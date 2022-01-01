Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Pasha Express Culebra Rd

review star

No reviews yet

10650 Culebra Road Ste 101

San Antonio, TX 78251

Order Again

Popular Items

One Entree Bowl
Wrap
Family Deal

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.99
Rice

Rice

$3.99
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.99

Shareables

Dolma

$4.99

Falafel

$5.99

Fried cauliflower

$5.99

Pasha chips with eggplant dip

$3.99

Hummus with pita bread

$5.99

Smoked egg plant dip

$5.99

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.49

Bottled Drink

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.49

Gallon Tea

$7.99

Desserts

Baklava

$3.99

Pistachio Baklava

$6.99

Extras

Zaatar and Oil

$1.00

Extra Naan

$1.00

2oz Container

$0.50

Extra Pasha Chips

$1.50

8 oz sauce

$2.99

One Entree Bowl

$10.99

1 entree and choice of rice, includes Pasha Chips or Naan Bread

Two Entree Bowl

$13.99

2 entree and choice of rice, includes Pasha Chips or Naan Bread

Wrap

$10.99

1 entree wrapped in a pita bread

Pasha Tacos

$10.99

Kids Bowl

$8.99

Small rice bowl, includes drink

Family Deal

$50.00

No Entree Wrap or bowl

$7.99

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10650 Culebra Road Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78251

Directions

Gallery
Pasha Express image
Pasha Express image
Pasha Express image

