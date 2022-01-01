Restaurant header imageView gallery

Passiflora

282 Reviews

$$

422 E Main Street

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Dinner

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Guacamole

$9.00

Queso Dip

$9.00

Pico de Gallo

Side Refried Beans

$6.00

Spiced Rice

$6.00

Caesar

$12.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Avocado Caesar, Breadcrumbs. Choice of protein addition.

Passiflora Salad

$12.00

Soup Of The Day

$6.00

Chorizo & Corn Quesadilla

$9.00

Shrimp Empanadas

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

Grilled Pineapple

$11.00

Street Corn

$13.00

Cotija, Garlic Aioli & Tajin

Goat Cheese Croquettes

$12.00

Short Rib Nachos

$18.00

Tacos

$14.00

Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Serrano Aioli, Scallions, House-made Corn Tortillas. With choice of protein.

Fajitas

$21.00

Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Queso Asadero, Flour Tortillas. With choice of protein.

Enchiladas

$22.00

Refried Black Beans, Salsa Verde & Ranchero Sauce, Shredded Manchego, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream. With the choice of pork or jackfruit.

Chicken Empanada

$14.00

Forrest Shroom Fajita

$23.00

Tuna Tostada

$23.00

Ribeye

$29.00

Lamb Sopes

$18.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Apple Pie Empanadas

$10.00Out of stock

Tres Leches Glass

$10.00

Pumpkin Flan

$10.00

Plantain Tart

$10.00

Lamb Empanada

$14.00

Signature Cocktails

Classic Margarita

$11.00

The Passiflora

$11.00

Aged Rum Daquiri

$11.00

Paloma

$11.00

Mojito

$12.00

Mezcal Negroni

$12.00

Hot Cider

$5.00

Rum Spiked Cider

$10.00

Cognac Spiked Cider

$10.00

Applejack Spiked Cider

$10.00

Bourbon Spiked Cider

$10.00

Champion/Reason Cans

Shower Beer

$6.00

Missile IPA

$7.00

Wheeze The Juice IPA

$5.00Out of stock

Hoppy Blonde

$5.00Out of stock

Pattern Recognition

$8.00

Strange Currencies Porter

$8.00Out of stock

Family Recipe

$8.00

True Love

$6.00

Prismism IPA

$8.00

Bottles/Cans

Potter's Petite Cider

$7.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Mexican Style Session Lager

Penga Drops Negra

$6.00

Aslin Sour Ale

$8.00Out of stock

Dragonfruit, Peach, Passionfruit & Pineapple Sour

Drunk Fruit Lychee Seltzer

$7.00

Drunk Fruit Yuzu Seltzer

$7.00

Gold Clocks

$12.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!!

Location

422 E Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Directions

