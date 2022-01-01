Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pasquale's Pizzeria 100 Bettis Road

581 Reviews

$$

100 Bettis Road

Dravosburg, PA 15034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BREAD STICKS*
LARGE*
X-LARGE*

TRADITIONAL PIZZAS

PERSONAL*

PERSONAL*

$4.25

7" Hand-Tossed (4 Cut) Cheese Pizza. Your Choice of either our Homemade Traditional Red Pizza Sauce or White Butter Garlic Sauce, Your choice of Toppings at an additional charge

SMALL*

SMALL*

$8.00

10" Hand-Tossed 6 Cut) Cheese Pizza. Your Choice of Sauce but Traditional Red will be given unless another is chosen. Your choice of Toppings at an additional charge

MEDIUM*

MEDIUM*

$10.00

12" Hand-Tossed (8 Cut) Cheese Pizza. Your Choice of either our Homemade Traditional Red Pizza Sauce or White Butter Garlic Sauce. Your choice of Toppingsat an additional charge

LARGE*

LARGE*

$12.00

14" Hand-Tossed (8 Cut) Cheese Pizza. Your Choice of either our Homemade Traditional Red Pizza Sauce or White Butter Garlic Sauce. Your choice of Toppings at an additional charge

X-LARGE*

X-LARGE*

$14.00

16" Hand-Tossed (12 Cut) Cheese Pizza. Your Choice of either our Homemade Traditional Red Pizza Sauce or White Butter Garlic Sauce. Your choice of Toppings at an additional charge

NEW YORK

$18.00

20" Super THIN Hand-Tossed (8 Cut) Cheese Pizza. Your Choice of either our Homemade Traditional Red Pizza Sauce or White Butter Garlic Sauce. Your choice of Toppings at an additional charge

SICILIAN*

SICILIAN*

$17.00

16" THICK Square (16 Cut) Cheese Pizza. Comes with BOTH our Homemade White Butter Garlic Sauce and Traditional Red Pizza Sauce. Your choice of Toppings at an additional charge

SPECIALTY PIZZAS

Personal BBQ CHICKEN

$7.00

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper

Personal BUFFALO CHICKEN

$7.00

Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper

Personal CHICKEN BROCCOLI

Personal CHICKEN BROCCOLI

$7.00

White Butter Garlic Sauce, Tomato, Chicken, Broccoli, Extra Cheese

Personal CHICKEN BACON RANCH

Personal CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$7.00

Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Bacon

Personal CHICKEN RANCH

$7.00

Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion

Personal DELUXE

Personal DELUXE

$7.00

Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Extra Cheese

Personal HAWAIIAN

Personal HAWAIIAN

$7.00

Traditional Red Sauce, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple and Extra Cheese

Personal MEAT EATER

Personal MEAT EATER

$7.00

Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Extra Cheese

Personal MEATBALL

$7.00

Thick Crust, Our Spaghetti Sauce, Extra Meatballs, Extra Cheese

Personal SPINACH DELUXE

Personal SPINACH DELUXE

$7.00

White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Spinach, Bacon

Personal SPINACH FETA

$7.00

White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Spinach, Feta

Personal STEAK

Personal STEAK

$7.00

White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Steak, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper

Personal STEAK RANCH

$7.00

Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Steak, Mushroom, Red Onion

Personal VEGGIE

Personal VEGGIE

$7.00

Traditional Red Sauce, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olive, Extra Cheese

Small BBQ CHICKEN

$12.00

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper

Small BUFFALO CHICKEN

$12.00

Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper

Small CHICKEN BROCCOLI

Small CHICKEN BROCCOLI

$12.00

White Butter Garlic Sauce, Tomato, Chicken, Broccoli, Extra Cheese

Small CHICKEN BACON RANCH

Small CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$12.00

Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Bacon

Small CHICKEN RANCH

$12.00

Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion

Small DELUXE

Small DELUXE

$12.00

Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Extra Cheese

Small HAWAIIAN

Small HAWAIIAN

$12.00

Traditional Red Sauce, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple and Extra Cheese

Small MEAT EATER

Small MEAT EATER

$12.00

Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Extra Cheese

Small MEATBALL

$12.00

Thick Crust, Our Spaghetti Sauce, Extra Meatballs, Extra Cheese

Small SPINACH DELUXE

Small SPINACH DELUXE

$12.00

White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Spinach, Bacon

Small SPINACH FETA

$12.00

White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Spinach, Feta

Small STEAK

Small STEAK

$12.00

White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Steak, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper

Small STEAK RANCH

$12.00

Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Steak, Mushroom, Red Onion

Small VEGGIE

Small VEGGIE

$12.00

Traditional Red Sauce, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olive, Extra Cheese

Medium BBQ CHICKEN

$15.00

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper

Medium BUFFALO CHICKEN

$15.00

Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper

Medium CHICKEN BROCCOLI

Medium CHICKEN BROCCOLI

$15.00

White Butter Garlic Sauce, Tomato, Chicken, Broccoli, Extra Cheese

Medium CHICKEN BACON RANCH

Medium CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$15.00

Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Bacon

Medium CHICKEN RANCH

$15.00

Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion

Medium DELUXE

Medium DELUXE

$15.00

Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Extra Cheese

Medium HAWAIIAN

Medium HAWAIIAN

$15.00

Traditional Red Sauce, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple and Extra Cheese

Medium MEAT EATER

Medium MEAT EATER

$15.00

Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Extra Cheese

Medium MEATBALL

$15.00

Thick Crust, Our Spaghetti Sauce, Extra Meatballs, Extra Cheese

Medium SPINACH DELUXE

Medium SPINACH DELUXE

$15.00

White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Spinach, Bacon

Medium SPINACH FETA

$15.00

White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Spinach, Feta

Medium STEAK

Medium STEAK

$15.00

White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Steak, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper

Medium STEAK RANCH

$15.00

Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Steak, Mushroom, Red Onion

Medium VEGGIE

Medium VEGGIE

$15.00

Traditional Red Sauce, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olive, Extra Cheese

Large BBQ CHICKEN

$18.00

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper

Large BUFFALO CHICKEN

$18.00

Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper

Large CHICKEN BROCCOLI

Large CHICKEN BROCCOLI

$18.00

White Butter Garlic Sauce, Tomato, Chicken, Broccoli, Extra Cheese

Large CHICKEN BACON RANCH

Large CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$18.00

Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Bacon

Large CHICKEN RANCH

$18.00

Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion

Large DELUXE

Large DELUXE

$18.00

Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Extra Cheese

Large HAWAIIAN

Large HAWAIIAN

$18.00

Traditional Red Sauce, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple and Extra Cheese

Large MEAT EATER

Large MEAT EATER

$18.00

Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Extra Cheese

Large MEATBALL

$18.00

Thick Crust, Our Spaghetti Sauce, Extra Meatballs, Extra Cheese

Large SPINACH DELUXE

Large SPINACH DELUXE

$18.00

White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Spinach, Bacon

Large SPINACH FETA

$18.00

White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Spinach, Feta

Large STEAK

Large STEAK

$18.00

White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Steak, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper

Large STEAK RANCH

$18.00

Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Steak, Mushroom, Red Onion

Large VEGGIE

Large VEGGIE

$18.00

Traditional Red Sauce, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olive, Extra Cheese

XL BBQ CHICKEN

$21.00

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper

XL BUFFALO CHICKEN

$21.00

Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper

XL CHICKEN BROCCOLI

XL CHICKEN BROCCOLI

$21.00

White Butter Garlic Sauce, Tomato, Chicken, Broccoli, Extra Cheese

XL CHICKEN BACON RANCH

XL CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$21.00

Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Bacon

XL CHICKEN RANCH

$21.00

Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion

XL DELUXE

XL DELUXE

$21.00

Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Extra Cheese

XL HAWAIIAN

XL HAWAIIAN

$21.00

Traditional Red Sauce, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple and Extra Cheese

XL MEAT EATER

XL MEAT EATER

$21.00

Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Extra Cheese

XL MEATBALL

$21.00

Thick Crust, Our Spaghetti Sauce, Extra Meatballs, Extra Cheese

XL SPINACH DELUXE

XL SPINACH DELUXE

$21.00

White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Spinach, Bacon

XL SPINACH FETA

$21.00

White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Spinach, Feta

XL STEAK

XL STEAK

$21.00

White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Steak, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper

XL STEAK RANCH

$21.00

Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Steak, Mushroom, Red Onion

XL VEGGIE

XL VEGGIE

$21.00

Traditional Red Sauce, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olive, Extra Cheese

Sicilian BBQ CHICKEN

$25.00

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper

Sicilian BUFFALO CHICKEN

$25.00

Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper

Sicilian CHICKEN BROCCOLI

$25.00

White Butter Garlic Sauce, Tomato, Chicken, Broccoli, Extra Cheese

Sicilian CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$25.00

Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Bacon

Sicilian CHICKEN RANCH

$25.00

Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion

Sicilian DELUXE

$25.00

Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Extra Cheese

Sicilian HAWAIIAN

$25.00

Traditional Red Sauce, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple and Extra Cheese

Sicilian MEAT EATER

$25.00

Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Extra Cheese

Sicilian MEATBALL

$25.00

Thick Crust, Our Spaghetti Sauce, Extra Meatballs, Extra Cheese

Sicilian SPINACH DELUXE

$25.00

White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Spinach, Bacon

Sicilian SPINACH FETA

$25.00

White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Spinach, Feta

Sicilian STEAK

$25.00

White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Steak, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper

Sicilian STEAK RANCH

$25.00

Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Steak, Mushroom, Red Onion

Sicilian VEGGIE

$25.00

Traditional Red Sauce, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olive, Extra Cheese

HOAGIES

6" ITALIAN Hoagie*

6" ITALIAN Hoagie*

$6.50

Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Capicola, Cheese, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Dressing

6" STEAK Hoagie*

$6.50

Steak, Cheese, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Italian Dressing

6" HAM Hoagie*

$6.50

Ham, Cheese, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

6" TURKEY Hoagie*

$6.50

Turkey, Cheese, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

6" MEATBALL*

6" MEATBALL*

$6.50

Meatballs, Spaghetti Sauce, Cheese

6" CLUB Hoagie*

$6.50

Ham, Turkey, Cheese, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

6" CHICKEN Hoagie*

$6.50

Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

6" BBQ CHICKEN Hoagie*

$6.50

Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper

6" BUF CHICK Hoagie*

$6.50

Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper

6" CHICKEN PARM Hoagie*

$6.50

Baked Breaded Chicken Breast, Spaghetti Sauce, Cheese

6" HOT SAUSAGE Hoagie*

$6.50

Hot Sausage, Spaghetti Sauce, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper

6" VEGGIE*

$6.50

Cheese, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Dressing

6" CBR Hoagie*

$6.50
12" ITALIAN*

12" ITALIAN*

$12.00

Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Capicola, Cheese, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Dressing

12" STEAK*

12" STEAK*

$12.00

Steak, Cheese, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Italian Dressing

12" HAM*

$12.00

Ham, Cheese, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

12" TURKEY*

$12.00

Turkey, Cheese, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

12" MEATBALL*

12" MEATBALL*

$12.00

Meatballs, Spaghetti Sauce, Cheese

12" CLUB*

$12.00

Ham, Turkey, Cheese, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

12" CHICKEN*

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

12" BBQ CHICKEN*

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper

12" BUFFALO CHICKEN*

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper

12" CHICKEN PARM*

$12.00

Baked Breaded Chicken Breast, Spaghetti Sauce, Cheese

12" HOT SAUSAGE*

$12.00

Hot Sausage, Spaghetti Sauce, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper

12" VEGGIE*

$12.00

Cheese, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Dressing

12" CBR Hoagie*

$12.00

PIZZA BOAT

6" PIZZA BOAT*

6" PIZZA BOAT*

$6.00

(2) 6" Slices Hoagie Bun with our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce, Cheese & Pepperoni

12" PIZZA BOAT*

$10.00

(2) 12" Slices Hoagie Bun with our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce, Cheese & Pepperoni

DOUGH ROLLS

Pepperoni Roll*

$4.00

Pepperoni & Cheese rolled & baked to a golden brown. Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce

10" BACON Roll*

$5.00

Bacon & Cheese rolled & baked to a golden brown. Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce

10" TURKEY Roll*

$5.00

Turkey & Cheese rolled & baked to a golden brown. Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce

10" STEAK Roll*

$5.00

Steak & Cheese rolled & baked to a golden brown. Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce

10" CHICKEN Roll*

$5.00

Chicken & Cheese rolled & baked to a golden brown. Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce

BUF CHICK Roll*

$5.00

Chicken, Cheese & Buffalo Sauce rolled & baked to a golden brown. Served with Ranch Dressing

10" "BYO" Roll*

10" "BYO" Roll*

$5.00

Your choice of 2 Regular Priced Toppings & Cheese baked to a golden brown. Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce

DINNERS

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$8.50

Hearty portion of spaghetti, our tasty spaghetti sauce and 2 delicious meatballs. Includes (2) 6" slices Cheese Garlic Bread

CHICKEN PARM Dinner

CHICKEN PARM Dinner

$10.00

Baked Breaded Chicken Breast served on a bed of spaghetti, our tasty spaghetti sauce and smothered with cheese. Includes (2) 6' slices Cheese Garlic Bread

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$11.00

Generous portion of Cheese Ravioli in our tasty spaghetti sauce with 2 delicious meatballs and smothered with cheese. Includes (2) 6" slices Cheese Garlic Bread

CALZONE

Large CALZONE

Large CALZONE

$10.00

12" Stuffed with Cheese, Ricotta and our Homemade Traditional Red Pizza Sauce. Your Choice of Toppings available for an Extra Charge

Small CALZONE

Small CALZONE

$6.00

7" Stuffed with Cheese, Ricotta and our Homemade Traditional Red Pizza Sauce. Your Choice of Toppings available for an Extra Charge

STROMBOLIS

Lrg Stromboli w/ Bacon

$10.00

12" Stuffed with Cheese and Bacon. Brushed with our Butter Garlic Sauce and Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce. Additional Toppings Extra

Sm Stromboli w/ Bacon

$6.00

7" Stuffed with Cheese and Bacon. Brushed with our Butter Garlic Sauce and Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce. Additional Toppings Extra

Lrg Stromboli w/ Chick

$10.00

12" Stuffed with Cheese and Chicken. Brushed with our Butter Garlic Sauce and Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce. Additional Toppings Extra

Sm Stromboli w/ Chicken

$6.00

7" Stuffed with Cheese and Chicken. Brushed with our Butter Garlic Sauce and Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce. Additional Toppings Extra

Lrg Stromboli w/ Steak

$10.00

12" Stuffed with Cheese and Steak. Brushed with our Butter Garlic Sauce and Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce. Additional Toppings Extra

Sm Stromboli w/ Steak

$6.00

7" Stuffed with Cheese and Steak. Brushed with our Butter Garlic Sauce and Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce. Additional Toppings Extra

Lrg Stromboli

Lrg Stromboli

$10.00

12" Stuffed with Cheese and 2 Toppings of Your Choice. Brushed with our Butter Garlic Sauce and Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce. Additional toppings extra

Sm Stromboli

$6.00

7" Stuffed with Cheese and 2 Toppings of Your Choice. Brushed with our Butter Garlic Sauce and Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce. Additional toppings extra

WINGS

WING DINGS*

WING DINGS*

$10.00

10 Oven baked Wing Dings flavored with your choice of seasoning. Ranch or Blue Cheese served upon request for an additional charge

BONELESS*

BONELESS*

$10.00

10 Oven baked Breaded Boneless Wings flavored with your choice of seasoning. Ranch or Blue Cheese served upon request for an additional charge

SIDES

Pers BREAD STICKS

$3.25
BREAD STICKS*

BREAD STICKS*

$5.00

8 Sticks coated with our White Butter Garlic Sauce and sprinkled with Romano Cheese. Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce

Fam BREAD STICKS*

$9.00

16 Sticks coated with our White Butter Garlic Sauce and sprinkled with Romano Cheese. Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce

CHEESY BrdStix*

CHEESY BrdStix*

$6.50

12 Sticks coated with our White Butter Garlic Sauce and sprinkled with Pizza Cheese & Romano Cheese. Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce

FAM CHEESY BrdStix*

$12.50

24 Sticks coated with our White Butter Garlic Sauce and sprinkled with Pizza Cheese & Romano Cheese. Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce

PIZZA Sticks*

$7.00

12 Sticks layered with Pepperoni and Pizza Cheese. Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce

Cheese Garlic Bread*

$4.00

(2) 6" Slices Hoagie Bun with our White Butter Garlic Sauce and Pizza Cheese. Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce

French FRIES*

$4.50

Oven baked French Fries and served with Ketchup

FRIES W/ Nacho Cheese*

$6.25

Oven baked French Fries served with a cup of Nacho Cheese Sauce and Ketchup

Bacon CHEESE FRIES*

Bacon CHEESE FRIES*

$8.50

Oven baked French Fries, Sprinkled with Bacon, and served with a Cup of Nacho Cheese Sauce and Ketchup

Onion Rings

$5.75

Onion Rings oven baked to a golden brown and served with Ketchup

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.25

5 Oven baked Mozzarella Sticks served with a cup of our Traditional Pizza Sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.25Out of stock

5 Oven baked Jalapeno Cheddar Poppers served with a cup of our Traditional Pizza Sauce

Mac N Cheese Bites

$6.50

6 Oven baked Battered Mac N Cheese triangles

CONDIMENTS

KID'S MENU

Kids Spaghetti

$5.00

Smaller portion of Spaghetti and 1 meatball. Served with 6 small Bread Sticks

Kids Boneless Wings

$5.00

5 Oven baked Breaded Boneless Chicken Wings. Served with ketchup or your choice of sauce on the side

Kids Fries

$2.50

Kid sized portion of oven baked French Fries. Served with Ketchup

Kids Boat

Kids Boat

$6.00

(2) 6" Slices Hoagie Bun with our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce, Cheese & Pepperoni

PERS CHEESE

PERS CHEESE

$4.25

7" Hand tossed Cheese Pizza with your choice of our Traditional Red Sauce or White Butter Garlic Sauce

DESSERT

CINNAMON STIX

CINNAMON STIX

$5.00

8 Buttery Sticks sprinkled with Cinnamon Sugar. Served with a side of Glazed Icing

Fam CINNA Stix

$9.00

16 Buttery Sticks sprinkled with Cinnamon Sugar. Served with a side of Glazed Icing

DRINKS

2 LITER

$2.70

2 Liter Coke Product of your choice

20 oz SODA

$2.00

20 oz Coke Product of your choice

DASANI WATER

$1.25

20 oz Bottle Water

POWERADE

$2.00

20 oz Bottle Powerade of your choice

GOLD PEAK TEA

$2.25

18.9 oz Bottle Gold Peak Tea of your choice

HONEST TEA

$2.45

16.9 oz Bottle Honest Tea of your choice

BODY ARMOR Lyte

$2.45

EVERYDAY SPECIALS

LARGE One for KIDS

$25.00

A Large Cheese Pizza & a Large Specialty Pizza of your choice. Additional toppings are an extra charge

XL One for KIDS

$30.00

An X Large Cheese Pizza & an X Large Specialty Pizza of your choice

2 SMALLS Special

$13.00

2 Small Cheese Pizzas (Additional Toppings Extra)

2 MEDIUMS Special

$16.50

2 Medium Cheese Pizzas (Additional Toppings Extra)

2 LARGES Special

$20.00

2 Large Cheese Pizzas (Additional Toppings Extra)

2 X LARGES Special

$23.50

2 X Large Cheese Pizzas (Toppings Extra)

2 SICILIANS Special

$29.50

2 Cheese Sicilians (Toppings Extra)

3or>MEDIUMS $8 Each

3 or more Medium CHEESE Pizzas for $8 each (Toppings Extra)

3or>LARGES $9.75 Each

3 or more Large CHEESE Pizzas for $9.75 each (Toppings Extra)

3or> X LARGES $11.50 Each

3 or more X Large CHEESE Pizzas for $11.50 each (Toppings Extra)

2 WHOLE Hoagies

$22.00

Any 2 Whole Hoagies of your Choice

MEDIUM Triple Play

$28.25

Medium Cheese Pizza (Toppings Extra), Any Whole Hoagie & 10 Traditional OR Boneless Wings in the flavor of your choice

LARGE Triple Play

$30.00

Large Cheese Pizza (Toppings Extra) , Any Whole Hoagie & 10 Traditional OR Boneless Wings in the flavor of your choice

X LARGE Triple Play

$31.75

X Large Cheese Pizza (Toppings Extra) , Any Whole Hoagie & 10 Traditional OR Boneless Wings in the flavor of your choice

LARGE Meal Combo

$27.00

Large CHEESE Pizza (Toppings Extra), Any Whole Hoagie, 8 Bread Sticks OR Cinnamon Sticks & a 2 Liter Soda

XL Meal Combo

$28.75

Large CHEESE Pizza (Toppings Extra), Any Whole Hoagie, 8 Bread Sticks OR Cinnamon Sticks & a 2 Liter Soda

LARGE Family Feast

$28.00

(2) Large CHEESE Pizzas, 16 Bread Sticks OR Cinnamon Sticks & a 2 Liter Soda

XL Family Feast

$31.50

(2) X Large CHEESE Pizzas, 16 Bread Sticks OR Cinnamon Sticks & a 2 Liter Soda

MEDIUM & HOAGIE

$18.75

Medium CHEESE Pizza (Toppings Extra) & ANY Whole Hoagie

LARGE & HOAGIE

$20.00

Large CHEESE Pizza ((Toppings Extra) & ANY Whole Hoagie

XL & HOAGIE

$21.75

X Large CHEESE Pizza (Toppings Extra) & ANY Whole Hoagie

MEDIUM & STICKS

$12.25

Medium CHEESE Pizza (Toppings Extra) & 8 Bread Sticks or Cinnamon Sticks

LARGE & STICKS

$14.00

Large CHEESE Pizza (Toppings Extra) & 8 Bread Sticks or Cinnamon Sticks

X LARGE & STICKS

$15.75

X Large CHEESE Pizza (Toppings Extra) & 8 Bread Sticks or Cinnamon Sticks

LUNCH COMBOS

Hoagie & Fries Combo

$8.00

Any 6" Hoagie with an Order of French Fries

Spaghetti Lunch

$7.50

An Order of our Spaghetti with 2 Meatballs and Cheese Garlic Bread

2 Personals Combo

$7.50

2 Personal Cheese Pizzas (Toppings Extra)

Personal & Hoagie Combo

$9.25

Personal Cheese Pizza (Toppings Extra) & a 6" Hoagie of Your Choice

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markFast Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned & operated for 13 years, we serve only the freshest product from the finest ingredients, crafted by hand just the way you like it. We use our own homemade sauce & dough for our original flavor that you wont find anywhere else. Unfortunately, at this time we are under strain just like so many other small businesses during the pandemic. Thank you for your patience and for your continued support! We wouldn't be here without YOU.

Location

100 Bettis Road, Dravosburg, PA 15034

Directions

Gallery
Pasquale's Pizzeria image
Pasquale's Pizzeria image
Pasquale's Pizzeria image
Pasquale's Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mulligan's Sports Bar and Grill
orange star4.1 • 388
1013 Lebanon Rd West Mifflin, PA 15122
View restaurantnext
Stoney's Tacos & Burritos
orange starNo Reviews
3510 Main St Munhall, PA 15120
View restaurantnext
Wolf's Pub
orange star4.9 • 94
3301 MAIN ST MUNHALL, PA 15120
View restaurantnext
O Taste Cafe - 1212 Crawford Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1212 Crawford Avenue Duquesne, PA 15110
View restaurantnext
Hilda's Soul Food Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
514 E 8th Avenue Munhall, PA 15120
View restaurantnext
SoCal - Homestead - 145 E 8th Ave,
orange starNo Reviews
145 E 8th Ave, Homestead, PA, PA 15120
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Dravosburg
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
review star
Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Irwin
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Belle Vernon
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston