Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Passion House Coffee Logan Square

review star

No reviews yet

2631 N. Kedzie

Chicago, IL 60647

Order Again

Popular Items

Still
Latte
Cortado

Drip

8 oz

$3.00

12 oz

$3.50

16 oz

$4.00

Box

$25.00

Espresso Drinks

1+1

$3.75

Add Shot

$1.00

Americano

$3.50+

Cappucino

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

Espresso

$3.50

Flat White

$4.00

Latte

$4.50+

Lavender Latte

$5.50+

Machiatto

$3.75

Mocha

$5.50+

Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

Tea

Draft Sparkling Tea

$5.00

Tea

$4.50

Sparkling Teas

$4.00

Retail

$12.50

Matcha box

$20.00

Cold Brew

Still

$5.00

Nitro

$5.00

CB Can

$5.00

CB 4 Pack

$15.00

16 oz nitro

$6.00

Smal Cold Brew

$4.00

Pour Over

Pour Over

$5.00

Iced Pour Over

$6.00

Specialty

Milk

$2.00

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Matcha

$5.50+

Matcha Elaichi

$5.50+

Green Tea Matcha with Cardamom and Red Ancho Chili powder

Steamer

$2.50+

Pink Matter

$5.50

Matcha-cano

$4.50

Honey Cinnamon Latte

$5.00+

Espresso Tonic

$5.50

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Sweet Potato Latte

$6.50

RTD

Topo Chico

$2.25+

Small Topo

$1.75

Vive Shot

$4.00

Oatly

$6.00

Open Water

$3.00

Givn

$3.00

Bagel

Bagel

$2.50

Bagel w/ cream cheese

$4.00

Bagel w/ Lox

$13.00Out of stock

Ambient

Bassline

$16.00

Chicago House

$15.00

Decaf

$15.00

LSD

$16.00

Night Moves

$15.00

Darkest Side

$15.00

Backline Blend

$15.00

Bassline 5 Lb

$90.00

Dragonolia

$15.00

Mainstream

Free Bird

$19.00

Hypnotize 5 Lb

$105.00

Islands

$19.00

Hypnotize

$19.00

Experimental

B Loved

$20.00

Dimensional Stardust

$22.00

Best Friend

$22.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Coffee + Music + Love

Location

2631 N. Kedzie, Chicago, IL 60647

