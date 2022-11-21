Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pascolo Ristorante

2,261 Reviews

$$

83 Church Street

Burlington, VT 05401

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana
Rigatoni Bolognese
Eggplant Parmigiana

*PRIMI*

Arugula Salad

$9.95

Pitchfork Farm arugula, shaved fennel & radish, almonds, pecorino, honey vinaigrette

Maplebrook Farm Burratini

$14.95

Caesar Salad

$9.95

romaine, pecorino, anchovies, croutons

Panzanella

$14.95

heirloom tomatoes, basil, Maplebrook mozzarella, salsa verde, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt

Fried Calamari

$16.95

breaded and fried rings and tentacles, tomato basil sauce, lemon aioli ***DISCLAIMER*** May not travel well to-go

Fried Mozz

$10.95

Breaded and fried Maplebrook mozzarella, tomato basil sauce, basil aioli

Antipasti Mista

$18.95

house cured Salumi, Maplebrook Farm mozzarella, marinated olives

Marinated Olives

$6.95

olive oil, garlic, citrus, herbs

*PASTA*

Pappardelle with Fennel Sausage

$23.95

House made pappardelle, crumbled sausage, fennel cream, spinach, fried sage

Pappardelle with Mushrooms

$21.95

House made pappardelle, marsala cream, rosemary, truffle oil

Pappardelle Agnello

$24.95

Gnocchi Sorrentina

$18.95

House made gnocchi, tomato basil sauce, mozzarella, garlic, basil

Gnocchi with Italian Sausage

$23.95

House made gnocchi, crumbled Italian sausage, mushrooms, tomato basil sauce, parmigiano

Gnocchi Zucca

$21.95

Rigatoni Bolognese

$21.95

beef & pork ragu, parmigiano

Rigatoni Fagioli

$21.95

white beans, lacinato kale, white wine, garlic, lemon, cherry tomatoes, parmesan

Spaghetti Amatriciana

$18.95

garlic, red pepper flake, oregano, pancetta, cherry tomatoes, shallots, pomodoro, toasted bread crumbs

Spaghetti Polpette

$18.95

house beef and pork meatballs, tomato basil sauce, parmigiano

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$13.95

tomato basil sauce, parmigiano

*ENTREES*

Atlantic Cod

$28.95

Beef Braciole

$28.95

Chicken Marsala

$26.95

Adam's Farm chicken leg, polenta, mushrooms, pancetta, marsala pan sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.95

mozzarella, tomato basil sauce; spaghetti pomodoro

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.95

ricotta, mozzarella, tomato basil sauce; spaghetti pomodoro

*PIZZA*

Margherita Pizza

$17.95

crushed tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, basil

Tomato Pie

$16.95

crushed tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, sliced garlic, parmigiano reggiano

Etna Pizza

$21.95

pepperoni, roasted peppers, crushed tomatoes, mozzarella, spicy cherry peppers

Roma Pizza

$21.95

house sausage, smoked mushrooms, lacinato kale, mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, spicy calabrese chiles

Pane Frattau Pizza

$21.95

Crushed tomatoes, pecorino, mozzarella, pancetta, two sunny-side-up eggs

Funghi Pizza

$18.95

smoked mushrooms, mozzarella, whipped ricotta, scallions, truffle oil, parsley

Prosciutto Pizza

$21.95

spinach, mozzarella, prosciutto, garlic, olive oil, arugula, parmigiano

Gamberoni Pizza

$26.95

wood fired shrimp, olives, crushed tomatoes, mozzarella, lemon

*SIDES*

Side Broccolini

$7.95

garlic, olive oil, lemon, red pepper flake

Side Brussels Sprouts

$7.95

Side Meatballs

$7.95

House made beef and pork meatballs, tomato basil sauce, parmigiano

Side Sauteed Kale

$6.95

olive oil, lemon

*DESSERT*

Cannoli

$7.95

ricotta, mascarpone, pistachio, lemon, chocolate

Tiramisu

$7.95

Kahlua and espresso soaked lady fingers, mascarpone custard, chocolate

Buttermilk Panna Cotta TO-GO

$8.95Out of stock

Vanilla bean, Luxardo cherries, orange zest

*KIDS*

Kids Spaghetti with Butter

$5.95

Kids Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce

$6.95

spaghetti with tomato basil sauce, parmigiano

Kids Spaghetti with Meatballs

$8.95

spaghetti, tomato basil sauce, house made beef & pork meatball, Parmigiano.

Kids Chicken Parmigiana

$9.95

Pounded, breaded and fried chicken breast, mozzarella, spaghetti, tomato basil sauce

Kids Pizza

$7.95

Crushed tomatoes, mozzarella cheese

check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
HANDMADE ITALIAN CUISINE ON THE CHURCH STREET MARKETPLACE. KILLER ALL ITALIAN WINE LIST, DELICIOUS HOUSE COCKTAILS.

83 Church Street, Burlington, VT 05401

Directions

