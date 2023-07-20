Full Menu

Hot Appetizers

Rice Ball Parmigiana

$6.95

Rice Ball

$5.95

Fries

$4.95

Coated extra crispy

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

6 pieces crispy breaded chicken tenders served with honey mustard

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.95

Natural and fresh onion rings sliced 5/8" thick and coated in beer batter for a truly unique taste

Garlic Bread

$5.95

10" loaf of buttery garlic bread

Clams Di Gio

$14.95

Choice of marinara or white wine sauce

Mussels Marinara

$14.95

Choice of mild or spicy

12 Pieces Chicken Wings

$15.95

Jumbo wings served crispy with buffalo, BBQ, garlic parm, mango habanero, or lemon pepper dry rub

6 Pieces Chicken Wings

$9.95

Jumbo wings served crispy with buffalo, BBQ, garlic parm, mango habanero, or lemon pepper dry rub

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.95

Topped with triple cheeses served with salsa, sour cream, and a side of fries. Add steak or chicken + $4

8 Pieces Garlic Knots

$5.00

Served with marinara sauce

4 Pieces Garlic Knots

$3.00

Served with marinara sauce

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Served with marinara sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Made with whole milk mozzarella. Served 6 piece per order with marinara sauce

Spicy Cauliflower Bites

$9.95

Crispy mild spicy battered cauliflower with Aleppo pepper

Cold Appetizers

Antipasto Salad

$14.00

Prosciutto, salami, capicola, and fresh mozzarella over romaine lettuce with roasted red peppers, tomatoes, red onions, and kalamata olives with balsamic vinaigrette

Mozzarella Caprese

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella and juicy sliced tomatoes drizzled with olive oil. Served over romaine lettuce

Sofia Loren

$12.00

Roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, marinated grilled eggplant, and fresh tomatoes over romaine

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

6 pieces

Fancy Fries

Southwest Fries

$7.95

Bacon, jalapeño, and chipotle mayo

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$8.95

Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, and ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries

$8.95

Crispy chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing

Smoky Fries

$7.95

Bacon, red onions, and BBQ sauce

Vodka Fries

$7.95

Creamy vodka sauce and mozzarella cheese

Salads

House Salad

$9.95

Romaine, roasted red peppers, red onions, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and kalamata olives with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine, croutons, and shaved Parmesan with Caesar dressing

Turkey Cobb Salad

$14.95

Turkey, romaine, grape tomatoes, sliced egg, Gorgonzola, sliced avocado, and bacon with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.95

Crispy buffalo chicken, bacon, romaine, Gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, and tortilla chips with ranch dressing

Greek Salad

$12.95

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, crumbled feta cheese, red onions, and kalamata olives with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Tuna Salad

$13.95

White tuna, romaine, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and kalamata olives with balsamic vinaigrette

Soups

Minestrone

$6.00

Homemade tomato based vegetarian soup with beans, onions, celery, and carrots

Chicken Noodle

$6.00

Homemade chicken noodle with celery, carrots, and noodles

Cold Subs

#1 Ham and Provolone

$9.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, oil, and vinegar

#2 Turkey and Provolone

$9.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, oil, and vinegar

#3 Ham, Salami, and Provolone

$9.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, oil, and vinegar

#4 Ham, Salami, Capicola, and Provolone

$9.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, oil, and vinegar

#5 Cheese Sub

$9.95

Provolone cheese served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, oil, and vinegar

#6 Tuna Sub

$9.95

Fresh mixed white tuna served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, oil, and vinegar

#7 Prosciutto and Balsamic Glaze Sub

$9.95

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, and balsamic vinaigrette

Hot Subs

Chipotle Cheesesteak

$10.95

Served with sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, chipotle mayo, and mozzarella cheese

California Cheesesteak

$10.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, oil, vinegar, and American cheese

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.95

Served with sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and American cheese

Cheese Steak

$10.95

Served with steak and cheese

Grilled Chicken Sub

$10.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

Fried Chicken Cutlet

$10.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, and mayo

Sausage, Peppers, and Onions Sub

$10.95

Served with marinara sauce

Shrimp Parmigiana Sub

$10.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$10.95

Chicken Vodka Parmigiana Sub

$10.95

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$10.95

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$10.95
Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$10.95

Burgers

Impossible Burger

$13.95

Plant-based patty with American cheese or vegan cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and chipotle mayo

Avocado Bacon Burger

$14.95

Sliced avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, chipotle mayo, and provolone cheese

Jersey Burger

$12.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, onion rings, BBQ sauce, bacon, and American cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, American cheese, mayo, and ketchup

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, American cheese, mayo, and ketchup

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Grilled chicken, romaine, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Buffalo crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch

Cheesesteak Wrap

$12.95

Steak, onions, peppers, and American cheese

Giants Wrap

$10.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, and red onion with balsamic vinaigrette

Jets Wrap

$10.95

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, and roasted red peppers with a touch of oil and garlic

Yankees Wrap

$10.95

Crispy chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo

Mets Wrap

$11.95

Grilled chicken, avocado, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and provolone

Sinatra Wrap

$11.95

Grilled chicken strips and broccoli rabe

The Boss Wrap

$10.95

Spinach, grilled chicken, fresh mushrooms, garlic and balsamic dressing

Henry Street Wrap

$11.95

Grilled chicken, fresh garlic, mushrooms, fresh spinach, fresh mozzarella and tomatoes

Veggie Wrap

$10.95

Grilled Italian vegetables, fresh mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette

Pasta

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

Homemade Stuffed Shells

$13.00

Homemade Manicotti

$13.00

Lasagna

$15.00

Homemade lasagna with ground beef, marinara sauce, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses

Rigatoni Sicilian

$15.00

Sautéed onions, eggplant, and garlic with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Cheese Tortellini Alfredo

$16.95

Cheese filled tortellini pasta in a rich creamy alfredo sauce

Spaghetti Carbonara

$16.95

Sautéed bacon and onions in a creamy white sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.95

Homemade creamy alfredo sauce

Cavatelli and Broccoli

$16.95

Cavatelli pasta sautéed with oil, garlic, and broccoli

Penne Vodka

$15.95

House-made vodka sauce

Baked Ziti

$15.95

Italian marinara mixed with ricotta and baked with mozzarella

Classic Pasta

$12.95

Marinara, meat sauce or oil/garlic. Choice of pasta: spaghetti, capellini, linguini, fettuccine, penne or rigatoni. Add meatballs (3) $4, add sausage (3) $4

Seafood

Linguini Clams

$18.95

Choice of marinara or white wine sauce

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$18.95

Mussels over linguine in a spicy marinara

Shrimp Scampi

$18.95

Sautéed shrimp in a buttery scampi garlic sauce over linguini

Frutti Di Mare

$20.00

Clams, mussels, shrimp and calamari in marinara sauce over linguini

Calamari Marinara

$18.95

Calamari sauteed in a chunky marinara. Served over linguini. Choice of mild or spicy

Shrimp Parmigiana*

$18.95

Breaded shrimp with tomato sauce and mozzarella. Choice of pasta: spaghetti, capellini, linguini, fettuccine, penne or rigatoni

Sides

Sautéed Fresh Mixed Vegetables

$6.95

Sautéed Broccoli

$6.95

Sautéed Broccoli Rabe

Sautéed Spinach

$6.95

Side Meatballs

$5.95

3 pieces

Side Sausage

$5.95

3 pieces

Entrées

Meatball Parmigiana*

$16.95

Italian meatballs topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella

Parmigiana

$16.95

Breaded with tomato sauce and mozzarella

Francese

$16.95

Egg battered in a buttery lemon sauce

Marsala

$16.95

Fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce

Saltimbocca

$16.95

Prosciutto, fresh spinach and fresh mozzarella served in a sherry demi glaze sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana*

$15.95

Breaded eggplant topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella

Eggplant Rollatini

$15.95

Breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta and topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella