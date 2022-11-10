Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

PartyHQ

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

15606 Emerald Way

Hanover, MD 21076

HQ Managers

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$11.99

Combined with Artichoke Hearts and Served with Crisp Tortilla Chips and Salsa

HOT MARYLAND CRAB DIP

HOT MARYLAND CRAB DIP

$13.99

Creamy house made, Maryland Crab, Old Bay and warm pretzel bread

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$12.99

Savory shredded chicken, hot sauce, cream, blue and cheddar cheeses and chives

LOADED CHEESE FRIES

LOADED CHEESE FRIES

$9.99

Jack & Cheddar cheeses melted over a mound of fresh, seasoned fries, topped with Applewood smoked bacon & drizzled with house-made Cheddar cheese queso.

PARTY SLIDERS - 3 Count

PARTY SLIDERS - 3 Count

$12.75

Chargrilled angus beef, pickle, smoked gouda cheese topped on a brioche bun with onion straws.

PARTY SLIDERS - 6 Count

PARTY SLIDERS - 6 Count

$18.75

Chargrilled angus beef, pickle, smoked gouda cheese topped on a brioche bun with onion straws.

PARTY SLIDERS - 9 Count

PARTY SLIDERS - 9 Count

$23.75

Chargrilled angus beef, pickle, smoked gouda cheese topped on a brioche bun with onion straws.

ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$10.99

Jumbo sweet Spanish onions, thick-cut & lightly breaded in a gourmet crumb & fried until crispy. Served with our house-made chipotle sauce & ranch dressing.

BAVARIAN PRETZEL STICKS

BAVARIAN PRETZEL STICKS

$8.99

Soft freshly baked pretzel sticks served with a warm queso cheese sauce for the dipping

GOURMET CHEESE STICKS

GOURMET CHEESE STICKS

$8.99

Lightly breaded fresh mozzarella cheese deep fried

FRIED CHICKEN DEVILED EGGS

FRIED CHICKEN DEVILED EGGS

$9.99

deviled eggs, with butter milk fried chicken on top, drizzled with our special hot sauce

SMOKED SALMON DEVILED EGGS

SMOKED SALMON DEVILED EGGS

$10.99 Out of stock

deviled egg, with smoke salmon topped with chives, red onion & Capers

LUMP CRAB DEVILED EGGS

LUMP CRAB DEVILED EGGS

$11.50

Deviled egg, with jumbo lump crab meat and remoulade sauce

CHICKEN WINGS

CHICKEN WINGS

$13.99

Jumbo Fried Wings covered with your choice of Sauce, including Buffalo, lemon Pepper, Honey BBQ & Jerk. Served with Blue Cheese Dressing and Celery Sticks Served with French Fries *Jerk Wings are slowly baked to perfection

PASTA CARBARNO

PASTA CARBARNO

$14.99

Imported Spaghetti Tossed with Smoked Bacon, Peas, a Touch of Garlic and a Parmesan Cream Sauce. A Classic Combination! Also Available with Chicken

RASTA PASTA

RASTA PASTA

$19.99

Creamy Cajun sauce, onions, green peppers, shrimp and andouille sausage

BAKED SPAGHETTI & AMAZING MEATBALLS

BAKED SPAGHETTI & AMAZING MEATBALLS

$15.50

Melted mozzarella, beef and pork meatballs, red sauce, provolone, shaved Parmesan cheese

SPICY BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWHICH

SPICY BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWHICH

$11.99

Crispy Coated Chicken Breast with our Spicy Buffalo Sauce topped with crumble blue cheese Served on a Bun with a Mixed Green Salad or French Fries.

GRAND CLUB

GRAND CLUB

$13.99

Freshly Roasted Turkey, Crisp Applewood Smoked Bacon, Arugula, Tomato and Mayonnaise on Toast. Served with french fries

CHICKEN PARM

CHICKEN PARM

$13.99 Out of stock

Tender Chicken Lightly Coated in Parmesan Breadcrumbs with Lots of Melted Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Basil and Marinara Sauce on Grilled Brioche Bun

GRILLED SHRIMP CLUB

GRILLED SHRIMP CLUB

$12.99 Out of stock

Crisp Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Bibb lettuce and Mayo on Toasted Country Wheat Bread. Served with a Mixed Green Salad, French Fries or soup

SHRIMP PO BOY

SHRIMP PO BOY

$14.99

Fried tender gulf shrimp, remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato served on a fresh baked sub roll with Cajun fresh cut fries.

CRAB CAKE BLT

CRAB CAKE BLT

$19.99 Out of stock

Broiled Crab Cake with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and garlic mayo on a brioche bun

BACON AND CHEDDAR BURGER

BACON AND CHEDDAR BURGER

$13.99

Freshly grilled, seasoned steak burger topped with Applewood smoked bacon, melted sharp cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion & signature burger sauce. Served with French Fries.

GRANNY'S MAC & CHEESE BURGER

GRANNY’S MAC & CHEESE BURGER

$14.99

Crispy Smoked Bacon, Five Cheese Mac n Cheese, Mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickle on a toasted garlic buttered brioche bun. Served with French Fries.

MELT YO FACE BURGER

MELT YO FACE BURGER

$14.99

Habanero Hot Sauce, Habanero Jack, Jalapeño cheese, Habanero Whole Grain Mustard, lettuce, tomato & onions. Served with French Fries.

PHILLY STEAK BURGER

PHILLY STEAK BURGER

$14.25

A1 sauce, grilled onions, provolone cheese, hot peppers, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with French Fries.

HOT DOG

HOT DOG

$7.99

All beef hotdog, and fresh cut fries (unlimited toppings) , Served with French Fries.

HALF SMOKE

HALF SMOKE

$8.99

Smoked Pork Hotlink, and fresh cut fries (unlimited toppings), served with French Fries.

PARTY PIZZA 16"

PARTY PIZZA 16"

$15.00

16" CHEESE two toppings free, all other toppings are $1.50 Toppings Pepperoni, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Italian Sausage, Meatball, Chicken, Virginia Ham, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Green Peppers, Roasted Onions, Fresh Basil, Jalapeños

SHRIMP DINNER

$17.99

Large gulf shrimp lightly breaded and deep fried until golden brown severed with fresh cut fries coleslaw and a remoulade sauce for the dipping

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS PLATTER

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS PLATTER

$13.99

House Chipotle BBQ Sauce with French Fries. Tenders are fresh and never frozen.

CLASSIC COBB SALAD

CLASSIC COBB SALAD

$13.99

Romaine & mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, Applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, hard- boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, roasted garlic focaccia croutons & homestyle ranch dressing.

CLASSIC CHICKEN CAESAR

CLASSIC CHICKEN CAESAR

$11.99

Grilled chicken, chipped Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan & roasted garlic focaccia croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.

STRAWBERRY FIELDS

STRAWBERRY FIELDS

$13.99

Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced strawberries, avocado, feta cheese, candied pecans, & fresh basil tossed in a mango poppyseed dressing.

WARM BROWNIE SUNDAE

WARM BROWNIE SUNDAE

$8.99

Brownie Topped with French Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Toasted Almonds, Chocolate Fudge and Caramel Sauce.

KIDS Cheese Quesadilla

KIDS Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Cheddar & Jack cheeses on a flour tortilla served with fries

KIDS Crispy Chicken Tenders

KIDS Crispy Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Two crispy, Light breaded chicken breast strips served with fries

KIDS Mac & Cheese

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$5.99 Out of stock

Ooey, gooey cheesy pasta served with fries

KIDS Cheeseburger Sliders

KIDS Cheeseburger Sliders

$6.99

two beef sliders topped with a pickle & American cheese

KIDS 7" pizza

KIDS 7" pizza

$5.99

Pizza - 7" individual cheese or your choice of one topping

Fountain Drinks

$2.99

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Mug Root Beer, Mountain Dew, Mist, Lemonade

BUFFALO SHRIMP APPITIZER

BUFFALO SHRIMP APPITIZER

$13.99

Beautiful gulf shrimp, fried to perfection and covered in our spicy buffalo sauce served with our special house sauce.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae

$8.99

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie, Baked Fresh, topped with French Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Walnuts, Chocolate syrup and Caramel Sauce.

Sunday 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy some of the best food in Bowie, MD located in the heart of the Bowie Town Center.

15606 Emerald Way, Hanover, MD 21076

