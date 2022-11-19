- Home
Murfreesboro
Southern
Party Fowl - Murfreesboro (SE Broad)
Party Fowl Murfreesboro (SE Broad)
127 Southeast Broad Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Boozy Slushies
Cherry Limeade 12oz
Frozen Lemonade 12oz
Blue Razz 12oz
Willie Pop 12oz
Frozen Margarita 12oz
Fromosa 12oz
Bushwhacker 12oz
Green Apple 12oz
Butterbeer 12oz
Cherry Limeade 20oz
Frozen Lemonade 20oz
Blue Razz 20oz
Willie Pop 20oz
Frozen Margarita 20oz
Fromosa 20oz
Loaded Riunite Rita
Loaded Riunite Fromosa
Bushwhacker 20oz
Green Apple 20oz
Butterbeer 20oz
NA Beverages
Water
Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Cheerwine
Dr. Pepper
Orange Crush
Mountain Dew
Lemonade
Fruit Punch
Milk
Coffee
Hot Tea
Arnold Palmer
Orange Juice
Virgin Bloody Mary
Ginger Beer
Ginger Ale
Club Soda
Regular Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Red Red Bull
Blue Red Bull
Orange Red Bull
Yellow Red Bull
Red Bull Watermelon
White Red Bull
Catering Gallon Sweet Tea
KIDS NA Butterbeer
Cocktails
Custom Cocktails
Harry Potter Drinks
For The Table
Entrees
Tenders (3)
Tenders (4)
four jumbo hot chicken tenders (choose heat level) on texas toast topped with dill pickles, served with your choice of dipping sauce and choice of side
Chicken n Cheddar Sandwich
Chx Fried Chx
1/2 Bird
Chicken & Beignets
Tacos
EXTRA Taco
Cuban
Chicken Po Boy
Catfish Po Boy
Andoullie Po' Boy
Quesadilla
Beer Butt Chicken
Brick Tattooed Chicken
Loaded Burger
Smashburger
Rancher's Pie
Solo Catfish Filet
Solo Chicken Breast
Sides
French Fries SM
French Fries LG
Piggy Chip SM
Piggy Chip LG
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy SM
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy LG
Skillet Mac n Cheese SM
Skillet Mac n Cheese LG
Cole Slaw SM
Cole Slaw LG
Collard Greens SM
Collard Greens LG
Nacho Bean SM
Sawmill Gravy 4oz
Side Smoke Egg
Poutine Gravy 4oz
Sawmill Gravy 2oz
Sauteed Spinach SM
Poutine Gravy 2oz
Sour Cream 2oz
Side Jalapenos
Side Pita
Side Cheddar
Side Avocado
Side Bacon Bits
Side Celery & Carrots
Slice Of Bread
Side Pickles
Side Bacon Strips
Side Hoe Cake
Side French Bread
Side Crackers
Side Pico
2oz side pimento cheese
Side Of Chips
Side of Queso Fresca
Side of B.C. Crumbles
Dirty Rice SM
Dirty Rice LG
Single Tender
Side of Croutons
Side Of Lettuce
Side Jicama Slaw
4oz Guacamole
2oz Bacon Jam
2oz Queso
4oz Queso
Side Onion
Extra Dressings/Sauces
Ranch 2oz
Ranch 4oz
Chipotle Ranch 2oz
Chipotle Ranch 4oz
Bama White 2oz
Bama White 4oz
Blue Cheese 2oz
Bleu Cheese 4oz
Honey Mustard 2oz
Honey Mustard 4oz
BBQ 2oz
BBQ 4oz
Buffalo 2oz
Memphis Dry Rub 2oz
Jamaican Jerk 2oz
Bam Bam 2oz
Mild 2oz
Medium 2oz
Nashville Hot 2oz
Poultrygeist 2oz
Garlic Lemon Vin 2oz
Garlic Lemon Vin 4oz
Cilantro Lime 2oz
Cilantro Lime 4oz
Strawberry Jalapeno 2oz
Fireball Jam 2oz
Tartar 2oz
2oz Beer Mustard
Chimichurri 2oz
16oz Dressing
Queso 4oz
2oz Honey
Cheerwine Bacon Jam 2oz
Chocolate syrup 2 oz
Chocolate Syrup 4 oz
16 oz Nashville Hot
2oz Bourbon Glaze Sauce
Bourbon Syrup 2oz
2oz PawPaw
SHIRTS
Cluck Yeah SM
Cluck Yeah MED
Cluck Yeah LG
Cluck Yeah XL
Cluck Yeah XXL
Cluck Yeah XXXL
Hot/Cold SM
Hot/Cold MED
Hot/Cold LG
Hot/Cold XL
Hot/Cold XXL
Hot/Cold XXXL
Hot Tank SM
Hot Tank MED
Hot Tank LG
Hot Tank XL
Hot Tank XXL
American Flag Tank SM
American Flag Tank MED
American Flag Tank LG
American Flag Tank XL
Shiver Me Tenders SM
Shiver Me Tenders MED
Shiver Me Tenders LG
Shiver Me Tenders XL
Shiver Me Tenders XXL
Gray Sweatshirt SM
Gray Sweatshirt MED
Gray Sweatshirt LG
Gray Sweatshirt XL
Gray Sweatshirt XXL
Gray Sweatshirt XXXL
Blue Hoodie SM
Blue Hoodie MED
Blue Hoodie LG
Blue Hoodie XL
Blue Hoodie XXL
Blue Hoodie XXXL
SOUVENIRS
Wing Trays
Tender Trays
Sides
EVENTS
Catering Apps
Laq Lollipops (dozen)
Chickpea Hummus (per person)
Hot Chicken Sliders (dozen)
Mini Grit Cakes (dozen)
Piggy Chips (per person)
Smoked Chicken Dip (per person)
Asparagus Platter (per person)
Warm Spinach Dip (per person)
Duck Sausage w/ Spicy Mustard (dozen)
Fried Green Tomatoes w/ Pimento Cheese (dozen)
Jerl Chicken with Mango Yucca
mini banana puddings
Mini Fried Dirty Rice Balls
Bruchetta (Buffalo Mozz)
Buffalo Chicken Bites w/ Blue Cheese
Skewered Marinated Vegetables
Chicken Tenders (dozen)
Jerk Wings
Dry Rub Wings
Smoked Tuna Dip
Fried Green Tomatoes (150 count)
(100)Chicken Tenders
(100) Fried Grit Cakes
(100) Buffalo Chicken Bite
(100) Jamacan Jerk Wing
(100) Fowl Balls
(100)Tapas Style Nachos
(100)Pimento Cheese Profiteroles
(100)Laquered Lollipops
(100) Grilled Vegetable Skewers
(100) Bruschetta w/ Tomatoes & Garlic
(100) Jerk Roasted Chicken with Mango
(100) Fried Gree Tomatoes
(100) Buffalo Bruchetta
Tender ala carte
Sliced Beef Short Rib
Slider Buns
Catering Stations
Southern Slider Station(per person)
Mac N Cheese Station (per person)
Grand Chips & Dip (per person)
Market Crudite and Cheese Assortment
Southern Sampler Luncheon
Salad (per person)
Chicken Tender Station
MIdState Events Slider Buffet
Farmers Market Crudite
Fruit and Fondue
Beef Tenderloin (per person)
Cheese Display
Student Buffet
Smoked Chicken and Grits Station
Wings (per 100)
Cookie & Brownie Station
Mashed Potato Bar
Beef Brisket Sliders ( per person)
Strip Sirloin Station
Grand Crudite Display
Grilled Veggie Display
Southern Salad Salad Sampler
Roasted Prime Rib Station (per person)
Steamship & Pork Station
Salads & Dips Station
PF Dips App Trays
Dessert Station
Hot Chicken Sundae Bar
Catering Add-Ons
Off-Site Catering
FOR THE TABLE
Hot Chicken Poutine
french fries with cheddar cheese curds, roasted chicken gravy, topped with hot chicken (choose heat level) and chopped green onion
Fried Onion Ring Loaf
thin-sliced vidalia onions, breaded and fried served with chipotle ranch
Pimento Cheese + Cheerwine Bacon Jam
homemade pimento cheese served with cheer wine bacon jam, dill pickles and saltine crackers
Fried Cheese Grit Cakes
creamy grit cakes served with our house-made strawberry-jalapeño jam
Lacquered Chicken Skewer
1lb marinated chicken, slow cooked and flash fried to order, tossed in choice of memphis dry rub, tn whiskey bbq, jamaican jerk, buffalo, mild, medium, nashville hot, or poultrygeist, served with choice of dipping sauce
Chicken Liver Bam Bam
fried chicken livers tossed in bam bam sauce
Fowl Balls
new orleans-style dirty rice balls fried and served with white bbq sauce
Piggy Chips
crispy bacon-fried potato chips served with white bbq sauce
Chick Pea Hummus
chick pea hummus served with pita points and vegetable slices
Smoked Chicken Dip
chilled smoked chicken dip served with crackers and dill pickles
Hot Chicken Chorizo Queso
melted mexican cheeses seasoned with peppers, topped with hot chicken chorizo and served with bacon-fried tortilla chips
Hot Chicken Nachos
perfect for sharing! bacon-fried tortilla chips topped with white beans, cheese, avocado, green onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeños, sour cream and of course… hot chicken (choose heat level)
Smoked Wings (6)
six wings, slow smoked and flash fried to order, tossed in memphis dry rub, jamaican jerk, jack daniels bbq, buffalo, mild, medium, nashville hot, or poultrygeist. served with veggie spears and choice of dipping sauce
Smoked Wings (10)
ten wings, slow smoked and flash fried to order, tossed in memphis dry rub, jamaican jerk, jack daniels bbq, buffalo, mild, medium, nashville hot, or poultrygeist. served with veggie spears and choice of dipping sauce
GUMBO & SALADS
Chicken Gumbo
cup of smoked chicken gumbo served with dirty rice and a slice of french baguette
"Nashville Hot" Deconstructed Cobb Salad
best salad in nashville! chopped romaine with tomato, cucumber, bacon, blue cheese, smoked hard-boiled eggs, avocado, hot chicken (choose heat level) and choice of dressing
Chopped Kale Salad
kale, tomato, cucumber, carrot, dried sweet corn and red onion tossed in roasted garlic-citrus vinaigrette
House Wedge
iceberg wedge with diced tomatoes, cucumber, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, cornbread croutons, and choice of dressing
Side Salad
romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber served with choice of dressing
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN
"Nashville Hot" Half Bird
welcome to Nashville! half bird (choose heat level) served on texas toast topped with dill pickles and served with a side of coleslaw
Hot Chicken Tenders (3)
three jumbo hot chicken tenders (choose heat level) on texas toast topped with dill pickles, served with your choice of dipping sauce and choice of side
Hot Chicken Tenders (4)
four jumbo hot chicken tenders (choose heat level) on texas toast topped with dill pickles, served with your choice of dipping sauce and choice of side
Hot Chicken and Beignets
boneless chicken breast (choose heat level) served on texas toast, topped with dill pickles, served with bourbon glazed beignets and coleslaw
Hot Chicken Fried Chicken
boneless, thinly-pounded hot chicken breast (choose heat level) on a bed of mashed potatoes, topped with sawmill gravy, served with a side of collard greens
Hot Chicken Street Tacos
two tacos with hot chicken (choose heat level), jicama slaw, charred street corn, queso fresco, and creme fraiche on double white corn tortillas melded with jack cheese, served with mexican white beans
Hot Chicken Quesadilla
crispy, fried flour tortilla filled with shredded cheddar & jack cheese with fresh pico de gallo, and hot chicken (choose heat level), served with guacamole, shredded lettuce, and sour cream on the side
Hot Chicken Cuban
hot chicken (choose heat level), swiss cheese, dill pickles, yellow mustard, and chimichurri on buttered, pressed french baguette served with choice of side
Hot Chicken Po'Boy
hot chicken (choose heat level) on a french baguette with tomato, lettuce, dill pickles served with white bbq sauce and choice of side
Hot Chicken n' Cheddar
hot chicken (choose heat level), extra sharp cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and dill pickle on grilled brioche bun with ranch served with choice of side
NOT HOT CHICKEN
"Brick-Tattooed" Chicken
boneless, skin-on chicken breast stuffed with sage and goat cheese, seared under brick, and served with sautéd bell peppers, onions, spinach, and roasted potatoes garnished with cilantro-lime vinaigrette
"Beer Butt" Chicken 1/2
half smoked "beer butt" chicken served with dill pickles, white bbq sauce and coleslaw
"Beer Butt" Chicken Whole
whole smoked "beer butt" chicken served with dill pickles, white bbq sauce and coleslaw
"Nashville Hot" Andouille Po'Boy
chicken andouille (choose heat level) on french baguette with tomato, lettuce, and pickles served with choice of side
"Nashville Hot" Catfish Po'Boy
farm-raised catfish (choose heat level) on french baguette with tomato, lettuce, and pickles served with choice of side
Loaded Burger
half pound ground chuck served open faced with lettuce, onion, tomato, dill pickles and pawpaw sauce, topped with cheddar cheese and a sunny side up egg with choice of side
Pimento Cheese Smashburger
half pound ground chuck topped with homemade pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles and onion served with choice of side
Rancher's Pie
our play on shepherd's pie with smoked chicken, peas, carrots, and corn topped with mashed potatoes and melted cheddar and served over a hoe cake
SIDES
Coleslaw SM
Coleslaw LG
Skillet Mac n' Cheese SM
Skillet Mac n' Cheese LG
Collard Greens SM
Collard Greens LG
French Fries SM
French Fries LG
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy SM
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy LG
Piggy Chips SM
Piggy Chips LG
Solo Chicken Breast
Solo Catfish
Side Pickles
Side Smoked Egg
Side Sour Cream
Side Jalapenos
Side Pita
Side Cheddar
Side Avocado
Side Bacon Bits
Side Celery & Carrots
Slice of Bread
Side Poutine Gravy
EXTRA DRESSINGS/SAUCES
2oz Ranch
2oz Bleu Cheese
2oz Bama White
2oz Honey Mustard
2oz Chipotle Ranch
2oz BBQ
2oz Balsamic
2oz Cilantro Lime
2oz Garlic Lemon Vin
2oz Strawberry Jalapeno
2oz Fireball Jam
Side Jamaican Jerk
Side Buffalo
Side Mild
Side Medium
Side Nashville Hot
Side Poultrygeist
2oz Bam Bam
2oz Bourbon Glaze
2oz Tartar sauce
2oz Chimichurri
TASTY TREATS
Banana Pudding
scratch-made banana pudding served in a waffle bowl, topped with sea salt caramel and whipped cream
Deep Fried Fudge Pies
homemade fudge pies fried, dusted with powdered sugar and served with vanilla ice cream and bourbon glaze
Bourbon Glazed Beignets
perfectly fried beignets topped with bourbon glaze and a heavy dusting of powdered sugar
KIDS MENU
Kids Chicken Tenders
perfectly fried beignets topped with bourbon glaze and a heavy dusting of powdered sugar
Kids Grilled Cheese
buttered texas toast grilled with a slice of cheddar cheese and your choice of piggy chips or fries
Kids Skillet Mac n Cheese
creamy mac 'n' cheese topped with melted cheddar