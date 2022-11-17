Restaurant header imageView gallery

Passion House Coffee Goose Island

review star

No reviews yet

1200 N. North Branch Street

Chicago, IL 60642

Order Again

Popular Items

12 oz
Cappucino

Drip

8 oz

$3.00

12 oz

$3.50

16 oz

$4.00

Box

$30.00

Pour Over

$5.00

Coffee Subsciption

$3.00+

Espresso Drinks

Americano

$3.50+

Cappucino

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

Espresso

$3.50

Flat White

$4.00

Latte

$4.50+

Lavender Latte

$5.50+

Machiatto

$3.75

Mocha

$5.50+

Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

Tea

Draft Sparkling

$5.00

Loose Leaf

$4.50

Cold Brew

Still

$5.00

Nitro

$5.00

CB Can

$5.00

CB 4 Pack

$15.00

Specialty

Chai Latte

$5.50+

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Matcha

$5.50+

Matcha Elaichi

$5.50+

Steamer

$2.50+

SPL

$6.50

Retail

Open Water

$3.00

Rishi Can

$4.00

Vive

$4.00

Topo Chico

$2.25+

Lox Sandwich

Plain

$13.00

Everything

$13.00

Bagel

Plain

$2.50

Everything

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee + Music + Love

Location

1200 N. North Branch Street, Chicago, IL 60642

Directions

Gallery
Passion House Coffee image
Passion House Coffee image
Passion House Coffee image
Passion House Coffee image

Map
