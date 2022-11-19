Party Fowl Destin
4260 Legendary Dr
Destin, FL 32541
Boozy Slushies
Cherry Limeade 12oz
Blue Raspberry 12oz
Willie Pop 12oz
Fromosa 12oz
Margarita 12oz
Rum & Cola 12oz
Bushwacker 12oz
Frozen Lemonade 12oz
Caramel Apple Bushwhacker 12oz
Cherry Limeade 20oz
Frozen Lemonade 20oz
Blue Raspberry 20oz
Willie Pop 20oz
Fromosa 20oz
Frozen Margarita 20oz
Rum & Cola 20oz
Bushwacker 20oz
Loaded Riunite Rita
Loaded Riunite Fromosa
Pineapple Cherry limeade 1 AP
Pineapple Cherry limeade 2 AP
Pineapple Willie 1 AP
Pineapple Willie 2 AP
Pineapple Fromosa 1 AP
Pineapple Fromosa 2 AP
Pineapple Dream 1 AP
Pineapple Pina 2 AP
Pineapple Lemonade 1 AP
Pineapple Lemonade 2 AP
Pineapple Margarita 1 AP
Pineapple Margarita 2 AP
Pineapple Blue Raz 1 AP
Pineapple Blue Raz 2 Ap
Caramel Apple Bushwhacker 20oz
NA Beverages
Unsweet Tea
Sweet Tea
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Cheerwine
Dr. Pepper
Orange Crush
Mountain Dew
Milk
Coffee
Arnold Palmer
Orange Juice
Virgin Bloody Mary
Ginger Beer
Ginger Ale
Club Soda
Regular Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Watermelon Red Bull
Blue Red Bull
Lemonade
Orange Red Bull
Yellow Red Bull
White Red Bull
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Cranberry Juice
Kids Gulf Breeze
Basic Cocktails
For The Table
Chicken Liver Bam Bam
fried chicken livers tossed in bam bam sauce
Chicken Skewer
Chorizo Queso
melted mexican cheeses seasoned with peppers, topped with hot chicken chorizo and served with bacon-fried tortilla chips
Fowl Balls
new orleans-style dirty rice balls fried and served with white bbq sauce
Fried Cheese Grit Cakes
creamy grit cakes served with our house-made strawberry-jalapeño jam
Fried Onion Ring Loaf
thin-sliced vidalia onions, breaded and fried served with chipotle ranch
Hot Chicken Poutine
French fries with cheddar cheese curds, roasted chicken gravy, topped with hot chicken (choose heat level) and chopped green onion
Hummus
chick pea hummus served with pita points and vegetable slices
Nachos
perfect for sharing! bacon-fried tortilla chips topped with white beans, cheese, avocado, green onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeños, sour cream and of course… hot chicken (choose heat level)
Piggy Chips
crispy bacon-fried potato chips served with white bbq sauce
Pimento Cheese + Cheerwine Bacon Jam
homemade pimento cheese served with cheer wine bacon jam, dill pickles and saltine crackers
Smoked Chicken Dip
chilled smoked chicken dip served with crackers and dill pickles
Tortilla Chips SM
Wings (10)
slow smoked and flash fried to order, tossed in memphis dry rub, jamaican jerk, jack daniels bbq, buffalo, mild, medium, nashville hot, or poultrygeist. served with veggie spears and choice of dipping sauce
Wings (6)
slow smoked and flash fried to order, tossed in memphis dry rub, jamaican jerk, jack daniels bbq, buffalo, mild, medium, nashville hot, or poultrygeist. served with veggie spears and choice of dipping sauce
Gumbo and Salads
Entrees
"Nashville Hot" Half Bird
welcome to Nashville! half bird (choose heat level) served on texas toast topped with dill pickles and served with a side of coleslaw
Chicken & Beignets
Tenders (3)
Tenders (4)
Chx Fried Chx
Chicken n Cheddar Sandwich
Chicken Po Boy
Cuban
Quesadilla
Tacos
EXTRA Taco
Beer Butt Chicken
Brick Tattooed Chicken
Catfish Po Boy
Andouille Po Boy
Loaded Burger
Smashburger
Rancher's Pie
Solo Chicken Breast
Solo Catfish Filet
Sides
2oz Blue Cheese Crumbles
2oz side pimento cheese
Brioche Bun
Cole Slaw LG
Cole Slaw SM
Collard Greens LG
Collard Greens SM
French Fries LG
French Fries SM
LG Mash and Gravy
Piggy Chip LG
Piggy Chip SM
Nacho Bean SM
Side Avocado
Side Bacon Bits
Side Bacon Strips (2)
Side Celery & Carrots
Side Cheddar
Side Crackers
Side Diced Tomato
Side French Bread
Side Hoe Cake
Side Jalapenos
Side Pickles
Side Pico
Side Pita
Side Smoke Egg
Skillet Mac n Cheese LG
Skillet Mac n Cheese SM
Slice Of Bread
SM Mash and Gravy
Solo Andouille
Solo Corn Tortilla
Side Sour Cream
Extra Dressings/Sauces
Side Mild
Side Medium
Side Nashville Hot
Side Poultrygeist
Side Apple Butter
Side Bacon Jam
Side Balsamic
Side Bam Bam Sauce
Side Bama White
Side BBQ
Side Blue Cheese
Side Bourbon Glaze Sauce
Side Buffalo
Side Chimichurri
Side Chipotle Ranch
Side Cilantro Lime
Side Garlic Lemon Vin
Side Guacamole
Side Honey Mustard
Side Jamaican Jerk
Side Memphis Dry Rub
Side Paw Paw Sauce
Side Poutine Gravy
Side Queso
Side Ranch
Side Sawmill Gravy
Side Strawberry Jalapeño
Side Tartar Sauce
Side Red Remoulade
Tasty Treats
Kids Menu
Brunch
Apple Butter & Biscuits
Benedict
Bird in a Blanket
Brunch Burrito
Chicken Hash
Double Egg
French Toast
French Toast No Chick
Loaded Biscuit
Loco Moco
Lyonaise Potato Side
Pimento Omelet
Sd Bacon Strips (2)
Side Apple Butter
Side Bourbon Syrup
Side Cream Sauce (Bird Blanket)
Side Hollandaise
Side Loco Moco Gravy
Side Sawmill Gravy
Single Biscuit
Single Egg
Single Pancake
Wing Trays
Tender Trays
Sides
EVENTS
Catering Apps
Laq Lollipops (dozen)
Chickpea Hummus (per person)
Hot Chicken Sliders (dozen)
Mini Grit Cakes (dozen)
Piggy Chips (per person)
Smoked Chicken Dip (per person)
Asparagus Platter (per person)
Warm Spinach Dip (per person)
Duck Sausage w/ Spicy Mustard (dozen)
Fried Green Tomatoes w/ Pimento Cheese (dozen)
Jerl Chicken with Mango Yucca
mini banana puddings
Mini Fried Dirty Rice Balls
Bruchetta (Buffalo Mozz)
Buffalo Chicken Bites w/ Blue Cheese
Skewered Marinated Vegetables
Chicken Tenders (dozen)
Jerk Wings
Dry Rub Wings
Smoked Tuna Dip
Fried Green Tomatoes (150 count)
(100)Chicken Tenders
(100) Fried Grit Cakes
(100) Buffalo Chicken Bite
(100) Jamacan Jerk Wing
(100) Fowl Balls
(100)Tapas Style Nachos
(100)Pimento Cheese Profiteroles
(100)Laquered Lollipops
(100) Grilled Vegetable Skewers
(100) Bruschetta w/ Tomatoes & Garlic
(100) Jerk Roasted Chicken with Mango
(100) Fried Gree Tomatoes
(100) Buffalo Bruchetta
Catering Stations
Southern Slider Station(per person)
Mac N Cheese Station (per person)
Grand Chips & Dip (per person)
Market Crudite and Cheese Assortment
Southern Sampler Luncheon
Salad (per person)
Chicken Tender Station
MIdState Events Slider Buffet
Farmers Market Crudite
Fruit and Fondue
Beef Tenderloin (per person)
Cheese Display
Student Buffet
Smoked Chicken and Grits Station
Wings (per 100)
Cookie & Brownie Station
Mashed Potato Bar
Beef Brisket Sliders ( per person)
Strip Sirloin Station
Grand Crudite Display
Grilled Veggie Display
Southern Salad Salad Sampler
Roasted Prime Rib Station (per person)
Catering Add-Ons
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nashville's first full-service Nashville Hot Chicken restaurant, featuring a scratch-made kitchen and full-service bar!
4260 Legendary Dr, Destin, FL 32541