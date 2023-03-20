Restaurant header imageView gallery

Passage To India Indian Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

9510 University City Boulevard

#101

Charlotte, NC 28213

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Chicken Tikka Masala
Vegetable Samosa


Vegetarian Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa

$5.99

Chilli Paneer

$9.99

Mix Veg Pakora

$7.99

Samosa Chat

$7.49

Veg Appetizer Platter

$8.99

Gobi Manchurian (Dry)

$8.99

Onion Bhaji (Onion Pakoras)

$7.99

Non-Vegetarian Appetizers

Lamb Keema Samosa

$6.99

Egg Spring Roll

$5.49

Chicken-65

$9.99

Chilli Chicken Dry

$9.99

Fish Fry

$9.99

House Combo Platter (Appetizer)

$10.49

Ellam Calamari

$9.99

Chilli Fish Dry

$9.99

Soup/Salad

Cream of Tomato Soup

$4.99

Dal Soup

$4.99

Chicken Soup

$5.49

Green Salad

$7.99

Chef Special Salad

$9.99

Vegetarian Entrees

Paneer Tikka Masala

$12.99

Paneer Tikka Masala (Sause Only)

$9.99

Veggie Tikka Masala

$12.99

Panner Makhani (Sauce Only)

$9.99

Panner Makhani

$12.99

Veg Kadai (Semi Dry)

$12.99

Shai Paneer

$12.99

Palak Paneer

$12.99

Mutter Paneer

$12.99

Paneer Chettinad

$12.99

Malai Kofta Curry

$12.99

Spinach Kofta Curry

$12.99

Mushroom Palak

$12.99

Mushroom Mutter

$12.99

Chana Masala

$12.99

Saag Chana

$12.99

Dal Makhani

$12.99

Dal Fry

$12.99

Mix Veg Korma

$12.99

Aloo Gobi

$12.99

Aloo Gobi Palak

$12.99

Bhindi Masala

$12.99

Baingan Bhartha

$12.99

Punjabi Curry

$12.99

Vegetable Vindaloo

$12.99

Aloo Palak

$12.99

Vegetable Jalfrezi

$12.99

Aloo Chettinad

$12.99

Sabji Saag

$12.99

Chole Bhature (2 Pcs)

$15.99

Kaju Kasturi Methi (Cashew Curry)

$14.49

Methi Malai Mutter Paneer

$14.49

Cheese Butter Masala

$14.49

Basmati Rice Special

Veg Pulao

$12.99

Vegetable Biryani

$12.99

Chicken Biryani

$13.99

Lamb Biryani

$14.99

Goat Biryani

$14.99

Shrimp Biryani

$14.99

Extra Basmati Rice

$2.50

Palak Biryani (Spinach Biryani)

$13.99

Chicken Entree

Chicken Tikka Masala

$13.99

Chicken Tikka Masala (Sauce Only)

$9.99

Chicken Makhani (Butter Chicken)

$13.99

Chicken Makhani (Sauce Only)

$9.99

Chicken Saag

$13.99

Chicken Malabar

$13.99

Chicken Kadai (Semi Dry)

$13.99

Chicken Curry

$13.99

Chicken Korma

$13.99

Chicken Vindaloo

$13.99

Chicken Vindaloo

$13.99

Chichen Chettinad

$13.99

Chichen Bhuna

$13.99

Lamb/Goat Entree

Hyderabadi Keema

$14.99

Lamb Rogan Josh

$14.99

Lamb Saag

$14.99

Lamb Korma

$14.99

Lamb Chettinad

$14.99

Lamb Vindaloo

$14.99

Lamb Dhansak

$14.99

Goat Curry

$14.99

Goat Vindaloo

$14.99

Goat Saag

$14.99

Goat Korma

$14.99

Goat Chetinad

$14.99

Goat Dhansak

$14.99

Lamb Tikka Masala

$14.99

Seafood

Goan Fish Curry

$14.99

Fish Malabar

$14.99

Fish Vindaloo

$14.99

Fish Tikka Masala

$14.99

Fish Chettinad

$14.99

Shrimp Saag

$14.99

Shrimp Curry

$14.99

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$14.99

Shrimp Malabar

$14.99

Shrimp Vindaloo

$14.99

Clay Oven (Tandoor)

Tandoori Chicken

$13.99

Tandoori Chicken Tikka- Dry (No masala sauce)

$13.99

House Adrak Chicken Kebab

$13.99

Sheekh Kebab

$14.99

Ginger Lamb Kebab

$14.99

Boti Kebab

$14.99

Tandoori Shrimp

$14.99

Tandoori House Platter

$18.99

Tandoori Paneer Tikka- Dry (No masala sauce)

$13.99

Indo-Chinese

Gobi Manchurian (Gravy)

$10.99

Veggie Fried Rice

$10.99

Veggie Chowmein

$9.99

Egg Fried Rice

$10.99

Chicken Manchurian

$11.49

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.99

Chicken Chowmein

$10.99

Shrimp Manchurian

$13.49

Chilly Fish Gravy

$12.99

Indian Bread (Naan)

Plain Naan

$2.99

Butter Naan

$3.49

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Onion Kulcha

$3.99

Paneer Kulcha

$4.49

Potato Kulcha

$4.49

Chilli Naan

$3.99

Bullet Naan

$3.99

Kashmiri Naan

$4.49

Spinach Naan

$3.99

Tandoori Roti

$2.99

Chapati

$2.25

Plain Paratha

$2.99

Aloo Paratha

$4.49

Chole Paratha (Chickpeas Paratha)

$4.49

Poori (2 Pcs)

$4.49

Assorted Bread Basket

$10.49

Bhature (2Pcs)

$4.49

Dessert

Rice Kheer

$3.99

Gulab Jamun

$3.99

Ras Malai

$3.99

Carrot Halwa

$3.99

Condiments

Mix Veg Pickle

$1.25

Onion Salad

$1.25

Red Onion Chutney

$1.25

Papadams (4 Pcs)

$1.75

Raita (Yogurt Sauce)

$1.50

Cilantro Sauce

$0.35

Tamarind Sauce

$0.35

Mango Chutney

$1.25

Beverages

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Mango Juice

$2.99

Indian Masala Tea

$2.99

Coke

$1.39

Diet Coke

$1.39

Sprite

$1.39

Dr. Pepper

$1.39

Fanta

$1.39

Ginger Ale

$1.39

Lemonade

$1.39

Water bottle

$1.25

Vegan

Vegan Dal Soup

$4.99

Vegan Vegetable Samosa (2 Pcs)

$5.99

Vegan Mix Veg Pakoras (8 Pcs)

$7.99

Vegan Onion Bhaaji (Onion Pakoras)

$7.99

Vegan Samosa Chat

$7.49

Vegan Veg Appetizer Platter

$8.99

Vegan Veg Pulao

$12.99

Vegan Tandoori Roti

$2.99

Vegan Chapati

$2.25

Vegan Plain Paratha

$2.49

Vegan Aloo Paratha

$4.49

Vegan Chole Paratha (Chickpeas Paratha)

$4.49

Vegan Poori

$4.49

Vegan Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.99

Vegan Vegetable Chowmein

$9.99

Vegan Channa Masala

$12.99

Vegan Dal Fry

$12.99

Vegan Bhindi Masala

$12.99

Vegan Aloo Chettinad

$12.99

Vegan Aloo Gobi

$12.99

Vegan Aloo Gobi Palak

$12.99

Vegan Saag Channa

$12.99

Vegan Sabji Saag

$12.99

Vegan Baigan Bhartha

$12.99

Vegan Vegetable Vindaloo

$12.99

No-Onion/No-Garlic

Shai Paneer- NO ONION NO GARLIC

$12.99

Paneer Tikka Masala- NO ONION NO GARLIC

$12.99

Paneer Makhani- NO ONION NO GARLIC

$12.99

Veg Pulao- NO ONION NO GARLIC

$12.99

Veg Biryani- NO ONION NO GARLIC

$12.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Straightforward spot for authentic Indian & Indo-Chinese dishes, with a lunch buffet & à la carte dinner menu. Serving since 2009.

Website

Location

9510 University City Boulevard, #101, Charlotte, NC 28213

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Iron Dish - Charlotte - Charlotte UNC
orange starNo Reviews
9605 N. Tryon St Charlotte, NC 28262
View restaurantnext
Flying Saucer - Charlotte
orange starNo Reviews
9605 N Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28262
View restaurantnext
Boardwalk Billy's Raw Bar & Ribs
orange starNo Reviews
9005 J M Keynes Dr #2 Charlotte, NC 28262
View restaurantnext
AfroPean Catering -
orange starNo Reviews
8101 University City Boulevard Charlotte, NC 28213
View restaurantnext
Armored Cow Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
8821 JW Clay Blvd Charlotte, NC 28262
View restaurantnext
Fumee Kitchen & Cocktails - 9539 Pinnacle Drive Unit 203
orange starNo Reviews
9539 Pinnacle Drive Unit 203 Charlotte, NC 28262
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston