Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria

Italian Rainbow Bites

$5.95

It doesn’t matter if they are a cake or a cookie! Connoisseurs are raving about our Classic Italian Rainbow Cakebites: three colorful thin slices of velvety almond cake separated by raspberry jelly and finished in a silky dark chocolate coating! These unique indulgent treats date back to the late 1800s when Italian-American immigrants made them a staple in special celebrations with family and friends. The rainbow cookies quickly became synonymous with “local bakery craftsmanship”.