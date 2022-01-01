Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pascal & Sabine

1,247 Reviews

$$$

601 Bangs Ave

Asbury Park, NJ 07712

COCKTAILS

Fall Nina

$17.00

French Blonde

$16.00

Gold Dust

$17.00

King Henry

$17.00

Le Jackal

$17.00

Old Jackal

$16.00

Pascal's Manhattan

$17.00

Right Bank

$18.00

Sabine's Sour

$17.00

Bee's Knees

$15.00

Bellini

$11.00

Cocktail Du Jour

$15.00

Fire 1st Course

FIRE 1st Course

FIRE

Fire 2nd Course

FIRE 2nd Course

Fire 3rd Course

FIRE 3rd Course

Fire 4th Course

Fire 4th Course

Fire 5th Course

FIRE 5th Course

Fire 6th Course

FIRE 6th Course

Fire Dessert

FIRE Dessert

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday9:55 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:55 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Home of the red balloon.

601 Bangs Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Pascal & Sabine image
Pascal & Sabine image
Pascal & Sabine image
Pascal & Sabine image

