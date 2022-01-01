Passport Burger imageView gallery

Passport Burger

1065 Park Street

Castle Rock, CO 80109

Popular Items

Global Fusion Burgers

$13.00

The American burger comes with a 1/3 lb. beef patty, smoked peppered bacon, american cheese, roma tomato, red onion, leaf lettuce, and our signature passport sauce. Fit perfectly between a lightly grilled brioche bun, served with a bag of chips.

New Orleans Fusion

$13.00

1/3 pound beef patty, cornmeal fried shrimp, creole remoulade, lettuce, and tomato with a potato bun. Served with a bag of chips, or sub potato salad or sweet slaw for $1

Philadelphia Fusion

$13.00

1/3 pound beef patty, shaved ribeye Philly meat, cartelized onions and peppers, white American cheese in a potato bun. Served with a bag of chips or sub potato salad or sweet slaw for $1.

Memphis Fusion

$13.00

1/3 pound beef patty, smoky pulled pork, BBQ sauce, sweet slaw, pickles, and onions in a potato bun. Served with a bag of potato chips or sub potato salad or sweet slaw for $1

American Breakfast Fusion

$13.00

1/3 pound beef patty, bacon, grilled ham, fried egg, whipped maple butter aioli in a potato bun, served with a bag of chips of sub potato salad or sweet slaw for $1

Sliders

Kids Meat and Cheese Sliders

$7.00

Two beef sliders topped with cheese, served with a. bag of chips

American Sliders

$10.00

2 beef slider patties with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, pickle, and our signature passport sauce, served with a bag of chips.

Sides

$1.49

Kettle chips

$4.00

Fried tots tossed in garlic spices, served with a house made sriracha aioli.

Potato Salad

$3.00

mayonnaise based red potato salad with celery, onion, bell pepper, and spices.

Sub Potato Salad

$1.00

Exchange your chips for a side of potato salad for only $1

Sweet Slaw

$3.00

Sub Sweet Slaw

$1.00

sub your potato chips for sweet slaw

Sodas / Water

Soft Drinks

$1.49

Drinks available by customer choice outside of food truck

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:15 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:15 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Global Burger Fusions

Location

1065 Park Street, Castle Rock, CO 80109

Directions

