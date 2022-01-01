A map showing the location of Pasquale's Pizza Co - 4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111.View gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches
Italian

Pasquale's Pizza Co - 4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111.

No reviews yet

4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

LARGE PIZZA
MEDIUM PIZZA
REGULAR SLICE

PIZZA

LARGE PIZZA

$20.25

16" LARGE CHEESE PIZZA

MEDIUM PIZZA

$18.05

14" MEDIUM CHEESE PIZZA

SICILIAN PIZZA

17" SQUARE CHEESE PIZZA

18" EXTRA LARGE PIZZA

$22.45

18" EXTRA LARGE CHEESE PIZZA

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

$18.50

14" GLUTEN FREE CHEESE PIZZA

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$25.25

16" PIZZA CHUNKY FRESH TOMATOE SAUCE, FRESH MOZZARELLA, BASIL, EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL & SALT/ PEPPER

LARGE SPECIAL PIZZA

$28.70

16" PIZZA RONI, SAUSAGE, MEATBALLS, MUSHROOMS, PEPPERS, ONIONS & EXTRA CHEESE

MEDIUM SPECIAL PIZZA

$25.95

14" PIZZA RONI, SAUSAGE, MEATBALLS, MUSHROOMS, PEPPERS, ONIONS, & EXTRA CHEESE

18" EXTRA LARGE SPECIAL PIZZA

$32.95

18" PIZZA RONI, SAUSAGE, MEATBALL, MUSHROOM, PEPPERS, ONIONS & EXTRA CHEESE

SICILIAN SPECIAL PIZZA

17" SQUARE PIZZA RONI, SAUSAGE, MEATBALLS, MUSHROOMS, PEPPERS, ONIONS & EXTRA CHEESE

HALF SICILIAN PIZZA

HALF SICILIAN PIZZA

DOUGH BALL

$5.50

MEDIUM MARGARITA

$22.50

PIZZA SLICE

REGULAR SLICE

$3.75

REGULAR CHEESE SLICE

SICILIAN SLICE

SICILIAN CHEESE SLICE

REGULAR SPECIAL SLICE

$6.15

REGULAR SLICE RONI, SAUSAGE, MEATBALLS, MUSHROOMS, PEPPERS, ONIONS & EXTRA CHEESE

SICILIAN SPECIAL SLICE

SICILIAN SLICE RONI, SAUSAGE, MEATBALLS, MUSHROOMS, PEPPERS, ONIONS & EXTRA CHEESE

CALZONE

SMALL DEEP FRIED CALZONE

$12.50

SMALL DEEP FRIED CALZONE RICOTTA, PARM CHEESE, MOZZARELLA & YOUR CHOICE OF 2 TOPPINGS SERVED WITH SAUCE

SMALL OVEN BAKED CALZONE

$12.50

SMALL OVEN BAKED CALZONE RICOTTA, PARM CHEESE , MOZZARELLA & YOUR CHOICE OF TWO TOPPINGS SERVED WITH SAUCE

LARGE OVEN BAKED CALZONE

$27.50

LARGE OVEN BAKED CALZONE RICOTTA, PARM CHEESE, MOZZARELLA & YOUR CHOICE OF 2 TOPPINGS SERVED WITH SAUCE

STROMBOLI

SMALL STANDARD STROMBOLI

$13.50

PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, PEPPERS,ONIONS & MOZZARELLA wrapped in dough and baked in the oven

SMALL CUSTOM STROMBOLI

$13.50

Stomboli with mozzarella and your choice of 4 TOPPINGS

LARGE STANDARD STROMBOLI

$28.50

PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, PEPPERS,ONIONS & MOZZARELLA wrapped in dough and baked in the oven

LARGE CUSTOM STROMBOLI

$28.50

Stomboli with mozzarella and your choice of 4 TOPPINGS

LUNCH DINNER

LUNCH RAVIOLI & SAUCE

$9.95

5 JUMBO CHEESE RAVIOLI served with 2 rolls

LUNCH SPAG & SAUCE

$9.95

Lunch Portion SPAGHETTI & MARINARA served with 2 rolls

LUNCH PENNE & SAUCE

$9.95

Lunch Portion PENNE RIGATE & MARINARA served with 2 rolls

LUNCH SPAG & MBS

$11.75

Lunch Portion SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS served with 2 rolls

LUNCH PENNE & MEATBALLS

$11.75

Lunch Portion PENNE RIGATE & MEATBALLS served with 2 rolls

LUNCH STUFFED SHELLS

$11.75

3 STUFFED SHELLS served with 2 rolls

LUNCH BAKED ZITI

$11.75

Lunch Portion BAKED ZITI served with 2 rolls

LUNCH PENNE ALLA VODKA

$13.50

Lunch Portion PENNE RIGATE in a pink cream sauce served with 2 rolls

LUNCH PENNE VODKA W CHIX

$15.50

Lunch Portion PENNE RIGATE in a pink cream sauce with grilled chicken served with 2 rolls

LUNCH CHIX PARM W SPAG

$15.50

Lunch Portion CHICKEN PARMESAN WITH SPAGHETTI served with 2 rolls

LUNCH EGGPLANT PARM W SPAG

$15.50

Lunch Portion EGGPLANT PARMESAN WITH SPAGHETTI served with 2 rolls

LUNCH LINGUINI & CLAM SAUCE

$15.50

Lunch Portion LINGUINI & WHITE CLAM SAUCE served with 2 rolls

LUNCH CHICKEN PENNE BROCCOLI

$15.50

Lunch Portion CHICKEN PENNE BROCCOLI served with 2 rolls

LUNCH PENNE ALFREDO

$13.50

Lunch Portion PENNE ALFREDO served with 2 rolls

LUNCH PENNE ALFREDO W CHIX

$15.50

Lunch Portion PENNE ALFREDO with grilled chicken served with 2 rolls

DINNER

ADULT RAVIOLI & SAUCE

$15.50

8 JUMBO RAVIOLI served with 3 rolls & salad

ADULT SPAGHETTI & SAUCE

$15.00

SPAGHETTI & MARINARA served with 3 rolls & salad

ADULT PENNE & SAUCE

$15.00

PENNE RIGATE & MARINARA served with 3 rolls & salad

ADULT SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$18.95

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS served with 3 rolls & salad

ADULT PENNE & MEATBALLS

$18.95

PENNE RIGATE & MEATBALLS served with 3 rolls & salad

ADULT STUFFED SHELLS

$18.95

5 STUFFED SHELLS served with 3 rolls & salad

ADULT BAKED ZITI

$18.95

BAKED ZITI served with 3 rolls & salad

ADULT PENNE ALLA VODKA

$19.75

PENNE RIGATE in a pink cream sauce served with 3 rolls & salad

ADULT PENNE VODKA W CHIX

$24.50

PENNE RIGATE in a pink cream sauce with grilled chicken served with 3 rolls & salad

ADULT PENNE VODKA W SHRIMP

$28.00

PENNE RIGATE in a pink cream sauce with shrimp served with 3 rolls & salad

ADULT CHICKEN PARMESAN WITH SPAGHETTI

$24.50

CHICKEN PARMESAN WITH SPAGHETTI served with 3 rolls & salad

ADULT EGGPLANT PARMESAN WITH SPAGHETTI

$23.50

EGGPLANT PARMESAN WITH SPAGHETTI served with 3 rolls & salad

ADULT LINGUINI & WHITE CLAM SAUCE

$23.50

LINGUINI & WHITE CLAM SAUCE served with 3 rolls & salad

ADULT VEAL PARMESAN WITH SPAGHETTI

$28.00

VEAL PARMESAN WITH SPAGHETTI served with 3 rolls & salad

ADULT CHICKEN PENNE BROCCOLI

$25.00

CHICKEN PENNE BROCCOLI served with 3 rolls & salad

ADULT PENNE ALFREDO

$19.75

PENNE ALFREDO served with 3 rolls & salad

ADULT PENNE ALFREDO W CHIX

$25.00

PENNE ALFREDO with grilled chicken. served with 3 rolls & salad

SALADS

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

Large House Salad served with bread

LG HOUSE SALAD WITH TURKEY

$16.00

Large House Salad with Boar's Head Turkey

LG HOUSE SALAD WITH TUNA

$16.00

Large Hose Salad with Tuna Fish

LG HOUSE SALAD WITH CHICKEN

$16.00

Large House Salad with Grilled Chicken

LARGE CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN

$16.00

Traditional Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken

LARGE CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

Traditional Caesar Salad

LARGE PASTA SALAD

$16.00

Tri Color Pasta, toppngs & Served with House-made Vinagrette

LG ANTIPASTO SALAD

$17.00

Traditional House Salad with Ham,Salami,Provolone & a scoop of Tuna

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$5.95

Smaller salad with your choice of toppings

SIDE SALAD WITH TURKEY

$10.00

Smaller salad with Boar's Head Turkey

SIDE SALAD WITH TUNA

$10.00

Smaller salad with Tuna Fish

SIDE HOUSE WITH CHICKEN

$10.00

Smaller salad with Grilled Chicken

SIDE CAESAR WITH CHICKEN

$10.00

Traditional Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$5.95

Traditional Caesar Salad

SIDE PASTA SALAD

$10.00

Tri Color Pasta, toppngs & Served with House-made Vinagrette

SIDE ANTIPASTO SALAD

$11.00

Traditional House Salad with Ham,Salami,Provolone & a scoop of Tuna

POUND OF TUNA FISH

$17.95

4 oz. TUNA FISH

$5.25

COLD SUBS

12" HAM

$15.50

Boar's Head Ham served with your choice of cheese & toppings

12" HAM & SALAMI

$15.50

Boar's Head cold cuts served with your choice of cheese & toppings

12" SUPER SUB

$16.50

Boar's Head cold cuts served with your choice of cheese & toppings

12" TUNA FISH

$15.00

Albacore tuna, celery, Hellman's Mayo served with your choice of cheese & toppings

12" TURKEY

$15.50

Boar's Head cold cuts served with your choice of cheese & toppings

12" SALAMI

$15.00

12" VEGGIE

$14.50

Your choice of toppings & cheese

12" ROASTBEEF

$17.00

Boar's Head cold cuts served with your choice of cheese & toppings

7" HAM

$12.00

Boar's Head Ham served with your choice of cheese & toppings

7" HAM & SALAMI

$12.00

Boar's Head Ham served with your choice of cheese & toppings

7" SUPER SUB

$13.00

Boar's Head Ham served with your choice of cheese & toppings

7" TUNA FISH

$13.50

Albacore tuna, celery, Hellman's Mayo served with your choice of cheese & toppings

7" TURKEY

$12.00

Boar's Head cold cuts served with your choice of cheese & toppings

7" SALAMI

$12.00

7" VEGGIE

$11.00

Your choice of toppings & cheese

7" ROASTBEEF

$13.50

Boar's Head cold cuts served with your choice of cheese & toppings

SMIDGE COLD SUB

$6.95

BAG OF CHIPS

$1.55

7" HAM & TURKEY

$13.00

12" HAM & TURKEY

$17.00

HOT SUBS

12" MEATBALL PARMESAN

$15.50

All beef meatballs, marinara & melted provolone

12" SAUSAGE PARMESAN

$15.50

Mild italian sausage, marinara & melted provolone

12" EGGPLANT PARMESAN

$15.50

Thinly fried eggplant , marinara & melted mozzarella

12" CHICKEN PARMESAN

$16.50

Beautifully fried chicken, marinara & melted mozzarella

12" PEPPERS & EGGS

$14.50

Fluffy eggs married with red & green peppers

12" CHEESE STEAK

$16.50

Shaved Ribeye steak with your choice of toppings & cheese

12" GRILLED CHICKEN

$16.50

Our version of the " chicken philly "

12" GRILLED SAUSAGE

$15.50

12" LEAVE IT TO US!

$16.50

Salami, capicolla,pepper ham, grilled peppers, grated cheese & melted provolone

12" VEAL PARMESAN

$17.50

Breaded veal, marinara & melted mozzarellla

7" MEATBALL PARMESAN

$12.00

All beef meatballs, marinara & melted provolone

7" SAUSAGE PARMESAN

$12.00

Mild italian sausage, marinara & melted provolone

7" EGGPLANT PARMESAN

$12.00

Thinly fried eggplant , marinara & melted mozzarella

7" CHICKEN PARMESAN

$13.00

7" PEPPERS & EGGS

$11.00

Fluffy eggs married with red & green peppers

7" CHEESESTEAK

$13.00

Shaved Ribeye steak with your choice of toppings & cheese

7" GRILLED CHICKEN

$13.00

Our version of the " chicken philly "

7" GRILLED SAUSAGE

$12.00

7" LEAVE IT TO US!

$13.00

Salami, capicolla,pepper ham, grilled peppers, grated cheese & melted provolone

7" VEAL PARMESAN

$14.00

Breaded veal, marinara & melted mozzarellla

SMIDGE MEATBALL PARMESAN

$6.95

All beef meatballs, marinara & melted provolone

SMIDGE SAUSAGE PARMESAN

$6.95

Mild italian sausage, marinara & melted provolone

SMIDGE EGGPLANT PARMESAN

$6.95

Thinly fried eggplant , marinara & melted mozzarella

SMIDGE CHICKEN PARMESAN

$6.95

Beautifully fried chicken, marinara & melted mozzarella

SMIDGE PEPPERS & EGGS

$6.95

Fluffy eggs married with red & green peppers

SMIDGE CHEESE STEAK

$6.95

Shaved Ribeye steak with your choice of toppings & cheese

SMIDGE GRILLED CHICKEN

$6.95

Our version of the " chicken philly "

SMIDGE GRILLED SAUSAGE

$6.95

SMIDGE LEAVE IT TO US!

$6.95

Salami, capicolla,pepper ham, grilled peppers, grated cheese & melted provolone

SMIDGE VEAL PARMESAN

$6.95

Breaded veal, marinara & melted mozzarellla

APPETIZERS

HALF ORDER MOZZARELLA STICKS

$5.50

golden fried beer battered onion rings

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$10.75

8 cheese sticks served with marinara

GARLIC ROLL

$1.25

fluffy traditional rolls topped with garlic, parmesan & a touch of parseley

HALF DOZEN GARLIC ROLLS

$6.95

fluffy traditional rolls topped with garlic, parmesan & a touch of parseley

DOZEN GARLIC ROLLS

$11.95

fluffy traditional rolls topped with garlic, parmesan & a touch of parseley

PLAIN ROLL

$1.25

fluffy traditional rolls served plain

HALF DOZEN PLAIN ROLLS

$6.95

fluffy traditional rolls served plain

DOZEN PLAIN ROLLS

$11.95

fluffy traditional rolls served plain

QUART OF SAUCE (TOGO) HOT

$9.50

our home made marinara packaged togo

GARLIC BREAD LOAF

$7.50

bread loaf smothered with garlic & melted cheese

SIDE OF SPAGHETTI & SAUCE

$7.50

side of spaghetti and your choice of sauce

SIDE OF PENNE & SAUCE

$7.50

side of penne noddles and your choice of sauce

1 MEATBALL & SAUCE

$3.75

2 MEATBALLS & SAUCE

$7.50

two 3 ounce meatballs & marinara

SIDE SAUSAGE & SAUCE

$7.50

HALF ORDER WAFFLE FRIES

$4.50

crispy waffle fries

FULL ORDER WAFFLE FRIES

$6.95

crispy waffle fries

HALF ORDER SMILEY FRIES

$4.95

smile shaped fries filled with pillowy potato

FULL ORDER SMILEY FRIES

$8.00

smile shaped fries filled with pillowy potato

HALF ORDER OF ONIONS RING

$5.50

FULL ORDER ONION RINGS

$7.95

golden fried beer battered onion rings

SIDE SAUTEED BROCCOLI

$5.50

SMALL CHICKEN FINGERS

$12.00

4 chicken tenders served with waffle fries

LARGE CHICKEN FINGERS

$15.50

6 chicken tenders served with waffle fries

SIDE SAUTEED SPINACH

$5.50

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$5.95

SMALL ITALIAN WEDDING SOUP

$6.50

little pasta, escarole & meatballs served in a chicken broth soup

QUART ITALIAN WEDDING SOUP (TOGO)

$11.95

little pasta, escarole & meatballs served in a chicken broth soup

Small Pasta Fagioli

$6.50

Quart Of Pasta Fagioli

$11.95

4 oz Side Of Ricotta

$1.75

KIDS MENU

KIDS SLICE & DRINK

$5.95

regular cheese slice served with apple juice or fountain soda

KIDS SICILIAN SLICE & DRINK

$5.95

thick square slice served with apple juice or fountain soda

KIDS SPAGHETTI & SAUCE

$6.95

spaghetti noodles served with marinara or butter

KIDS PENNE & SAUCE

$6.95

penne noodles served with marinara or butter

KIDS 2 TENDERS & SMILEY FRIES

$9.95

chicken tenders served with smiley fries

KIDS MAC & CHESSE WEDGES WITH SMILEY FRIES

$8.95

fried macaroni triangles served with smiley fries

KIDS COLD SMIDGE & DRINK

$8.95

a little taste of any cold cut sub

KIDS HOT SMIDGE & DRINK

$8.95

a little taste of any hot sub

KIDS 5 WINGS & DRINK

$10.95

Traditional bone-in chicken wings served with house-made blue cheese & celery

DESSERTS

ZEPPOLES EACH

$1.00

italian style cruellers covered in confectionary sugar

HALF DOZEN ZEPPOLES

$5.00

italian style cruellers covered in confectionary sugar

DOZEN ZEPPOLES

$8.00

italian style cruellers covered in confectionary sugar

HOME MADE LARGE CANNOLI

$6.95

cannoli shell filled with home made filling and covered in chocolate chips

HOME MADE MINI CANNOLI

$3.75

cannoli shell filled with home made filling and covered in chocolate chips

TRAY OF MINI CANNOLIS

$69.95

50 MINI CANNOLIS

BEVERAGES

20 oz. FOUNTAIN SODA LUNCH

$3.27

20 oz. FOUNTAIN SODA

$3.27

KIDS FOUNTAIN SODA

$2.34

2 LITER BOTTLE SODA

$3.95

SMALL BOTTLED WATER

$1.95

PELLIGRINO SPARKLING WATER

$3.25

APPLE JUICE BOX

$1.65

SPARKLING ICE BOTTLE

$2.75

Employee Drink

$2.25

Large Bottle Water

$2.75

BEER

BTL Bud Light

$5.55

BTL Budweiser

$5.55

BTL Michelob Ultra

$5.95

MANGO IPA

$5.55

BTL Blue Moon

$5.55

CAN Hard Seltzer

$5.25

Peroni BOTTLE

$6.55

HEINEKEN BOTTLE

$6.55

MILLER LITE CAN

$5.55

COORS LIGHT CAN

$5.55

CORONA BOTTLE

$6.55

Jai Alai Can

$6.55

LARGE PINT STELLA

$7.50

VEZA SUR BOTTLE

$5.95

WINE/VODKA

WHITE ZINFANDEL

$5.95

CHARDONNAY

$5.95

PINOT GRIGIO

$5.95

MERLOT

$5.95

VODKA STRAWBERRY

$5.95

PHONE FOR HERE

PHONE FOR HERE

PACKING

Plates

Napkins

Cups

Forks

Knives

Spoons

Straws

1 oz. Crushed Red Pepper

1 oz. Grated Cheese

1 oz. Garlic Powder

1 oz. Oregano

Catering Spoons

Catering Tongs

MENU

2 Oz Basil On Side

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111, Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
