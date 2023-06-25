Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria
130 5th St Sw
Rochester, MN 55902
NY BESTSELLERS
New York Style Pizza
New York Cheese Pie (V)
18" Hand-tossed thin crust pizza with mozzarella, tomato sauce & fresh basil. Why mess with perfection?
Pepperoni Pie
18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella & basil.
Bianca Pie (V)
18” Hand tossed thin crust pie with olive oil, garlic, ricotta, mozzarella & fresh basil. The ultimate white-sauce pizza!
Midwest Pie
18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with ham, pepperoni & Italian sausage
Arugula (Salad) Pie (V)
18” Hand-tossed pie with tomatoes, basil pesto, basil, fresh mozzarella & balsamic reduction. This one is famous! Great toppings on a basil pesto base.
Prosciutto Truffle Pie
18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with basil pesto, fresh mushrooms, prosciutto, truffle oil & mozzarella. Delicious toppings on our basil pesto based pizza!
BUILD YOUR OWN
BYO Pizza
NY Style with Marinara Base
Build your own 18" Hand-tossed pie with marinara sauce and mozzarella...the sky is the limit (up to 4 toppings...)!
NY Style with Bianca (Ricotta) Base
Build your own 18" hand-tossed thin crust pie with ricotta cheese base...the sky is the limit (up to 4 toppings)!
NY Style with Pesto Base
Build your own 18" hand-tossed thin crust pie with pesto base sauce...the sky is the limit (up to 4 toppings)!
SPECIALTY, THICK CRUST, STUFFED, GF PIES
Specialty Pizza
Arrabbiata Pie
18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with pesto base, jalapenos, onions, meatballs, sausage and mozzarella.
Bella Pie (V)
18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with Roma tomatoes, arugula, feta & mozzarella
Bruschetta Pie (V)
18” Pie with Fresh herbs, olive oil, diced tomatoes, parmigiana cheese, mozzarella & balsamic reduction
La Calabrese Pie
18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with Imported Italian spicy flat salami, tomato sauce & mozzarella
Italian Pork Pie
18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with Pork with tomato BBQ sauce, caramelized onions & mozzarella
Gamberetti Pie (Seafood)
18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with shrimp, tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella.No half toppings on seafood pies!
La Feta Pie (V)
18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with local tomatoes, feta, basil pesto & kalamata olives
Land & Meat Pie
18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with bianca base, prosciutto, fresh mushrooms & drizzled with truffle oil. Delicious toppings on our famous white bianca base!
New Haven Pie (Seafood)
18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with little neck clams, tomato sauce, garlic, oregano, parmigiano & mozzarella.No half topping on seafood pizzas!
Norma Pie
18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with pesto, roasted red peppers, bacon, Italian sausage, fresh garlic oil & mozzarella
Prosciutto & Mushroom Pie
18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with Imported prosciutto, sautéed mushrooms, tomato sauce & mozzarella
Spicy Bianca Chicken Pie
18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with bianca base and chicken, onions & our spicy parmesan sauce.
Sweet & Salty Pie
18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with our version of the Hawaiian with pineapple & prosciutto
The Holy Trio Pie
18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with bacon, sausage, salami, pizza sauce & mozzarella
Verdura Pie (V)
18” Hand-tossed thin crust pie with assorted vegetables, tomato sauce, olives & fresh mozzarella
Sicilian Pizza
Sicilian La Fresca Pie (V)
Open-face style square thick crust pie with zucchini, onions, fresh tomatoes, fresh mushrooms & mozzarella
Sicilian Nonna Pie
Sicilian-style thick crust pie with marinara sauce, basil pesto, pepperoni & fresh mozzarella
Sicilian Thick Crust Pie (V)
"Square", tomato sauce, mozzarella & fresh basil
Sicilian Holy Trio Pie
Sicilian-style thick crust pie with pizza sauce, sausage, salami and bacon.
Sicilian Midwest Pie
Sicilian-style thick crust with pizza sauce with ham, pepperoni, sausage and mozzarella.
Pop’s Upside Down Sicilian Pie
Thick crust Sicilian pie with marinara sauce and hidden mozzarella
Stuffed Pie
Alla Italiana Stuffed Pie
Double-crust pie stuffed with ham, sausage, house made meatballs, calabrese salami & mozzarella
Il Gardener Stuffed Pie (V)
Double-crust pie stuffed with broccoli, spinach, green peppers, mushrooms & mozzarella
La Americana Stuffed Pie
Double-crust pie filled with ham, pepperoni, sausage & mozzarella
Lasagna Stuffed Pie
Double-crust pie stuffed with ham, sausage, meatballs, Calabrese salami, pizza sauce, parmesan, mozzarella & ricotta
Gluten Free Pie
GF Bella Pie
Our delicious Bella pie on a 10" gluten-friendly crust!Bella toppings are garlic & oil base with roma tomatoes, arugula, feta & mozzarella.
GF Bianca Pie
Our delicious Bianca toppings on a 10" gluten-friendly crust! Bianca toppings are olive oil, garlic, ricotta, mozzarella & fresh basil
GF Bruschetta Pie
Our delicious Bruschetta pizza on a 10" gluten-friendly crust! Toppings are fresh herbs, olive oil, diced tomatoes, parmigiana cheese, mozzarella & balsamic reduction
GF Cheese
Our delicious cheese pie on a 10” gluten-friendly crust. Toppings are pizza sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil.
GF Feta Pie
Our delicious La Feta pie with a 10" gluten-friendly crust! La Feta toppings are tomatoes, feta, basil pesto & Kalamata olives.
GF Fresca Pie
Our delicious La Fresca pie on a 10" gluten-friendly crust! La Fresca toppings are zucchini, onions, fresh tomatoes, fresh mushrooms & mozzarella
GF Gamberetti Pie
Our delicious Gamberetti pie on a 10" gluten-friendly crust! Gamberetti toppings are shrimp, tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella.
GF Holy Trio Pie
Our delicious Holy Trio pie on a 10" gluten-friendly crust! Holy Trio toppings are bacon, sausage, salami, pizza sauce & mozzarella
GF Italian Pork Pie
Our delicious Italian Pork Pie on a 10” gluten-friendly crust. Toppings are pizza sauce, mozzarella, braised pork, onions & our signature BBQ sauce.
GF Land & Meat Pie
Our delicious Land & Meat Pie on a 10" gluten-friendly crust! Land & Meat toppings include a bianca sauce with prosciutto & fresh mushrooms drizzled with truffle oil
GF Midwest Pie
Our delicious Midwest pie on a 10" gluten-friendly crust!Midwest toppings are pizza sauce with ham, pepperoni, sausage & mozzarella.
GF New Haven Pie
Our delicious New Haven pizza on a 10” gluten-friendly crust. Toppings are pizza sauce with clams, fresh garlic, mozzarella & basil
GF Nonna Pie
Our delicious Nonna pizza on a 10" gluten-friendly crust!Nonna toppings are marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni & a touch of basil pesto.
GF Norma Pie
Our delicious Norma Pie on a 10" gluten-free crust! Norma pizza is a pesto base with roasted red peppers, bacon, Italian sausage, fresh garlic oil & mozzarella
GF Prosciutto & Mushroom Pie
Our delicious Prosciutto & Mushroom Pie on a 10” gluten-friendly crust. Toppings are pizza sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, sauteed mushrooms & fresh basil
GF Prosciutto & Truffle Pie
Our delicious Prosciutto & Truffle pie on a 10” gluten-friendly crust. Toppings are pesto base, mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, crimini mushrooms, a touch of truffle oil & fresh basil
GF Salad Pie (Arugula)
Our delicious "Salad" Pie on a 10" gluten-friendly crust! Arugula "Salad" pizza toppings are tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella & balsamic reduction on a basil pesto base.
GF Sausage Pie
Our classic Sausage Pie on a 10" gluten-friendly crust! Sausage toppings are fresh tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella...and of course, Sausage!
GF Spicy Bianca Chicken Pie
Our delicious Spicy Bianca Chicken Pie on a 10" gluten-friendly crust! Spicy Bianca Chicken is a white bianca base with chicken, onions & our spicy parmesan sauce.
GF Sweet and Salty Pie
Our delicious Sweet & Salty Pie on a 10" gluten-friendly crust! Sweet & Salty is our version of the Hawaiian pizza with pineapple & prosciutto
GF Vegan Cheese Pie
Gluten Friendly and Vegan? No problem! Here is a pie for you!
GF Verdura Pie
Our delicious Verdura Pie on a 10" gluten-friendly crust! Verdura toppings are assorted vegetables, tomato sauce, olives & fresh mozzarella.
GF Verdura Vegan Cheese Pie
Need Gluten Friendly and Vegan? Here's a great option! Our delicious Verdura Pie has assorted vegetables, tomato sauce, olives & vegan cheese
EVERYTHING ELSE
Nonna's Appetizers
Garlic Knots
A new York tradition, bet you can't have just one!
Breaded Mozzarella Sticks
Served with our delicious marinara
Breaded Mushrooms
Served with our delicious marinara
Breaded Ravioli
Filled with ricotta, lightly fried & served with marinara
Breaded Zucchini
Served with our delicious marinara
Bruschetta Zeppole
Tomatoes, parmigiano cheese, balsamic & fresh basil
Italian Chicken Bites
Served with a side of marinara. Breaded chicken, deep fried and delicious!
Calzone
Chicken Calzone
Hand-stretched dough stuffed with oven roasted chicken cutlet, pizza sauce, mozzarella & ricotta
Con Carne Calzone
Hand-stretched dough filled with pepperoni, sausage, ham, mozzarella & ricotta
Della Mamma Calzone
Hand-stretched dough filled with plum tomatoes, mozzarella & ricotta
Italian Specialty Calzone
Hand-stretched dough filled with prosciutto, Calabrese salami, ham, mozzarella & ricotta
Pepperoni Calzone
Hand-stretched dough stuffed with pepperoni, mozzarella & ricotta
Ricotta Calzone
Hand-stretched dough filled with mozzarella & ricotta cheese
Custom Filled Calzone
Start with hand-stretched dough filled with mozzarella & ricotta cheese. Add your own extras!
Stromboli
All'Italiana Stromboli
Hand-stretched dough filled with pepperoni, ham & mozzarella
Meat Lovers Stromboli
Hand-stretched dough filled with prosciutto, Calabrese salami, ham & mozzarella
Spinach Stromboli
Hand-stretched dough filled with spinach & mozzarella cheese
Sausage Stromboli
Hand-stretched dough filled with onions, peppers & mozzarella
Custom Filled Stromboli
Start with hand-stretched dough filled with mozzarella. Add your own extras!
Zuppa
Nonna's Baked Pasta and Sandwiches
Meat Lasagna
Pasta rolled with Italian sausage, imported tomato sauce, ricotta & mozzarella
Pasta Al Forno Con Carne
Our imported hometown pasta & ricotta, mozzarella, marinara, Italian sausage & fresh basil
Pasta Al Forno Vegetarian
Our imported hometown orecchiette pasta & ricotta, mozzarella, marinara & fresh basil
Chicken Parmigiano Sandwich
Delicious sandwich filled with breaded chicken, marinara & mozzarella
Italian Cold Cut Sandwich
Cold sandwich filled with prosciutto, Calabrese salami, ham, provolone cheese & spicy giardiniera
Meatball Parmigiano Sandwich
Hot sandwich with homemade beef meatballs, marinara & mozzarella
Salads
Antipasto Misto
Cheese, assorted olives and assorted italian cold cuts
Antipasto Vegetarian Salad (Vegan)
Arugula with grilled peppers, zucchini and eggplant, giardiniera, artichokes, and olives.
Caprese Salad
Assorted baby tomatoes, mozzarella & basil
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan and Caesar dressing on the side
Green Salad (Vegan)
Romaine lettuce, kale mix, onions, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, balsamic vinaigrette dressing on the side
Sides
DESSERTS & BEVERAGES
Beverages (Delivery Only)
Desserts Online
Cannoli
Choose a small, large, chocolate dipped cannoli... Also available are 3 pack small, 1 dozen or cannoli shells for your own filling!
Junior's Cheesecake
Since the 1950's, Junior's Cheesecakes have been baked in a time honored tradition-handmade in small batches using the finest ingredients. A taste of the best New York cheesecake, right here in Rochester, MN!
Junior's Skyscraper Cakes
Since the 1950's, Junior's Cheesecakes have been baked in a time honored tradition-handmade in small batches using the finest ingredients. A taste of the best New York cheesecake, right here in Rochester, MN!
Carlo's Hoboken Bake Shop
Imported Desserts
Italian Rainbow Bites
It doesn’t matter if they are a cake or a cookie! Connoisseurs are raving about our Classic Italian Rainbow Cakebites: three colorful thin slices of velvety almond cake separated by raspberry jelly and finished in a silky dark chocolate coating! These unique indulgent treats date back to the late 1800s when Italian-American immigrants made them a staple in special celebrations with family and friends. The rainbow cookies quickly became synonymous with “local bakery craftsmanship”.
Italian Cookies
Nutella Knots
Pasquale's Fresh Bread Knots drizzled with warm Nutella and sprinkled with powdered sugar for a delicious treat!
Zeppole
Nonna's fried dough & powdered sugar…or choose extra special with Nutella or cream!
Gluten Free/Friendly Desserts
Since the 1950's, Junior's Cheesecakes have been baked in a time honored tradition-handmade in small batches using the finest ingredients. A taste of the best New York cheesecake, right here in Rochester, MN!
Whole Junior's Cheesecake
14 slices of wonderful! Treat yourself to something special…
Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria is located next to the People's Food Co-op. Chef Pasquale Presa is serving the food he grew up with....authentic NY style pizza along with simple, traditional Italian food. From Bari, Italy to New York City to Rochester; Chef Pasquale is excited to share his food and culture with you.
130 5th St Sw, Rochester, MN 55902