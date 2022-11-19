Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Party Fowl Murfreesboro (SE Broad)

review star

No reviews yet

127 Southeast Broad Street

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Party Fowl Murfreesboro (SE Broad)
127 Southeast Broad Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Order Again

Boozy Slushies

Cherry Limeade 12oz

$10.00

Frozen Lemonade 12oz

$10.00

Blue Razz 12oz

$10.00

Willie Pop 12oz

$10.00

Frozen Margarita 12oz

$10.00

Fromosa 12oz

$10.00

Bushwhacker 12oz

$10.00

Green Apple 12oz

$11.00Out of stock

Butterbeer 12oz

$11.00

Cherry Limeade 20oz

$15.00

Frozen Lemonade 20oz

$15.00

Blue Razz 20oz

$15.00

Willie Pop 20oz

$15.00

Frozen Margarita 20oz

$15.00

Fromosa 20oz

$15.00

Loaded Riunite Rita

$16.00

Loaded Riunite Fromosa

$16.00

Bushwhacker 20oz

$15.00

Green Apple 20oz

$16.00Out of stock

Butterbeer 20oz

$16.00

NA Beverages

Water

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Cheerwine

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

Regular Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Red Red Bull

$4.00

Blue Red Bull

$4.00

Orange Red Bull

$4.00

Yellow Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$4.00

White Red Bull

$4.00

Catering Gallon Sweet Tea

$9.00

KIDS NA Butterbeer

$4.00Out of stock

Cocktails

LIT

$8.00

Premium LIT

$12.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00Out of stock

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

White Russian

$9.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Martini

$6.00

Irish Trashcan

$11.00

Mango Daiquiri

$12.00

Butterbeer (Adult)

$7.00Out of stock

Custom Cocktails

Goodbye Summer Grapefruit

$9.00

Georgia Peach

$9.00

Southern Belle

$9.00

Rumamuc

$10.00

Golden Snitch

$9.00

Sorting Hat Shot

$8.00

Harry Potter Drinks

Sorting Hat Shot

$8.00

Golden Snitch

$9.00

Non-alcoholic Butterbeer

$3.00

Iced Butterbeer

$8.00

For The Table

Grit Cakes

$10.00

Fowl Balls

$9.00

Piggy Chips

$8.00

Chorizo Queso

$10.00

Poutine

$15.00

Lacquered Chicken Skewer

$11.00

Nachos

$18.00

Onion Loaf

$10.00

Chicken Liver Bam Bam

$9.00

Pimento Cheese

$12.00

Smoked Chicken Dip

$9.00

Wings (6)

$13.00

Wings (10)

$17.00

Hummus

$9.00

Extra can of Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Gumbo and Salads

Deconstructed Cobb

$19.00

House Wedge

$10.00

Kale Salad

$13.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Gumbo

$8.00

Entrees

Tenders (3)

$15.00

Tenders (4)

$17.00

four jumbo hot chicken tenders (choose heat level) on texas toast topped with dill pickles, served with your choice of dipping sauce and choice of side

Chicken n Cheddar Sandwich

$17.00

Chx Fried Chx

$16.00

1/2 Bird

$17.00

Chicken & Beignets

$16.00

Tacos

$17.00

EXTRA Taco

$7.00

Cuban

$16.00

Chicken Po Boy

$17.00

Catfish Po Boy

$17.00

Andoullie Po' Boy

$15.00

Quesadilla

$17.00

Beer Butt Chicken

Brick Tattooed Chicken

$17.00

Loaded Burger

$15.00

Smashburger

$16.00

Rancher's Pie

$15.00

Solo Catfish Filet

$7.00

Solo Chicken Breast

$7.00

Sides

French Fries SM

$3.00

French Fries LG

$6.00

Piggy Chip SM

$3.00

Piggy Chip LG

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy SM

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy LG

$6.00

Skillet Mac n Cheese SM

$3.00

Skillet Mac n Cheese LG

$6.00

Cole Slaw SM

$3.00

Cole Slaw LG

$6.00

Collard Greens SM

$3.00

Collard Greens LG

$6.00

Nacho Bean SM

$3.00

Sawmill Gravy 4oz

$2.00

Side Smoke Egg

$1.00

Poutine Gravy 4oz

$2.00

Sawmill Gravy 2oz

$1.00

Sauteed Spinach SM

$3.00

Poutine Gravy 2oz

$1.00

Sour Cream 2oz

$1.00

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Pita

$2.00

Side Cheddar

$1.00

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side Bacon Bits

$1.00

Side Celery & Carrots

$1.00

Slice Of Bread

$1.00

Side Pickles

$0.75

Side Bacon Strips

$3.00

Side Hoe Cake

$1.00

Side French Bread

$0.25

Side Crackers

$0.25

Side Pico

$1.00

2oz side pimento cheese

$2.00

Side Of Chips

$2.00

Side of Queso Fresca

$2.00

Side of B.C. Crumbles

$1.00

Dirty Rice SM

$3.00

Dirty Rice LG

$6.00

Single Tender

$3.25

Side of Croutons

$2.00

Side Of Lettuce

$1.00

Side Jicama Slaw

$2.00

4oz Guacamole

$3.00

2oz Bacon Jam

$1.50Out of stock

2oz Queso

$1.50

4oz Queso

$3.00

Side Onion

$0.50

Extra Dressings/Sauces

Ranch 2oz

$0.50

Ranch 4oz

$1.00

Chipotle Ranch 2oz

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch 4oz

$1.00

Bama White 2oz

$0.50

Bama White 4oz

$1.00

Blue Cheese 2oz

$0.50

Bleu Cheese 4oz

$1.00

Honey Mustard 2oz

$0.50

Honey Mustard 4oz

$1.00

BBQ 2oz

$0.50

BBQ 4oz

$1.00

Buffalo 2oz

$0.50

Memphis Dry Rub 2oz

$1.50

Jamaican Jerk 2oz

$0.50

Bam Bam 2oz

$0.50

Mild 2oz

$0.50

Medium 2oz

$1.00

Nashville Hot 2oz

$2.00

Poultrygeist 2oz

$2.50

Garlic Lemon Vin 2oz

$0.50

Garlic Lemon Vin 4oz

$1.00

Cilantro Lime 2oz

$0.50

Cilantro Lime 4oz

$1.00

Strawberry Jalapeno 2oz

$0.50

Fireball Jam 2oz

$0.50

Tartar 2oz

$0.50

2oz Beer Mustard

$0.50

Chimichurri 2oz

$0.50

16oz Dressing

$5.00

Queso 4oz

$3.00

2oz Honey

$1.00

Cheerwine Bacon Jam 2oz

$1.50

Chocolate syrup 2 oz

$0.50

Chocolate Syrup 4 oz

$1.00

16 oz Nashville Hot

$15.00

2oz Bourbon Glaze Sauce

$1.00

Bourbon Syrup 2oz

$0.50

2oz PawPaw

$0.50

Tasty Treats

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Beignets

$7.00

Fudge Pie

$9.00

Scoop Of Ice Cream 4oz

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tender

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Skillet Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Kids ToGo

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Skillet Mac and Cheese

$5.00

SHIRTS

Cluck Yeah SM

$20.00

Cluck Yeah MED

$20.00

Cluck Yeah LG

$20.00

Cluck Yeah XL

$20.00

Cluck Yeah XXL

$20.00

Cluck Yeah XXXL

$20.00

Hot/Cold SM

$20.00

Hot/Cold MED

$20.00

Hot/Cold LG

$20.00

Hot/Cold XL

$20.00

Hot/Cold XXL

$20.00

Hot/Cold XXXL

$20.00

Hot Tank SM

$20.00

Hot Tank MED

$20.00

Hot Tank LG

$20.00

Hot Tank XL

$20.00Out of stock

Hot Tank XXL

$20.00

American Flag Tank SM

$20.00

American Flag Tank MED

$20.00

American Flag Tank LG

$20.00

American Flag Tank XL

$20.00

Shiver Me Tenders SM

$24.00

Shiver Me Tenders MED

$24.00

Shiver Me Tenders LG

$24.00

Shiver Me Tenders XL

$24.00

Shiver Me Tenders XXL

$24.00

Gray Sweatshirt SM

$30.00

Gray Sweatshirt MED

$30.00

Gray Sweatshirt LG

$30.00

Gray Sweatshirt XL

$30.00

Gray Sweatshirt XXL

$30.00

Gray Sweatshirt XXXL

$30.00

Blue Hoodie SM

$40.00

Blue Hoodie MED

$40.00

Blue Hoodie LG

$40.00

Blue Hoodie XL

$40.00

Blue Hoodie XXL

$40.00

Blue Hoodie XXXL

$40.00

HATS

Camo Hat

$20.00

Denim Hat

$20.00

Camo Trucker Hat

$20.00

Navy Trucker Hat

$20.00

SOUVENIRS

PF Bloody Mary Mix

$12.00

PF Strawberry Jam

$8.00

PF Cinn Apple Butter

$8.00

PF JD BBQ

$12.00

Coffee Mug

$13.00

Shot Glass

$6.00

Magnet

$6.00

Keychain

$9.00

Koozie

$3.00

Sunglasses

$5.00

Frisbee

$5.00

Beachball

$5.00

Fanny Pack

$15.00

Glass Solo Cup

$8.00Out of stock

Doughnuts 2-pack

$6.00

Wing Trays

Wing Tray

$65.00

Tender Trays

Tender Tray

$90.00

12 Slider Buns

$15.00

Sides

Hummus Tray

$50.00

Cole Slaw Tray

$40.00

Mac n Cheese Tray

$55.00

Collard Greens Pan

$55.00

Piggy Chips Tray

$45.00

House Salad Tray

$40.00

Extra Sauce 16oz

$4.50

Potato Salad Tray

$30.00

Wedge Salad

$7.00

Cookie Tray

$30.00

Brownie Tray

$30.00

Mash Tray

$30.00

EVENTS

Signature Chicken Dinner per person

$24.00

Buffet Add On (Beef Pot Roast) per person

$12.00

Hot Chicken Tender Buffet

$22.00

Holiday Menu

$25.00

Beer Butt Chicken Buffet

$22.00

Hermitage/Donalson Lunch

$22.00

Family Style Chicken Dinner

$18.00

Hot Chicken Slider Buffet

$28.00

Student Group Tender Buffet

$14.00

Catering Apps

Laq Lollipops (dozen)

$36.00

Chickpea Hummus (per person)

$6.00

Hot Chicken Sliders (dozen)

$24.00

Mini Grit Cakes (dozen)

$15.00

Piggy Chips (per person)

$3.00

Smoked Chicken Dip (per person)

$8.00

Asparagus Platter (per person)

$4.00

Warm Spinach Dip (per person)

$5.00

Duck Sausage w/ Spicy Mustard (dozen)

$36.00

Fried Green Tomatoes w/ Pimento Cheese (dozen)

$18.00

Jerl Chicken with Mango Yucca

$20.00

mini banana puddings

$3.00

Mini Fried Dirty Rice Balls

$15.00

Bruchetta (Buffalo Mozz)

$20.00

Buffalo Chicken Bites w/ Blue Cheese

$18.00

Skewered Marinated Vegetables

$12.00

Chicken Tenders (dozen)

$24.00

Jerk Wings

$24.00

Dry Rub Wings

$26.00

Smoked Tuna Dip

$18.00

Fried Green Tomatoes (150 count)

$225.00

(100)Chicken Tenders

$200.00

(100) Fried Grit Cakes

$110.00

(100) Buffalo Chicken Bite

$150.00

(100) Jamacan Jerk Wing

$220.00

(100) Fowl Balls

$110.00

(100)Tapas Style Nachos

$120.00

(100)Pimento Cheese Profiteroles

$150.00

(100)Laquered Lollipops

$325.00

(100) Grilled Vegetable Skewers

$75.00

(100) Bruschetta w/ Tomatoes & Garlic

$75.00

(100) Jerk Roasted Chicken with Mango

$150.00

(100) Fried Gree Tomatoes

$150.00

(100) Buffalo Bruchetta

$150.00

Tender ala carte

$2.00

Sliced Beef Short Rib

$7.00

Slider Buns

$1.00

Catering Stations

Southern Slider Station(per person)

$12.00

Mac N Cheese Station (per person)

$8.00

Grand Chips & Dip (per person)

$5.00

Market Crudite and Cheese Assortment

$10.00

Southern Sampler Luncheon

$13.00

Salad (per person)

$3.00

Chicken Tender Station

$10.00

MIdState Events Slider Buffet

$8.00

Farmers Market Crudite

$6.00

Fruit and Fondue

$6.00

Beef Tenderloin (per person)

$12.00

Cheese Display

$6.00

Student Buffet

$7.00

Smoked Chicken and Grits Station

$10.00

Wings (per 100)

$220.00

Cookie & Brownie Station

$4.00

Mashed Potato Bar

$6.00

Beef Brisket Sliders ( per person)

$9.00

Strip Sirloin Station

$11.00

Grand Crudite Display

$12.00

Grilled Veggie Display

$4.00

Southern Salad Salad Sampler

$11.00

Roasted Prime Rib Station (per person)

$16.00

Steamship & Pork Station

$9.00

Salads & Dips Station

$5.00

PF Dips App Trays

$8.00

Dessert Station

$2.00

Hot Chicken Sundae Bar

$12.00

Desserts

Petite Banana Pudding (each)

$5.00

Grand Dessert Display (per Person)

$4.00

Catering Add-Ons

Bartender Fee

$150.00

Trivia Game Host

$250.00

Game Package (Corn Hole, Jinga, Checkers, etc)

$300.00

Vegan Meal

$17.00

IN KIND DONATION

-$1,500.00

Service Staff

$250.00

Set-Up Fee

$150.00

Mississippi Catfish (Family Style)

$8.00

Off-Site Catering

Hot Chicken Sliders (per 100)

$200.00

Cole Slaw

$30.00

Piggy Chips

$2.00

Chicken Tenders (25 count)

$50.00

FIREBALL Breakfast

$6.75

FOR THE TABLE

Hot Chicken Poutine

Hot Chicken Poutine

$15.50

french fries with cheddar cheese curds, roasted chicken gravy, topped with hot chicken (choose heat level) and chopped green onion

Fried Onion Ring Loaf

$10.50

thin-sliced vidalia onions, breaded and fried served with chipotle ranch

Pimento Cheese + Cheerwine Bacon Jam

Pimento Cheese + Cheerwine Bacon Jam

$12.50

homemade pimento cheese served with cheer wine bacon jam, dill pickles and saltine crackers

Fried Cheese Grit Cakes

Fried Cheese Grit Cakes

$10.50

creamy grit cakes served with our house-made strawberry-jalapeño jam

Lacquered Chicken Skewer

Lacquered Chicken Skewer

$11.50

1lb marinated chicken, slow cooked and flash fried to order, tossed in choice of memphis dry rub, tn whiskey bbq, jamaican jerk, buffalo, mild, medium, nashville hot, or poultrygeist, served with choice of dipping sauce

Chicken Liver Bam Bam

$9.50

fried chicken livers tossed in bam bam sauce

Fowl Balls

Fowl Balls

$9.00

new orleans-style dirty rice balls fried and served with white bbq sauce

Piggy Chips

Piggy Chips

$8.50

crispy bacon-fried potato chips served with white bbq sauce

Chick Pea Hummus

$9.50

chick pea hummus served with pita points and vegetable slices

Smoked Chicken Dip

Smoked Chicken Dip

$9.50

chilled smoked chicken dip served with crackers and dill pickles

Hot Chicken Chorizo Queso

Hot Chicken Chorizo Queso

$10.50

melted mexican cheeses seasoned with peppers, topped with hot chicken chorizo and served with bacon-fried tortilla chips

Hot Chicken Nachos

Hot Chicken Nachos

$18.50

perfect for sharing! bacon-fried tortilla chips topped with white beans, cheese, avocado, green onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeños, sour cream and of course… hot chicken (choose heat level)

Smoked Wings (6)

Smoked Wings (6)

$13.50

six wings, slow smoked and flash fried to order, tossed in memphis dry rub, jamaican jerk, jack daniels bbq, buffalo, mild, medium, nashville hot, or poultrygeist. served with veggie spears and choice of dipping sauce

Smoked Wings (10)

Smoked Wings (10)

$17.50

ten wings, slow smoked and flash fried to order, tossed in memphis dry rub, jamaican jerk, jack daniels bbq, buffalo, mild, medium, nashville hot, or poultrygeist. served with veggie spears and choice of dipping sauce

GUMBO & SALADS

Chicken Gumbo

$8.50

cup of smoked chicken gumbo served with dirty rice and a slice of french baguette

"Nashville Hot" Deconstructed Cobb Salad

"Nashville Hot" Deconstructed Cobb Salad

$19.50

best salad in nashville! chopped romaine with tomato, cucumber, bacon, blue cheese, smoked hard-boiled eggs, avocado, hot chicken (choose heat level) and choice of dressing

Chopped Kale Salad

Chopped Kale Salad

$13.50

kale, tomato, cucumber, carrot, dried sweet corn and red onion tossed in roasted garlic-citrus vinaigrette

House Wedge

$10.50

iceberg wedge with diced tomatoes, cucumber, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, cornbread croutons, and choice of dressing

Side Salad

$5.00

romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber served with choice of dressing

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN

"Nashville Hot" Half Bird

"Nashville Hot" Half Bird

$17.50

welcome to Nashville! half bird (choose heat level) served on texas toast topped with dill pickles and served with a side of coleslaw

Hot Chicken Tenders (3)

Hot Chicken Tenders (3)

$15.50

three jumbo hot chicken tenders (choose heat level) on texas toast topped with dill pickles, served with your choice of dipping sauce and choice of side

Hot Chicken Tenders (4)

Hot Chicken Tenders (4)

$17.50

four jumbo hot chicken tenders (choose heat level) on texas toast topped with dill pickles, served with your choice of dipping sauce and choice of side

Hot Chicken and Beignets

Hot Chicken and Beignets

$16.50

boneless chicken breast (choose heat level) served on texas toast, topped with dill pickles, served with bourbon glazed beignets and coleslaw

Hot Chicken Fried Chicken

Hot Chicken Fried Chicken

$16.50

boneless, thinly-pounded hot chicken breast (choose heat level) on a bed of mashed potatoes, topped with sawmill gravy, served with a side of collard greens

Hot Chicken Street Tacos

Hot Chicken Street Tacos

$17.50

two tacos with hot chicken (choose heat level), jicama slaw, charred street corn, queso fresco, and creme fraiche on double white corn tortillas melded with jack cheese, served with mexican white beans

Hot Chicken Quesadilla

Hot Chicken Quesadilla

$17.50

crispy, fried flour tortilla filled with shredded cheddar & jack cheese with fresh pico de gallo, and hot chicken (choose heat level), served with guacamole, shredded lettuce, and sour cream on the side

Hot Chicken Cuban

$16.50

hot chicken (choose heat level), swiss cheese, dill pickles, yellow mustard, and chimichurri on buttered, pressed french baguette served with choice of side

Hot Chicken Po'Boy

$17.50

hot chicken (choose heat level) on a french baguette with tomato, lettuce, dill pickles served with white bbq sauce and choice of side

Hot Chicken n' Cheddar

Hot Chicken n' Cheddar

$17.50

hot chicken (choose heat level), extra sharp cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and dill pickle on grilled brioche bun with ranch served with choice of side

NOT HOT CHICKEN

"Brick-Tattooed" Chicken

"Brick-Tattooed" Chicken

$17.00

boneless, skin-on chicken breast stuffed with sage and goat cheese, seared under brick, and served with sautéd bell peppers, onions, spinach, and roasted potatoes garnished with cilantro-lime vinaigrette

"Beer Butt" Chicken 1/2

"Beer Butt" Chicken 1/2

$16.50Out of stock

half smoked "beer butt" chicken served with dill pickles, white bbq sauce and coleslaw

"Beer Butt" Chicken Whole

"Beer Butt" Chicken Whole

$22.50Out of stock

whole smoked "beer butt" chicken served with dill pickles, white bbq sauce and coleslaw

"Nashville Hot" Andouille Po'Boy

$15.50Out of stock

chicken andouille (choose heat level) on french baguette with tomato, lettuce, and pickles served with choice of side

"Nashville Hot" Catfish Po'Boy

"Nashville Hot" Catfish Po'Boy

$17.50

farm-raised catfish (choose heat level) on french baguette with tomato, lettuce, and pickles served with choice of side

Loaded Burger

$15.50

half pound ground chuck served open faced with lettuce, onion, tomato, dill pickles and pawpaw sauce, topped with cheddar cheese and a sunny side up egg with choice of side

Pimento Cheese Smashburger

Pimento Cheese Smashburger

$16.50

half pound ground chuck topped with homemade pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles and onion served with choice of side

Rancher's Pie

Rancher's Pie

$15.50

our play on shepherd's pie with smoked chicken, peas, carrots, and corn topped with mashed potatoes and melted cheddar and served over a hoe cake

SIDES

Coleslaw SM

$3.00

Coleslaw LG

$3.00

Skillet Mac n' Cheese SM

$3.00

Skillet Mac n' Cheese LG

$3.00

Collard Greens SM

$3.00

Collard Greens LG

$3.00

French Fries SM

$3.00

French Fries LG

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy SM

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy LG

$3.00

Piggy Chips SM

$3.00

Piggy Chips LG

$3.00

Solo Chicken Breast

$7.00

Solo Catfish

$7.00

Side Pickles

$0.75

Side Smoked Egg

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.25

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Pita

$2.00

Side Cheddar

$1.00

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side Bacon Bits

$1.00

Side Celery & Carrots

$1.00

Slice of Bread

$1.00

Side Poutine Gravy

$1.50

EXTRA DRESSINGS/SAUCES

2oz Ranch

$0.50

2oz Bleu Cheese

$0.50

2oz Bama White

$0.50

2oz Honey Mustard

$0.50

2oz Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

2oz BBQ

$0.50

2oz Balsamic

$0.50

2oz Cilantro Lime

$0.50

2oz Garlic Lemon Vin

$0.50

2oz Strawberry Jalapeno

$0.50

2oz Fireball Jam

$0.50

Side Jamaican Jerk

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Mild

$0.50

Side Medium

$1.00

Side Nashville Hot

$2.00

Side Poultrygeist

$2.50

2oz Bam Bam

$0.50

2oz Bourbon Glaze

$0.50

2oz Tartar sauce

$0.50

2oz Chimichurri

$0.50

TASTY TREATS

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$8.50

scratch-made banana pudding served in a waffle bowl, topped with sea salt caramel and whipped cream

Deep Fried Fudge Pies

$9.50Out of stock

homemade fudge pies fried, dusted with powdered sugar and served with vanilla ice cream and bourbon glaze

Bourbon Glazed Beignets

$7.50

perfectly fried beignets topped with bourbon glaze and a heavy dusting of powdered sugar

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

perfectly fried beignets topped with bourbon glaze and a heavy dusting of powdered sugar

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

buttered texas toast grilled with a slice of cheddar cheese and your choice of piggy chips or fries

Kids Skillet Mac n Cheese

$5.00

creamy mac 'n' cheese topped with melted cheddar

BEVERAGES

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Cheerwine

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00