Pasquale's Pizza Co - 4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111.

4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Popular Items
PIZZA
LARGE PIZZA
16" LARGE CHEESE PIZZA
MEDIUM PIZZA
14" MEDIUM CHEESE PIZZA
SICILIAN PIZZA
17" SQUARE CHEESE PIZZA
18" EXTRA LARGE PIZZA
18" EXTRA LARGE CHEESE PIZZA
GLUTEN FREE PIZZA
14" GLUTEN FREE CHEESE PIZZA
MARGHERITA PIZZA
16" PIZZA CHUNKY FRESH TOMATOE SAUCE, FRESH MOZZARELLA, BASIL, EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL & SALT/ PEPPER
LARGE SPECIAL PIZZA
16" PIZZA RONI, SAUSAGE, MEATBALLS, MUSHROOMS, PEPPERS, ONIONS & EXTRA CHEESE
MEDIUM SPECIAL PIZZA
14" PIZZA RONI, SAUSAGE, MEATBALLS, MUSHROOMS, PEPPERS, ONIONS, & EXTRA CHEESE
18" EXTRA LARGE SPECIAL PIZZA
18" PIZZA RONI, SAUSAGE, MEATBALL, MUSHROOM, PEPPERS, ONIONS & EXTRA CHEESE
SICILIAN SPECIAL PIZZA
17" SQUARE PIZZA RONI, SAUSAGE, MEATBALLS, MUSHROOMS, PEPPERS, ONIONS & EXTRA CHEESE
HALF SICILIAN PIZZA
HALF SICILIAN PIZZA
DOUGH BALL
MEDIUM MARGARITA
PIZZA SLICE
CALZONE
SMALL DEEP FRIED CALZONE
SMALL DEEP FRIED CALZONE RICOTTA, PARM CHEESE, MOZZARELLA & YOUR CHOICE OF 2 TOPPINGS SERVED WITH SAUCE
SMALL OVEN BAKED CALZONE
SMALL OVEN BAKED CALZONE RICOTTA, PARM CHEESE , MOZZARELLA & YOUR CHOICE OF TWO TOPPINGS SERVED WITH SAUCE
LARGE OVEN BAKED CALZONE
LARGE OVEN BAKED CALZONE RICOTTA, PARM CHEESE, MOZZARELLA & YOUR CHOICE OF 2 TOPPINGS SERVED WITH SAUCE
STROMBOLI
SMALL STANDARD STROMBOLI
PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, PEPPERS,ONIONS & MOZZARELLA wrapped in dough and baked in the oven
SMALL CUSTOM STROMBOLI
Stomboli with mozzarella and your choice of 4 TOPPINGS
LARGE STANDARD STROMBOLI
PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, PEPPERS,ONIONS & MOZZARELLA wrapped in dough and baked in the oven
LARGE CUSTOM STROMBOLI
Stomboli with mozzarella and your choice of 4 TOPPINGS
LUNCH DINNER
LUNCH RAVIOLI & SAUCE
5 JUMBO CHEESE RAVIOLI served with 2 rolls
LUNCH SPAG & SAUCE
Lunch Portion SPAGHETTI & MARINARA served with 2 rolls
LUNCH PENNE & SAUCE
Lunch Portion PENNE RIGATE & MARINARA served with 2 rolls
LUNCH SPAG & MBS
Lunch Portion SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS served with 2 rolls
LUNCH PENNE & MEATBALLS
Lunch Portion PENNE RIGATE & MEATBALLS served with 2 rolls
LUNCH STUFFED SHELLS
3 STUFFED SHELLS served with 2 rolls
LUNCH BAKED ZITI
Lunch Portion BAKED ZITI served with 2 rolls
LUNCH PENNE ALLA VODKA
Lunch Portion PENNE RIGATE in a pink cream sauce served with 2 rolls
LUNCH PENNE VODKA W CHIX
Lunch Portion PENNE RIGATE in a pink cream sauce with grilled chicken served with 2 rolls
LUNCH CHIX PARM W SPAG
Lunch Portion CHICKEN PARMESAN WITH SPAGHETTI served with 2 rolls
LUNCH EGGPLANT PARM W SPAG
Lunch Portion EGGPLANT PARMESAN WITH SPAGHETTI served with 2 rolls
LUNCH LINGUINI & CLAM SAUCE
Lunch Portion LINGUINI & WHITE CLAM SAUCE served with 2 rolls
LUNCH CHICKEN PENNE BROCCOLI
Lunch Portion CHICKEN PENNE BROCCOLI served with 2 rolls
LUNCH PENNE ALFREDO
Lunch Portion PENNE ALFREDO served with 2 rolls
LUNCH PENNE ALFREDO W CHIX
Lunch Portion PENNE ALFREDO with grilled chicken served with 2 rolls
DINNER
ADULT RAVIOLI & SAUCE
8 JUMBO RAVIOLI served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT SPAGHETTI & SAUCE
SPAGHETTI & MARINARA served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT PENNE & SAUCE
PENNE RIGATE & MARINARA served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT PENNE & MEATBALLS
PENNE RIGATE & MEATBALLS served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT STUFFED SHELLS
5 STUFFED SHELLS served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT BAKED ZITI
BAKED ZITI served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT PENNE ALLA VODKA
PENNE RIGATE in a pink cream sauce served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT PENNE VODKA W CHIX
PENNE RIGATE in a pink cream sauce with grilled chicken served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT PENNE VODKA W SHRIMP
PENNE RIGATE in a pink cream sauce with shrimp served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT CHICKEN PARMESAN WITH SPAGHETTI
CHICKEN PARMESAN WITH SPAGHETTI served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT EGGPLANT PARMESAN WITH SPAGHETTI
EGGPLANT PARMESAN WITH SPAGHETTI served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT LINGUINI & WHITE CLAM SAUCE
LINGUINI & WHITE CLAM SAUCE served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT VEAL PARMESAN WITH SPAGHETTI
VEAL PARMESAN WITH SPAGHETTI served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT CHICKEN PENNE BROCCOLI
CHICKEN PENNE BROCCOLI served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT PENNE ALFREDO
PENNE ALFREDO served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT PENNE ALFREDO W CHIX
PENNE ALFREDO with grilled chicken. served with 3 rolls & salad
SALADS
LARGE HOUSE SALAD
Large House Salad served with bread
LG HOUSE SALAD WITH TURKEY
Large House Salad with Boar's Head Turkey
LG HOUSE SALAD WITH TUNA
Large Hose Salad with Tuna Fish
LG HOUSE SALAD WITH CHICKEN
Large House Salad with Grilled Chicken
LARGE CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN
Traditional Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken
LARGE CAESAR SALAD
Traditional Caesar Salad
LARGE PASTA SALAD
Tri Color Pasta, toppngs & Served with House-made Vinagrette
LG ANTIPASTO SALAD
Traditional House Salad with Ham,Salami,Provolone & a scoop of Tuna
SIDE HOUSE SALAD
Smaller salad with your choice of toppings
SIDE SALAD WITH TURKEY
Smaller salad with Boar's Head Turkey
SIDE SALAD WITH TUNA
Smaller salad with Tuna Fish
SIDE HOUSE WITH CHICKEN
Smaller salad with Grilled Chicken
SIDE CAESAR WITH CHICKEN
Traditional Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken
SIDE CAESAR SALAD
Traditional Caesar Salad
SIDE PASTA SALAD
Tri Color Pasta, toppngs & Served with House-made Vinagrette
SIDE ANTIPASTO SALAD
Traditional House Salad with Ham,Salami,Provolone & a scoop of Tuna
POUND OF TUNA FISH
4 oz. TUNA FISH
COLD SUBS
12" HAM
Boar's Head Ham served with your choice of cheese & toppings
12" HAM & SALAMI
Boar's Head cold cuts served with your choice of cheese & toppings
12" SUPER SUB
Boar's Head cold cuts served with your choice of cheese & toppings
12" TUNA FISH
Albacore tuna, celery, Hellman's Mayo served with your choice of cheese & toppings
12" TURKEY
Boar's Head cold cuts served with your choice of cheese & toppings
12" SALAMI
12" VEGGIE
Your choice of toppings & cheese
12" ROASTBEEF
Boar's Head cold cuts served with your choice of cheese & toppings
7" HAM
Boar's Head Ham served with your choice of cheese & toppings
7" HAM & SALAMI
Boar's Head Ham served with your choice of cheese & toppings
7" SUPER SUB
Boar's Head Ham served with your choice of cheese & toppings
7" TUNA FISH
Albacore tuna, celery, Hellman's Mayo served with your choice of cheese & toppings
7" TURKEY
Boar's Head cold cuts served with your choice of cheese & toppings
7" SALAMI
7" VEGGIE
Your choice of toppings & cheese
7" ROASTBEEF
Boar's Head cold cuts served with your choice of cheese & toppings
SMIDGE COLD SUB
BAG OF CHIPS
7" HAM & TURKEY
12" HAM & TURKEY
HOT SUBS
12" MEATBALL PARMESAN
All beef meatballs, marinara & melted provolone
12" SAUSAGE PARMESAN
Mild italian sausage, marinara & melted provolone
12" EGGPLANT PARMESAN
Thinly fried eggplant , marinara & melted mozzarella
12" CHICKEN PARMESAN
Beautifully fried chicken, marinara & melted mozzarella
12" PEPPERS & EGGS
Fluffy eggs married with red & green peppers
12" CHEESE STEAK
Shaved Ribeye steak with your choice of toppings & cheese
12" GRILLED CHICKEN
Our version of the " chicken philly "
12" GRILLED SAUSAGE
12" LEAVE IT TO US!
Salami, capicolla,pepper ham, grilled peppers, grated cheese & melted provolone
12" VEAL PARMESAN
Breaded veal, marinara & melted mozzarellla
7" MEATBALL PARMESAN
All beef meatballs, marinara & melted provolone
7" SAUSAGE PARMESAN
Mild italian sausage, marinara & melted provolone
7" EGGPLANT PARMESAN
Thinly fried eggplant , marinara & melted mozzarella
7" CHICKEN PARMESAN
7" PEPPERS & EGGS
Fluffy eggs married with red & green peppers
7" CHEESESTEAK
Shaved Ribeye steak with your choice of toppings & cheese
7" GRILLED CHICKEN
Our version of the " chicken philly "
7" GRILLED SAUSAGE
7" LEAVE IT TO US!
Salami, capicolla,pepper ham, grilled peppers, grated cheese & melted provolone
7" VEAL PARMESAN
Breaded veal, marinara & melted mozzarellla
SMIDGE MEATBALL PARMESAN
All beef meatballs, marinara & melted provolone
SMIDGE SAUSAGE PARMESAN
Mild italian sausage, marinara & melted provolone
SMIDGE EGGPLANT PARMESAN
Thinly fried eggplant , marinara & melted mozzarella
SMIDGE CHICKEN PARMESAN
Beautifully fried chicken, marinara & melted mozzarella
SMIDGE PEPPERS & EGGS
Fluffy eggs married with red & green peppers
SMIDGE CHEESE STEAK
Shaved Ribeye steak with your choice of toppings & cheese
SMIDGE GRILLED CHICKEN
Our version of the " chicken philly "
SMIDGE GRILLED SAUSAGE
SMIDGE LEAVE IT TO US!
Salami, capicolla,pepper ham, grilled peppers, grated cheese & melted provolone
SMIDGE VEAL PARMESAN
Breaded veal, marinara & melted mozzarellla
APPETIZERS
HALF ORDER MOZZARELLA STICKS
golden fried beer battered onion rings
MOZZARELLA STICKS
8 cheese sticks served with marinara
GARLIC ROLL
fluffy traditional rolls topped with garlic, parmesan & a touch of parseley
HALF DOZEN GARLIC ROLLS
fluffy traditional rolls topped with garlic, parmesan & a touch of parseley
DOZEN GARLIC ROLLS
fluffy traditional rolls topped with garlic, parmesan & a touch of parseley
PLAIN ROLL
fluffy traditional rolls served plain
HALF DOZEN PLAIN ROLLS
fluffy traditional rolls served plain
DOZEN PLAIN ROLLS
fluffy traditional rolls served plain
QUART OF SAUCE (TOGO) HOT
our home made marinara packaged togo
GARLIC BREAD LOAF
bread loaf smothered with garlic & melted cheese
SIDE OF SPAGHETTI & SAUCE
side of spaghetti and your choice of sauce
SIDE OF PENNE & SAUCE
side of penne noddles and your choice of sauce
1 MEATBALL & SAUCE
2 MEATBALLS & SAUCE
two 3 ounce meatballs & marinara
SIDE SAUSAGE & SAUCE
HALF ORDER WAFFLE FRIES
crispy waffle fries
FULL ORDER WAFFLE FRIES
crispy waffle fries
HALF ORDER SMILEY FRIES
smile shaped fries filled with pillowy potato
FULL ORDER SMILEY FRIES
smile shaped fries filled with pillowy potato
HALF ORDER OF ONIONS RING
FULL ORDER ONION RINGS
golden fried beer battered onion rings
SIDE SAUTEED BROCCOLI
SMALL CHICKEN FINGERS
4 chicken tenders served with waffle fries
LARGE CHICKEN FINGERS
6 chicken tenders served with waffle fries
SIDE SAUTEED SPINACH
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST
SMALL ITALIAN WEDDING SOUP
little pasta, escarole & meatballs served in a chicken broth soup
QUART ITALIAN WEDDING SOUP (TOGO)
little pasta, escarole & meatballs served in a chicken broth soup
Small Pasta Fagioli
Quart Of Pasta Fagioli
4 oz Side Of Ricotta
KIDS MENU
KIDS SLICE & DRINK
regular cheese slice served with apple juice or fountain soda
KIDS SICILIAN SLICE & DRINK
thick square slice served with apple juice or fountain soda
KIDS SPAGHETTI & SAUCE
spaghetti noodles served with marinara or butter
KIDS PENNE & SAUCE
penne noodles served with marinara or butter
KIDS 2 TENDERS & SMILEY FRIES
chicken tenders served with smiley fries
KIDS MAC & CHESSE WEDGES WITH SMILEY FRIES
fried macaroni triangles served with smiley fries
KIDS COLD SMIDGE & DRINK
a little taste of any cold cut sub
KIDS HOT SMIDGE & DRINK
a little taste of any hot sub
KIDS 5 WINGS & DRINK
Traditional bone-in chicken wings served with house-made blue cheese & celery
DESSERTS
ZEPPOLES EACH
italian style cruellers covered in confectionary sugar
HALF DOZEN ZEPPOLES
italian style cruellers covered in confectionary sugar
DOZEN ZEPPOLES
italian style cruellers covered in confectionary sugar
HOME MADE LARGE CANNOLI
cannoli shell filled with home made filling and covered in chocolate chips
HOME MADE MINI CANNOLI
cannoli shell filled with home made filling and covered in chocolate chips
TRAY OF MINI CANNOLIS
50 MINI CANNOLIS
BEVERAGES
BEER
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111, Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Photos coming soon!