm floral bitterness balanced by crackery pilsner malt.

Seoul Searching To-Go

Seoul Searching To-Go

$13.00+Out of stock

Jasmine IPA / 7% ABV (16 oz.) - A floral, hazy, Korean-inspired IPA brewed with jasmine green tea for tropical, melon-like aromas and flavors. A collaboration with Lamill Coffee.

Smog Czech To-Go

Smog Czech To-Go

$13.00+

Dark Czech Lager - 5.4% ABV (16 oz.) - A dark, malty Czech lager with a notes of roast and light caramel. Complex, yet crushable. A collaboration with All Season Brewing.

Taco Cerveza To-Go

Taco Cerveza To-Go

$13.00+Out of stock

Mexican Lager - 5% ABV (16 oz.) - A crisp accompaniment to its namesake brewed with Pilsner and Vienna malts and noble Tettnang hops. Finely balanced for maximum crushability.

Mixed 4 Pack

$15.00

Growler

$20.00Out of stock

Growler Refill

$15.00

Party Water To-Go

Bitters + Soda To-Go

Bitters + Soda To-Go

$13.00+

Hard Seltzer - 5% ABV (16 oz.) - Drinks like an Aperol Spritz- without all the calories.

Blueberry Basil To-Go

Blueberry Basil To-Go

$13.00+

Hard Seltzer - 5% ABV (16 oz.) - Sweet, hint of savory, light-bodied.

Delta-8 To-Go

Delta-8 To-Go

$20.00+Out of stock

Sparkling Hop Water - 5MG Delta-8 THC (16 oz.) - Bliss without the booze. Hemp-derived Delta-8 THC is rich in the neurotransmitter anandamide, AKA the bliss molecule, which works with cannabinoid receptors in our brains and bodies to produce a relaxed high. Delta-8 THC has similar, more manageable effects than Delta-9 THC- the primary psychoactive component in cannabis.

Lime Ginger To-Go

Lime Ginger To-Go

$13.00+

Hard Seltzer - 5% ABV (16 oz.) - A low-ABV take on a Moscow Mule- without all the calories.

WAP To-Go

WAP To-Go

$13.00+

Rock Hard Seltzer - 10% ABV (16 oz.) - A salty pineapple party in a can.

Yuzu To-Go

Yuzu To-Go

$13.00+

Hard Seltzer - 5% ABV (16 oz.) - A tart and refreshing taste of Summer.

Taco Tuesday

Taco Tuesday Taco Cerveza

$5.00Out of stock

Taco Tuesday Michelada

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

"Neighborhood brewery specializing in craft beers, hard seltzers, and infused hop waters, all available for pickup, delivery, or dine-in on our spacious patio.

Location

4203 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Highly Likely - Highly Likely West Adams
orange starNo Reviews
4310 W. Jefferson Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90016
View restaurantnext
HomeState To-Go - West Adams
orange star4.0 • 67
3923 W Jefferson Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90016
View restaurantnext
Cento Pasta Bar - 4921 West Adams Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
4921 West Adams Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90016
View restaurantnext
Harold and Belles - 2920 W Jefferson Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
2920 W Jefferson Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90018
View restaurantnext
Sweet Lilly's
orange starNo Reviews
4501 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90016
View restaurantnext
Farmhouse Kitchen Thai - LA
orange starNo Reviews
5560 West Adams Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90016
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston