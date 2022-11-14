Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Party Fowl Donelson

2620 Lebanon Pike

Donelson, TN 37214

Boozy Slushies

Cherry Limeade 12oz

$10.00

Frozen Lemonade 12oz

$10.00

Blue Razz 12oz

$10.00

Willie Pop 12oz

$10.00

Frozen Margarita 12oz

$10.00

Fromosa 12oz

$10.00

Strawberry Daiquiri 12oz

$11.00

Bushwacker 12oz

$10.00

GREEN APPLE 12OZ

$10.00

Cherry Limeade 20oz

$15.00

Frozen Lemonade 20oz

$15.00

Blue Razz 20oz

$15.00

Willie Pop 20oz

$15.00

Frozen Margarita 20oz

$15.00

Fromosa 20oz

$15.00

Strawberry Daiquiri 20oz

$16.00

Bushwacker 20oz

$15.00

Loaded Riunite Rita

$16.00

Loaded Riunite Fromosa

$16.00

GREEN APPLE 20oz

$15.00

NA Beverages

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Cheerwine

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Regular Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Blue Red Bull

$4.00

Orange Red Bull

$4.00

Yellow Red Bull

$4.00

White Red Bull

$4.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$4.00

Catering Gallon Sweet Tea

$8.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Gallon SWT Tea

$8.00

Gallon UnSWT Tea

$8.00

Basic Cocktails

LIT

$8.00

Premium LIT

$12.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

White Russian

$9.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Daquiri

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Slane Irish Coffee

$9.00

Mocktail (NA) (Copy)

$4.00

Whsky Mango Tango

$9.00

RED BULL

Red Bull Tropical Tequila

$8.00

Red Bull Vodka

$9.00

12oz Red Bull Boozy Slushies

$13.00

20oz Red Bull Boozy Slushies

$16.00

For The Table

Hot Chicken Poutine

$15.00

French fries with cheddar cheese curds, roasted chicken gravy, topped with hot chicken (choose heat level) and chopped green onion

Fried Onion Ring Loaf

$10.00

thin-sliced vidalia onions, breaded and fried served with chipotle ranch

Pimento Cheese + Cheerwine Bacon Jam

$12.00

homemade pimento cheese served with cheer wine bacon jam, dill pickles and saltine crackers

Fried Cheese Grit Cakes

$10.00

creamy grit cakes served with our house-made strawberry-jalapeño jam

Chicken Skewer

$11.00

Chicken Liver Bam Bam

$9.00

fried chicken livers tossed in bam bam sauce

Fowl Balls

$9.00

new orleans-style dirty rice balls fried and served with white bbq sauce

Piggy Chips

$8.00

crispy bacon-fried potato chips served with white bbq sauce

Hummus

$9.00

chick pea hummus served with pita points and vegetable slices

Smoked Chicken Dip

$9.00

chilled smoked chicken dip served with crackers and dill pickles

Chorizo Queso

$10.00

melted mexican cheeses seasoned with peppers, topped with hot chicken chorizo and served with bacon-fried tortilla chips

Nachos

$18.00

perfect for sharing! bacon-fried tortilla chips topped with white beans, cheese, avocado, green onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeños, sour cream and of course… hot chicken (choose heat level)

Wings (6)

$13.00

slow smoked and flash fried to order, tossed in memphis dry rub, jamaican jerk, jack daniels bbq, buffalo, mild, medium, nashville hot, or poultrygeist. served with veggie spears and choice of dipping sauce

Wings (10)

$17.00

slow smoked and flash fried to order, tossed in memphis dry rub, jamaican jerk, jack daniels bbq, buffalo, mild, medium, nashville hot, or poultrygeist. served with veggie spears and choice of dipping sauce

Tortilla Chips SM

$2.00

Gumbo and Salads

Deconstructed Cobb

$19.00

House Wedge

$10.00

Kale Salad

$13.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Gumbo

$8.00

Creamy Chicken n' Dumplins

$12.00Out of stock

Entrees

Beer Butt Chicken

Brick Tattooed Chicken

$17.00

Catfish Po Boy

$17.00

Chicken & Beignets

$16.00

Chicken n Cheddar Sandwich

$17.00

Chx Fried Chx

$16.00

Chicken Po Boy

$17.00

Cuban

$16.00

"Nashville Hot" Half Bird

$17.00

welcome to Nashville! half bird (choose heat level) served on texas toast topped with dill pickles and served with a side of coleslaw

Tenders (3)

$15.00

Tenders (4)

$17.00

Loaded Burger

$15.00

Rancher's Pie

$15.00

Smashburger

$16.00

Tacos

$17.00

EXTRA Taco

$7.00

Andoullie Po Boy

$15.00

Quesadilla

$17.00

Sloppy Joe

$14.00Out of stock

Solo Chicken Breast

$7.00

Solo Catfish Filet

$9.00

Ramen

$15.00Out of stock

Hot Chicken Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

Titans Tender

FURRY FRIENDS 1 TENDER

Sides

French Fries SM

$3.00

French Fries LG

$6.00

Piggy Chip SM

$3.00

Piggy Chip LG

$6.00

Skillet Mac n Cheese SM

$3.00

Skillet Mac n Cheese LG

$6.00

SM Mash and Gravy

$3.00

LG Mash and Gravy

$6.00

Sm Mash No Gravy

$3.00

Lg Mash No Gravy

$6.00

Collard Greens SM

$3.00

Collard Greens LG

$6.00

Cole Slaw SM

$3.00

Cole Slaw LG

$6.00

Nacho Bean SM

$3.00

2oz Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

2oz side pimento cheese

$2.00

Brioche Bun

$1.99

Sauteed Spinach SM

$3.00Out of stock

Sauteed Spinach LG

$5.00Out of stock

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side Bacon Bits

$1.00

Side Bacon Strips

$3.00

Side Celery & Carrots

$1.00

Side Cheddar

$1.00

Side Crackers

$0.25

Side French Bread

$0.25

Side Hoe Cake

$1.00

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Pickles

$0.75

Side Pico

$1.00

Side Pita

$2.00

Side Smoke Egg

$1.00

Slice Of Bread

$1.00

Solo Andouille

$7.00

Solo Corn Tortilla

$0.50

Sour Cream 2oz

$1.00

Side Diced Tomato

$0.50

Extra Dressings/Sauces

Ranch 2oz

$0.50

Blue Cheese 2oz

$0.50

Bama White 2oz

$0.50

Honey Mustard 2oz

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch 2oz

$0.50

BBQ 2oz

$0.50

Balsamic 2oz

$0.50

Cilantro Lime 2oz

$0.50

Garlic Lemon Vin 2oz

$0.50

Strawberry Jalapeno 2oz

$0.50

Apple Butter 2oz

$0.50

Jamaican Jerk 2oz

$0.50

Buffalo 2oz

$0.50

Mild 2oz

$0.50

Medium 2oz

$1.00

Nashville Hot 2oz

$2.00

Poultrygeist 2oz

$2.50

2oz Bam Bam Sauce

$0.50

2oz Bourbon Glaze Sauce

$1.00

2oz Tartar Sauce

$0.50

2oz Chimichurri

$0.50

16oz Dressing

$5.00

4oz Ranch

$1.00

4oz Bleu Cheese

$1.00

4oz Bama

$1.00

4oz Honey Mustard

$1.00

4oz Chipotle Ranch

$1.00

4oz BBQ

$1.00

4oz Balsamic

$1.00

4oz Cilantro Lime

$1.00

4oz Garlic Vin

$1.00

2oz Side Memphis Dry Rub

$1.50

4oz Queso

$3.00

2oz Paw Paw Sauce

$0.50

4oz Guacamole

$3.00

Poutine Gravy 4oz

$2.00

Poutine Gravy 2oz

$1.00

Sawmill Gravy 4oz

$2.00

Sawmill Gravy 2oz

$1.00

2oz Bacon Jam

$1.50

2oz Banana Buttercream

$1.00Out of stock

16 oz Dressing to go

$4.50

16 oz Mild

$5.00

16 oz Medium

$10.00

16 oz Nashville Hot

$15.00

16 oz Poultrygeist

$45.00

Tasty Treats

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Beignets

$7.00

Fudge Pie

$9.00

Scoop Of Ice Cream 4oz

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tender

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Skillet Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Mini Brunch

$6.00

Mini Hot Cakes

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tender ToGo

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese ToGo

$5.00

SHIRTS

Cluck Yeah SM

$20.00

Cluck Yeah MED

$20.00

Cluck Yeah LG

$20.00

Cluck Yeah XL

$20.00

Cluck Yeah XXL

$20.00

Cluck Yeah XXXL

$20.00

Hot/Cold SM

$20.00

Hot/Cold MED

$20.00

Hot/Cold LG

$20.00

Hot/Cold XL

$20.00

Hot/Cold XXL

$20.00

Hot/Cold XXXL

$20.00

Hot Tank SM

$20.00

Hot Tank MED

$20.00

Hot Tank LG

$20.00

Hot Tank XL

$20.00

Hot Tank XXL

$20.00

American Tank SM

$20.00

American Tank MED

$20.00

American Tank LG

$20.00

American Tank XL

$20.00

American Tank XXL

$20.00

HOODIE SM

$40.00

HOODIE MED

$40.00

HOODIE LG

$40.00

HOODIE XL

$40.00

HOODIE XXL

$40.00

HOODIE XXXL

$40.00

Party Hat Sweater S

$30.00

Party Hat Sweater M

$30.00

Party Hat Sweater L

$30.00

Party Hat Sweater XL

$30.00

Party Hat Sweater XXL

$30.00

Shiver Me Tenders S

$25.00

Shiver Me Tenders M

$25.00

Shiver Me Tenders L

$25.00

Shiver Me Tenders XL

$25.00

Shiver Me Tenders XXL

$25.00

HATS

Camo Hat

$20.00

Denim Hat

$20.00

Navy Trucker Hat

$20.00

Camo Trucker Hat

$20.00

SOUVENIRS

Doughnuts 2-pack

$6.00

Glass Solo Cup

$8.00

Shot Glass

$8.00Out of stock

Coffee Mug

$13.00

Magnet

$6.00

Keychain

$9.00

Party Fowl Bloody Mary Mix

$12.00

PF Strawberry Jam

$8.00

PF Cinn Apple Butter

$8.00

PF JD BBQ

$12.00

Koozie

$3.00

Frisbee

$5.00

Sunglasses

$10.00

Beach Ball

$5.00

Fanny Pack

$15.00

Brunch

Apple Butter & Biscuits

$8.00

Benedict

$16.00

Bird in a Blanket

$14.50

Biscuit

$15.00

Chicken Hash

$14.50

French Toast

$16.00

French Toast No Chick

$11.00

Loco Moco

$16.00

Pimento Omelet

$15.50

Brunch Burrito

$16.00

Single Egg

$2.00

Double Egg

$4.00

Single Pancake

$2.00

Single Biscuit

$2.00

Sd Bacon Strips

$3.00

Lyonaise Potato Side

$2.00

Side Gravy

$2.00

Syrup 4oz

$2.00

Side Apple Butter

$0.50

Sawmill Gravy 4oz

$2.00

4oz Hollandaise

$2.00

4oz Loco Moco Gravy

$2.00

4oz Pancake Gravy

$2.00

Egg Sardou

$15.00Out of stock

Mille-Feuille

$15.00Out of stock

B-52 Opera Torte

$10.00Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Pancakes

$14.00Out of stock

Hot Chix n' Smores Waffle

$16.00Out of stock

Elvis Muffins

$8.00Out of stock

Liverpool Cocktails

L-Cucumber G+T

$7.00

L-Classic Margarita

$7.00

L-Sea Salt-Van Honey New Fashion

$8.00

L-Pickers Party Pouch

$6.00

L-Music City Mule

$7.00

Liverpool/Gators Draft Beer

L-Bud Light

$2.25

L-Miller Lite

$2.25

L-Coors Light

$2.25

L-Blue Moon

$2.25

L- DF 60 Min IPA

$4.00

L-Bold Rock Carolina Apple

$3.00

L-Guinness

$4.25

L- Jackalope Fennario

$3.75

L-Little Harpeth Chicken Scratch

$3.25

L-Hippies & Cowboys

$3.75

L- I Believe

$3.25

L-Yazoo Dos Perros

$3.25

L-Yazoo Gerst

$3.25

L-Yazoo Hefeweizen

$3.25

L-PF Pickle Kolsch

$3.25

L- Budweiser BOTTLE

$3.25

L-Sam Seasonal

$3.25

L-I believe

$3.25

L-WiseacreTinyBomb

$3.25

L-TG Lager

$2.75

L-Mich Ultra

$2.25

L-Orange Wheat

$3.25

L- Southeast IPA

$3.75

L- sweetwater

$3.75

L- dogfish 60

$3.75

L- Pink Shandy

$3.75

L- FB Pitch Inv

$3.75

L-1927

$3.25

L-Carlsberg

$3.75

L- Howdy Cloudy

$3.75

L- Jackalope bearwalker

$3.75

L- Jackalope Love Bird

$3.75

L- Little Harpeth Prost

$3.75

L- Tailgate PB Stout

$3.20

L-Coors Banquet

$2.25

L-Tailgate Cider

$3.25

Liverpool Boozy Slushies

L-Bourbon Bushwhacker

$7.00+

L-Cherry Limeade

$7.00+

L-Blue Raspberry

$7.00+

L-Frozen Lemonade

$7.00+

L-Fromosa

$7.00+

L-Frozen Margarita

$7.00+

L-Watermelon Frose

$7.00+

L-Willie Pop

$7.00+

L-Loaded Riunite Fromosa

$12.00

L-Loaded Riunite Rita

$12.00

Liverpool Wine

L-Merlot

$5.00

L-Pinot Noir

$5.00

L-Cabernet

$5.00

L-Pinot Grigio

$5.00

L-Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00

L-Chardonnay

$5.00

L-Reisling

$5.00

L-Duc De Valmer

$5.00

Wing Trays

Wing Tray

$65.00

Tender Trays

Tender Tray

$90.00

12 Slider Buns

$15.00

Sides

Hummus Tray

$50.00

Cole Slaw Tray

$40.00

Mac n Cheese Tray

$55.00

Collard Greens Pan

$55.00

Piggy Chips Tray

$45.00

House Salad Tray

$40.00

Extra Sauce 16oz

$4.50

Potato Salad Tray

$30.00

Wedge Salad

$7.00

Cookie Tray

$30.00

Brownie Tray

$30.00

Mash Tray

$30.00

Pimento cheese Tub

$35.00

Bacon Jam Pint

$16.00

EVENTS

Signature Chicken Dinner per person

$32.00

Buffet Add On (Beef Pot Roast) per person

$12.00

Hot Chicken Tender Buffet

$22.00

Holiday Menu

$25.00

Beer Butt Chicken Buffet

$22.00

Hermitage/Donelson Lunch

$22.00

Family Style Chicken Dinner

$18.00

Hot Chicken Slider Buffet

$28.00

Student Group Tender Buffet

$14.00

Rand Wedding buffet

$27.00

Catering Apps

Chickpea Hummus (per person)

$6.00

Mini Grit Cakes (dozen)

$15.00

Piggy Chips (per person)

$3.00

Smoked Chicken Dip (per person)

$8.00

Asparagus Platter (per person)

$4.00

Warm Spinach Dip (per person)

$5.00

Fried Green Tomatoes w/ Pimento Cheese (dozen)

$18.00

Jerl Chicken with Mango Yucca

$20.00

mini banana puddings

$3.00

Mini Fried Dirty Rice Balls

$15.00

Bruchetta (Buffalo Mozz)

$20.00

Buffalo Chicken Bites w/ Blue Cheese

$18.00

Skewered Marinated Vegetables

$12.00

Jerk Wings

$24.00

Dry Rub Wings

$26.00

Smoked Tuna Dip

$18.00

Fried Green Tomatoes (150 count)

$225.00

(100)Chicken Tenders

$200.00

(100) Fried Grit Cakes

$120.00

(100) Buffalo Chicken Bite

$150.00

(100) Jamacan Jerk Wing

$220.00

(100) Fowl Balls

$110.00

(100)Tapas Style Nachos

$120.00

(100)Pimento Cheese Profiteroles

$150.00

(100)Laquered Lollipops

$325.00

(100) Grilled Vegetable Skewers

$75.00

(100) Bruschetta w/ Tomatoes & Garlic

$75.00

(100) Jerk Roasted Chicken with Mango

$150.00

(100) Fried Gree Tomatoes

$150.00

(100) Buffalo Bruchetta

$150.00

Catering Stations

Southern Slider Station(per person)

$12.00

Mac N Cheese Station (per person)

$8.00

Grand Chips & Dip (per person)

$5.00

Market Crudite and Cheese Assortment

$10.00

Southern Sampler Luncheon

$13.00

Salad (per person)

$3.00

Chicken Tender Station

$10.00

MIdState Events Slider Buffet

$8.00

Farmers Market Crudite

$6.00

Fruit and Fondue

$6.00

Beef Tenderloin (per person)

$12.00

Cheese Display

$6.00

Student Buffet

$7.00

Smoked Chicken and Grits Station

$10.00

Wings (per 100)

$220.00

Cookie & Brownie Station

$4.00

Mashed Potato Bar

$6.00

Beef Brisket Sliders ( per person)

$9.00

Strip Sirloin Station

$11.00

Grand Crudite Display

$12.00

Grilled Veggie Display

$4.00

Southern Salad Salad Sampler

$11.00

Roasted Prime Rib Station (per person)

$16.00

Desserts

Petite Banana Pudding (each)

$5.00

Grand Dessert Display (per Person)

$4.00

Catering Add-Ons

Bartender Fee

$150.00

Trivia Game Host

$250.00

Game Package (Corn Hole, Jinga, Checkers, etc)

$300.00

Vegan Meal

$17.00

IN KIND DONATION

-$1,500.00

Service Staff

$250.00

Set-Up Fee

$150.00

Mississippi Catfish (Family Style)

$8.00

Off-Sit