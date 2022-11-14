Party Fowl Donelson
2620 Lebanon Pike
Donelson, TN 37214
Boozy Slushies
Cherry Limeade 12oz
Frozen Lemonade 12oz
Blue Razz 12oz
Willie Pop 12oz
Frozen Margarita 12oz
Fromosa 12oz
Strawberry Daiquiri 12oz
Bushwacker 12oz
GREEN APPLE 12OZ
Cherry Limeade 20oz
Frozen Lemonade 20oz
Blue Razz 20oz
Willie Pop 20oz
Frozen Margarita 20oz
Fromosa 20oz
Strawberry Daiquiri 20oz
Bushwacker 20oz
Loaded Riunite Rita
Loaded Riunite Fromosa
GREEN APPLE 20oz
NA Beverages
Unsweet Tea
Sweet Tea
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Cheerwine
Dr. Pepper
Orange Crush
Mountain Dew
Lemonade
Milk
Coffee
Hot Tea
Arnold Palmer
Orange Juice
Virgin Bloody Mary
Ginger Beer
Ginger Ale
Club Soda
Regular Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Blue Red Bull
Orange Red Bull
Yellow Red Bull
White Red Bull
Watermelon Red Bull
Catering Gallon Sweet Tea
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Cranberry Juice
Gallon SWT Tea
Gallon UnSWT Tea
Basic Cocktails
RED BULL
For The Table
Hot Chicken Poutine
French fries with cheddar cheese curds, roasted chicken gravy, topped with hot chicken (choose heat level) and chopped green onion
Fried Onion Ring Loaf
thin-sliced vidalia onions, breaded and fried served with chipotle ranch
Pimento Cheese + Cheerwine Bacon Jam
homemade pimento cheese served with cheer wine bacon jam, dill pickles and saltine crackers
Fried Cheese Grit Cakes
creamy grit cakes served with our house-made strawberry-jalapeño jam
Chicken Skewer
Chicken Liver Bam Bam
fried chicken livers tossed in bam bam sauce
Fowl Balls
new orleans-style dirty rice balls fried and served with white bbq sauce
Piggy Chips
crispy bacon-fried potato chips served with white bbq sauce
Hummus
chick pea hummus served with pita points and vegetable slices
Smoked Chicken Dip
chilled smoked chicken dip served with crackers and dill pickles
Chorizo Queso
melted mexican cheeses seasoned with peppers, topped with hot chicken chorizo and served with bacon-fried tortilla chips
Nachos
perfect for sharing! bacon-fried tortilla chips topped with white beans, cheese, avocado, green onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeños, sour cream and of course… hot chicken (choose heat level)
Wings (6)
slow smoked and flash fried to order, tossed in memphis dry rub, jamaican jerk, jack daniels bbq, buffalo, mild, medium, nashville hot, or poultrygeist. served with veggie spears and choice of dipping sauce
Wings (10)
slow smoked and flash fried to order, tossed in memphis dry rub, jamaican jerk, jack daniels bbq, buffalo, mild, medium, nashville hot, or poultrygeist. served with veggie spears and choice of dipping sauce
Tortilla Chips SM
Gumbo and Salads
Entrees
Beer Butt Chicken
Brick Tattooed Chicken
Catfish Po Boy
Chicken & Beignets
Chicken n Cheddar Sandwich
Chx Fried Chx
Chicken Po Boy
Cuban
"Nashville Hot" Half Bird
welcome to Nashville! half bird (choose heat level) served on texas toast topped with dill pickles and served with a side of coleslaw