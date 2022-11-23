Restaurant header imageView gallery
French

pasjoli

2,813 Reviews

$$$$

2732 Main St

Santa Monica, CA 90405

Order Again

thanksgiving at home (ready-to-heat) - pickup 11/23

thanksgiving at home (price per person)

$140.00

(ready-to-heat) roasted turkey, black truffle gravy, herbes de provence stuffing, cranberry relish, pomme purée, haricot verts casserole, harvest grain salad, apple crumble, pumpkin burnt basque cheesecake

beverages - pickup 11/23

red & white bundle

$75.00

one bottle of white wine and one bottle of red wine - a perfect compliment for your thanksgiving dinner!

bubbles, red, & white bundle

$125.00

one bottle of sparkling wine, one bottle of white wine, and one bottle of red one - something for everyone in your group

mixed burgundy bundle

$250.00

two different bottles of red burgundy wines

mixed big reds bundle

$250.00

two different bottles of fuller bodied wines

french sparkling apple cider (non-alcoholic)

$24.00

crisp & refreshing non-alcoholic sparkling french cider

cocktail flight

$75.00

3 cocktails curated by our bar teams for your celebrations - 16 oz each

check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
An elevated neighborhood French bistro brought to you by James Beard award-winning chef Dave Beran.

2732 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405

Directions

