Pasquale's Pizzeria 100 Bettis Road
581 Reviews
100 Bettis Road
Dravosburg, PA 15034
Popular Items
TRADITIONAL PIZZAS
PERSONAL*
7" Hand-Tossed (4 Cut) Cheese Pizza. Your Choice of either our Homemade Traditional Red Pizza Sauce or White Butter Garlic Sauce, Your choice of Toppings at an additional charge
SMALL*
10" Hand-Tossed 6 Cut) Cheese Pizza. Your Choice of Sauce but Traditional Red will be given unless another is chosen. Your choice of Toppings at an additional charge
MEDIUM*
12" Hand-Tossed (8 Cut) Cheese Pizza. Your Choice of either our Homemade Traditional Red Pizza Sauce or White Butter Garlic Sauce. Your choice of Toppingsat an additional charge
LARGE*
14" Hand-Tossed (8 Cut) Cheese Pizza. Your Choice of either our Homemade Traditional Red Pizza Sauce or White Butter Garlic Sauce. Your choice of Toppings at an additional charge
X-LARGE*
16" Hand-Tossed (12 Cut) Cheese Pizza. Your Choice of either our Homemade Traditional Red Pizza Sauce or White Butter Garlic Sauce. Your choice of Toppings at an additional charge
NEW YORK
20" Super THIN Hand-Tossed (8 Cut) Cheese Pizza. Your Choice of either our Homemade Traditional Red Pizza Sauce or White Butter Garlic Sauce. Your choice of Toppings at an additional charge
SICILIAN*
16" THICK Square (16 Cut) Cheese Pizza. Comes with BOTH our Homemade White Butter Garlic Sauce and Traditional Red Pizza Sauce. Your choice of Toppings at an additional charge
SPECIALTY PIZZAS
Personal BBQ CHICKEN
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper
Personal BUFFALO CHICKEN
Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper
Personal CHICKEN BROCCOLI
White Butter Garlic Sauce, Tomato, Chicken, Broccoli, Extra Cheese
Personal CHICKEN BACON RANCH
Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Bacon
Personal CHICKEN RANCH
Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion
Personal DELUXE
Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Extra Cheese
Personal HAWAIIAN
Traditional Red Sauce, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple and Extra Cheese
Personal MEAT EATER
Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Extra Cheese
Personal MEATBALL
Thick Crust, Our Spaghetti Sauce, Extra Meatballs, Extra Cheese
Personal SPINACH DELUXE
White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Spinach, Bacon
Personal SPINACH FETA
White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Spinach, Feta
Personal STEAK
White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Steak, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper
Personal STEAK RANCH
Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Steak, Mushroom, Red Onion
Personal VEGGIE
Traditional Red Sauce, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olive, Extra Cheese
Small BBQ CHICKEN
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper
Small BUFFALO CHICKEN
Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper
Small CHICKEN BROCCOLI
White Butter Garlic Sauce, Tomato, Chicken, Broccoli, Extra Cheese
Small CHICKEN BACON RANCH
Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Bacon
Small CHICKEN RANCH
Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion
Small DELUXE
Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Extra Cheese
Small HAWAIIAN
Traditional Red Sauce, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple and Extra Cheese
Small MEAT EATER
Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Extra Cheese
Small MEATBALL
Thick Crust, Our Spaghetti Sauce, Extra Meatballs, Extra Cheese
Small SPINACH DELUXE
White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Spinach, Bacon
Small SPINACH FETA
White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Spinach, Feta
Small STEAK
White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Steak, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper
Small STEAK RANCH
Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Steak, Mushroom, Red Onion
Small VEGGIE
Traditional Red Sauce, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olive, Extra Cheese
Medium BBQ CHICKEN
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper
Medium BUFFALO CHICKEN
Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper
Medium CHICKEN BROCCOLI
White Butter Garlic Sauce, Tomato, Chicken, Broccoli, Extra Cheese
Medium CHICKEN BACON RANCH
Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Bacon
Medium CHICKEN RANCH
Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion
Medium DELUXE
Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Extra Cheese
Medium HAWAIIAN
Traditional Red Sauce, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple and Extra Cheese
Medium MEAT EATER
Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Extra Cheese
Medium MEATBALL
Thick Crust, Our Spaghetti Sauce, Extra Meatballs, Extra Cheese
Medium SPINACH DELUXE
White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Spinach, Bacon
Medium SPINACH FETA
White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Spinach, Feta
Medium STEAK
White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Steak, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper
Medium STEAK RANCH
Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Steak, Mushroom, Red Onion
Medium VEGGIE
Traditional Red Sauce, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olive, Extra Cheese
Large BBQ CHICKEN
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper
Large BUFFALO CHICKEN
Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper
Large CHICKEN BROCCOLI
White Butter Garlic Sauce, Tomato, Chicken, Broccoli, Extra Cheese
Large CHICKEN BACON RANCH
Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Bacon
Large CHICKEN RANCH
Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion
Large DELUXE
Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Extra Cheese
Large HAWAIIAN
Traditional Red Sauce, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple and Extra Cheese
Large MEAT EATER
Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Extra Cheese
Large MEATBALL
Thick Crust, Our Spaghetti Sauce, Extra Meatballs, Extra Cheese
Large SPINACH DELUXE
White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Spinach, Bacon
Large SPINACH FETA
White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Spinach, Feta
Large STEAK
White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Steak, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper
Large STEAK RANCH
Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Steak, Mushroom, Red Onion
Large VEGGIE
Traditional Red Sauce, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olive, Extra Cheese
XL BBQ CHICKEN
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper
XL BUFFALO CHICKEN
Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper
XL CHICKEN BROCCOLI
White Butter Garlic Sauce, Tomato, Chicken, Broccoli, Extra Cheese
XL CHICKEN BACON RANCH
Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Bacon
XL CHICKEN RANCH
Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion
XL DELUXE
Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Extra Cheese
XL HAWAIIAN
Traditional Red Sauce, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple and Extra Cheese
XL MEAT EATER
Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Extra Cheese
XL MEATBALL
Thick Crust, Our Spaghetti Sauce, Extra Meatballs, Extra Cheese
XL SPINACH DELUXE
White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Spinach, Bacon
XL SPINACH FETA
White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Spinach, Feta
XL STEAK
White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Steak, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper
XL STEAK RANCH
Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Steak, Mushroom, Red Onion
XL VEGGIE
Traditional Red Sauce, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olive, Extra Cheese
Sicilian BBQ CHICKEN
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper
Sicilian BUFFALO CHICKEN
Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper
Sicilian CHICKEN BROCCOLI
White Butter Garlic Sauce, Tomato, Chicken, Broccoli, Extra Cheese
Sicilian CHICKEN BACON RANCH
Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Bacon
Sicilian CHICKEN RANCH
Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion
Sicilian DELUXE
Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Extra Cheese
Sicilian HAWAIIAN
Traditional Red Sauce, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple and Extra Cheese
Sicilian MEAT EATER
Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Extra Cheese
Sicilian MEATBALL
Thick Crust, Our Spaghetti Sauce, Extra Meatballs, Extra Cheese
Sicilian SPINACH DELUXE
White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Spinach, Bacon
Sicilian SPINACH FETA
White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Spinach, Feta
Sicilian STEAK
White Butter Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Steak, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper
Sicilian STEAK RANCH
Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Steak, Mushroom, Red Onion
Sicilian VEGGIE
Traditional Red Sauce, Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olive, Extra Cheese
HOAGIES
6" ITALIAN Hoagie*
Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Capicola, Cheese, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Dressing
6" STEAK Hoagie*
Steak, Cheese, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Italian Dressing
6" HAM Hoagie*
Ham, Cheese, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
6" TURKEY Hoagie*
Turkey, Cheese, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
6" MEATBALL*
Meatballs, Spaghetti Sauce, Cheese
6" CLUB Hoagie*
Ham, Turkey, Cheese, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
6" CHICKEN Hoagie*
Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
6" BBQ CHICKEN Hoagie*
Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper
6" BUF CHICK Hoagie*
Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper
6" CHICKEN PARM Hoagie*
Baked Breaded Chicken Breast, Spaghetti Sauce, Cheese
6" HOT SAUSAGE Hoagie*
Hot Sausage, Spaghetti Sauce, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper
6" VEGGIE*
Cheese, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Dressing
6" CBR Hoagie*
12" ITALIAN*
Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Capicola, Cheese, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Dressing
12" STEAK*
Steak, Cheese, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Italian Dressing
12" HAM*
Ham, Cheese, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
12" TURKEY*
Turkey, Cheese, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
12" MEATBALL*
Meatballs, Spaghetti Sauce, Cheese
12" CLUB*
Ham, Turkey, Cheese, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
12" CHICKEN*
Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
12" BBQ CHICKEN*
Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper
12" BUFFALO CHICKEN*
Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper
12" CHICKEN PARM*
Baked Breaded Chicken Breast, Spaghetti Sauce, Cheese
12" HOT SAUSAGE*
Hot Sausage, Spaghetti Sauce, Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper
12" VEGGIE*
Cheese, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Dressing
12" CBR Hoagie*
PIZZA BOAT
DOUGH ROLLS
Pepperoni Roll*
Pepperoni & Cheese rolled & baked to a golden brown. Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce
10" BACON Roll*
Bacon & Cheese rolled & baked to a golden brown. Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce
10" TURKEY Roll*
Turkey & Cheese rolled & baked to a golden brown. Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce
10" STEAK Roll*
Steak & Cheese rolled & baked to a golden brown. Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce
10" CHICKEN Roll*
Chicken & Cheese rolled & baked to a golden brown. Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce
BUF CHICK Roll*
Chicken, Cheese & Buffalo Sauce rolled & baked to a golden brown. Served with Ranch Dressing
10" "BYO" Roll*
Your choice of 2 Regular Priced Toppings & Cheese baked to a golden brown. Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce
DINNERS
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
Hearty portion of spaghetti, our tasty spaghetti sauce and 2 delicious meatballs. Includes (2) 6" slices Cheese Garlic Bread
CHICKEN PARM Dinner
Baked Breaded Chicken Breast served on a bed of spaghetti, our tasty spaghetti sauce and smothered with cheese. Includes (2) 6' slices Cheese Garlic Bread
CHEESE RAVIOLI
Generous portion of Cheese Ravioli in our tasty spaghetti sauce with 2 delicious meatballs and smothered with cheese. Includes (2) 6" slices Cheese Garlic Bread
CALZONE
Large CALZONE
12" Stuffed with Cheese, Ricotta and our Homemade Traditional Red Pizza Sauce. Your Choice of Toppings available for an Extra Charge
Small CALZONE
7" Stuffed with Cheese, Ricotta and our Homemade Traditional Red Pizza Sauce. Your Choice of Toppings available for an Extra Charge
STROMBOLIS
Lrg Stromboli w/ Bacon
12" Stuffed with Cheese and Bacon. Brushed with our Butter Garlic Sauce and Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce. Additional Toppings Extra
Sm Stromboli w/ Bacon
7" Stuffed with Cheese and Bacon. Brushed with our Butter Garlic Sauce and Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce. Additional Toppings Extra
Lrg Stromboli w/ Chick
12" Stuffed with Cheese and Chicken. Brushed with our Butter Garlic Sauce and Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce. Additional Toppings Extra
Sm Stromboli w/ Chicken
7" Stuffed with Cheese and Chicken. Brushed with our Butter Garlic Sauce and Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce. Additional Toppings Extra
Lrg Stromboli w/ Steak
12" Stuffed with Cheese and Steak. Brushed with our Butter Garlic Sauce and Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce. Additional Toppings Extra
Sm Stromboli w/ Steak
7" Stuffed with Cheese and Steak. Brushed with our Butter Garlic Sauce and Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce. Additional Toppings Extra
Lrg Stromboli
12" Stuffed with Cheese and 2 Toppings of Your Choice. Brushed with our Butter Garlic Sauce and Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce. Additional toppings extra
Sm Stromboli
7" Stuffed with Cheese and 2 Toppings of Your Choice. Brushed with our Butter Garlic Sauce and Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce. Additional toppings extra
WINGS
WING DINGS*
10 Oven baked Wing Dings flavored with your choice of seasoning. Ranch or Blue Cheese served upon request for an additional charge
BONELESS*
10 Oven baked Breaded Boneless Wings flavored with your choice of seasoning. Ranch or Blue Cheese served upon request for an additional charge
SIDES
Pers BREAD STICKS
BREAD STICKS*
8 Sticks coated with our White Butter Garlic Sauce and sprinkled with Romano Cheese. Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce
Fam BREAD STICKS*
16 Sticks coated with our White Butter Garlic Sauce and sprinkled with Romano Cheese. Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce
CHEESY BrdStix*
12 Sticks coated with our White Butter Garlic Sauce and sprinkled with Pizza Cheese & Romano Cheese. Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce
FAM CHEESY BrdStix*
24 Sticks coated with our White Butter Garlic Sauce and sprinkled with Pizza Cheese & Romano Cheese. Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce
PIZZA Sticks*
12 Sticks layered with Pepperoni and Pizza Cheese. Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce
Cheese Garlic Bread*
(2) 6" Slices Hoagie Bun with our White Butter Garlic Sauce and Pizza Cheese. Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce
French FRIES*
Oven baked French Fries and served with Ketchup
FRIES W/ Nacho Cheese*
Oven baked French Fries served with a cup of Nacho Cheese Sauce and Ketchup
Bacon CHEESE FRIES*
Oven baked French Fries, Sprinkled with Bacon, and served with a Cup of Nacho Cheese Sauce and Ketchup
Onion Rings
Onion Rings oven baked to a golden brown and served with Ketchup
Mozzarella Sticks
5 Oven baked Mozzarella Sticks served with a cup of our Traditional Pizza Sauce
Jalapeno Poppers
5 Oven baked Jalapeno Cheddar Poppers served with a cup of our Traditional Pizza Sauce
Mac N Cheese Bites
6 Oven baked Battered Mac N Cheese triangles
CONDIMENTS
KID'S MENU
Kids Spaghetti
Smaller portion of Spaghetti and 1 meatball. Served with 6 small Bread Sticks
Kids Boneless Wings
5 Oven baked Breaded Boneless Chicken Wings. Served with ketchup or your choice of sauce on the side
Kids Fries
Kid sized portion of oven baked French Fries. Served with Ketchup
Kids Boat
(2) 6" Slices Hoagie Bun with our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce, Cheese & Pepperoni
PERS CHEESE
7" Hand tossed Cheese Pizza with your choice of our Traditional Red Sauce or White Butter Garlic Sauce
DESSERT
DRINKS
2 LITER
2 Liter Coke Product of your choice
20 oz SODA
20 oz Coke Product of your choice
DASANI WATER
20 oz Bottle Water
POWERADE
20 oz Bottle Powerade of your choice
GOLD PEAK TEA
18.9 oz Bottle Gold Peak Tea of your choice
HONEST TEA
16.9 oz Bottle Honest Tea of your choice
BODY ARMOR Lyte
EVERYDAY SPECIALS
LARGE One for KIDS
A Large Cheese Pizza & a Large Specialty Pizza of your choice. Additional toppings are an extra charge
XL One for KIDS
An X Large Cheese Pizza & an X Large Specialty Pizza of your choice
2 SMALLS Special
2 Small Cheese Pizzas (Additional Toppings Extra)
2 MEDIUMS Special
2 Medium Cheese Pizzas (Additional Toppings Extra)
2 LARGES Special
2 Large Cheese Pizzas (Additional Toppings Extra)
2 X LARGES Special
2 X Large Cheese Pizzas (Toppings Extra)
2 SICILIANS Special
2 Cheese Sicilians (Toppings Extra)
3or>MEDIUMS $8 Each
3 or more Medium CHEESE Pizzas for $8 each (Toppings Extra)
3or>LARGES $9.75 Each
3 or more Large CHEESE Pizzas for $9.75 each (Toppings Extra)
3or> X LARGES $11.50 Each
3 or more X Large CHEESE Pizzas for $11.50 each (Toppings Extra)
2 WHOLE Hoagies
Any 2 Whole Hoagies of your Choice
MEDIUM Triple Play
Medium Cheese Pizza (Toppings Extra), Any Whole Hoagie & 10 Traditional OR Boneless Wings in the flavor of your choice
LARGE Triple Play
Large Cheese Pizza (Toppings Extra) , Any Whole Hoagie & 10 Traditional OR Boneless Wings in the flavor of your choice
X LARGE Triple Play
X Large Cheese Pizza (Toppings Extra) , Any Whole Hoagie & 10 Traditional OR Boneless Wings in the flavor of your choice
LARGE Meal Combo
Large CHEESE Pizza (Toppings Extra), Any Whole Hoagie, 8 Bread Sticks OR Cinnamon Sticks & a 2 Liter Soda
XL Meal Combo
Large CHEESE Pizza (Toppings Extra), Any Whole Hoagie, 8 Bread Sticks OR Cinnamon Sticks & a 2 Liter Soda
LARGE Family Feast
(2) Large CHEESE Pizzas, 16 Bread Sticks OR Cinnamon Sticks & a 2 Liter Soda
XL Family Feast
(2) X Large CHEESE Pizzas, 16 Bread Sticks OR Cinnamon Sticks & a 2 Liter Soda
MEDIUM & HOAGIE
Medium CHEESE Pizza (Toppings Extra) & ANY Whole Hoagie
LARGE & HOAGIE
Large CHEESE Pizza ((Toppings Extra) & ANY Whole Hoagie
XL & HOAGIE
X Large CHEESE Pizza (Toppings Extra) & ANY Whole Hoagie
MEDIUM & STICKS
Medium CHEESE Pizza (Toppings Extra) & 8 Bread Sticks or Cinnamon Sticks
LARGE & STICKS
Large CHEESE Pizza (Toppings Extra) & 8 Bread Sticks or Cinnamon Sticks
X LARGE & STICKS
X Large CHEESE Pizza (Toppings Extra) & 8 Bread Sticks or Cinnamon Sticks
LUNCH COMBOS
Hoagie & Fries Combo
Any 6" Hoagie with an Order of French Fries
Spaghetti Lunch
An Order of our Spaghetti with 2 Meatballs and Cheese Garlic Bread
2 Personals Combo
2 Personal Cheese Pizzas (Toppings Extra)
Personal & Hoagie Combo
Personal Cheese Pizza (Toppings Extra) & a 6" Hoagie of Your Choice
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Family owned & operated for 13 years, we serve only the freshest product from the finest ingredients, crafted by hand just the way you like it. We use our own homemade sauce & dough for our original flavor that you wont find anywhere else. Unfortunately, at this time we are under strain just like so many other small businesses during the pandemic. Thank you for your patience and for your continued support! We wouldn't be here without YOU.
