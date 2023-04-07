Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pass the Donuts

review star

No reviews yet

8300 County Road 30

Indian Pass, FL 32456

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Pastries

Donuts

Devils Food chocolate cake donut with original glaze with caramel drizzle

Dozen Donuts

$15.00

Glazed

$1.25

Choc Glazed

$1.50

Maple Bacon

$2.25

Choc Carm

$1.50Out of stock

Plain

$1.25

Strawberry

$1.50

DF Chocolate

$1.50Out of stock

Devils Food chocolate cake donut with Chocolate glaze

DF Glazed

$1.50Out of stock

Devils Food chocolate cake donut with original glaze

DF Strawberry

$1.50Out of stock

Devils Food chocolate cake donut with Strawberry glaze

DF Choc Caramel

$1.50Out of stock

Devils Food chocolate cake donut with Chocolate glaze with caramel drizzle

DF Glazed Caramel

$1.50Out of stock

Old Fashion (Sour Cream)

$1.50

Bluberry

$1.50

Lemon Glazed

$1.50

Salted Caramel

$1.50

Butterscotch

$1.50Out of stock

White Chocolate

$1.50Out of stock

DF Chocolate

$1.50Out of stock

Cinnamon

$1.50

Powdered

$1.50

Food

Biscuit

Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$5.50

Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$5.50

Sausage Biscuit

$3.75

Bacon Biscuit

$3.50

Single Items

Egg

$1.50

Cheese

$1.00

Sausage

$3.00

Bacon

$2.00

Donut Sandwich

Sausage Egg&Cheese Donut

$5.50

Bacon Egg & Cheese Donut

$5.50

Beverage

Coffee

Bold

$2.00+

Breakfast

$2.00+

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Whole Milk

$2.25

Low fat Milk

$2.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8300 County Road 30, Indian Pass, FL 32456

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bad Mamma Jamma - 8020 Cape San Blas Rd
orange starNo Reviews
8020 Cape San Blas Rd Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
View restaurantnext
The White Marlin - 602 Monument Ave
orange starNo Reviews
602 Monument Avenue Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
View restaurantnext
Krazyfish Grille - 113 Monument Ave
orange starNo Reviews
113 Monument Ave Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
View restaurantnext
Mill Mercantile and Sweets - Mill Mercantile and Sweets
orange starNo Reviews
105B Good Morning Street Port St Joe, FL 32456
View restaurantnext
Mango Marley's
orange starNo Reviews
3102 US-98 Mexico Beach, FL 32456
View restaurantnext
The White Marlin 2023 - 602 Monument Ave
orange starNo Reviews
602 Monument Ave Port St Joe, FL 32456
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Indian Pass
Panama City
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Panama City Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Panama City Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Rosemary Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Chattahoochee
review star
No reviews yet
Santa Rosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Tallahassee
review star
Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)
Miramar Beach
review star
Avg 4 (22 restaurants)
Destin
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston