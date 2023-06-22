Main picView gallery

Pasquale's

210 Washington St

Auburn, CA 95603

Antipasti

Bruschetta

$12.00

Toasted crostini's with tomatoes, parmesan, garlic, olive oil and fresh basil

Charcuterie

$21.00

Crispy Calamari

$16.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Link Sausage

$9.00

Meatballs (3)

$11.00

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$12.00

Steamers

$21.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$11.00

Gelato

$8.00

Sorbetto

$7.00

Spumoni

$6.00

Chocolate Flourless Cake

$11.00

Tiramisu

$11.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta

$11.00

Kids Mini Pizza

$7.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$11.00

Cheese Tortellini

$13.00

Pasta

Spaghetti

$17.50

Lasagna

$22.50

Pasta Vinaigrette

$17.50

Rigatoni Alfredo Ala Prosciutto

$22.50

Eggplant Parmesan

$20.50

Rigatoni Gorg

$20.50

Shrimp & Shells

$19.50

Fettuccini Pesto

$18.50

Fettuccini Prima Vera-Marinara

$18.50

Fettuccini Prima Vera-Alfredo

$20.50

Seafood Pasta

$26.50

Seafood Sicily

$25.50

Linguini and Clams Aglio

$19.50

Linguini and Red Clam

$19.50

Pasta Marsano

$17.50

Pasta Caruso

$15.50

Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.50

Spaghetti Caporaso

$15.50

Tortellini-cheese

$21.00

Lobster Ravioli

$28.00

Mushroom Ravioli

$22.00

Cheese Ravioli

$21.00

Shredded Beef Ravioli

$24.00

Gnocchi

$19.00

Linguini Calamari

$23.00

Scampi

$23.00

Pizza

Foothill Combo-14"

$24.00

Veggie Delux-14"

$22.00

Margherita-14"

$19.00

La Carne-14"

$26.00

Creation-14"

$16.00

Kids Mini

$7.00

Pasquale's Old Fashion

$19.00

Sandwiches & Paninis

Meatball Sandwich

$11.50

Sausage Sandwich

$11.50

Hot Pastrami

$11.50

Hot Roastbeef

$11.50

Panini-Meat

$10.50

Panini-Cabrese

$10.50

Italian Sub

$11.50

Garden Delight

$10.50

Creation Sandwich

$10.50

Panini Grilled Veggie

$10.50

Salad

Anti-pasta Salad (LG)

$18.00

Anti-pasta Salad (SM)

$11.00

Caprese

$12.00

Fresh tomatoes and burrata topped with sea salt, olive oil, pesto and balsamic glaze

Caesar (LG)

$12.00

Caesar (SM)

$9.00

Green Salad

$8.00

Super Salad-lunch only

$13.00

Dinner Anti

$7.95

Dinner Anti no meat

$7.95

Dinner Green

$6.00

Dinner Ceasar

$6.95

Soup

Minestrone-Cup

$5.00

Minestrone-Bowl

$8.00

Soup of the day-Cup

$5.00

Soup of the day-Bowl

$8.00

BEER-BIRRA

Draft

Gold Country American Style Pilsner- 5%

Coors Light

$4.00+

Italian Stallion

$6.00+

BrewBilt-Kolsch 4.8%

$6.00+

PARTY EYES KOLSCH 4.8% ABV Magnum, Spalter Select, Lorien | Kolsch

BrewBilt-Helles Lager 5.2%

$6.00+

BRAIN BYPASS HELLES 5.2% ABV Magnum, Hallertau Hersbrucker | Lager

BrewBilt-IPA 6.7%

$6.00+

JESTER’S PRIVILEGE IPA 6.7% ABV Magnum, Comet, Huell Melon, El Dorado, Citra | IPA

Alehouse Pilsner-5%

$6.00+

Auburn Alehouse Gold Country Pilsner-5%

Berryessa IPA

$6.00+

2 Towns Marion

$6.00+

2 Towns Pineapple

$6.00+

Nitro Stout

$7.00

Hazy IPA Sierra Nevada

$6.00+

Deschutes

$6.00+

Crooked Lane Crisp IPA

$6.00+

Crooked Lane Double IPA

$6.00+

Crooked Lane Hazy IPA

$6.00+

Craft 14

$6.00+

Craft 15

$6.00+

Craft 16

$6.00+

Craft 17

$6.00+

Craft 18

$6.00+

Bottled/Canned Beer

BrewBilt Italian Pilsner 5%

$8.00

Sierra PrimaVera Italian Pilsner 5%

Italian Stallion

$7.00

Corona Extra

$7.00

Tahoe Deep

$8.00

Twisted Tea

$6.00

Athletic non alcohol

$6.00

Sabe Grapefruit

$7.00

Sabe Margarita

$7.00

Sabe Moscow

$7.00

Sabe Mojito

$7.00

WINE-GLASS

Red

GLS-Sangiovese, Vino Noceto- House

$7.00

GLS Pinot Noir, Erath Respendent

$13.00

GLS Barbera, Pertinace

$11.00

GLS Chianti-Wicker Basket

$9.00

GLS Cab, Antinori Santa Christina

$8.00

GLS Cab, Villarini

$10.00

GLS Cab, Roth

$14.00

GLS Primitivo, Tomaresca

$14.00

White

GLS Pinot Grigio, Stemmari

$7.00

GLS Fume Blanc, Ferrari Carrano

$10.00

GLS Chardonnay, Lapis Luna

$9.00

GLS Chardonnay, Antica

$15.00

GLS Pinot Grigio-Santa Cristina

$9.00

Rosé

GLS Rose

$8.00

GLS Froz'e

$11.00

Sparkling-Spumante

GLS Prosecco Brut

$9.00

GLS Roederer Brut

$16.00

GLS Moscato, La Cantina

$9.00

Spritz

$11.00

WINE-BOTTLE

BTL Red

BTL Pinot Noir, Erath Respendent

$48.00

BTL Barbera, Pertinace

$36.00

BTL Primitivo, Tomaresca

$44.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Villarini

$32.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Roth

$44.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Patz & Hall

$78.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Rodney Strong Reserve

$72.00

BTL Zinfandel, Vino Noceto

$52.00

BTL Sangiovese Riserva, Vino Noceto

$52.00

BTL Aglianico, Vino Noceto

$58.00

BTL Chianti, in the basket

$27.00

BTL Chianti Classico Riserva, Monsanto

$66.00

BTL Brunello D' Montalcino, Antinori

$89.00

BTL White

BTL Fume Blanc, Ferrari Carrano

$32.00

BTL Chardonnay, Lapis Luna

$29.00

BTL Chardonnay, Antica

$52.00

BTL Pinto Grigio-Santa Christina

$28.00

BTL Chardonnay, Patz & Hall Dutton Ranch

$56.00

BTL Rosé

Stemmari Rose Bottle

$26.00

BTL Sparkling

BTL Prosecco Brut

$27.00

BTL Roederer Brut

$56.00

BTL Champagne, Pommery, France

$72.00

Other

Corkage

$20.00

1/2 Carafe

$16.00

Full Carafe

$26.00

N/A BEVERAGE

N/A Beverages

Espresso

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

De-caf

$3.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Mocha

$8.00

Ice Tea

$2.50

Italian Soda Cooler

$5.00

Italian Soda Creamer

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Orange Fanta

$3.25

LUNCH SPECIALS

Mini One Topping w/Salad

$12.00

Green Salad w/cup of soup

$11.00

Green salad/meatballs

$14.00

Green salad/sausage

$14.00

Sm. Anti w/cup of soup

$14.00

Mini One Topping w/cup

$12.00

1/2 Creation Sand w/cup

$12.00

DELI

Deli Case

Lasagna-Cold

$16.00

Eggplant Parm.

$14.00

Calamari Salad

$8.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy Italian Comfort Food!

Location

210 Washington St, Auburn, CA 95603

Directions

