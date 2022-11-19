Restaurant header imageView gallery

Party Fowl Destin

review star

No reviews yet

4260 Legendary Dr

Destin, FL 32541

Order Again

Boozy Slushies

Cherry Limeade 12oz

$10.00

Blue Raspberry 12oz

$10.00

Willie Pop 12oz

$11.00

Fromosa 12oz

$10.00

Margarita 12oz

$10.00

Rum & Cola 12oz

$10.00

Bushwacker 12oz

$11.00

Frozen Lemonade 12oz

$10.00

Caramel Apple Bushwhacker 12oz

$15.00

Cherry Limeade 20oz

$15.00

Frozen Lemonade 20oz

$15.00

Blue Raspberry 20oz

$15.00

Willie Pop 20oz

$16.00

Fromosa 20oz

$15.00

Frozen Margarita 20oz

$15.00

Rum & Cola 20oz

$15.00

Bushwacker 20oz

$16.00

Loaded Riunite Rita

$20.00

Loaded Riunite Fromosa

$20.00

Pineapple Cherry limeade 1 AP

$20.00

Pineapple Cherry limeade 2 AP

$20.00

Pineapple Willie 1 AP

$20.00

Pineapple Willie 2 AP

$20.00

Pineapple Fromosa 1 AP

$20.00

Pineapple Fromosa 2 AP

$20.00

Pineapple Dream 1 AP

$20.00

Pineapple Pina 2 AP

$20.00

Pineapple Lemonade 1 AP

$20.00

Pineapple Lemonade 2 AP

$20.00

Pineapple Margarita 1 AP

$20.00

Pineapple Margarita 2 AP

$20.00

Pineapple Blue Raz 1 AP

$20.00

Pineapple Blue Raz 2 Ap

$20.00

Caramel Apple Bushwhacker 20oz

$20.00

NA Beverages

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Cheerwine

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

Regular Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$4.00

Blue Red Bull

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Red Bull

$4.00

Yellow Red Bull

$4.00

White Red Bull

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Kids Gulf Breeze

$5.00

Basic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Daquiri

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

LIT

$8.00

Premium LIT

$12.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Mocktail (NA) (Copy)

$4.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Slane Irish Coffee

$9.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

White Russian

$9.00

For The Table

Chicken Liver Bam Bam

$9.00

fried chicken livers tossed in bam bam sauce

Chicken Skewer

$11.00

Chorizo Queso

$10.00

melted mexican cheeses seasoned with peppers, topped with hot chicken chorizo and served with bacon-fried tortilla chips

Fowl Balls

$9.00

new orleans-style dirty rice balls fried and served with white bbq sauce

Fried Cheese Grit Cakes

$10.00

creamy grit cakes served with our house-made strawberry-jalapeño jam

Fried Onion Ring Loaf

$10.00

thin-sliced vidalia onions, breaded and fried served with chipotle ranch

Hot Chicken Poutine

$15.00

French fries with cheddar cheese curds, roasted chicken gravy, topped with hot chicken (choose heat level) and chopped green onion

Hummus

$9.00

chick pea hummus served with pita points and vegetable slices

Nachos

$18.00

perfect for sharing! bacon-fried tortilla chips topped with white beans, cheese, avocado, green onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeños, sour cream and of course… hot chicken (choose heat level)

Piggy Chips

$8.00

crispy bacon-fried potato chips served with white bbq sauce

Pimento Cheese + Cheerwine Bacon Jam

$12.00

homemade pimento cheese served with cheer wine bacon jam, dill pickles and saltine crackers

Smoked Chicken Dip

$9.00

chilled smoked chicken dip served with crackers and dill pickles

Tortilla Chips SM

$2.00

Wings (10)

$17.00

slow smoked and flash fried to order, tossed in memphis dry rub, jamaican jerk, jack daniels bbq, buffalo, mild, medium, nashville hot, or poultrygeist. served with veggie spears and choice of dipping sauce

Wings (6)

$13.00

slow smoked and flash fried to order, tossed in memphis dry rub, jamaican jerk, jack daniels bbq, buffalo, mild, medium, nashville hot, or poultrygeist. served with veggie spears and choice of dipping sauce

Gumbo and Salads

Deconstructed Cobb

$19.00

Gumbo

$8.00

House Wedge

$10.00

Kale Salad

$13.00

Side Salad

$5.00
Grilled Deconstructed Cobb

Grilled Deconstructed Cobb

$19.00

best salad in nashville! chopped romaine with tomato, cucumber, bacon, blue cheese, smoked hard-boiled eggs, avocado, hot chicken (choose heat level) and choice of dressing

Entrees

"Nashville Hot" Half Bird

$17.00

welcome to Nashville! half bird (choose heat level) served on texas toast topped with dill pickles and served with a side of coleslaw

Chicken & Beignets

$16.00

Tenders (3)

$15.00

Tenders (4)

$17.00

Chx Fried Chx

$16.00

Chicken n Cheddar Sandwich

$17.00

Chicken Po Boy

$17.00

Cuban

$16.00

Quesadilla

$17.00

Tacos

$17.00

EXTRA Taco

$7.00

Beer Butt Chicken

$16.00+

Brick Tattooed Chicken

$17.00

Catfish Po Boy

$17.00Out of stock

Andouille Po Boy

$15.00

Loaded Burger

$15.00

Smashburger

$16.00

Rancher's Pie

$15.00

Solo Chicken Breast

$7.00

Solo Catfish Filet

$9.00

Sides

2oz Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

2oz side pimento cheese

$2.00

Brioche Bun

$2.00

Cole Slaw LG

$6.00

Cole Slaw SM

$3.00

Collard Greens LG

$6.00

Collard Greens SM

$3.00

French Fries LG

$6.00

French Fries SM

$3.00

LG Mash and Gravy

$6.00

Piggy Chip LG

$6.00

Piggy Chip SM

$3.00

Nacho Bean SM

$3.00

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side Bacon Bits

$1.00

Side Bacon Strips (2)

$3.00

Side Celery & Carrots

$1.00

Side Cheddar

$1.00

Side Crackers

$0.25

Side Diced Tomato

$0.50

Side French Bread

$0.25

Side Hoe Cake

$1.00

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Pickles

$0.75

Side Pico

$1.00

Side Pita

$2.00

Side Smoke Egg

$1.00

Skillet Mac n Cheese LG

$5.00

Skillet Mac n Cheese SM

$2.50

Slice Of Bread

$1.00

SM Mash and Gravy

$2.50

Solo Andouille

$7.00

Solo Corn Tortilla

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Extra Dressings/Sauces

Side Mild

$0.50

Side Medium

$1.00

Side Nashville Hot

$1.50

Side Poultrygeist

$2.00

Side Apple Butter

$0.50

Side Bacon Jam

$1.50

Side Balsamic

$0.50

Side Bam Bam Sauce

$0.50

Side Bama White

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Bourbon Glaze Sauce

$1.00

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Chimichurri

$0.50

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Side Cilantro Lime

$0.50

Side Garlic Lemon Vin

$0.50

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Jamaican Jerk

$0.50

Side Memphis Dry Rub

$1.50

Side Paw Paw Sauce

$0.50

Side Poutine Gravy

$2.00

Side Queso

$3.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Sawmill Gravy

$2.00

Side Strawberry Jalapeño

$0.50

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Side Red Remoulade

$1.00

Tasty Treats

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Beignets

$7.00

Fudge Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Scoop Of Ice Cream 4oz

$1.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tender

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Skillet Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Mini Brunch

$6.00

Mini Hot Cakes

$6.00

Brunch

Apple Butter & Biscuits

$8.00

Benedict

$16.00

Bird in a Blanket

$15.00

Brunch Burrito

$16.00

Chicken Hash

$15.00

Double Egg

$4.00

French Toast

$16.00

French Toast No Chick

$11.00

Loaded Biscuit

$16.00

Loco Moco

$16.00

Lyonaise Potato Side

$2.00

Pimento Omelet

$16.00

Sd Bacon Strips (2)

$3.00

Side Apple Butter

$0.50

Side Bourbon Syrup

$2.00

Side Cream Sauce (Bird Blanket)

$2.00

Side Hollandaise

$2.00

Side Loco Moco Gravy

$2.00

Side Sawmill Gravy

$2.00

Single Biscuit

$2.00

Single Egg

$2.00

Single Pancake

$2.00

SHIRTS

Cluck Yeah SM

$20.00

Cluck Yeah MED

$20.00

Cluck Yeah LG

$20.00

Cluck Yeah XL

$20.00

Cluck Yeah XXL

$20.00

Cluck Yeah XXXL

$20.00

Hot/Cold SM

$20.00

Hot/Cold MED

$20.00

Hot/Cold LG

$20.00

Hot/Cold XL

$20.00

Hot/Cold XXL

$20.00

Hot/Cold XXXL

$20.00

Hot Tank SM

$20.00

Hot Tank MED

$20.00

Hot Tank LG

$20.00

Hot Tank XL

$20.00

Hot Tank XXL

$20.00

American Tank SM

$25.00

American Tank MED

$25.00

American Tank LG

$25.00

American Tank XL

$25.00

American Tank XXL

$25.00

HOODIE SM

$40.00

HOODIE MED

$40.00

HOODIE LG

$40.00

HOODIE XL

$40.00

HOODIE XXL

$40.00

HOODIE XXXL

$40.00

Party Hat Sweater S

$30.00

Party Hat Sweater M

$30.00

Party Hat Sweater L

$30.00

Party Hat Sweater XL

$30.00

Party Hat Sweater XXL

$30.00

Shiver Me Tenders S

$25.00

Shiver Me Tenders M

$25.00

Shiver Me Tenders L

$25.00

Shiver Me Tenders XL

$25.00

Shiver Me Tenders XXL

$25.00

HATS

Camo Hat

$20.00

Denim Hat

$20.00

Navy Trucker Hat

$20.00

Camo Trucker Hat

$20.00

SOUVENIRS

Doughnuts 2-pack

$6.00Out of stock

Glass Solo Cup

$8.00Out of stock

Shot Glass

$8.00Out of stock

Coffee Mug

$13.00

Magnet

$6.00Out of stock

Keychain

$9.00

Party Fowl Bloody Mary Mix

$12.00

PF Strawberry Jam

$8.00

PF Cinn Apple Butter

$8.00

PF JD BBQ

$12.00

Koozie

$3.00

Frisbee

$5.00

Sunglasses

$10.00

Beach Ball

$5.00

Fanny Pack

$15.00

FOR THE TABLE

Hot Chicken Poutine

Hot Chicken Poutine

$15.00

french fries with cheddar cheese curds, roasted chicken gravy, topped with hot chicken (choose heat level) and chopped green onion

Fried Onion Ring Loaf

$12.00

thin-sliced vidalia onions, breaded and fried served with chipotle ranch

Lacquered Chicken Skewer

Lacquered Chicken Skewer

$11.00

1lb marinated chicken, slow cooked and flash fried to order, tossed in choice of memphis dry rub, tn whiskey bbq, jamaican jerk, buffalo, mild, medium, nashville hot, or poultrygeist, served with choice of dipping sauce

Pimento Cheese + Cheerwine Bacon Jam

Pimento Cheese + Cheerwine Bacon Jam

$10.00

homemade pimento cheese served with cheer wine bacon jam, dill pickles and saltine crackers

Fried Cheese Grit Cakes

Fried Cheese Grit Cakes

$10.00

creamy grit cakes served with our house-made strawberry-jalapeño jam

Chicken Liver Bam Bam

$10.00

fried chicken livers tossed in bam bam sauce

Fowl Balls

Fowl Balls

$9.00

new orleans-style dirty rice balls fried and served with white bbq sauce

Piggy Chips

Piggy Chips

$8.00

crispy bacon-fried potato chips served with white bbq sauce

Chick Pea Hummus

$9.00

chick pea hummus served with pita points and vegetable slices

Smoked Chicken Dip

Smoked Chicken Dip

$9.00

chilled smoked chicken dip served with crackers and dill pickles

Hot Chicken Chorizo Queso

Hot Chicken Chorizo Queso

$12.00

melted mexican cheeses seasoned with peppers, topped with hot chicken chorizo and served with bacon-fried tortilla chips

Hot Chicken Nachos

Hot Chicken Nachos

$18.00

perfect for sharing! bacon-fried tortilla chips topped with white beans, cheese, avocado, green onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeños, sour cream and of course… hot chicken (choose heat level)

Smoked Wings (6)

Smoked Wings (6)

$13.00

six wings, slow smoked and flash fried to order, tossed in memphis dry rub, jamaican jerk, jack daniels bbq, buffalo, mild, medium, nashville hot, or poultrygeist. served with veggie spears and choice of dipping sauce

Smoked Wings (10)

Smoked Wings (10)

$17.00

ten wings, slow smoked and flash fried to order, tossed in memphis dry rub, jamaican jerk, jack daniels bbq, buffalo, mild, medium, nashville hot, or poultrygeist. served with veggie spears and choice of dipping sauce

GUMBO & SALADS

Deconstructed Cobb

Deconstructed Cobb

$19.00

best salad in nashville! chopped romaine with tomato, cucumber, bacon, blue cheese, smoked hard-boiled eggs, avocado, hot chicken (choose heat level) and choice of dressing

Chicken Gumbo

$8.00

cup of smoked chicken gumbo served with dirty rice and a slice of french baguette

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$13.00

kale, tomato, cucumber, carrot, dried sweet corn and red onion tossed in roasted garlic-citrus vinaigrette

House Wedge

$10.00

iceberg wedge with diced tomatoes, cucumber, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, cornbread croutons, and choice of dressing

Side Salad

$6.00

romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber served with choice of dressing

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN

our play on shepherd's pie with smoked chicken, peas, carrots, and corn topped with mashed potatoes and melted cheddar and served over a hoe cake
"Nashville Hot" Half Bird

"Nashville Hot" Half Bird

$17.00

welcome to Nashville! half bird (choose heat level) served on texas toast topped with dill pickles and served with a side of coleslaw

Hot Chicken Tenders (3)

Hot Chicken Tenders (3)

$15.00

three jumbo hot chicken tenders (choose heat level) on texas toast topped with dill pickles, served with your choice of dipping sauce and choice of side

Hot Chicken Tenders (4)

Hot Chicken Tenders (4)

$17.00

four jumbo hot chicken tenders (choose heat level) on texas toast topped with dill pickles, served with your choice of dipping sauce and choice of side

Hot Chicken and Beignets

Hot Chicken and Beignets

$16.00

boneless chicken breast (choose heat level) served on texas toast, topped with dill pickles, served with bourbon glazed beignets and coleslaw

Hot Chicken Fried Chicken

Hot Chicken Fried Chicken

$16.00

boneless, thinly-pounded hot chicken breast (choose heat level) on a bed of mashed potatoes, topped with sawmill gravy, served with a side of collard greens

Hot Chicken Street Tacos

Hot Chicken Street Tacos

$17.00

two tacos with hot chicken (choose heat level), jicama slaw, charred street corn, queso fresco, and creme fraiche on double white corn tortillas melded with jack cheese, served with mexican white beans

Hot Chicken Cuban Sandwich

$16.00

hot chicken (choose heat level), swiss cheese, dill pickles, yellow mustard, and chimichurri on buttered, pressed french baguette served with choice of side

Hot Chicken Po' Boy

$17.00

hot chicken (choose heat level) on a french baguette with tomato, lettuce, dill pickles served with white bbq sauce and choice of side

Hot Chicken n' Cheddar

Hot Chicken n' Cheddar

$17.00

hot chicken (choose heat level), extra sharp cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and dill pickle on grilled brioche bun with ranch served with choice of side

Hot Chicken Quesadilla

Hot Chicken Quesadilla

$17.00

crispy, fried flour tortilla filled with shredded cheddar & jack cheese with fresh pico de gallo, and hot chicken (choose heat level), served with guacamole, shredded lettuce, and sour cream on the side

NOT HOT CHICKEN

"Brick-Tattooed" Chicken

"Brick-Tattooed" Chicken

$17.00

boneless, skin-on chicken breast stuffed with sage and goat cheese, seared under brick, and served with sautéed bell peppers, onions, spinach, and roasted potatoes garnished with cilantro-lime vinaigrette

"Beer Butt" Chicken 1/2

"Beer Butt" Chicken 1/2

$16.00

half smoked "beer butt" chicken served with dill pickles, white bbq sauce and coleslaw

"Nashville Hot" Andouille Po' Boy

$15.00

chicken andouille (choose heat level) on french baguette with tomato, lettuce, and pickles served with choice of side

"Nashville Hot" Catfish Po' Boy

"Nashville Hot" Catfish Po' Boy

$17.00

farm-raised catfish (choose heat level) on french baguette with tomato, lettuce, and pickles served with choice of side

Loaded Burger

$15.00

half pound ground chuck served open faced with lettuce, onion, tomato, dill pickles and pawpaw sauce, topped with cheddar cheese and a sunny side up egg with choice of side

Pimento Cheese Smashburger

Pimento Cheese Smashburger

$16.00

half pound ground chuck topped with homemade pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles and onion served with choice of side

Rancher's Pie

Rancher's Pie

$15.00

SIDES

Coleslaw LG

$6.00

Coleslaw SM

$3.00

Skillet Mac n Cheese LG

$6.00

Skillet Mac n Cheese SM

$3.00

Collard Greens LG

$6.00

Collard Greens SM

$3.00

French Fries LG

$6.00

French Fry SM

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy LG

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy SM

$3.00

Piggy Chip LG

$6.00

Piggy Chip SM

$3.00

Single Chicken Breast

$7.00

Single Catfish Filet

$7.00

Side Pickles

$0.75

Side Smoked Egg

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Jalapeños

$0.50

Side Pita Bread

$2.00

Side Shredded Cheddar

$1.00

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side Bacon Bits

$1.00

Side Celery & Carrots

$1.00

Slice of Bread

$1.00

Side Poutine Gravy

$1.50

EXTRA DRESSINGS/SAUCES

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Bama White

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Balsamic

$0.50

Side Cilantro Lime Vin

$0.50

Side Garlic Lemon Vin

$0.50

Side Strawberry Jalapeño

$0.50

Side Jamaican Jerk

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Mild

$0.50

Side Medium

$1.00

Side Nashville Hot

$2.00

Side Poultrygeist

$2.50

Side Bam Bam Sauce

$0.50

Side Bourbon Glaze

$0.50

Side Tartar sauce

$0.50

Side Pimento Cheese

$2.00

TASTY TREATS

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$8.00

scratch-made banana pudding served in a waffle bowl, topped with sea salt caramel and whipped cream

Deep Fried Fudge Pies

$9.00

homemade fudge pies fried, dusted with powdered sugar and served with vanilla ice cream and bourbon glaze

Bourbon Glazed Beignets

$7.00

perfectly fried beignets topped with bourbon glaze and a heavy dusting of powdered sugar

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

two southern fried chicken tenders with piggy chips or fries and your choice of dipping sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

buttered texas toast grilled with a slice of cheddar cheese and your choice of piggy chips or fries

Kids Skillet Mac n Cheese

$5.00

creamy mac 'n' cheese topped with melted cheddar

BEVERAGES

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Cheerwine

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Regular Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

White Red Bull

$4.00

Red Red Bull

$4.00

Orange Red Bull

$4.00

Yellow Red Bull

$4.00

Blue Red Bull

$4.00

Wing Trays

Wing Tray

$65.00

Tender Trays

Tender Tray

$90.00

12 Slider Buns

$15.00

Sides

House Salad Tray

$40.00

Mac n Cheese Tray

$55.00

Collard Greens Pan

$55.00

Cole Slaw Tray

$40.00

Piggy Chips Tray

$45.00

Hummus Tray

$50.00

Extra Sauce 16oz

$4.50

Wedge Salad

$7.00

Cookie Tray

$30.00

Brownie Tray

$30.00

Mash Tray

$30.00

EVENTS

Signature Chicken Dinner per person

$24.00

Buffet Add On (Beef Pot Roast) per person

$12.00

Hot Chicken Tender Buffet

$22.00

Holiday Menu

$25.00

Beer Butt Chicken Buffet

$22.00

Hermitage/Donalson Lunch

$22.00

Family Style Chicken Dinner

$18.00

Hot Chicken Slider Buffet

$28.00

Student Group Tender Buffet

$14.00

Catering Apps

Laq Lollipops (dozen)

$36.00

Chickpea Hummus (per person)

$6.00

Hot Chicken Sliders (dozen)

$24.00

Mini Grit Cakes (dozen)

$15.00

Piggy Chips (per person)

$3.00

Smoked Chicken Dip (per person)

$8.00

Asparagus Platter (per person)

$4.00

Warm Spinach Dip (per person)

$5.00

Duck Sausage w/ Spicy Mustard (dozen)

$36.00

Fried Green Tomatoes w/ Pimento Cheese (dozen)

$18.00

Jerl Chicken with Mango Yucca

$20.00

mini banana puddings

$3.00

Mini Fried Dirty Rice Balls

$15.00

Bruchetta (Buffalo Mozz)

$20.00

Buffalo Chicken Bites w/ Blue Cheese

$18.00

Skewered Marinated Vegetables

$12.00

Chicken Tenders (dozen)

$24.00

Jerk Wings

$24.00

Dry Rub Wings

$26.00

Smoked Tuna Dip

$18.00

Fried Green Tomatoes (150 count)

$225.00

(100)Chicken Tenders

$200.00

(100) Fried Grit Cakes

$110.00

(100) Buffalo Chicken Bite

$150.00

(100) Jamacan Jerk Wing

$220.00

(100) Fowl Balls

$110.00

(100)Tapas Style Nachos

$120.00

(100)Pimento Cheese Profiteroles

$150.00

(100)Laquered Lollipops

$325.00

(100) Grilled Vegetable Skewers

$75.00

(100) Bruschetta w/ Tomatoes & Garlic

$75.00

(100) Jerk Roasted Chicken with Mango

$150.00

(100) Fried Gree Tomatoes

$150.00

(100) Buffalo Bruchetta

$150.00

Catering Stations

Southern Slider Station(per person)

$12.00

Mac N Cheese Station (per person)

$8.00

Grand Chips & Dip (per person)

$5.00

Market Crudite and Cheese Assortment

$10.00

Southern Sampler Luncheon

$13.00

Salad (per person)

$3.00

Chicken Tender Station

$10.00

MIdState Events Slider Buffet

$8.00

Farmers Market Crudite

$6.00

Fruit and Fondue

$6.00

Beef Tenderloin (per person)

$12.00

Cheese Display

$6.00

Student Buffet

$7.00

Smoked Chicken and Grits Station

$10.00

Wings (per 100)

$220.00

Cookie & Brownie Station

$4.00

Mashed Potato Bar

$6.00

Beef Brisket Sliders ( per person)

$9.00

Strip Sirloin Station

$11.00

Grand Crudite Display

$12.00

Grilled Veggie Display

$4.00

Southern Salad Salad Sampler

$11.00

Roasted Prime Rib Station (per person)

$16.00

Desserts

Petite Banana Pudding (each)

$5.00

Grand Dessert Display (per Person)

$4.00

Catering Add-Ons

Bartender Fee

$150.00

Trivia Game Host

$250.00

Game Package (Corn Hole, Jinga, Checkers, etc)

$300.00

Vegan Meal

$17.00

IN KIND DONATION

-$1,500.00

Service Staff

$250.00

Set-Up Fee

$150.00

Mississippi Catfish (Family Style)

$8.00

Off-Site Catering

Hot Chicken Sliders (per 100)

$200.00

Cole Slaw

$30.00

Piggy Chips

$2.00

Chicken Tenders (25 count)

$50.00

FIREBALL Breakfast

$6.75
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nashville's first full-service Nashville Hot Chicken restaurant, featuring a scratch-made kitchen and full-service bar!

Location

4260 Legendary Dr, Destin, FL 32541

Directions

Gallery
Party Fowl image
Party Fowl image
Party Fowl image

