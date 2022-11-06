Family Meal -Available After 4pm

Daily Offerings For Your Family From Our Family At Passero. All meals are prepared fresh daily by our Passero team. Wednesday – Sunday Meal Plans Starting at $55.00, will feed 3-4 people. Pre Order By Monday For Weekly Pickups; Meal Pick Ups Can Be Picked Up At Designated Times Between 4pm – 8pm On Day Meal is Ordered. For Day of Orders Please Call Us Direct at 224-857-8900 For Availability