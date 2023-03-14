Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pasquale's pizza V 399 Nottingham Rd

399 Nottingham Rd

Quarryville, PA 17566

Popular Items

Large Pizza
Plain Cheesesteak
Chicken Fingers (4) with Fries


Appetizers

French Fries

$4.99+

Old Bay French fries

$5.25+

Boardwalk Fries

$5.25+

Loaded French fries

$8.00+

Bacon, ranch, mozzarella

Mozzarella Fries

$6.99+

Cheddar Fries

$6.50+

Pizza Fries

$6.99+

Shrimp Basket with Fries

$8.99

Chicken Fingers (4) with Fries

$9.99

Onion Rings

$6.50

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.50

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.50

Jalapeno Poppers (7)

$7.50

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Garlic Bread with Mozzarella

$4.00

Broccoli Bites (7)

$7.50

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$7.50

Garlic Knots

$5.99

Garlic Knots with Mozzarella

$6.99

Create Your Own Pizza

Medium Pizza

$12.75

Large Pizza

$13.99

Sicilian square pizza

$17.00

Specialty Pizzas

BBQ Chicken Pizza Md

$18.00

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce

BBQ Chicken Pizza Lg

$20.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza Sicilian

$23.00

Buffalo chicken Pizza Md

$18.00

(Hot or mild) grilled chicken, blue cheese or ranch & mozzarella cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Lg

$20.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Sicilian

$23.00

Cheesesteak Pizza Md

$19.00

Fried onions, green pepper, american cheese, provolone & mozzarella cheese.

Cheesesteak Pizza Lg

$22.00

Cheesesteak Pizza Sicilian

$28.00

Heart Attack Pizza Md

$18.00

French fries, bacon & ranch.

Heart Attack Pizza Lg

$20.00

Heart Attack Pizza Sicilian

$23.00

Margarita Pizza Md

$16.00

Crushed plum tomatoe sauce, garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & parmigian cheese.

Margarita Pizza Lg

$18.00

Margarita Pizza Sicilian

$21.00

Meat Lovers Pizza Md

$18.50

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, salami, ground beff & extra cheese.

Meat Lovers Pizza Lg

$21.00

Meat Lovers Pizza Sicilian

$23.00

Ranch Pizza Md

$18.00

Mozzarella, grilled chicken, ranch dressing & bacon on a white pizza.

Ranch Pizza Lg

$20.00

Ranch Pizza Sicilian

$23.00

Supreme Pizza Md

$18.00

Pepperoni, saussage, mushrooms, sweet pepper, onion & extra cheese.

Supreme Pizza Lg

$20.00

Supreme Pizza Sicilian

$23.00

Taco Pizza Md

$19.00

Taco Pizza Lg

$24.00

Taco Pizza Sicilian

$28.00

Choices of meat (chicken, chorizo, pastor or ground beff) Mozzarella, cilantro, onion, sour cream. Choice of mild red, mild green or hot red sauce.

Tomatoe pie

$19.00

Plum tomatoe sauce, basil, olive oil, garlic & parmesan cheese.

Tony special Pizza Md

$18.00

Sliced italian sausage, jalapeno peppers, red onions, plum tomato sauce, mozzarella & extra virgin olive oil.

Tony Special Pizza Lg

$20.00

Tony Special Pizza Sicilian

$28.00

Upside-Down Pizza Md

$12.50

Cheese & sauce.

Upside-Down Pizza Lg

$14.00

Upside-Down Pizza Sicilian

$18.00

Vegetarian Pizza Md

$18.00

(Red or white) Broccoli, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, green pepper & extra mozzarella

Vegetarian Pizza Lg

$20.00

Vegetarian Pizza Sicilian

$23.00

White Pizza Md

$12.75

Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil, oregano & parmesan cheese.

White Pizza Lg

$14.00

White Pizza Sicilian

$17.00

White Special Pizza Md

$18.00

Broccoli, tomato, ricotta cheese and garlic.

White Special Pizza Lg

$20.00

White Special Pizza Sicilian

$22.00

Sicilian Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Gluten free 12"

$13.00

With toppings same as medium special pizzas

Strombolis & Calzones

Calzone Md

$14.00

Ham, ricotta & mozzarella.

Calzone Lg

$16.00

Italian Regular Stromboli Md

$14.75

Ham, salami, cheese & sauce.

Italian Regular Stromboli Lg

$15.75

Meat Lovers Boli Md

$18.00

Pepperoni, ham, salami, groun beef, sausage, bacon, sauce & extra cheese

Meat Lovers Bolli Lg

$21.00

Panizza Md

$13.00

Cheese & sauce.

Panizza Lg

$15.00

Special Stromboli Md

$17.00

Mushrooms, sausage, pepperoni, salami, ham, sweet peppers, sauce & extra cheese.

Special Stromboli Lg

$21.00

Steak Stromboli Md

$17.00

Steak, ham, cheese & sauce.

Steak Stromboli Lg

$19.00

Vegetarian Stromboli Md

$17.00

Green peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, sauce & extra cheese.

Vegetarian Stromboli Lg

$20.00

Pepperoni Md

$2.00

Pepperoni Lg

$2.50

Sausage Md

$2.00

Sausage Lg

$2.50

Ham Md

$2.00

Ham Lg

$2.50

Mushrooms Md

$2.00

Mushrooms Lg

$2.50

Anchovies Md

$2.00

Anchovies Lg

$2.50

Sweet Peppers Md

$2.00

Sweet Peppers Lg

$2.50

Broccoli Md

$2.00

Broccoli Lg

$2.50

Black Olives Md

$2.00

Black Olives Lg

$2.50

Salami Md

$2.00

Salami Lg

$2.50

Bacon Md

$2.00

Bacon Lg

$2.50

Pineapple Md

$2.00

Pineapple Lg

$2.50

Tomatoes Md

$2.00

Tomatoes Lg

$2.50

Ground Beef Md

$2.00

Ground Beef Lg

$2.50

Green Peppers Md

$2.00

Green Peppers Lg

$2.50

Onions Md

$2.00

Onions Lg

$2.50

Garlic Md

$2.00

Garlic Lg

$2.50

Spinach Md

$2.00

Spinach Lg

$2.50

Hot Peppers Md

$2.00

Hot Peppers Lg

$2.50

Jalapenos Md

$2.00

Jalapenos Lg

$2.50

Roasted Red Peppers Md

$2.00

Roasted Red Peppers Lg

$2.50

Extra Cheese Md

$2.00

Extra Cheese Lg

$2.50

Hot subs

Plain Cheesesteak

$10.75

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$11.25

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo .

Plain Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.75

Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$11.25

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Cheesteak

$11.25

Mild or hot, blue cheese or ranch & american cheese.

Cheeseburger Sub Hoagie

$11.25

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo .

Chicken Parmesan

$11.25

Upgrade to fresh mozzarella $1.50

Eggplant Parmesan

$10.75

Upgrade to fresh mozzarella $1.50

Meatball Parmesan

$11.75

Sub roll with Meatballs, sauce and mozzarella.

Chicken Sub

$11.25

Grilled or fried, Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo.

Pizza Burger Sub

$11.75

Mozzarella cheese & pizza sacuce.

Western Burger

$11.75

Swiss cheese, BBQ sauce,bacon, fried onions & mushrooms.

Pizza Steak Sub

$11.75

Mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce.

Special Steak Sub

$12.75

Sweet peppers, fried onions,mushrooms, sauce & mozzarella.

I Need a Nap Cheeseteak

$13.25

Lettuce, tomatoe, fried onions,pepperoni, mushrooms,hot peppers, sweet peppers,pickles, ketchup & mayo.

Clown Burger

$11.75

Thosand island, diced pickles, diced onions, diced lettuce & american cheese.

S/P/O

$11.75

Sausage, green peppers, fried onions, plum tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella.

Veal Parmesan Sub

$11.75

Cold Hoagies

Pasquale's Special

$11.75

Prosciutto, salami, capicola, sharp provolone & balsamic vinagrette.

Italian

$10.75

Ham, salami, capicola provolone cheese.

American

$10.75

Ham, salami, capicola american cheese.

Capicola & Provolone

$10.75

Turkey & Provolone

$10.75

Salami & Provolone

$10.75

Tuna & American

$10.75

Mixed Cheese

$10.75

American, provolone & swiss

Ham and Cheese

$10.75

Jalapenos

$0.75

Burgers & Clubs

1/4 lb Hamburger

$7.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo.

1/4 Cheeseburger

$8.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo.

Turkey Club

$8.74

White bread, turkey, bacon strips, american cheese, mayo, lettuce & tomatoes.

BLT

$8.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.74

Buffalo chicken patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato (blue cheese or ranch, hot or mild sauce)

Wings

8pc Wings

$11.00

16pc Wings

$20.99

24pc Wings

$29.99

32pc Wings

$38.99

40pc Wings

$45.00

Mexican Corner

Tacos de Chorizo

$10.99

Mexican Sausage with cilantro and onions

Tacos al Pastor

$10.99

Marinated pork with chile, spices and pineaple

Tacos de pollo

$10.99

Marinated chicken

Quesadilla; cheese only

$11.99

Quesadilla de Chorizo

$11.99

Mexican sausage and cheese

Quesadilla al pastor

$11.99

Cheese and marinated pork with chile, spices and pineaple.

Quesadilla de pollo

$11.99

Cheese and marinated chicken.

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.75

Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, sharp provolone, romano cheese & caesar dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.75

Grilled Chicken, buffalo sauce (hot or mild) (blue cheese or ranch) lettuce, american cheese.

Tuna Wrap

$10.75

Tuna, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions & american cheese.

Turkey Wrap

$10.75

Turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion (mayo or ranch)

Spicy BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, lettuce, jalapenos & mozzarella cheese.

Cheeseteak Wrap

$10.75

Cheese and Streak.

Ham wrap

$10.75

Salads

Grilled Chicken Caesar salad

$12.50

Romaine lettuce, sharp provolone, parmesan cheese, mixed with caesar dressing, olive oil, topped with grilled chicken.

Greek Salad

$12.50

Lettuce,Tomato, red onion, feta cheese, black olives.

Chef Salad

$12.25

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, ham, turkey & provolone.

Antipasto

$13.00

Lettuce,tomato, red onions, muchrooms, ham, salami, provolone, green olives & cucumbers.

Tuna

$12.00

Lettuce,tomato,red onions, & american cheese.

Chicken Salad

$12.50

Grilled or crispy, lettuce, tomato, red onions & romano cheese.

Tossed

$12.50

Lettuce,tomatoes, mushrooms,cucumbers bacon.

Garden

$11.50

Lettuce,tomato, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers & carrots.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.50

Buffalo chicken crispy or grilled, lettuce, tomato, onions, american cheese & cucumbers.

Dinners

Spaghetti

$11.75

With tomato sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.75

with meatballs or sausage

Homemade Lasagna

$13.25

Mozzarella, ground beef & ricotta

Stuffed Shells (4)

$12.75

Chicken parmigiana with Spaghetti

$15.74

Veal Parmigiana with Spaghetti

$15.74

Eggplant Parmigianna with Spaghetti

$14.74

Cheese Ravioli (6)

$13.25

Meat Ravioli (6)

$14.25

Baked Ziti

$15.50

Chicken Broccoli with Alfredo Sauce

$16.74

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti with 2 Meatballs

$7.99

Kids Chicken Fingers (2) and Fries

$7.99

Kids Cheese Ravioli (3)

$7.99

Camila Special

$7.99

2 mozzarella sticks, slice of cheese pizza & fries.

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.25

Tiramisu

$4.25

Cheesecake

$4.25

Limoncello

$4.50

Chocolate Cake

$4.50

Churros

$4.99

Topped with sugar, cinnamon.

Fried Dough

$4.99

Topped with sugar, cinnamon.

Beverages

Can soda

$1.50

20oz Soda

$2.39

16oz Iced tea

$2.50

2 Liter

$3.99

Chips

Small bag of chips

$2.39

Large bag of Chips

$4.79

Open price

Open price

Delivery fee

$4.00

Lunch Specials

(2) 1 topping Pizza slices & 20 oz soda

$7.99

1/4 Cheeseburger, Fries & 20oz Soda

$9.49

Plain Cheesesteak, Fries & 20oz Soda

$12.49

Breaded Chicken Sub, Fries & 20oz Soda

$12.49

Meatball Parmesan Sub, Fries & 20oz Soda

$12.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

399 Nottingham Rd, Quarryville, PA 17566

Directions

