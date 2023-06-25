Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria

No reviews yet

130 5th St Sw

Rochester, MN 55902

NY BESTSELLERS

New York Style Pizza

18” Hand-Stretched Dough Made Fresh to Order. Build your own or try one of our specialty pizzas!
New York Cheese Pie (V)

New York Cheese Pie (V)

$24.95

18" Hand-tossed thin crust pizza with mozzarella, tomato sauce & fresh basil. Why mess with perfection?

Pepperoni Pie

Pepperoni Pie

$29.90

18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella & basil.

Bianca Pie (V)

Bianca Pie (V)

$29.00

18” Hand tossed thin crust pie with olive oil, garlic, ricotta, mozzarella & fresh basil. The ultimate white-sauce pizza!

Midwest Pie

Midwest Pie

$32.00

18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with ham, pepperoni & Italian sausage

Arugula (Salad) Pie (V)

Arugula (Salad) Pie (V)

$32.00

18” Hand-tossed pie with tomatoes, basil pesto, basil, fresh mozzarella & balsamic reduction. This one is famous! Great toppings on a basil pesto base.

Prosciutto Truffle Pie

Prosciutto Truffle Pie

$32.00

18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with basil pesto, fresh mushrooms, prosciutto, truffle oil & mozzarella. Delicious toppings on our basil pesto based pizza!

BUILD YOUR OWN

BYO Pizza

NY Style with Marinara Base

NY Style with Marinara Base

$24.95

Build your own 18" Hand-tossed pie with marinara sauce and mozzarella...the sky is the limit (up to 4 toppings...)!

NY Style with Bianca (Ricotta) Base

NY Style with Bianca (Ricotta) Base

$24.95

Build your own 18" hand-tossed thin crust pie with ricotta cheese base...the sky is the limit (up to 4 toppings)!

NY Style with Pesto Base

NY Style with Pesto Base

$24.95

Build your own 18" hand-tossed thin crust pie with pesto base sauce...the sky is the limit (up to 4 toppings)!

SPECIALTY, THICK CRUST, STUFFED, GF PIES

Specialty Pizza

18" Hand-tossed thin crust pizza with our already tested specialty combinations! Stick with the preset toppings or add more of your own!
Arrabbiata Pie

Arrabbiata Pie

$32.00

18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with pesto base, jalapenos, onions, meatballs, sausage and mozzarella.

Arugula (Salad) Pie (V)

Arugula (Salad) Pie (V)

$32.00

18” Hand-tossed pie with tomatoes, basil pesto, basil, fresh mozzarella & balsamic reduction. This one is famous! Great toppings on a basil pesto base.

Bella Pie (V)

Bella Pie (V)

$32.00

18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with Roma tomatoes, arugula, feta & mozzarella

Bruschetta Pie (V)

$22.00

18” Pie with Fresh herbs, olive oil, diced tomatoes, parmigiana cheese, mozzarella & balsamic reduction

La Calabrese Pie

La Calabrese Pie

$29.95

18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with Imported Italian spicy flat salami, tomato sauce & mozzarella

Italian Pork Pie

Italian Pork Pie

$32.00

18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with Pork with tomato BBQ sauce, caramelized onions & mozzarella

Gamberetti Pie (Seafood)

Gamberetti Pie (Seafood)

$33.00

18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with shrimp, tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella.No half toppings on seafood pies!

La Feta Pie (V)

La Feta Pie (V)

$32.00

18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with local tomatoes, feta, basil pesto & kalamata olives

Land & Meat Pie

Land & Meat Pie

$32.00

18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with bianca base, prosciutto, fresh mushrooms & drizzled with truffle oil. Delicious toppings on our famous white bianca base!

Midwest Pie

Midwest Pie

$32.00

18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with ham, pepperoni & Italian sausage

New Haven Pie (Seafood)

New Haven Pie (Seafood)

$33.00

18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with little neck clams, tomato sauce, garlic, oregano, parmigiano & mozzarella.No half topping on seafood pizzas!

Norma Pie

Norma Pie

$32.00

18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with pesto, roasted red peppers, bacon, Italian sausage, fresh garlic oil & mozzarella

Prosciutto & Mushroom Pie

Prosciutto & Mushroom Pie

$32.00

18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with Imported prosciutto, sautéed mushrooms, tomato sauce & mozzarella

Prosciutto Truffle Pie

Prosciutto Truffle Pie

$32.00

18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with basil pesto, fresh mushrooms, prosciutto, truffle oil & mozzarella. Delicious toppings on our basil pesto based pizza!

Spicy Bianca Chicken Pie

Spicy Bianca Chicken Pie

$33.00

18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with bianca base and chicken, onions & our spicy parmesan sauce.

Sweet & Salty Pie

Sweet & Salty Pie

$32.00

18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with our version of the Hawaiian with pineapple & prosciutto

The Holy Trio Pie

The Holy Trio Pie

$32.00

18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with bacon, sausage, salami, pizza sauce & mozzarella

Verdura Pie (V)

Verdura Pie (V)

$32.00

18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with assorted vegetables, tomato sauce, olives & fresh mozzarella

Sicilian Pizza

Square Thick Crust Pie with Red Sauce
Sicilian La Fresca Pie (V)

Sicilian La Fresca Pie (V)

$29.00

Open-face style square thick crust pie with zucchini, onions, fresh tomatoes, fresh mushrooms & mozzarella

Sicilian Nonna Pie

Sicilian Nonna Pie

$29.00

Sicilian-style thick crust pie with marinara sauce, basil pesto, pepperoni & fresh mozzarella

Sicilian Thick Crust Pie (V)

Sicilian Thick Crust Pie (V)

$29.00

"Square", tomato sauce, mozzarella & fresh basil

Sicilian Holy Trio Pie

Sicilian Holy Trio Pie

$35.00

Sicilian-style thick crust pie with pizza sauce, sausage, salami and bacon.

Sicilian Midwest Pie

Sicilian Midwest Pie

$35.00

Sicilian-style thick crust with pizza sauce with ham, pepperoni, sausage and mozzarella.

Pop’s Upside Down Sicilian Pie

Pop’s Upside Down Sicilian Pie

$29.00

Thick crust Sicilian pie with marinara sauce and hidden mozzarella

Stuffed Pie

Square Pie with Double Crust-Like a Pizza Sandwich!
Alla Italiana Stuffed Pie

Alla Italiana Stuffed Pie

$32.00

Double-crust pie stuffed with ham, sausage, house made meatballs, calabrese salami & mozzarella

Il Gardener Stuffed Pie (V)

Il Gardener Stuffed Pie (V)

$32.00

Double-crust pie stuffed with broccoli, spinach, green peppers, mushrooms & mozzarella

La Americana Stuffed Pie

La Americana Stuffed Pie

$29.00

Double-crust pie filled with ham, pepperoni, sausage & mozzarella

Lasagna Stuffed Pie

Lasagna Stuffed Pie

$32.00

Double-crust pie stuffed with ham, sausage, meatballs, Calabrese salami, pizza sauce, parmesan, mozzarella & ricotta

Gluten Free Pie

GF Bella Pie

GF Bella Pie

$16.00

Our delicious Bella pie on a 10" gluten-friendly crust!Bella toppings are garlic & oil base with roma tomatoes, arugula, feta & mozzarella.

GF Bianca Pie

GF Bianca Pie

$14.00

Our delicious Bianca toppings on a 10" gluten-friendly crust! Bianca toppings are olive oil, garlic, ricotta, mozzarella & fresh basil

GF Bruschetta Pie

GF Bruschetta Pie

$16.00

Our delicious Bruschetta pizza on a 10" gluten-friendly crust! Toppings are fresh herbs, olive oil, diced tomatoes, parmigiana cheese, mozzarella & balsamic reduction

GF Cheese

GF Cheese

$14.00

Our delicious cheese pie on a 10” gluten-friendly crust. Toppings are pizza sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil.

GF Feta Pie

GF Feta Pie

$17.00

Our delicious La Feta pie with a 10" gluten-friendly crust! La Feta toppings are tomatoes, feta, basil pesto & Kalamata olives.

GF Fresca Pie

GF Fresca Pie

$17.00

Our delicious La Fresca pie on a 10" gluten-friendly crust! La Fresca toppings are zucchini, onions, fresh tomatoes, fresh mushrooms & mozzarella

GF Gamberetti Pie

GF Gamberetti Pie

$19.00

Our delicious Gamberetti pie on a 10" gluten-friendly crust! Gamberetti toppings are shrimp, tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella.

GF Holy Trio Pie

GF Holy Trio Pie

$16.00

Our delicious Holy Trio pie on a 10" gluten-friendly crust! Holy Trio toppings are bacon, sausage, salami, pizza sauce & mozzarella

GF Italian Pork Pie

GF Italian Pork Pie

$16.00

Our delicious Italian Pork Pie on a 10” gluten-friendly crust. Toppings are pizza sauce, mozzarella, braised pork, onions & our signature BBQ sauce.

GF Land & Meat Pie

GF Land & Meat Pie

$17.00

Our delicious Land & Meat Pie on a 10" gluten-friendly crust! Land & Meat toppings include a bianca sauce with prosciutto & fresh mushrooms drizzled with truffle oil

GF Midwest Pie

GF Midwest Pie

$16.00

Our delicious Midwest pie on a 10" gluten-friendly crust!Midwest toppings are pizza sauce with ham, pepperoni, sausage & mozzarella.

GF New Haven Pie

GF New Haven Pie

$19.00

Our delicious New Haven pizza on a 10” gluten-friendly crust. Toppings are pizza sauce with clams, fresh garlic, mozzarella & basil

GF Nonna Pie

GF Nonna Pie

$17.00

Our delicious Nonna pizza on a 10" gluten-friendly crust!Nonna toppings are marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni & a touch of basil pesto.

GF Norma Pie

GF Norma Pie

$19.00

Our delicious Norma Pie on a 10" gluten-free crust! Norma pizza is a pesto base with roasted red peppers, bacon, Italian sausage, fresh garlic oil & mozzarella

GF Prosciutto & Mushroom Pie

GF Prosciutto & Mushroom Pie

$17.00

Our delicious Prosciutto & Mushroom Pie on a 10” gluten-friendly crust. Toppings are pizza sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, sauteed mushrooms & fresh basil

GF Prosciutto & Truffle Pie

GF Prosciutto & Truffle Pie

$19.00

Our delicious Prosciutto & Truffle pie on a 10” gluten-friendly crust. Toppings are pesto base, mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, crimini mushrooms, a touch of truffle oil & fresh basil

GF Salad Pie (Arugula)

GF Salad Pie (Arugula)

$16.00

Our delicious "Salad" Pie on a 10" gluten-friendly crust! Arugula "Salad" pizza toppings are tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella & balsamic reduction on a basil pesto base.

GF Sausage Pie

GF Sausage Pie

$18.00

Our classic Sausage Pie on a 10" gluten-friendly crust! Sausage toppings are fresh tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella...and of course, Sausage!

GF Spicy Bianca Chicken Pie

GF Spicy Bianca Chicken Pie

$18.00

Our delicious Spicy Bianca Chicken Pie on a 10" gluten-friendly crust! Spicy Bianca Chicken is a white bianca base with chicken, onions & our spicy parmesan sauce.

GF Sweet and Salty Pie

GF Sweet and Salty Pie

$16.00

Our delicious Sweet & Salty Pie on a 10" gluten-friendly crust! Sweet & Salty is our version of the Hawaiian pizza with pineapple & prosciutto

GF Vegan Cheese Pie

GF Vegan Cheese Pie

$18.00

Gluten Friendly and Vegan? No problem! Here is a pie for you!

GF Verdura Pie

GF Verdura Pie

$19.00

Our delicious Verdura Pie on a 10" gluten-friendly crust! Verdura toppings are assorted vegetables, tomato sauce, olives & fresh mozzarella.

GF Verdura Vegan Cheese Pie

GF Verdura Vegan Cheese Pie

$23.00

Need Gluten Friendly and Vegan? Here's a great option! Our delicious Verdura Pie has assorted vegetables, tomato sauce, olives & vegan cheese

EVERYTHING ELSE

Nonna's Appetizers

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$8.99+

A new York tradition, bet you can't have just one!

Breaded Mozzarella Sticks

Breaded Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Served with our delicious marinara

Breaded Mushrooms

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.95

Served with our delicious marinara

Breaded Ravioli

Breaded Ravioli

$8.95

Filled with ricotta, lightly fried & served with marinara

Breaded Zucchini

Breaded Zucchini

$8.95

Served with our delicious marinara

Bruschetta Zeppole

Bruschetta Zeppole

$8.95

Tomatoes, parmigiano cheese, balsamic & fresh basil

Italian Chicken Bites

Italian Chicken Bites

$8.95

Served with a side of marinara. Breaded chicken, deep fried and delicious!

Calzone

Chicken Calzone

Chicken Calzone

$13.00

Hand-stretched dough stuffed with oven roasted chicken cutlet, pizza sauce, mozzarella & ricotta

Con Carne Calzone

Con Carne Calzone

$14.95

Hand-stretched dough filled with pepperoni, sausage, ham, mozzarella & ricotta

Della Mamma Calzone

Della Mamma Calzone

$13.00

Hand-stretched dough filled with plum tomatoes, mozzarella & ricotta

Italian Specialty Calzone

Italian Specialty Calzone

$14.95

Hand-stretched dough filled with prosciutto, Calabrese salami, ham, mozzarella & ricotta

Pepperoni Calzone

Pepperoni Calzone

$13.00

Hand-stretched dough stuffed with pepperoni, mozzarella & ricotta

Ricotta Calzone

Ricotta Calzone

$12.00

Hand-stretched dough filled with mozzarella & ricotta cheese

Custom Filled Calzone

$12.00

Start with hand-stretched dough filled with mozzarella & ricotta cheese. Add your own extras!

Stromboli

All'Italiana Stromboli

All'Italiana Stromboli

$12.00

Hand-stretched dough filled with pepperoni, ham & mozzarella

Meat Lovers Stromboli

Meat Lovers Stromboli

$13.00

Hand-stretched dough filled with prosciutto, Calabrese salami, ham & mozzarella

Spinach Stromboli

Spinach Stromboli

$9.50

Hand-stretched dough filled with spinach & mozzarella cheese

Sausage Stromboli

Sausage Stromboli

$9.50

Hand-stretched dough filled with onions, peppers & mozzarella

Custom Filled Stromboli

$10.00

Start with hand-stretched dough filled with mozzarella. Add your own extras!

Zuppa

Pasta e Fagioli

Pasta e Fagioli

$5.00

Cannellini beans, tomatoes, basil, ditalini pasta Pasquale's family recipe

Rotating Specialty Soup (Seasonal)

Rotating Specialty Soup (Seasonal)

$5.00

From 3 generations of Pasquale's family recipes. Ask for today's selection

Nonna's Baked Pasta and Sandwiches

Meat Lasagna

Meat Lasagna

$10.95

Pasta rolled with Italian sausage, imported tomato sauce, ricotta & mozzarella

Pasta Al Forno Con Carne

Pasta Al Forno Con Carne

$10.95

Our imported hometown pasta & ricotta, mozzarella, marinara, Italian sausage & fresh basil

Pasta Al Forno Vegetarian

Pasta Al Forno Vegetarian

$10.95

Our imported hometown orecchiette pasta & ricotta, mozzarella, marinara & fresh basil

Chicken Parmigiano Sandwich

Chicken Parmigiano Sandwich

$9.00

Delicious sandwich filled with breaded chicken, marinara & mozzarella

Italian Cold Cut Sandwich

Italian Cold Cut Sandwich

$9.00

Cold sandwich filled with prosciutto, Calabrese salami, ham, provolone cheese & spicy giardiniera

Meatball Parmigiano Sandwich

Meatball Parmigiano Sandwich

$9.00

Hot sandwich with homemade beef meatballs, marinara & mozzarella

Salads

Antipasto Misto

Antipasto Misto

$9.24

Cheese, assorted olives and assorted italian cold cuts

Antipasto Vegetarian Salad (Vegan)

Antipasto Vegetarian Salad (Vegan)

$9.24

Arugula with grilled peppers, zucchini and eggplant, giardiniera, artichokes, and olives.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$9.24

Assorted baby tomatoes, mozzarella & basil

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.24

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan and Caesar dressing on the side

Green Salad (Vegan)

Green Salad (Vegan)

$9.24

Romaine lettuce, kale mix, onions, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, balsamic vinaigrette dressing on the side

Sides

Balsamic Reduction

Balsamic Reduction

$0.75

3 oz cup of our homemade balsamic reduction!

Marinara

Marinara

$0.75+

Parmesan Dressing

$0.75+
Pesto

Pesto

$1.00+
Spicy Parmesan Sauce

Spicy Parmesan Sauce

$0.95

3 oz size of our delicious spicy parmesan sauce

DESSERTS & BEVERAGES

Beverages (Delivery Only)

Coca Cola Products

Coca Cola Products

$2.75

12 oz can

Pepsi Products

Pepsi Products

$2.75

12 oz can

A&W Root Beer

A&W Root Beer

$2.75

12 ounce can

San Pellegrino Choice

San Pellegrino Choice

$2.75
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.75

16.9 oz bottle

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.75
San Benedetto Bottled Ice Tea

San Benedetto Bottled Ice Tea

$2.75

Desserts Online

Cannoli

Cannoli

$2.25+

Choose a small, large, chocolate dipped cannoli... Also available are 3 pack small, 1 dozen or cannoli shells for your own filling!

Junior's Cheesecake

Junior's Cheesecake

$7.95

Since the 1950's, Junior's Cheesecakes have been baked in a time honored tradition-handmade in small batches using the finest ingredients. A taste of the best New York cheesecake, right here in Rochester, MN!

Junior's Skyscraper Cakes

Junior's Skyscraper Cakes

$12.00

Since the 1950's, Junior's Cheesecakes have been baked in a time honored tradition-handmade in small batches using the finest ingredients. A taste of the best New York cheesecake, right here in Rochester, MN!

Carlo's Hoboken Bake Shop

Carlo's Hoboken Bake Shop

$12.00
Imported Desserts

Imported Desserts

$7.95
Italian Rainbow Bites

Italian Rainbow Bites

$5.95

It doesn’t matter if they are a cake or a cookie! Connoisseurs are raving about our Classic Italian Rainbow Cakebites: three colorful thin slices of velvety almond cake separated by raspberry jelly and finished in a silky dark chocolate coating! These unique indulgent treats date back to the late 1800s when Italian-American immigrants made them a staple in special celebrations with family and friends. The rainbow cookies quickly became synonymous with “local bakery craftsmanship”.

Italian Cookies

Italian Cookies

$9.99+
Nutella Knots

Nutella Knots

$6.50+

Pasquale's Fresh Bread Knots drizzled with warm Nutella and sprinkled with powdered sugar for a delicious treat!

Zeppole

Zeppole

$6.00+

Nonna's fried dough & powdered sugar…or choose extra special with Nutella or cream!

Gluten Free/Friendly Desserts

$7.95

Since the 1950's, Junior's Cheesecakes have been baked in a time honored tradition-handmade in small batches using the finest ingredients. A taste of the best New York cheesecake, right here in Rochester, MN!

Whole Junior's Cheesecake

Whole Junior's Cheesecake

$75.00+

14 slices of wonderful! Treat yourself to something special…

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria is located next to the People's Food Co-op. Chef Pasquale Presa is serving the food he grew up with....authentic NY style pizza along with simple, traditional Italian food. From Bari, Italy to New York City to Rochester; Chef Pasquale is excited to share his food and culture with you.

Website

Location

130 5th St Sw, Rochester, MN 55902

Directions

