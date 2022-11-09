Restaurant header imageView gallery

Passage to India 4931 CORDELL AVE

No reviews yet

4931 CORDELL AVE

Bethesda, MD 20814

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Makhni
Garlic Naan
Naan

Appetizers

Tandoori Scallops

Tandoori Scallops

$14.95

Charbroiled giant sea scallops

Calamari

$11.95

Stir-fried calamari and onions with lemon and coconut

Chicken Tikka

$8.95

Chicken morsels marinated in garlic-yogurt

Hariyali Tikka

$8.95

Chicken morsels marinated in Cilantro chutney

Seekh Kabob

Seekh Kabob

$9.95

Charbroiled succulent minced lamb rolls

Beans Tikki

$8.95

Spiced blackeye peas, chickpeas & red kidney beans patties

Kand Sev Salad (Vegan)

Kand Sev Salad (Vegan)

$6.95

Baked yams and crunchy apples with fresh herbs and lime

Samosa

$6.95

A savory pastry filled with potatoes and peas

Vegetable Fritters (Vegan)

$6.95

Mix of onion, spinach, corn, potato and cauliflower

Sev Murmura Chaat (Vegan)

Sev Murmura Chaat (Vegan)

$6.95

An exotic combination of puffed rice, cilantro, vermicelli, dates and tamarind

Mulligatawny Soup (Vegan)

$5.95

The inimitable lentil soup with a lemony tang

Aloo Tuk

$6.95

Entrees

Achari Chicken

$17.95

Chicken with pickle spices-fenugreek, nigella, fennel & mustard

Aloo Chorchori (Vegan)

$16.95

Potatoes tempered with East Indian Five-spice

Aloo Matar

$16.95

Potatoes with green peas

Aloo Palak

$16.95

Potato simmered in curried spinach

Aloo Phoolkopir Dalna (Vegan)

$16.95

Cauliflower & potatoes with freshly ground cumin and ginger

Amma's Pacha Kari (Vegan)

$16.95

Mélange of seasonal vegetables in a coconut, curry sauce

Baingan Bharta (Vegan)

$16.95

Char grilled eggplants with onions and tomatoes

Baingan Mirchi Ka Salan (Vegan, Contains Nuts)

$17.95

Baby eggplants and jalapeno simmered in sesame-peanut gravy

Bhindi Do Piaza (Vegan)

Bhindi Do Piaza (Vegan)

$16.95

Okra and onions with cumin and raw mango powder

Bhopli Mirchi-Aloo Pithi (Vegan)

$16.95

Bell peppers and potatoes with caramelized gram flour

Biryani

$17.00

Spiced and seasoned rice with your choice of vegetable or meat; served with raita

Bohri Murgi

$17.95

Chicken cooked with mint, cilantro in the style of Bohras of Yemeni origin

Chana Palak

$16.95

Chickpeas simmered with curried spinach

Chicken Curry

$17.95

Chicken Jalfrezi

$18.95

Chicken Korma

$17.95

Chicken morsels in a creamy almond gravy (mild)

Chicken Tikka Makhni

Chicken Tikka Makhni

$18.95

Chicken tikka simmered in a creamy tomato sauce

Chicken Tikka Masala

$18.95

Chicken tikka simmered in onion-fenugreek masala

Chicken Vindaloo

$17.95

Spicy chicken with ground coriander, cayenne and vinegar

Coorgi Murg

$17.95

Chicken, cracked peppercorn, coconut milk, curry leaf

Dhingri Makhana Matar

$17.95

Puffed lotus seeds, mushrooms and peas

Fish Vendiam Curry

$19.95

A spicy, tamarind-tangy fish curry with fresh herbs

Goat Curry

Goat Curry

$21.95

Goat meat stewed with garlic, onion and herbs

Goat Vindaloo

$21.95

Spicy goat meat with ground coriander, cayenne and vinegar

Gobhi Kashmiri

$16.95

Gobi Matar

$16.95

Seasoned cauliflower with green peas

Kaanch Kolar Kofta (Vegan)

$17.95

Savory plantain dumplings in a tomato-onion masala

Kadai Chicken

$17.95

Kadhai Paneer

$17.95

Konkan Fish Curry

$19.95

Fish in a curry leaf and coconut milk sauce

Kosha Mangsho

$19.95

Lamb cooked with ground coriander, ginger and garlic

Lamb Avadh Korma

$19.95

Lamb cooked in a rich, creamy almond gravy

Lamb Coco Fry

$19.95

Lamb with curry leaf, roasted coconut on a bread spiral

Lamb Rogan Josh

$19.95

Lamb dices stewed with fresh ginger, onion and tomatoes

Lamb Vindaloo

$19.95

Spicy lamb with ground coriander, cayenne and vinegar

Malai Chingri

$20.95

Shrimp in a light coconut sauce with cloves ginger and cinnamon

Matar Paneer

$17.95

Indian cheese with green peas

Methi Murg

$17.95

Chicken cooked with fenugreek leaves

Miloni Subzi Korma

$16.95

Seasonal vegetables in a mild gravy

Palak Makai

$16.95

Golden Corn kernels in curried spinach

Palkachi Takatli Bhaji (Contains Nuts)

$16.95

Spinach cooked with buttermilk, peanuts and black salt

Paneer Makhni

$17.95

Homemade cheese dices in creamy tomato sauce

Paneer Malai Kofta

$17.95

Farmer’s cheese dumplings in a velvety sauce

Paneer Tikka

$17.95

Plain Palak

$16.95

Podimas Urlakelangu (Vegan)

$16.95

Potatoes smothered with sweet onions and curry leaf

Saag Chicken

$17.95

Chicken stewed with curried spinach

Saag Gosht

$19.95

Lamb dices stewed with curried spinach

Saag Paneer

$17.95

Paneer with creamed spinach

Salli Boti Jardaloo

$19.95

Parsi style lamb stew with apricots and straw potatoes

Shahi Paneer

$17.95

Shrimp Vindaloo

$20.05

Spicy shrimp with ground coriander, cayenne and vinegar

Tamatari Jheenga

$20.95

Shrimp cooked in a creamy tomato gravy

Veg Tikka Masala

$16.95

Vegetable Jalfrezi

$16.95

Tandoor

The Tandoor is a clay oven and is fired with charcoal reaching temperatures more than 600* F. The different strata of heat within are used for various cuts of meat, which are marinated, in yogurt, garlic and other spices before being skewered and grilled.

Cheese Brochette

$17.95

Chicken Malai

$19.95

Lamb Chops

$24.95

Mixed Grill

$23.95

Prawns

$24.95

Salmon

$22.95

Stuffed Bellpeppers

$17.95

Tandoori Chicken

$18.95

Tandoori Florets

$17.95

Breads

Naan

$3.25

White flour bread

Garlic Naan

$3.75

Garlic and cilantro flavored nan

Pudina Paratha

$3.75

Layered whole wheat mint bread

Roti

$3.25

Whole wheat bread

Stuffed Kulcha

$3.95

Your choice of onions, cheese, lamb, vegetable, or dry fruits

Aloo Paratha

$3.75

Whole wheat bread stuffed with potatoes

Butter Naan

$3.75

Lachha Paratha

$3.75

Poori

$3.75

Accompaniments

Chana Masala

$12.95

Chickpeas flavored with powdered pomegranate seeds

Mah Ki Daal

$13.95

Black lentils cooked overnight

Dal Kalonji

$12.95

Yellow lentils tempered with nigella seeds

Raita

$5.95

Yogurt with roasted cumin and cucumber

Papad

$3.50

Roasted lentil crisps

Onion Salad

$3.95

Bermuda red onions with hot peppers

Sada chawal

$4.00

Steamed long grain basmati rice

Saffron Pulao

$5.00

Pilaf rice with peas and saffron

Mango chutney

$4.95

A British contributed condiment

House Salad

$6.95

Served with our Chef’s special dressing

Spice Plate

$4.95

Our Chef’s spicy condiments plate

Cilantro Chutney

$2.95

Mixed Pickle

$3.00

Mango Lassi

$4.95

Dessert

Kulfi

$8.50

Frozen dessert of reduced milk served with burnt orange sauce

Gajar Halwa

$7.50

Indian carrot pudding with raisins

Mango Shreekhand

$8.50

Fresh mango with nutmeg flavored yogurt

Jam-e-Gul

$8.00

Milk dumplings in rose flavored syrup

Rice Kheer

$7.50

Rice pudding a light dessert of basmati rice and milk

Kesari Rasmalai

$8.50

Cheese patties in a sea of saffron flavored milk

Patishapta (Vegan)

$8.00

Pancakes with dates, shaved jaggery & coconut

Chakka Payasam

$8.50

Jackfruit-coconut pudding

Soda

Coke

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Club Soda

$3.75

Tonic Water

$3.75

Gingerale

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Fine dining Indian restaurant serving its patrons unique flavorful fare in a regal atmosphere for almost 30 years.

4931 CORDELL AVE, Bethesda, MD 20814

