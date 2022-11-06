Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Pizza

Passero

752 Reviews

$$

3 S Evergreen

Arlington Heights, IL 60005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LORETTA’S
OUR DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
FIRE ROASTED CALABRIAN BRUSSELS SPROUTS

THANKSGIVING SIDES (AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP ON 11/23)

SMALL LORETTA’S CHOPPED SALAD

$22.95

GARBANZO BEANS + AVOCADO + SWEETY DROP PEPPERS + CARROTS + SCALLIONS + BACON + GORGONZOLA + CRUNCHY SPAGHETTI + ZESTY VINAIGRETTE (FEEDS 2-3)

LARGE LORETTA’S CHOPPED SALAD

$40.95

GARBANZO BEANS + AVOCADO + SWEETY DROP PEPPERS + CARROTS + SCALLIONS + BACON + GORGONZOLA + CRUNCHY SPAGHETTI + ZESTY VINAIGRETTE (FEEDS 4-6)

SMALL CRANBERRY STRUESEL

$22.95

BROWN SUGAR OAT CRUMBLE (FEEDS 2-3)

LARGE BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$40.95

BEELER'S FARM BACON + CALABRIAN HONEY GLAZE (FEEDS 4-6)

SMALL GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE

$22.95

CREAMY LOCAL MUSHROOMS + ONION STRINGS (FEEDS 2-3)

LARGE GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE

$40.95

CREAMY LOCAL MUSHROOMS + ONION STRINGS (FEEDS 4-6)

SMALL FOCCACIA BREAD STUFFING

$22.95

ROASTED CHESTNUTS + HOUSEMADE FENNEL SAUSAGE (FEEDS 2-3)

LARGE FOCCACIA BREAD STUFFING

$40.95

ROASTED CHESTNUTS + HOUSEMADE FENNEL SAUSAGE (FEEDS 4-6)

SMALL MAMA P'S CHEESY POTATO GRATIN

$22.95

CREAMY CHEESY GOODNESS + 'NUFF SAID (FEEDS 2-3)

LARGE MAMA P'S CHEESY POTATO GRATIN

$40.95

CREAMY CHEESY GOODNESS + 'NUFF SAID (FEEDS 4-6)

SMALL MASCARPONE WHIPPED POTATOES

$22.95

WARM TURKEY GRAVY ACCOMPANIMENT (FEEDS 2-3)

LARGE MASCARPONE WHIPPED POTATOES

$40.95

WARM TURKEY GRAVY ACCOMPANIMENT (FEEDS 4-6)

THANKSGIVING PIES (AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP ON 11/23)

SALTED CARAMEL PUMPKIN PIE

$25.95

FARMHOUSE APPLE STRUESEL PIE

$25.95

Family Meal -Available After 4pm

Daily Offerings For Your Family From Our Family At Passero. All meals are prepared fresh daily by our Passero team. Wednesday – Sunday Meal Plans Starting at $55.00, will feed 3-4 people. Pre Order By Monday For Weekly Pickups; Meal Pick Ups Can Be Picked Up At Designated Times Between 4pm – 8pm On Day Meal is Ordered. For Day of Orders Please Call Us Direct at 224-857-8900 For Availability
Grandma's Table

Grandma's Table

$80.95

Serves 4 guest - Cheesy Pull Apart Garlic Loaf - Loretta's Chopped Salad with Zesty Italian Vinaigrette - Our Chicken Parm with Fusilli Vodka

-SEASONAL SPECIALS

NICE PIECE OF FISH

$32.00

PISTACHIO CRUSTED PACIFIC CAUGHT MAHI + FIRE ROASTED BROCCOLINI + YUKON GOLD MASHED POTATOES + SUN DRIED TOMATO BUTTER

FRUTTI DI MARE

$34.00

PACIFIC BLUE SHRIMP + WILD CAUGHT MAHI MONTAUK CLAMS EAST COAST MUSSELS SPAGHETTI ALLA CHITARRA + SPICY TOMATO LOBSTER GARLIC TOAST

VEAL CHOP MARSALA

$37.00

THINLY POUNDED + HAND BREADED VEAL CHOP LOCAL FORAGED MUSHROOMS + AGED MOZZARELLA MARSALA WINE + CRISPY SCHMALTZ POTATOES

-STARTERS

BURRATA AND BRUSSELS

$17.00

BROWN BUTTER + TOASTED HAZELNUTS + PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA + HAND STRETCHED BURRATA + PUBLICAN TOAST

MEATBALLS AL FORNO

MEATBALLS AL FORNO

$15.00

STONE GROUND PARMESAN POLENTA + GOOD PARM + CRISPY ONIONS

KING CRAB RANGOON

$16.00

GARLIC PARMESAN CREAM + ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS + AGED MOZZARELLA + PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA + PECORINO ROMANO + BALSAMIC

GENERAL TSO’S CAULIFLOWER

GENERAL TSO’S CAULIFLOWER

$14.00

CLASSIC SWEET & SPICY SAUCE CHILLI PEPPER + PEANUTS + SESAME

FIRE ROASTED CALABRIAN BRUSSELS SPROUTS

FIRE ROASTED CALABRIAN BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$14.00

MAPLE CURED BACON + HEAVEN’S HONEY + CALABRIAN CHILE + PECORINO ROMANO

WHIPPED RICOTTA

WHIPPED RICOTTA

$14.00

PUBLICAN SOURDOUGH + HEAVEN’S HONEY + CANDIED PECANS + ROSEMARY + SEA SALT

CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

$15.00

IF YOU KNOW, YOU KNOW!

-SALADS

LORETTA’S

LORETTA’S

$16.00

AVOCADO + GARBANZO BEANS + SWEETY DROP PEPPERS + CARROTS + SCALLIONS + BACON GORGONZOLA + CRUNCHY SPAGHETTI + ZESTY VINAIGRETTE

KALE CAESAR

$16.00

TUSCAN KALE + ROASTED ACORN SQUASH + DOOR COUNTY DRIED CHERRIES + PARMESAN CROUTONS

BROCCOLINI SALAD

$16.00

ARUGULA + MACADAMIA NUTS + RED GRAPES + PICKLED GOLDEN RAISIN + RED ONION + APPLE CIDER RANCH

-BRICK OVEN PIZZAS

MARGHERITA

MARGHERITA

$18.00

FIOR DI LATTE MOZZARELLA + BIANCO TOMATOES + BASIL + OLIVE OIL

CHARRED PEPPERONI

CHARRED PEPPERONI

$20.00

EZZO “CUP & CHAR” PEPPERONI + FIOR Di LATTE MOZZARELLA + HEAVEN’S HOT HONEY + BASIL

SPICY SICILIAN

$19.00

VODKA SAUCE + LOCAL MADE ITALIAN FENNEL SAUSAGE + CHERRY BOMB PEPPERS + PARMESAN

I’M TRUFFLIN’

I’M TRUFFLIN’

$19.00

ROASTED WILD MUSHROOMS + TRUFFLE CREAM + FIOR DI LATTE MOZZARELLA + PECORINO ROMANO CHEESE + ARUGULA + LEMON

-HANDCRAFTED PASTA

FUSILLI ALLA VODKA

$19.00

CALABRIAN CHILE + WHIPPED FRESH RICOTTA + CHIVES

RIGATONI POMODORO

$19.00

BIANCO DI NAPOLI TOMATOES + SWEET GARLIC + GOOD PARM + GENOVESE BASIL

PAPPARDELLE NAPOLETANA

PAPPARDELLE NAPOLETANA

$21.00

BRAISED LOCAL SHORT RIB + FENNEL SAUSAGE RAGU + BRAISED ROOT VEGETABLES + PECORINO ROMANO

SPAGHETTI CARBONARA

SPAGHETTI CARBONARA

$21.00

HOUSE MADE CHIPOTLE BACON + SWEET ROASTED BUTTER SQUASH + PECORINO ROMANO + HEN EGG + PEPITAS

-MAINS

OUR CHICKEN PARM

OUR CHICKEN PARM

$28.00

A CLASSIC + PROVOLONE & PARMESAN CHEESE + RED SAUCE + FUSILLI VODKA

VEAL PARM

$38.00

A CLASSIC + PROVOLONE & PARMESAN CHEESE RED SAUCE + FUSILLI VODKA

SCOTTISH SALMON

$33.00

LOCAL CAULIFLOWER & ACORN SQUASH CARBONARA MAPLE BACON + ROASTED GARLIC CREAM FRIED HERBS

ASIAGO CRUSTED FILET OF RIBEYE

$36.00

DRY AGED SLAGEL FARMS RIBEYE + GARLIC PARMESAN MASHED POTATOES + BLACK GARLIC JUS + ARUGULA PARMESAN

WOOD ROASTED CHICKEN VESUVIO

$28.00

ROASTED MELROSE PEPPERS + KENNEBEC POTATOES + CASTELTREVANO OLIVES + SALSA VERDE + LEMON

OUR DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

OUR DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$18.00

SLAGEL FARMS BEEF + AMERICAN CHEESE + HOUSE PICKLES + RED ONION + AIOLI + BRIOCHE BUN + HAND CUT FRIES

-LITTLE BIRDS

CAVATAPPI + TOMATO SAUCE

$6.95

MAC + CHEESE

$7.95

SINGLE CHEESEBURGER

$9.95

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.95

SERVED WITH FRIES

WOOD FIRED CHEESE PIZZA

$9.95

WOOD FIRED PEPPERONI PIZZA

$9.95

-SWEETS

...ADD A NOTE

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$12.00

VALRHONA DARK CHOCOLATE + OREO COOKIE CRUST + SALTED CARAMEL + WHIPPED CREAM

BASQUE CHEESECAKE

$12.00

SALTED CARAMEL + CANDIED PECANS + FRESH WHIPPED CREAM

TIRAMISU

$12.00

NONNA’S RECIPE + DARK CHOCOLATE SAUCE

FLORIDA KEY LIME PIE

$12.00

GRAHAM CRACKER ALMOND + TOASTED MERINGUE

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

3 S Evergreen, Arlington Heights, IL 60005

Directions

Gallery
Passero image
Passero image
Passero image

Similar restaurants in your area

Station 34
orange starNo Reviews
34 S Main St Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View restaurantnext
Fellini Restaurant & Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
1729 West Golf Road Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View restaurantnext
Christie's Dairy Delights - Palatine
orange starNo Reviews
45 N Bothwell St. Palatine, IL 60067
View restaurantnext
Arctic Spoon
orange star4.7 • 125
371 W Dundee Road Wheeling, IL 60090
View restaurantnext
Daisy’s Malt Shoppe
orange star4.7 • 652
807 N Quentin Rd. Palatine, IL 60067
View restaurantnext
North Branch Pizza & Burger
orange star4.2 • 1,450
4520 W Lake Ave Glenview, IL 60025
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Arlington Heights

altThai
orange star4.8 • 4,310
40 S. Arlington Heights Road Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Golden Brunch
orange star4.5 • 2,502
31 East Golf Rd Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Mr. Allison’s Restaurant - Arlington Heights
orange star4.7 • 1,894
1711 E Central Rd Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Arlington Heights
orange star4.4 • 1,237
140 East Wing St Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View restaurantnext
Hey Nonny
orange star4.6 • 540
10 South Vail Avenue Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
WynBurg Cafe
orange star4.5 • 311
306 E Rand Rd Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Arlington Heights
Mount Prospect
review star
No reviews yet
Palatine
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Wheeling
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Des Plaines
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Elk Grove Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Schaumburg
review star
Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)
Hoffman Estates
review star
Avg 3.4 (10 restaurants)
Northbrook
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Glenview
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston