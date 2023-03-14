- Home
Pasquale's pizza V 399 Nottingham Rd
399 Nottingham Rd
Quarryville, PA 17566
Appetizers
French Fries
Old Bay French fries
Boardwalk Fries
Loaded French fries
Bacon, ranch, mozzarella
Mozzarella Fries
Cheddar Fries
Pizza Fries
Shrimp Basket with Fries
Chicken Fingers (4) with Fries
Onion Rings
Breaded Mushrooms
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Jalapeno Poppers (7)
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread with Mozzarella
Broccoli Bites (7)
Mac & Cheese Bites
Fried Pickles
Garlic Knots
Garlic Knots with Mozzarella
Create Your Own Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
BBQ Chicken Pizza Md
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce
BBQ Chicken Pizza Lg
BBQ Chicken Pizza Sicilian
Buffalo chicken Pizza Md
(Hot or mild) grilled chicken, blue cheese or ranch & mozzarella cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Lg
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Sicilian
Cheesesteak Pizza Md
Fried onions, green pepper, american cheese, provolone & mozzarella cheese.
Cheesesteak Pizza Lg
Cheesesteak Pizza Sicilian
Heart Attack Pizza Md
French fries, bacon & ranch.
Heart Attack Pizza Lg
Heart Attack Pizza Sicilian
Margarita Pizza Md
Crushed plum tomatoe sauce, garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & parmigian cheese.
Margarita Pizza Lg
Margarita Pizza Sicilian
Meat Lovers Pizza Md
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, salami, ground beff & extra cheese.
Meat Lovers Pizza Lg
Meat Lovers Pizza Sicilian
Ranch Pizza Md
Mozzarella, grilled chicken, ranch dressing & bacon on a white pizza.
Ranch Pizza Lg
Ranch Pizza Sicilian
Supreme Pizza Md
Pepperoni, saussage, mushrooms, sweet pepper, onion & extra cheese.
Supreme Pizza Lg
Supreme Pizza Sicilian
Taco Pizza Md
Taco Pizza Lg
Taco Pizza Sicilian
Choices of meat (chicken, chorizo, pastor or ground beff) Mozzarella, cilantro, onion, sour cream. Choice of mild red, mild green or hot red sauce.
Tomatoe pie
Plum tomatoe sauce, basil, olive oil, garlic & parmesan cheese.
Tony special Pizza Md
Sliced italian sausage, jalapeno peppers, red onions, plum tomato sauce, mozzarella & extra virgin olive oil.
Tony Special Pizza Lg
Tony Special Pizza Sicilian
Upside-Down Pizza Md
Cheese & sauce.
Upside-Down Pizza Lg
Upside-Down Pizza Sicilian
Vegetarian Pizza Md
(Red or white) Broccoli, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, green pepper & extra mozzarella
Vegetarian Pizza Lg
Vegetarian Pizza Sicilian
White Pizza Md
Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil, oregano & parmesan cheese.
White Pizza Lg
White Pizza Sicilian
White Special Pizza Md
Broccoli, tomato, ricotta cheese and garlic.
White Special Pizza Lg
White Special Pizza Sicilian
Sicilian Cheese Pizza
Gluten free 12"
With toppings same as medium special pizzas
Strombolis & Calzones
Calzone Md
Ham, ricotta & mozzarella.
Calzone Lg
Italian Regular Stromboli Md
Ham, salami, cheese & sauce.
Italian Regular Stromboli Lg
Meat Lovers Boli Md
Pepperoni, ham, salami, groun beef, sausage, bacon, sauce & extra cheese
Meat Lovers Bolli Lg
Panizza Md
Cheese & sauce.
Panizza Lg
Special Stromboli Md
Mushrooms, sausage, pepperoni, salami, ham, sweet peppers, sauce & extra cheese.
Special Stromboli Lg
Steak Stromboli Md
Steak, ham, cheese & sauce.
Steak Stromboli Lg
Vegetarian Stromboli Md
Green peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, sauce & extra cheese.
Vegetarian Stromboli Lg
Pepperoni Md
Pepperoni Lg
Sausage Md
Sausage Lg
Ham Md
Ham Lg
Mushrooms Md
Mushrooms Lg
Anchovies Md
Anchovies Lg
Sweet Peppers Md
Sweet Peppers Lg
Broccoli Md
Broccoli Lg
Black Olives Md
Black Olives Lg
Salami Md
Salami Lg
Bacon Md
Bacon Lg
Pineapple Md
Pineapple Lg
Tomatoes Md
Tomatoes Lg
Ground Beef Md
Ground Beef Lg
Green Peppers Md
Green Peppers Lg
Onions Md
Onions Lg
Garlic Md
Garlic Lg
Spinach Md
Spinach Lg
Hot Peppers Md
Hot Peppers Lg
Jalapenos Md
Jalapenos Lg
Roasted Red Peppers Md
Roasted Red Peppers Lg
Extra Cheese Md
Extra Cheese Lg
Hot subs
Plain Cheesesteak
Cheesesteak Hoagie
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo .
Plain Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo.
Buffalo Chicken Cheesteak
Mild or hot, blue cheese or ranch & american cheese.
Cheeseburger Sub Hoagie
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo .
Chicken Parmesan
Upgrade to fresh mozzarella $1.50
Eggplant Parmesan
Upgrade to fresh mozzarella $1.50
Meatball Parmesan
Sub roll with Meatballs, sauce and mozzarella.
Chicken Sub
Grilled or fried, Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo.
Pizza Burger Sub
Mozzarella cheese & pizza sacuce.
Western Burger
Swiss cheese, BBQ sauce,bacon, fried onions & mushrooms.
Pizza Steak Sub
Mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce.
Special Steak Sub
Sweet peppers, fried onions,mushrooms, sauce & mozzarella.
I Need a Nap Cheeseteak
Lettuce, tomatoe, fried onions,pepperoni, mushrooms,hot peppers, sweet peppers,pickles, ketchup & mayo.
Clown Burger
Thosand island, diced pickles, diced onions, diced lettuce & american cheese.
S/P/O
Sausage, green peppers, fried onions, plum tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella.
Veal Parmesan Sub
Cold Hoagies
Pasquale's Special
Prosciutto, salami, capicola, sharp provolone & balsamic vinagrette.
Italian
Ham, salami, capicola provolone cheese.
American
Ham, salami, capicola american cheese.
Capicola & Provolone
Turkey & Provolone
Salami & Provolone
Tuna & American
Mixed Cheese
American, provolone & swiss
Ham and Cheese
Jalapenos
Burgers & Clubs
1/4 lb Hamburger
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo.
1/4 Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo.
Turkey Club
White bread, turkey, bacon strips, american cheese, mayo, lettuce & tomatoes.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo chicken patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato (blue cheese or ranch, hot or mild sauce)
Mexican Corner
Tacos de Chorizo
Mexican Sausage with cilantro and onions
Tacos al Pastor
Marinated pork with chile, spices and pineaple
Tacos de pollo
Marinated chicken
Quesadilla; cheese only
Quesadilla de Chorizo
Mexican sausage and cheese
Quesadilla al pastor
Cheese and marinated pork with chile, spices and pineaple.
Quesadilla de pollo
Cheese and marinated chicken.
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, sharp provolone, romano cheese & caesar dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken, buffalo sauce (hot or mild) (blue cheese or ranch) lettuce, american cheese.
Tuna Wrap
Tuna, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions & american cheese.
Turkey Wrap
Turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion (mayo or ranch)
Spicy BBQ Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, lettuce, jalapenos & mozzarella cheese.
Cheeseteak Wrap
Cheese and Streak.
Ham wrap
Salads
Grilled Chicken Caesar salad
Romaine lettuce, sharp provolone, parmesan cheese, mixed with caesar dressing, olive oil, topped with grilled chicken.
Greek Salad
Lettuce,Tomato, red onion, feta cheese, black olives.
Chef Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, ham, turkey & provolone.
Antipasto
Lettuce,tomato, red onions, muchrooms, ham, salami, provolone, green olives & cucumbers.
Tuna
Lettuce,tomato,red onions, & american cheese.
Chicken Salad
Grilled or crispy, lettuce, tomato, red onions & romano cheese.
Tossed
Lettuce,tomatoes, mushrooms,cucumbers bacon.
Garden
Lettuce,tomato, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers & carrots.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Buffalo chicken crispy or grilled, lettuce, tomato, onions, american cheese & cucumbers.
Dinners
Spaghetti
With tomato sauce
Spaghetti & Meatballs
with meatballs or sausage
Homemade Lasagna
Mozzarella, ground beef & ricotta
Stuffed Shells (4)
Chicken parmigiana with Spaghetti
Veal Parmigiana with Spaghetti
Eggplant Parmigianna with Spaghetti
Cheese Ravioli (6)
Meat Ravioli (6)
Baked Ziti
Chicken Broccoli with Alfredo Sauce
Kids Menu
Desserts
Open price
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
399 Nottingham Rd, Quarryville, PA 17566