Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company 5609 Coral Ridge Drive
1,409 Reviews
$$
5609 Coral Ridge Drive
Coral Springs, FL 33076
Popular Items
PIZZA
LARGE PIZZA
16" LARGE CHEESE PIZZA
MEDIUM PIZZA
14" MEDIUM CHEESE PIZZA
SICILIAN PIZZA
17" SQUARE CHEESE PIZZA
EXTRA LARGE PIZZA
18" EXTRA LARGE CHEESE PIZZA
GLUTEN FREE PIZZA
14" GLUTEN FREE CHEESE PIZZA
MARGHERITA PIZZA
16" PIZZA CHUNKY FRESH TOMATOE SAUCE, FRESH MOZZARELLA, BASIL, EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL & SALT/ PEPPER
LARGE SPECIAL PIZZA
16" PIZZA RONI, SAUSAGE, MEATBALLS, MUSHROOMS, PEPPERS, ONIONS & EXTRA CHEESE
MEDIUM SPECIAL PIZZA
14" PIZZA RONI, SAUSAGE, MEATBALLS, MUSHROOMS, PEPPERS, ONIONS, & EXTRA CHEESE
EXTRA LARGE SPECIAL PIZZA
18" PIZZA RONI, SAUSAGE, MEATBALL, MUSHROOM, PEPPERS, ONIONS & EXTRA CHEESE
SICILIAN SPECIAL PIZZA
17" SQUARE PIZZA RONI, SAUSAGE, MEATBALLS, MUSHROOMS, PEPPERS, ONIONS & EXTRA CHEESE
HALF SICILIAN PIZZA
DOUGH BALL
SLICE
CALZONE
SMALL DEEP FRIED CALZONE
SMALL DEEP FRIED CALZONE RICOTTA, PARM CHEESE, MOZZARELLA & YOUR CHOICE OF 2 TOPPINGS SERVED WITH SAUCE
SMALL OVEN BAKED CALZONE
SMALL OVEN BAKED CALZONE RICOTTA, PARM CHEESE , MOZZARELLA & YOUR CHOICE OF TWO TOPPINGS SERVED WITH SAUCE
LARGE OVEN BAKED CALZONE
LARGE OVEN BAKED CALZONE RICOTTA, PARM CHEESE, MOZZARELLA & YOUR CHOICE OF 2 TOPPINGS SERVED WITH SAUCE
STROMBOLI
SMALL STANDARD STROMBOLI
PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, PEPPERS,ONIONS & MOZZARELLA wrapped in dough and baked in the oven
SMALL CUSTOM STROMBOLI
Stomboli with mozzarella and your choice of 4 TOPPINGS
LARGE STANDARD STROMBOLI
PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, PEPPERS,ONIONS & MOZZARELLA wrapped in dough and baked in the oven
LARGE CUSTOM STROMBOLI
Stomboli with mozzarella and your choice of 4 TOPPINGS
LUNCH
LUNCH CHICKEN PARMESAN WITH SPAGHETTI
Lunch Portion CHICKEN PARMESAN WITH SPAGHETTI served with 2 rolls
LUNCH EGGPLANT PARMESAN WITH SPAGHETTI
Lunch Portion EGGPLANT PARMESAN WITH SPAGHETTI served with 2 rolls
LUNCH RAVIOLI & SAUCE
5 JUMBO CHEESE RAVIOLI served with 2 rolls
LUNCH STUFFED SHELLS
3 STUFFED SHELLS served with 2 rolls
LUNCH SPAGHETTI & SAUCE
Lunch Portion SPAGHETTI & MARINARA served with 2 rolls
LUNCH SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
Lunch Portion SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS served with 2 rolls
LUNCH PENNE & SAUCE
Lunch Portion PENNE RIGATE & MARINARA served with 2 rolls
LUNCH PENNE & MEATBALLS
Lunch Portion PENNE RIGATE & MEATBALLS served with 2 rolls
LUNCH BAKED ZITI
Lunch Portion BAKED ZITI served with 2 rolls
LUNCH PENNE ALLA VODKA
Lunch Portion PENNE RIGATE in a pink cream sauce served with 2 rolls
LUNCH PENNE ALLA VODKA WITH CHICKEN
Lunch Portion PENNE RIGATE in a pink cream sauce with grilled chicken served with 2 rolls
LUNCH PENNE ALFREDO
Lunch Portion PENNE ALFREDO served with 2 rolls
LUNCH PENNE ALFREDO WITH CHICKEN
Lunch Portion PENNE ALFREDO with grilled chicken served with 2 rolls
LUNCH CHICKEN PENNE BROCCOLI
Lunch Portion CHICKEN PENNE BROCCOLI served with 2 rolls
LUNCH LINGUINI & WHITE CLAM SAUCE
Lunch Portion LINGUINI & WHITE CLAM SAUCE served with 2 rolls
APPETIZERS
MOZZARELLA STICKS
8 cheese sticks served with marinara
Half Mozzarella Sticks (4)
GARLIC ROLL
fluffy traditional rolls topped with garlic, parmesan & a touch of parseley
HALF DOZEN GARLIC ROLLS
fluffy traditional rolls topped with garlic, parmesan & a touch of parseley
DOZEN GARLIC ROLLS
fluffy traditional rolls topped with garlic, parmesan & a touch of parseley
PLAIN ROLL
fluffy traditional rolls served plain
HALF DOZEN PLAIN ROLLS
fluffy traditional rolls served plain
DOZEN PLAIN ROLLS
fluffy traditional rolls served plain
GARLIC BREAD LOAF
bread loaf smothered with garlic & melted cheese
QUART OF SAUCE (TOGO)
our home made marinara packaged togo
FULL ORDER WAFFLE FRIES
crispy waffle fries
HALF ORDER WAFFLE FRIES
crispy waffle fries
FULL ORDER SMILEY FRIES
smile shaped fries filled with pillowy potato
HALF ORDER SMILEY FRIES
smile shaped fries filled with pillowy potato
FULL ORDER ONION RINGS
golden fried beer battered onion rings
HALF ORDER ONION RINGS
golden fried beer battered onion rings
SMALL PASTA FAGIOLI SOUP
hearty soup that includes meat, beans & pasta
SMALL ITALIAN WEDDING SOUP
little pasta, escarole & meatballs served in a chicken broth soup
QUART ITALIAN WEDDING SOUP (TOGO)
little pasta, escarole & meatballs served in a chicken broth soup
QUART PASTA FAGIOLI SOUP (TOGO)
hearty soup that includes meat, beans & pasta
SIDE OF SPAGHETTI & SAUCE
side of spaghetti and your choice of sauce
SIDE OF PENNE & SAUCE
side of penne noddles and your choice of sauce
2 MEATBALLS & SAUCE
two 3 ounce meatballs & marinara
1 MEATBALL & SAUCE
SIDE SAUSAGE & SAUCE
SMALL CHICKEN FINGERS
4 chicken tenders served with waffle fries
LARGE CHICKEN FINGERS
6 chicken tenders served with waffle fries
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST
SIDE SAUTEED SPINACH
SIDE SAUTEED BROCCOLI
MUSSELS APPETIZER
JALAPENO POPPERS
DINNER
ADULT CHICKEN PARMESAN WITH SPAGHETTI
CHICKEN PARMESAN WITH SPAGHETTI served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT EGGPLANT PARMESAN WITH SPAGHETTI
EGGPLANT PARMESAN WITH SPAGHETTI served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT VEAL PARMESAN WITH SPAGHETTI
VEAL PARMESAN WITH SPAGHETTI served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT SPAGHETTI & SAUCE
SPAGHETTI & MARINARA served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT PENNE & SAUCE
PENNE RIGATE & MARINARA served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT RAVIOLI & SAUCE
8 JUMBO RAVIOLI served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT STUFFED SHELLS
5 STUFFED SHELLS served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT PENNE & MEATBALLS
PENNE RIGATE & MEATBALLS served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT BAKED ZITI
BAKED ZITI served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT PENNE ALLA VODKA
PENNE RIGATE in a pink cream sauce served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT PENNE ALLA VODKA WITH CHICKEN
PENNE RIGATE in a pink cream sauce with grilled chicken served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT PENNE ALLA VODKA WITH SHRIMP
PENNE RIGATE in a pink cream sauce with shrimp served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT CHICKEN PENNE BROCCOLI
CHICKEN PENNE BROCCOLI served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT PENNE ALFREDO
PENNE ALFREDO served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT PENNE ALFREDO WITH CHICKEN
PENNE ALFREDO with grilled chicken. served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT LINGUINI & WHITE CLAM SAUCE
LINGUINI & WHITE CLAM SAUCE served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT LINGUINI WITH MUSSELS
LINGUINI WITH MUSSELS served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT CHICKEN MARSALA
ADULT CHICKEN FRANCESE
SALADS
SIDE HOUSE SALAD
Smaller salad with your choice of toppings
SIDE HOUSE SALAD WITH TURKEY
Smaller salad with Boar's Head Turkey
SIDE HOUSE SALAD WITH TUNA
Smaller salad with Tuna Fish
SIDE HOUSE SALAD WITH CHICKEN
Smaller salad with Grilled Chicken
SIDE CAESAR SALAD
Traditional Caesar Salad
SIDE CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN
Traditional Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken
SIDE PASTA SALAD
Tri Color Pasta, toppngs & Served with House-made Vinagrette
SIDE ANTIPASTO SALAD
Traditional House Salad with Ham,Salami,Provolone & a scoop of Tuna
LARGE HOUSE SALAD
Large House Salad served with bread
LARGE HOUSE SALAD WITH TURKEY
Large House Salad with Boar's Head Turkey
LARGE HOUSE SALAD WITH TUNA
Large Hose Salad with Tuna Fish
LARGE HOUSE SALAD WITH CHICKEN
Large House Salad with Grilled Chicken
LARGE CAESAR SALAD
Traditional Caesar Salad
LARGE CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN
Traditional Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken
LARGE PASTA SALAD
Tri Color Pasta, toppngs & Served with House-made Vinagrette
LARGE ANTIPASTO SALAD
Traditional House Salad with Ham,Salami,Provolone & a scoop of Tuna
4 oz. TUNA FISH
POUND OF TUNA FISH
SIDE PITA (2 PIECES)
COLD SUBS
SMIDGE COLD SUB
7" HAM
Boar's Head Ham served with your choice of cheese & toppings
7" SALAMI
7" HAM & SALAMI
Boar's Head Ham served with your choice of cheese & toppings
7" SUPER SUB
Boar's Head Ham served with your choice of cheese & toppings
7" TUNA FISH
Albacore tuna, celery, Hellman's Mayo served with your choice of cheese & toppings
7" ROASTBEEF
Boar's Head cold cuts served with your choice of cheese & toppings
7" TURKEY
Boar's Head cold cuts served with your choice of cheese & toppings
7" VEGGIE
Your choice of toppings & cheese
12" HAM
Boar's Head Ham served with your choice of cheese & toppings
12" SALAMI
12" HAM & SALAMI
Boar's Head cold cuts served with your choice of cheese & toppings
12" SUPER SUB
Boar's Head cold cuts served with your choice of cheese & toppings
12" TUNA FISH
Albacore tuna, celery, Hellman's Mayo served with your choice of cheese & toppings
12" ROASTBEEF
Boar's Head cold cuts served with your choice of cheese & toppings
12" TURKEY
Boar's Head cold cuts served with your choice of cheese & toppings
12" VEGGIE
Your choice of toppings & cheese
BAG OF CHIPS
HOT SUBS
SMIDGE CHICKEN PARMESAN
Beautifully fried chicken, marinara & melted mozzarella
SMIDGE MEATBALL PARMESAN
All beef meatballs, marinara & melted provolone
SMIDGE EGGPLANT PARMESAN
Thinly fried eggplant , marinara & melted mozzarella
SMIDGE VEAL PARMESAN
Breaded veal, marinara & melted mozzarellla
SMIDGE SAUSAGE PARMESAN
Mild italian sausage, marinara & melted provolone
SMIDGE CHEESE STEAK
Shaved Ribeye steak with your choice of toppings & cheese
SMIDGE PEPPERS & EGGS
Fluffy eggs married with red & green peppers
SMIDGE GRILLED CHICKEN
Our version of the " chicken philly "
SMIDGE GRILLED SAUSAGE
SMIDGE LEAVE IT TO US!
Salami, capicolla,pepper ham, grilled peppers, grated cheese & melted provolone
7" CHICKEN PARMESAN
Beautifully fried chicken, marinara & melted mozzarella
7" MEATBALL PARMESAN
All beef meatballs, marinara & melted provolone
7" EGGPLANT PARMESAN
Thinly fried eggplant , marinara & melted mozzarella
7" VEAL PARMESAN
Breaded veal, marinara & melted mozzarellla
7" SAUSAGE PARMESAN
Mild italian sausage, marinara & melted provolone
7" PEPPERS & EGGS
Fluffy eggs married with red & green peppers
7" CHEESESTEAK
Shaved Ribeye steak with your choice of toppings & cheese
7" GRILLED CHICKEN
Our version of the " chicken philly "
7" GRILLED SAUSAGE
7" LEAVE IT TO US!
Salami, capicolla,pepper ham, grilled peppers, grated cheese & melted provolone
12" CHICKEN PARMESAN
Beautifully fried chicken, marinara & melted mozzarella
12" MEATBALL PARMESAN
All beef meatballs, marinara & melted provolone
12" EGGPLANT PARMESAN
Thinly fried eggplant , marinara & melted mozzarella
12" VEAL PARMESAN
Breaded veal, marinara & melted mozzarellla
12" PEPPERS & EGGS
Fluffy eggs married with red & green peppers
12" SAUSAGE PARMESAN
Mild italian sausage, marinara & melted provolone
12" CHEESE STEAK
Shaved Ribeye steak with your choice of toppings & cheese
12" GRILLED CHICKEN
Our version of the " chicken philly "
12" GRILLED SAUSAGE
12" LEAVE IT TO US!
Salami, capicolla,pepper ham, grilled peppers, grated cheese & melted provolone
WINGS
KIDS MENU
KIDS SLICE & DRINK
regular cheese slice served with apple juice or fountain soda
KIDS SICILIAN SLICE & DRINK
thick square slice served with apple juice or fountain soda
KIDS SPAGHETTI & SAUCE
spaghetti noodles served with marinara or butter
KIDS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL
KIDS PENNE & SAUCE
penne noodles served with marinara or butter
KIDS 2 TENDERS & SMILEY FRIES
chicken tenders served with smiley fries
KIDS MAC & CHESSE WEDGES WITH SMILEY FRIES
fried macaroni triangles served with smiley fries
KIDS COLD SMIDGE & DRINK
a little taste of any cold cut sub
KIDS HOT SMIDGE & DRINK
a little taste of any hot sub
KIDS 5 WINGS & DRINK
Traditional bone-in chicken wings served with house-made blue cheese & celery
KIDS BAKED ZITI & DRINK
DESSERTS
ZEPPOLES EACH
italian style cruellers covered in confectionary sugar
HALF DOZEN ZEPPOLES
italian style cruellers covered in confectionary sugar
DOZEN ZEPPOLES
italian style cruellers covered in confectionary sugar
HOME MADE LARGE CANNOLI
cannoli shell filled with home made filling and covered in chocolate chips
HOME MADE MINI CANNOLI
cannoli shell filled with home made filling and covered in chocolate chips
TRAY OF MINI CANNOLIS
50 MINI CANNOLIS
BEVERAGES
20 oz. FOUNTAIN SODA LUNCH
20 oz. FOUNTAIN SODA
KIDS FOUNTAIN SODA
2 LITER BOTTLE SODA
SMALL BOTTLED WATER
LARGE BOTTLED WATER
PELLIGRINO SPARKLING WATER
ACQUA PANNA
MONSTER ENERGY
APPLE JUICE BOX
SPARKLING ICE BOTTLE
Celsius
MANHATTAN SPECIAL
EMPLOYEE DRINK
WINE
5609 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33076
Photos coming soon!