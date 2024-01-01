Party Palace 1 W. Park St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1 W. Park St, Butte, MT 59701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Royse's Hamburgers & More - 2340 Harrison Ave
No Reviews
2340 Harrison Ave Butte, MT 59701
View restaurant