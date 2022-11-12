Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pasqual's Cantina - Middleton

6712 Frank Lloyd Wright Ave.

Middleton, WI 53562

Popular Items

Quesadilla
Enchilada Full Dinner
$ Blue Corn Bread (1)

Appetizer

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Chips & Guacamole

$8.50

Chips & Chile Cheese Dip

$6.95

Chips & Fiesta

$6.95

Street Corn

$4.50

Spicy Fries

$6.75

Nachos Deluxe Half Order

$8.95

Nachos Deluxe Full Order

$13.95

Walking Nachos

$6.50

Soups & Salads

Black Bean Soup

$4.50

Chile Verde

$4.50

Fajita Taco Salad

$11.95

Taco Salad

$12.95

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.50

BLTA Quesadailla

$13.50

Garden Quesadilla

$12.00

Entrees

Burrito Bowl

$12.50

Chicken Fajitas Double

$18.95

Chicken Fajitas Single

$12.95

Combo Fajitas Double

$20.95

Enchilada Full Dinner

$11.95

Enchilada Single Dinner

$9.95

Fajita Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Shrimp Fajitas Double

$20.95

Shrimp Fajitas Single

$14.95

Steak Fajitas Single

$15.95

Steak Fajtias Double

$20.95

Tamale Full Dinner

$12.95

Tamale Single Dinner

$9.95

Tostada

$11.75

Tacos

Chicken Fajita Taco

$4.75

Double Taco

$6.75

Fish Taco

$4.75

Garden Taco

$4.50

Steak Taco

$5.95

Taco Dinner

$11.95

Shrimp Taco

$4.45

Pasqual's Taco *Ala

$4.50

Burritos

Pasqual's Burrito

$11.95

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$12.75

Steak Fajita Burrito

$13.95

Pueblo Anasazi Burrito

$12.25

Garden Anasazi Burrito

$12.25

Jerk Chicken Burrito

$12.50

Full Commuter Burrito

$12.95

Half Commuter Burrito

$8.50

Guacamole Burrito

$11.95

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$8.95

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Blue Corn Cakes

$9.95

Chorizo & Eggs

$11.75

Breakfast Tacos

$11.50

Side

$ Anasazi Rice (4oz)

$2.00

$ Apple Sauce (1)

$2.00

$ Avocado

$2.50

$ Bacon (3)

$4.00

$ Beans & Rice

$4.00

$ Beef (4oz)

$4.50

$ Black Beans (4oz)

$2.00

$ Black Olives (2oz)

$0.75

$ Blue Corn Bread (1)

$3.95

$ Blue Corn Cake (1)

$3.50

$ Breakfast Red

$1.75

$ Carnitas (4oz)

$4.00

$ Cheese (4oz)

$2.00

$ Chicken (4oz)

$3.50

$ Chile Cheese (5oz)

$4.00

$ Chips (10)

$1.00

$ Chorizo (4oz)

$4.00

$ Cilantro (2oz)

$0.50

$ Crispy Potato Side

$2.95

$ Cucumber Yogurt (2oz)

$1.50

$ Egg

$2.00

$ Fajita Chicken (4oz)

$4.50

$ Fajita Guts (4oz)

$1.50

$ Fajita Onions (4oz)

$1.00

$ Fajita Steak (4oz)

$6.25

$ Fiesta Dip (5oz)

$4.00

$ Fish (1)

$3.00

$ Fries Side

$2.75

$ Garden Guts (4oz)

$1.50

$ Garlic Aioli (2oz)

$1.00

$ Green Chile (4oz)

$1.50

$ Green Onion (2oz)

$0.75

$ Guacamole (2oz)

$2.50

$ Guacamole (5oz)

$5.50

$ Honey (2oz)

$0.75

$ Jalapeno (2oz)

$0.75

$ Jerk Chicken (4oz)

$3.50

$ Mole (4oz)

$2.00

$ Pepperoncini (2oz)

$0.75

$ Pico (4oz

$3.00

$ Pinto Mash (4oz)

$2.00

$ Ranch (Smoked) (2oz)

$1.00

$ Red Chile (4oz)

$1.50

$ Rice (4oz)

$2.00

$ Salad Lettuce (4oz)

$2.00

$ Salsa Hot (2oz)

$0.50

$ Salsa Hot (5oz)

$1.25

$ Salsa Mild (2oz)

$0.50

$ Salsa Mild (5oz)

$1.25

$ Salsa Picante (2oz)

$0.95

$ Salsa Xtra Hot (2oz)

$1.00

$ Salsa Xtra Hot (5oz)

$2.00

$ Shredded Lettuce (4oz)

$1.50

$ Shrimp (5)

$5.50

$ Slaw (4oz)

$1.25

$ Sour Cream (2oz)

$1.00

$ Spicy Mayo (2oz)

$1.00

$ Sweet Potato Fries Side

$3.50

$ Tomatoes (2oz)

$0.75

$ Tortilla Blue Corn (1)

$0.50

$ Tortilla Crispy Corn (1)

$0.40

$ Tortilla Flour (1)

$0.40

$ Tortilla Yellow Corn (1)

$0.40

$ Wheat Tortilla (1)

$1.00

$ Egg (1)

$2.00

$ Egg (1)

$2.00

Grocery

Beef 1lb

$11.95

Black Beans 1lb

$7.00

Burrito Bowl Kit for 4

$52.00

Chicken 1lb

$10.95

Chile Cheese Dip (8oz)

$6.50

Chips (13oz)

$5.29

Chorizo 1lb

$9.95

City Tin

$20.00

Employee Apron

$15.00

Employee T-Shirt

$13.00

Fajita Kit for 4

$50.00

Fiesta Dip (8oz)

$6.50

Guacamole (8oz)

$7.95

Hot Salsa (16oz)

$4.99

Margarita Kit - Casamigos

$65.00

Margarita Kit - El Mayor

$50.00

Margarita Kit - Exotico

$50.00

Mild Salsa (16oz)

$4.99

Pasqual's Pint Glass

$5.00

Pasqual's T-Shirt

$22.00

Pinto Beans 1lb

$7.00

Pork Carnitas 1lb

$11.95

Rice 1lb

$7.00

Street Taco Kit

$35.00

Tamale Kit

$55.00

X-Hot Salsa (16oz)

$6.99

Kids Menu

Dogadilla

$6.95

Kids Burger

$7.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.25

Kids Hot Dog

$6.25

Kids Quesadaillas

$6.25

Kids Taco

$6.26

Margaritas

Traditional Margarita

$10.50

Original Margarita

$10.50

Lemon Basil Margarita

$9.50

To-Go Margarita

$10.50

Buckshot

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Fountain Soda

$3.25

Sprecher Rootbeer

$4.50

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Flavored Lemonade

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.75

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.75

Pineapple juice

$3.75

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75

Coffee

$3.25

Hot tea

$3.00

Adult Milk

$3.25

Adult Chocolate milk

$3.25

Kids milk

$1.50

Kids Chocolate milk

$1.50

Virgin Margarita

$4.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Virgin Daquiri

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Pasqual's Cantina has been serving the Madison area's favorite Southwestern cuisine and margaritas for over 35 years!

Website

Location

6712 Frank Lloyd Wright Ave., Middleton, WI 53562

Directions

