Pasha Mediterranean Grill Wurzbach
2,927 Reviews
$$
9339 Wurzbach Road
San Antonio, TX 78240
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Appetizer Sampler
Naan
Kalonji Naan
Greek Pita Bread
Sesame Naan
Veggie Kabob Appetizer
Brussel Sprouts
Kashke Bademjan
Mast-o-khiyar
Baba Ghannouj
Labneh
Greek Feta Cheese
Hummus
Shawarma Taquitos
Sambusa
Kibbeh
Dolma
Falafel Vegetable Patties
Fried Cauliflower Florets
Mushroom Kabob
Pasha Potatoes
Fried Brussel Sprouts
Soups and Salads
Soup & Salad
Tabbouleh Salad
A mixture of fresh Italian parsley tossed together with cracked wheat, tomato, minced onion, lemon juice, and extra virgin olive oil.
Large Greek Salad
Crisp lettuce, spring mix, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, onion, crumbled feta cheese, and tomato. Topped with our house dressing.
Pasha Sized Greek Salad
Crisp lettuce, spring mix, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, onion, crumbled feta cheese, and tomato. Topped with our house dressing.
Large Pasha Salad
A hybrid of our classis Greek and Shirazi salads, consisting of crips lettuce, spring mix, feta cheese, diced cucumber, tomato, and onion. Mixed and tossed with lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, and mint.
Pasha Sized Pasha Salad
A hybrid of our classis Greek and Shirazi salads, consisting of crips lettuce, spring mix, feta cheese, diced cucumber, tomato, and onion. Mixed and tossed with lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, and mint.
Shirazi Salad
Perfectly diced cucumber, tomato, and onion tossed with lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, and mint. Light refreshing salad.
Cup of Soup of the Day
Bowl of Soup of the Day
Veggie Lovers
Wraps
Chicken Sheesh-Tawook Wrap
Chicken breast cooked over an open flame, diced and wrapped in fresh naan with cabbage salad, tomato, and pickled cucumbers. Topped with garlic aioli.
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Chicken breast, slowly roasted on a vertical pit, thinly sliced and wrapped in fresh naan with tomato, and pickled cucumbers. Topped with garlic aioli.
Beef Shawarma Wrap
Beef steak, slowly roasted on vertical pit, thinly sliced and wrapped in fresh naan with tomato, pickled cucumbers, and onion. Topped with tahini sauce.
Gyro Wrap
Lean ground beef and lamb, roasted on a vertical pit, thinly sliced and wrapped in fresh naan with tomato, and onion. Topped with tzatziki sauce.
Gyro-Kabob Wrap
A skewer of Gyro kabob, wrapped in fresh naan with tomato, and onion. Topped with tzatziki sauce.
Falafel Wrap
Veggie lovers wrap! Our homemade deep fried vegetable patties wrapped in fresh naan with tomato, pickles, and hummus. Topped with tahini sauce.
Fish Wrap
Lightly battered basa fish, fried and wrapped in fresh naan with cabbage salad and pickles. Topped with garlic aioli.
Pasha Bowl
Beef Shawarma Pasha Bowl
Rice and salad topped with your choice of sauce and protein. Prices are for single servings, additional servings will be charged as a la carte.
Koobideh Pasha Bowl
Rice and salad topped with your choice of sauce and protein. Prices are for single servings, additional servings will be charged as a la carte.
Beef Tenderloin Pasha Bowl
Rice and salad topped with your choice of sauce and protein. Prices are for single servings, additional servings will be charged as a la carte.
Basa Fish Pasha Bowl
Rice and salad topped with your choice of sauce and protein. Prices are for single servings, additional servings will be charged as a la carte.
Shrimp Pasha Bowl
Rice and salad topped with your choice of sauce and protein. Prices are for single servings, additional servings will be charged as a la carte.
Salmon Pasha Bowl
Rice and salad topped with your choice of sauce and protein. Prices are for single servings, additional servings will be charged as a la carte.
Chicken Shawarma Pasha Bowl
Rice and salad topped with your choice of sauce and protein. Prices are for single servings, additional servings will be charged as a la carte.
Chicken Sheesh Tawook Pasha Bowl
Rice and salad topped with your choice of sauce and protein. Prices are for single servings, additional servings will be charged as a la carte.
Chicken Kabob Pasha Bowl
Rice and salad topped with your choice of sauce and protein. Prices are for single servings, additional servings will be charged as a la carte.
Gyro Pasha Bowl
Rice and salad topped with your choice of sauce and protein. Prices are for single servings, additional servings will be charged as a la carte.
Gyro Kabob Pasha Bowl
Rice and salad topped with your choice of sauce and protein. Prices are for single servings, additional servings will be charged as a la carte.
Falafel Pasha Bowl
Rice and salad topped with your choice of sauce and protein. Prices are for single servings, additional servings will be charged as a la carte.
Chicken
Chicken Sheesh Tawook Plate
A skewer of chicken tenderloins marinated in garlic, olive oil, and special herbs, cooked over an open flame. Served with Greek salad, hummus, and garlic aioli.
Joojeh Kabob Cornish Hen
A skewer of Cornish hen marinated in saffron, lemon juice, and olive oil, then sprinkled with kalonji seeds and cooked over an open flame. Served with barberry rice and a veggie kabob.
Chicken Shawarma Plate
A generous serving of marinated chicken breast, slowly roasted on a vertical pit and thinly sliced. Served with garlic aioli, hummus, and a Greek salad.
Chicken Kabob Plate
A skewer of chicken tenderloins marinated in saffron, lemon juice, and olive oil, cooked over an open flame. Served with barberry rice and a veggie kabob.
Beef & Lamb
Koobideh Kabob Plate
Two skewers of premium ground beef chuck, seasoned with Persian spices, and cooked over an open flame. Served with basmati rice and a veggie kabob.
Beef Shawarma Plate
A generous serving of marinated beef steak, slowly roasted on a vertical pit, and thinly sliced. Served with tahini sauce, hummus, and a Greek salad.
Greek Moussaka
Layers of ground beef and eggplant topped off with bechamel sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with basmati rice and a veggie kabob.
Beef Tenderloin Shish Kabob
A skewer of choice rolled beef tenderloin, cooked over an open flame. Served with lentil rice and a grilled veggie kabob.
Pasha Kabob Plate
A skewer of choice rolled beef tenderloin and a skewer of koobideh kabob, cooked over an open flame. Served with white rice and a grilled veggie kabob.
Gyro Plate
Lean ground beef and lamb, roasted on a vertical pit and thinly sliced. Served with hummus, Greek salad and tzatziki sauce.
Lamb Kabob Plate
A skewer of premium Australian lamb cooked over an open flame. Served with lentil rice and a grilled veggie kabob.
Frenched Lamb Chops
Hand cut lamb chops marinated in a special herbs and grilled over an open flame. Served with dill rice and a grilled veggie kabob.
Lamb T-Bone
Lamb T-bone, marinated in fresh mint and olive oil, then grilled over an open flame. Served with dill rice and a grilled veggie kabob.
Gyro Kabob Plate
Two skewers of lean ground beef and lamb, cooked over an open flame. Served with hummus, Greek salad and tzatziki sauce.
Seafood
Fish Seafood Plate
Your choice of flame grilled or fried fish, marinated in olive oil, paprika, garlic, peppers, and lemon. Served with cranberry rice and sauteed spinach.
Shrimp Seafood Plate
Your choice of flame grilled or fried shrimp, marinated in olive oil, paprika, garlic, peppers, and lemon. Served with cranberry rice and sauteed spinach.
Fish and Shrimp Seafood Plate
Your choice of flame grilled or fried fish and shrimp, marinated in olive oil, paprika, garlic, peppers, and lemon. Served with cranberry rice and sauteed spinach.
Grilled Salmon Seafood Plate
Fresh salmon marinated in olive oil, paprika, garlic, peppers, and lemon, cooked over an open flame. Served with cranberry rice and a grilled veggie kabob.
Stews & Favorites
Ghormeh Sabzi Stew
A stew made with beef sirloin, kidney beans, chopped parsley, cilantro, green onion, fenugreek, dried lemon, and Persion spices. Served with basmati rice.
Gheimeh Bademjan Stew
A stew of eggplant, beef sirloin, tomato, onion, split peas, and Mediterranean spices. Served with basmati rice.
Braised Lamb Shank Stew
Braised Australian lamb shank in a stew of baby okra, tomato, onion, and Mediterranean spices. Served with dill rice.
Shawarma Trio
A platter of gyro, chicken shawarma, beef shawarma. Served with our specialty sauces, hummus, and Greek salad.
Sultan's Kabob Trio For 2
Sultan's Shawarma Trio For 2
House Filet Special (Blanco Only)
Surf and Turf (Blanco Only)
Sides
Sauces
2oz Tzatziki Sauce
8oz Tzatziki Sauce
12oz Tzatziki Sauce
2oz Garlic Sauce
8oz Garlic Sauce
12oz Garlic Sauce
2oz Olive Oil and Za'atar
8oz Olive Oil and Za'atar
12oz Olive Oil and Za'atar
2oz Hot Sauce
8oz Hot Sauce
12oz Hot Sauce
2oz Tahini
8oz Tahini
12oz Tahini
2oz Italian Dressing
8oz Italian Dressing
12oz Italian Dressing
Kids Menu
A La Carte
Ck Tawook A La Carte
Ck Shaw A La Carte
Chk Shaw Wrap A La Carte
Ck Kabob A La Carte
Joojeh A La Carte
Lamb TBone A La Carte
Salmon A La Carte
Shrimp A La Carte
Fish A La Carte
Moussaka A La Carte
Bf Tenderloin A La Carte
Gyro A La Carte
Bf Shaw A La Carte
Koobideh A La Carte
Gyro Kabob A La Carte
Fish Wrap A La Carte
Tawook Wrap A La Carte
Gyro Wrap A La Carte
Falafel Wrap A La Carte
Gyro Kabob Wrap A La Carte
Bf Shaw Wrap A La Carte
Lamb Kabob A La Carte
Iced Tea
Bottled
Soft Drinks
Meals
Sauces
38oz Tzatziki Sauce
48oz Tzatziki Sauce
38oz Garlic Aioli
48oz Garlic Aioli
38oz Spicy Chili
48oz Spicy Chili
38oz Tahini Sauce
48oz Tahini Sauce
38oz Hummus
48oz Hummus
38oz Kashke Bademjan
48oz Kashke Bademjan
38oz Mast-O-Khiyar
48oz Mast-O-Khiyar
38oz Spicy Garlic Aioli
48oz Spicy Garlic Aioli
Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
9339 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX 78240