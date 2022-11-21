Pasha Mediterranean Grill imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Pasha Mediterranean Grill Wurzbach

2,927 Reviews

$$

9339 Wurzbach Road

San Antonio, TX 78240

Order Again

Popular Items

Pistachio Baklava
Hummus
Chocolate Moose

Appetizers

Appetizer Sampler

$18.99

Naan

$1.99

Kalonji Naan

$2.49

Greek Pita Bread

$0.50

Sesame Naan

$2.49

Veggie Kabob Appetizer

$6.99

Brussel Sprouts

$8.99

Kashke Bademjan

$4.99

Mast-o-khiyar

$4.99

Baba Ghannouj

$4.99

Labneh

$4.99

Greek Feta Cheese

$7.99

Hummus

$4.99

Shawarma Taquitos

$12.99

Sambusa

$10.99

Kibbeh

$10.99

Dolma

$6.99

Falafel Vegetable Patties

$8.99

Fried Cauliflower Florets

$7.99

Mushroom Kabob

$7.99

Pasha Potatoes

$7.99

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$8.99Out of stock

Soups and Salads

Soup & Salad

$8.99

Tabbouleh Salad

$5.99

A mixture of fresh Italian parsley tossed together with cracked wheat, tomato, minced onion, lemon juice, and extra virgin olive oil.

Large Greek Salad

$8.99

Crisp lettuce, spring mix, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, onion, crumbled feta cheese, and tomato. Topped with our house dressing.

Pasha Sized Greek Salad

$10.99

Crisp lettuce, spring mix, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, onion, crumbled feta cheese, and tomato. Topped with our house dressing.

Large Pasha Salad

$8.99

A hybrid of our classis Greek and Shirazi salads, consisting of crips lettuce, spring mix, feta cheese, diced cucumber, tomato, and onion. Mixed and tossed with lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, and mint.

Pasha Sized Pasha Salad

$10.99

A hybrid of our classis Greek and Shirazi salads, consisting of crips lettuce, spring mix, feta cheese, diced cucumber, tomato, and onion. Mixed and tossed with lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, and mint.

Shirazi Salad

$5.99

Perfectly diced cucumber, tomato, and onion tossed with lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, and mint. Light refreshing salad.

Cup of Soup of the Day

$3.99

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$5.49

Veggie Lovers

Veggie Kabob Plate

$11.99

A variety of seasonal vegetables, marinated and grilled to perfection over an open flame. Served with hummus and basmati rice.

Veggie Plate

$11.99

Your choice of any 3.

Wraps

Chicken Sheesh-Tawook Wrap

$10.99

Chicken breast cooked over an open flame, diced and wrapped in fresh naan with cabbage salad, tomato, and pickled cucumbers. Topped with garlic aioli.

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$10.99

Chicken breast, slowly roasted on a vertical pit, thinly sliced and wrapped in fresh naan with tomato, and pickled cucumbers. Topped with garlic aioli.

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$10.99

Beef steak, slowly roasted on vertical pit, thinly sliced and wrapped in fresh naan with tomato, pickled cucumbers, and onion. Topped with tahini sauce.

Gyro Wrap

$10.99

Lean ground beef and lamb, roasted on a vertical pit, thinly sliced and wrapped in fresh naan with tomato, and onion. Topped with tzatziki sauce.

Gyro-Kabob Wrap

$10.99

A skewer of Gyro kabob, wrapped in fresh naan with tomato, and onion. Topped with tzatziki sauce.

Falafel Wrap

$9.99

Veggie lovers wrap! Our homemade deep fried vegetable patties wrapped in fresh naan with tomato, pickles, and hummus. Topped with tahini sauce.

Fish Wrap

$10.99

Lightly battered basa fish, fried and wrapped in fresh naan with cabbage salad and pickles. Topped with garlic aioli.

Pasha Bowl

Beef Shawarma Pasha Bowl

$13.99

Rice and salad topped with your choice of sauce and protein. Prices are for single servings, additional servings will be charged as a la carte.

Koobideh Pasha Bowl

$13.99

Rice and salad topped with your choice of sauce and protein. Prices are for single servings, additional servings will be charged as a la carte.

Beef Tenderloin Pasha Bowl

$19.99

Rice and salad topped with your choice of sauce and protein. Prices are for single servings, additional servings will be charged as a la carte.

Basa Fish Pasha Bowl

$14.99

Rice and salad topped with your choice of sauce and protein. Prices are for single servings, additional servings will be charged as a la carte.

Shrimp Pasha Bowl

$14.99

Rice and salad topped with your choice of sauce and protein. Prices are for single servings, additional servings will be charged as a la carte.

Salmon Pasha Bowl

$22.99

Rice and salad topped with your choice of sauce and protein. Prices are for single servings, additional servings will be charged as a la carte.

Chicken Shawarma Pasha Bowl

$13.99

Rice and salad topped with your choice of sauce and protein. Prices are for single servings, additional servings will be charged as a la carte.

Chicken Sheesh Tawook Pasha Bowl

$13.99

Rice and salad topped with your choice of sauce and protein. Prices are for single servings, additional servings will be charged as a la carte.

Chicken Kabob Pasha Bowl

$13.99

Rice and salad topped with your choice of sauce and protein. Prices are for single servings, additional servings will be charged as a la carte.

Gyro Pasha Bowl

$13.99

Rice and salad topped with your choice of sauce and protein. Prices are for single servings, additional servings will be charged as a la carte.

Gyro Kabob Pasha Bowl

$13.99

Rice and salad topped with your choice of sauce and protein. Prices are for single servings, additional servings will be charged as a la carte.

Falafel Pasha Bowl

$10.99

Rice and salad topped with your choice of sauce and protein. Prices are for single servings, additional servings will be charged as a la carte.

Chicken

Chicken Sheesh Tawook Plate

$13.99

A skewer of chicken tenderloins marinated in garlic, olive oil, and special herbs, cooked over an open flame. Served with Greek salad, hummus, and garlic aioli.

Joojeh Kabob Cornish Hen

$19.99

A skewer of Cornish hen marinated in saffron, lemon juice, and olive oil, then sprinkled with kalonji seeds and cooked over an open flame. Served with barberry rice and a veggie kabob.

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$13.99

A generous serving of marinated chicken breast, slowly roasted on a vertical pit and thinly sliced. Served with garlic aioli, hummus, and a Greek salad.

Chicken Kabob Plate

$13.99

A skewer of chicken tenderloins marinated in saffron, lemon juice, and olive oil, cooked over an open flame. Served with barberry rice and a veggie kabob.

Beef & Lamb

Koobideh Kabob Plate

$13.99

Two skewers of premium ground beef chuck, seasoned with Persian spices, and cooked over an open flame. Served with basmati rice and a veggie kabob.

Beef Shawarma Plate

$13.99

A generous serving of marinated beef steak, slowly roasted on a vertical pit, and thinly sliced. Served with tahini sauce, hummus, and a Greek salad.

Greek Moussaka

$13.99

Layers of ground beef and eggplant topped off with bechamel sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with basmati rice and a veggie kabob.

Beef Tenderloin Shish Kabob

$19.99

A skewer of choice rolled beef tenderloin, cooked over an open flame. Served with lentil rice and a grilled veggie kabob.

Pasha Kabob Plate

$23.99

A skewer of choice rolled beef tenderloin and a skewer of koobideh kabob, cooked over an open flame. Served with white rice and a grilled veggie kabob.

Gyro Plate

$13.99

Lean ground beef and lamb, roasted on a vertical pit and thinly sliced. Served with hummus, Greek salad and tzatziki sauce.

Lamb Kabob Plate

$19.99

A skewer of premium Australian lamb cooked over an open flame. Served with lentil rice and a grilled veggie kabob.

Frenched Lamb Chops

$26.99

Hand cut lamb chops marinated in a special herbs and grilled over an open flame. Served with dill rice and a grilled veggie kabob.

Lamb T-Bone

$26.99

Lamb T-bone, marinated in fresh mint and olive oil, then grilled over an open flame. Served with dill rice and a grilled veggie kabob.

Gyro Kabob Plate

$13.99

Two skewers of lean ground beef and lamb, cooked over an open flame. Served with hummus, Greek salad and tzatziki sauce.

Seafood

Fish Seafood Plate

$14.99

Your choice of flame grilled or fried fish, marinated in olive oil, paprika, garlic, peppers, and lemon. Served with cranberry rice and sauteed spinach.

Shrimp Seafood Plate

$14.99

Your choice of flame grilled or fried shrimp, marinated in olive oil, paprika, garlic, peppers, and lemon. Served with cranberry rice and sauteed spinach.

Fish and Shrimp Seafood Plate

$22.99

Your choice of flame grilled or fried fish and shrimp, marinated in olive oil, paprika, garlic, peppers, and lemon. Served with cranberry rice and sauteed spinach.

Grilled Salmon Seafood Plate

$22.99

Fresh salmon marinated in olive oil, paprika, garlic, peppers, and lemon, cooked over an open flame. Served with cranberry rice and a grilled veggie kabob.

Stews & Favorites

Ghormeh Sabzi Stew

$13.99

A stew made with beef sirloin, kidney beans, chopped parsley, cilantro, green onion, fenugreek, dried lemon, and Persion spices. Served with basmati rice.

Gheimeh Bademjan Stew

$13.99

A stew of eggplant, beef sirloin, tomato, onion, split peas, and Mediterranean spices. Served with basmati rice.

Braised Lamb Shank Stew

$26.99Out of stock

Braised Australian lamb shank in a stew of baby okra, tomato, onion, and Mediterranean spices. Served with dill rice.

Shawarma Trio

$19.99

A platter of gyro, chicken shawarma, beef shawarma. Served with our specialty sauces, hummus, and Greek salad.

Sultan's Kabob Trio For 2

$49.99

Sultan's Shawarma Trio For 2

$45.99

House Filet Special (Blanco Only)

$24.95

Surf and Turf (Blanco Only)

$39.95

Sides

Greek Salad (SD)

$5.99

Pasha Salad (SD)

$5.99

Shirazi Salad (SD)

$5.99

Basmati Rice (SD)

$2.49

Cranberry Rice (SD)

$2.99

Lentil Rice (SD)

$2.99

Barberry Rice (SD)

$2.99

Dill Rice (SD)

$2.99

French Fries (SD)

$2.49

Veggie Kabob (SD)

$3.49

Mast-o-khiyar (SD)

$3.49

Mushroom Kabob (SD)

$3.49

Sauteed Spinach (SD)

$2.99

Sauces

2oz Tzatziki Sauce

$1.25

8oz Tzatziki Sauce

$4.99

12oz Tzatziki Sauce

$7.49

2oz Garlic Sauce

$1.25

8oz Garlic Sauce

$4.99

12oz Garlic Sauce

$7.49

2oz Olive Oil and Za'atar

$1.25

8oz Olive Oil and Za'atar

$3.99

12oz Olive Oil and Za'atar

$5.99

2oz Hot Sauce

$1.25

8oz Hot Sauce

$4.99

12oz Hot Sauce

$7.49

2oz Tahini

$1.25

8oz Tahini

$4.99

12oz Tahini

$7.49

2oz Italian Dressing

$1.25

8oz Italian Dressing

$4.99

12oz Italian Dressing

$7.49

Kids Menu

Koobideh Kabob (Kids)

$6.99

Shawarma (Kids)

$6.99

Veggie Kabob (Kids)

$6.99

Kids Gyro

$6.99

Kids Veggie Plate

$5.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

A La Carte

Ck Tawook A La Carte

$9.99

Ck Shaw A La Carte

$9.99

Chk Shaw Wrap A La Carte

$9.99

Ck Kabob A La Carte

$9.99

Joojeh A La Carte

$13.99

Lamb TBone A La Carte

$5.99

Salmon A La Carte

$16.99

Shrimp A La Carte

$10.99

Fish A La Carte

$10.99

Moussaka A La Carte

$10.99

Bf Tenderloin A La Carte

$15.99

Gyro A La Carte

$9.99

Bf Shaw A La Carte

$9.99

Koobideh A La Carte

$4.99

Gyro Kabob A La Carte

$4.99

Fish Wrap A La Carte

$9.99

Tawook Wrap A La Carte

$9.99

Gyro Wrap A La Carte

$9.99

Falafel Wrap A La Carte

$8.99

Gyro Kabob Wrap A La Carte

$9.99

Bf Shaw Wrap A La Carte

$9.99

Lamb Kabob A La Carte

$15.99

Culinaria

Sultan's Kabob Trio For 2 (Copy)

$55.99

Iced Tea

Sweet Rose Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Pomegranate Tea

$3.99

Gallon of Tea

$6.99

BYOB

$2.99

Water

Iced Tea 1/2 & 1/2

$2.99

Hot Drinks

House Tea

$3.99

Chamomile Tea

$3.99

Turkish Coffee

$3.99

Espresso

$2.99

Cappucino

$3.99

Bottled

Plain Yogurt Drink

$3.99

Mint Yogurt Drink

$3.99

Bottled Coke

$3.99

Topo Chico

$3.99

Root Beer

$3.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Crush

$2.99

Tropicana

$2.99

Big Red

$2.99

Mist Twst

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.99

Water

Meals

Wraps by the Pack

$11.99

Fresh Mediterranean Lunch

$15.99

The Big Pasha (4 Person Minimum)

$19.99

Family Meal Deal

$54.99

Sauces

38oz Tzatziki Sauce

$19.99

48oz Tzatziki Sauce

$24.99

38oz Garlic Aioli

$19.99

48oz Garlic Aioli

$24.99

38oz Spicy Chili

$19.99

48oz Spicy Chili

$24.99

38oz Tahini Sauce

$19.99

48oz Tahini Sauce

$24.99

38oz Hummus

$19.99

48oz Hummus

$24.99

38oz Kashke Bademjan

$19.99

48oz Kashke Bademjan

$24.99

38oz Mast-O-Khiyar

$19.99

48oz Mast-O-Khiyar

$24.99

38oz Spicy Garlic Aioli

$19.99

48oz Spicy Garlic Aioli

$24.99

Desserts

Walnut Baklava 3 pack

$4.99

Cashew Baklava 4 Pack

$4.99

8in Fresh Fruit Cake

$32.99

Beverages

Gallon of Pomegranate Tea

$6.99

Gallon of Pomegranate Lemonade Tea

$7.99

Gallon of Sweet Rose Tea

$6.99

Gallon of Rose Lemonade Tea

$7.99

Gallon of Unsweet Tea

$6.99

2 Liter Pepsi

$4.99

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$4.99

2 Liter Mist Twist

$4.99

2 Liter Mug Root Beer

$4.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Misc

Chafing Stands and Fuel (1 for every 10 ppl)

$10.00

Baklava

Pistachio Baklava

$6.99

Cashew Baklava

$4.99

Walnut Baklava

$4.99

Cakes

8" Cake

$32.99

Turtle Cheese Cake

$6.99

Nutella Cheese Cake

$6.99

Chocolate Moose

$6.99

Cheese Cake

$6.99

Tiramisu

$6.99

6.99 Cake

$6.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9339 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX 78240

Directions

Gallery
Pasha Mediterranean Grill image

