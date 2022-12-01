  • Home
PASSIONITY STEAK AND SUSHI BAR 2107 East Semoran Boulevard

2107 East Semoran Boulevard

Apopka, FL 32703

Special Roll

Apopka Fire Roll

$13.69

Dragon Roll

$11.59

Dynamite Roll

$13.99

Helen Of Troy

$14.99

Rainbow Roll

$12.69

Santa-Shi

$13.99

Snow Daisy

$14.59

The Passionity

$14.69

Tuna All The Way

$14.99

Salmon Nigiri (2pcs)

$5.49

Salmon Sashimi (3pcs)

$7.49

Tuna Nigiri (2pcs)

$5.49

Tuna Sashimi (3pcs)

$7.49

Appetizer

Calamari (4 Counts)

$7.49

Curly Fries

$6.99

Tuna Tataki

$8.99

Atlantic Cup

$9.79

Sushi Special 11.99

2 Rolls Special

$11.99

Pick 2 Rolls

Entree Special

House Special Meat Sauce

$12.99

Stir-fry Chicken Noodle

$12.99

Stir-fry Shrimp Noodle

$14.99

Stir - Fry Beef Noodle

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Rice Platter

$13.99

Beef Rice Platter

$15.99

Shrimp Rice Platter

$15.99

Bottle drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.99Out of stock

Fanta Orange Soda

$2.99

Root Beer (Barg's)

$2.99

Water

Perrier Sparking Water

$3.99

Apple juice

$1.29

RedBull

$4.99

Water Bottle

$1.49
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Every bite has a reason!

2107 East Semoran Boulevard, Apopka, FL 32703

