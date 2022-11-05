Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pasquale Cafe 9330 Noor Boulevard Parkland, Florida 33076

No reviews yet

9330 Noor Boulevard

Parkland, FL 33076

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

BAGELS

BAGEL PLAIN

$1.50

CREAM CHEESE

$3.85

HAM AND CHEESE

$5.50

BACON AND CHEESE

$7.85

Tuna salad

$9.35

NOVA SPREAD

$9.35

VEGGIES CREAM CHEESE

$7.55

BAGEL Plater SLICED NOVA/CREAM CHEESE

$16.25

Coleslaw and pickle

OMELETTS

PASQUALE OMELETTE

$8.25+

PROCIUTTO ONIONS AND PEPPERS

CHEESE OMELETTE

$6.25+

American or mozarrella cheese

MIAMI OMELETTE

$7.15+

HAM,CHEESE,ONIONS AND PEPPERS

WESTERN OMELETTE

$7.05+

HAM , ONIONS AND PEPPERS

VEGGIE OMELETTE

$7.05+

ONIONS , PEPPERS, TOMATOES, MUSHROOMS, SPINACH

POPEYE OMELETTE

$7.15+

SPINACH AND CHEESE

BURGERS

Pasquale signature

$13.25

Cheese burger

$8.25

Wonder world burger

$12.75

Hot dog

$3.50

QUESADILLA

CHEESE QUSADILLA

$5.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$7.00

SANDWICH

Pasquale signature

$13.75

Italian Sandwich

$10.50

Caprese Sandwich

$13.50

Tuna Sandwich

$11.50

Egg salad Sandwich

$11.50

WINGS

WINGS BBQ

$13.50

WINGS CUZCO

$13.50

WINGS BUFFALO

$13.50

BOWLS

SALAD BOWL

$12.50

WRAP

PASAQUALE WRAP

$12.50

SMOTHIES

strawberry

$8.50

Banana

$8.50

pineapple

$8.50

MANGO

$8.50

MIX BERRIES

$8.50

COLD PRESS JUICE

GREEN

$9.75

3 IN 1

$9.75

COFFE

DECAF

$3.00

EXPRESSO

$3.00

DOBLE EXPRESSO

$3.00

EXPRESSO CHOCOLATE

$3.00

MACHIATTO

$3.00

LATTE

$3.00

AMERICANO

$3.00

CAPPUCCINO

$3.00

CAPUCCINO CHOCOLATE

$3.00

CHOCOLATE

$3.00

CUBAN

$2.50

SODAS

COCA REGULAR

$2.50

COCA ZERO

$2.50

COCA DIET

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

WATER

FIJI

$2.50

PERRIER

$2.50

BOBA TEA

TRADICIONAL BOBA

$5.25

EMPANADA

EMPANADA CARNE

$3.50

EMPANADA SPINACH

$3.50

Cups x

Chips

$1.50

Oreo

$1.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Small Café that works with love for the entire community

9330 Noor Boulevard, Parkland, FL 33076

Directions

